Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Suzie Miller Award

Th new Suzie Miller Award from Griffin Theatre Company is aimed at supporting mid-career Australians playwrights with a passion to develop innovative new work. Hosted in partnership with Suzie Miller, the award includes a $20,000 commission and two-year residency at Griffin, as well as professional mentorship with Miller herself. The award is open to writers with an established practice, who have both industry recognition and a body of professionally produced work.

Applications close 15 November; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Knox Festival 2024 (Vic)

Knox Festival is a free community event on 2 March 2024 that celebrates the gathering of local creatives and audiences. The family-friendly event features interactive workshops, stage programs, amusements, activities, arts programs and more. Stallholders, food vendors, performers, presents and artists are invited to participate.

EOIs close 24 November; learn more and apply.

WOMPA 2024 (Vic)

Plays of a maximum 10 minutes in length are invited for WOMPA (West of Melbourne Performing Arts) 2024, hosted by Essence Theatre Productions. WOMPA is a one-act play festival and this year’s theme is ‘Unexpected Connections’. Finalists will perform at the Wyndham Cultural Centre in April 2024, with Judges’ Awards for writing, production and performance, as well as a People’s Choice award.

Submissions close 11 December; learn more and submit.

Professional development:

Regional Artist Development (NSW)

Regional Artist Development (RAD) is Wagga Wagga Art Gallery’s annual residency and exhibition program, offering a range of development and mentoring opportunities for artists from the Riverina region. The residency provides recipients with a spacious studio environment, while the exhibition program is subsidised by the gallery, which will grant applicants an art space for a period of three weeks.

Applications close 8 November; learn more and apply.

The Clothing Store Artist Studio Program (NSW)

The annual residency at Carriageworks is for artists working in the visual arts, and this year, will be offered rent-free to successful participants. First Nations artists and artists from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Applications close 20 November; learn more and apply.

Kluge-Ruge Residential Fellowship: First Nations Curator (US)

In partnership with Creative Australia, Kluge-Ruhe is offering a residential fellowship in Charlottesville, Virginia, US. The fellow will curate an exhibition of recent and promised gifts of acrylic paintings on canvas by Pila Nguru (Spinifex People) from Western Australia produced between 2001 and 2021. This fellowship is divided into two residential periods totalling six months, with a holiday break in December-January. Research and development will take place over four months between mid-August and mid-December 2024. The fellow will return to Charlottesville for two months in February and March 2025 to oversee installation and implement programs associated with the exhibition.

Applications close 21 November; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Double win for local emerging artist at Brisbane Portrait Prize

Huon Kane’s painting Smoko of Daniel Allen and Edward Ross – the duo best known for social impact workwear brand TradeMutt – has won hearts and been named as the winner of the Courier Mail’s People’s Choice Award at Brisbane Portrait Prize. This win comes on top of Kane being crowned with the Emerging Artist award, and is another nod recognising the talent of an artist who has only started painting since the pandemic. Kane says: ‘This painting portrays the closeness of Ed and Dan’s relationship, and I wanted to show them as two friends over lunch having a yarn.’ He continues: ‘Before doing the painting, I’d actually met Dan at a fashion show for TradeMutt. He’s a really charismatic person who just instantly makes you feel super comfortable – like you’re his best mate. Doing this painting was the first time I’d met Ed though, and he’s such a lovely guy. They’re both just really lovely guys and I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to paint them.’

Sculptures take centre stage at Rookwood Cemetery

HIDDEN 2023 at Rookwood Cemetery has opened and selected the top artworks on display this year. Celina Cheung’s 忘川 (River of Oblivion) took out the top prize, the Rookwood Sculpture Award, worth $10,000. Cheung’s work features 99 intricate sigils and was inspired by Buddhist beliefs. The Muru Award went to Virginia Keft for The Colony, while the Beautiful Farewells Funeral Director Award went to Lachlan Bell’s Sinililled Silmadele (Blue Flowers For Eyes). Other winners include Karlina and Lee Mitchell, Kumiko Delaney, Leyla Oz, Sach Killam and Daniel Tranter-Santoso (30-Year Anniversary Stonemasons Apprentice Award). HIDDEN 2023 runs until 19 November at Rookwood General Cemetery, Rookwood.

CALD stories spotlighted in The Readings Prize 2023 winning titles

The 10th Readings Prize has announced its 2023 winners: No Words by Maryam Master (Pan Macmillan), If You Could See the Sun by Ann Liang (Harlequin Enterprises) and All That’s Left Unsaid by Tracey Lien (HarperCollins). All three books presents protagonists from diverse backgrounds. Master’s No Words follows the story of a 12-year-old refugee as he tries to establish a new life in Australia, while Liang’s YA debut features a Chinese American girl with new invisibility powers. In Lien’s book, Denny Tran’s sister Ky tracks down the witnesses behind his brutal murder in Cabramatta, Sydney. The judges of the Readings New Australian Fiction Prize 2023 were Nicki Levy (chair of judges, Readings Carlton), Angie Tsimaras (Readings Doncaster), Rosalind McClintock (Head of Marketing) and Ruth McHugh-Dillon (formerly of Readings Emporium). The 2023 winner receives $3000 in prize money.

Mark Maurangi Carrol wins $50,000 Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship

2023 Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship winner, Mark Maurangi Carrol, ‘Psalm (part – 1)’, 2023. Image: © the artist, supplied by AGNSW.

Sydney-based artist Mark Maurangi Carrol has been awarded the 25th annual Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship, designed for an artist aged 20-30 to receive a three-month residency at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris. Carrol receives $50,000 in funding. Five artists will also receive $10,000 each and a two-week residency at Shark Island Kangaroo Valley, NSW. They are: Angus White, Joseph Christie Evans, Lauren O’Connor, Oliver Scherer and Sis Cowie. Guest judge and Archibald Prize-winning artist Guido Maestri says Carrol’s work was ‘captivating and unique both in its physicality and conception’. Maestri continues: ‘Here is a young artist exploring his identity, culture and history in a most thoughtful, delicate and mature way. I look forward to witnessing the continued growth and success of all these remarkable young artists.’ Carrol was a recipient of a Shark Island residency in 2022 and will undertake residency in Paris from July to September 2024. The Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship exhibition is on view at Brett Whiteley Studio, Surry Hills until 26 November.

Munich-based Australian artist to develop new exhibition

Helen Britton, a multidisciplinary Australian artist based in Munich, has been selected as the next artist to present in the exhibition series, Living Treasures: Masters of Australian Craft. Britton’s practice spans jewellery, sculpture, drawings, stencils and installations, informed by popular culture and folk art, threatened traditions, environmental destruction and human anxiety. Britton will be supported by a grant from the Federal Government’s Visions of Australia program to work together with the Australian Design Centre and present the exhibition in Sydney 2025, followed by a national tour. Britton is the 10th Living Treasures: Masters of Australian Craft artist and the fifth woman honoured in the series.

Grants award for local community arts

The 2023 Country Arts Support Program (CASP) has awarded grants of up to $5000 to support local community arts and cultural development, and increase regional opportunities, cultural experiences and economic benefits to the community in regional NSW. Recipients include Kyogle Readers and Writers Inc, Paul Walker, Gurehlgam and Aunty Deborah Taylor, Darling Muffs of May and Byron Youth Service. Projects range from a writer-in-residence program to creative recovery for the Northern Rivers LGBTQIA+ community and pilot mentorships for early career artists.

Awards celebrating the past year in WA live performance

The 2023 Performing Arts WA Awards has recognised achievement in professional live performance in 2022, covering both mainstage and independent performances. Independent dance show Petrushka (Game, Set, Match) by Scott Elstermann was the biggest winner for the night, taking home five of the six awards for which it was nominated, including Outstanding New Work, Outstanding Choreography and Best Independent Production. Zealous Productions’ The Addams Family was also a popular production, picking up four awards. Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA and WA Opera were the most awarded companies, taking home five awards each. Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA took home gongs for three productions: City of Gold, Barracking for the Umpire and The Glass Menagerie; WA Opera was recognised for La Traviata, Our Little Inventor and Tosca. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to two recipients this year, Sue Peacock and David King, each honoured for their long and illustrious careers and dedication to teaching at WA Academy of Performing Arts. Find the full list of 2023 winners.

Music industry recognises top performers

The 2023 Music Victoria Awards has announced this year’s industry and publicly-voted winners. Music Victoria welcomed Kutcha Edwards and Kirsty Rivers as inductees into the Music Victoria Hall Of Fame at the awards ceremony on 31 October. Charlie Needs Braces was winner of the Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent, Dey took out the Arts Access Victoria Amplify Award, while Origami with Wang Zheng-Ting received the MAV Diasporas Award. The Music Victoria Awards included 12 publicly-voted categories. Best Song was awarded to Julia Jacklin, for her track, ‘Love, Try Not To Let Go’. Best Album went to Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, for their ARIA-nominated record, So This Is Love. The 2023 Best Group went to Cable Ties, marking their second award for the night, while Cara Murphy won Best DJ, Jen Cloher took home Best Solo Artist and Watty Thompson won the Best Regional Act. Venue categories were publicly voted as well, with winners including The Forum for Best Metro Venue (over 500 capacity), Caravan Music Club for Best Regional Venue or Presenter (over 50 gigs) and RISING for Best Metro Festival.

Regional gallery welcomes artist for women’s artists residency

The Barossa Regional Gallery has announced Melbourne-based visual artist Belinda Wilson as the 2023 Women’s Artist Residency participant from a strong pool of 40 candidates. Overall, it was Wilson’s connection to landscapes that led to her gaining the coveted opportunity. The residency will provide Wilson with the opportunity to experiment and grow her practices while being immersed in the environment of the Barossa region. Wilson has been a practising artist for nearly 30 years, with work held in private and public collections, and galleries across Australia. She creates landscapes that examine the symmetry between the external environment and the internal human landscape. Wilson says she will use the residency to ‘challenge myself artistically, connect with others in the field, and grow both personally and professionally as an artist. I hope to create a body of work that reflects the distinct landscapes and culture of the Barossa Valley and contributes to the region’s artistic heritage’.

Shortlisted and finalists

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlist

Creative Australia has unveiled the 2023 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlists, celebrating established and emerging writers, illustrators, poets and historians. This year, the awards received 643 entries across six literary categories, and the winners and shortlisted authors will share in a prize pool of $600,000 – the richest literary prize in Australia. Shortlisted authors include Fiona McFarlane, Jessica Au, Yumna Kassab, Debra Dank, Louisa Lim, Russell Marks, Lionel Fogarty, Sarah Holland-Batt, Gavin Yuan Gao and more. View the full shortlist and judges’ comments. Winners will be announced on 16 November at the National Library of Australia, Canberra.

Darebin Prize finalists announced

The Darebin Art Prize 2024 has announced its finalists to be presented in an exhibition celebrating excellence in contemporary visual art. Finalists include Elyas Alavi, Diana Baker Smith, Nathan Beard, Claire Bridge, Kris Kang, Deborah Kelly, Shivanjani Lal, Adam John Cullen, Aylsa McHugh, Kate Tucker and more. Artists are now in the running for the $10,000 acquisitive First Prize, and the $1000 People’s Choice Award. The exhibition will be presented at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre from 10 January to 23 March 2024.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.