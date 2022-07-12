Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

2022 PAC Impact Awards

Performing Arts Connections has announced a renaming of the Drover Awards, established in 2003. It will now be known as the Impact Awards, celebrating best practice and innovation in performing arts each year. The renaming will also expand the award beyond touring productions. The awards will celebrate performing arts leadership, new thinking and best practice, with a focus on lasting impact in communities. Up to eight awards will be bestowed each year.

Nominations close 8 August; learn more and nominate.

National Jazz Awards

The National Jazz Awards is calling on Australia’s leading young jazz guitarists (aged 36 and below) to apply for the National Jazz Awards. The prize pool includes a recording session with Pughouse Studios and $7,000 for the winner, with second and third place-getters receiving $4,000 and $2,000 respectively. Presented as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, each year the Awards focus on a different instrument – guitar, bass, saxophone, brass, drums, piano or vocals. Awarding winning guitarist and 2002 NJA co-winner Stephen Magnusson will head this year’s judging panel.

Applications close 31 August; learn more and apply.

29th Scarlet Stiletto Awards

A $2,000 top prize is up for grabs in the Sisters in Crime’s 29th Scarlet Stiletto Awards for best short crime and mystery stories. Apart from multiple cash prizes, the Writers Victoria Award also offers an online residency course. The competition is open to all women, cisgender, transgender or intersex, who are citizens/residents of Australia.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

2022 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Victorian Museums and Galleries Awards for individuals and organisations to celebrate the achievements of the sector. Nominations are free and open to both members and non-members of AMaGA.

Nominations close 4 September; learn more and nominate.

Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Australian Book Review welcomes entries to the 2023 Peter Porter Poetry Prize worth a total of $10,000 and is open to all living poets writing in English. The winner will receive $6,000, with the four other shortlisted poets receiving $1,000 each. Entries must be an original and unpublished single-authored poem of not more than 70 lines. The five shortlisted poems will be published in the January–February 2023 issue of ABR. 2022 judges are Sarah Holland-Batt, Des Cowley, and James Jiang.

Entries close 3 October; learn more and enter.

Callouts:

Create NSW 2022/23 Artform Advisory Boards, NSW

Create NSW is calling for expressions of interest from members of small and medium-sized organisations, major arts companies, and individual practitioners and artists across all artforms, including professional artists, producers, business managers and independent company leaders to become a member of the 2022/23 Artform Advisory Boards. Successful applicants will join current Board Members on 10 Artform Advisory Boards and work with the Chairs in determining recommendations for arts and cultural funding. Applications are open for the following Artform Advisory Boards:

Aboriginal Arts and Culture Board

Classical Music, Opera and Choral Board

Contemporary Music Board

Dance and Physical Theatre Board

Festivals Board

Literature Board

Multi-arts Board

Museums and History Board

Theatre and Musical Theatre Board

Visual Arts Board

EOIs close 25 July; learn more and apply.

Call for Digital Strategists

The Australia Council is seeking proposals from digital strategists and creative technologists to consult with arts organisations on digital strategy and transformation. Consultants are required to provide advice, guidance, mentorship, and support to arts organisations in the development and advancement of their digital strategy and capabilities.

Proposals close 5 August; learn more and submit.

Dickinson Memorial Literary Competition 2022

The Dickinson Memorial Literary Competition is a National literary competition for children and adults who are blind or have low vision. Applicants can submit short story or poetry manuscripts of unpublished work. Entries to the People’s Choice Category is open to anyone (including sighted applicants) and will be published on the Braille House website for public voting.

Entries close 16 September; learn more and enter.

2023 Sydney International Piano Competition

International talents are invited to enter this triennial competition where 32 of the world’s finest pianists will travel to Australia to vie for top performance honours at the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. With over $20,000 in cash prizes, pianists from all nationalities who are born between 23 July 1991 and 6 July 2005 are encouraged to apply. The competition will be held from 5 to 22 July 2023.

Applications close 14 November; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Constellations: New Work mentorship, TAS

Constellations: New Work (CAT), offers early-career Tasmanian artists a supported opportunity to develop new work through an enhanced mentorship program. Each participant will be matched with an established artist to engage with the conceptual development needed to plan or prototype new work. CAT will provide each participating artist with a fee with further support through a customised mentorship program.

Applications close 8 August; learn more and apply.

First Break, WA

A collaborative initiative between the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) and Screenwest, First Break launches in WA with a professional development program designed to provide in-demand and practical skills to the screen sector. Aspiring WA screenwriters can gain the training and understanding to obtain work as a note-taker or script coordinator in a writers’ room. At the conclusion of First Break, participants will be showcased to the screen industry via the AWG Pathways website.

Applications close 29 July; learn more and enter.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

James Nguyen is the second recipient of the major $80,000 Copyright Agency Partnerships Commission, which is awarded in collaboration with Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA). Born in Vietnam and based in Narrm/Melbourne, James Nguyen’s interdisciplinary practice moves between live and online performance, video, drawing and installation. He is interested in personal history and migrant absurdities, often working with his family and friends to examine the politics of art, self-representation, displacement and diaspora. Nguyen will present a major solo exhibition across all four ACCA galleries in September 2023, currently titled Open Glossary. Nguyen will collaborate with academics, community members and social enterprises to create a series of multilingual glossaries and language toolkits to bring non-English and plain-English speaking communities into art world conversations. ‘The artworld has the privilege of literacy and access to text’, Nguyen says. ‘It is where artists and our communities push for social change, contesting important ideas and concepts. But what of the many communities that do not necessarily speak, or feel they can engage with the complex terminologies of contemporary art?’

Winners of the Cairn Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) 2022 Art Awards were announced at the fair’s opening night, with Katherine Ngallametta taking out top honours for the Premier’s Award for Excellence. The Pormpuraaw artist receives $15,000 to support her art practice and for the work Land Centre (2022), ‘the most outstanding work at the fair…[and] a poignant response to this year’s theme – Masters of Country,’ said the Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Winner of CIAF Cairns Regional Council’s 2022 Art Centre Award was Badu Art Centre for utilising natural earth pigments and bloodwood sap, among others, in a new body of work that demonstrates variety and cultural knowledge, as well as climate change concerns. Special mention went to Moa Arts and Girringun Art Centre.

CIAF’s 2022 winner of Ports North’s 3D Design, Sculpture and Installation category was presented to Philomena Yeatman for her Bicornual Basket 1 (2022). The artist used a combination of plant fibres and clay, both ancient materials to display knowledge of Country. Special mention went to Dennis Michael for his fighting shields and Jillian Holyroyd’s mudcrab.

Tania Major took out the CIAF 2022 Innovation Award for Dragon Flys Everywhere: Coming Into The Dry Season (2022) with special mention going to Toby Cedar. Finally, the BDO Emerging Artist Award went to Sonya Creek for Milli & Yunga (2022) for her delicate use of earth pigments to depict her totems.

Museum of Brisbane’s new Artist in Residence is Australian artist, academic and curator Anita Holtsclaw, whose project applies her unique interpretations of the Brisbane River to three large scale ethereal artworks. During her residency, Anita will employ a multidisciplinary approach to her installation, which captures the sheer, flowing and luminous qualities of water and the work is situated in MoB’s Adelaide Street Pavillion. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the creation of the artist’s work, now on view until 23 October.

Anita Holtsclaw, new artist in residence at Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Alison Law.

Two finalists, Moorina Bonini and Elham Eshragian-Haakansson, share the inaugural $15,000 Ellen José Art Award for young women presented by Bayside City Council (VIC). The judges, including Professor Marcia Langton and ACCA Artistic Director and CEO Max Delany, said: ‘We have elected to share the Award amongst two artists, in recognition of two outstanding and especially sophisticated works. We found it difficult to elevate one above the other, for they both have undeniable power and complexity, and historical and emotional gravitas, and show great promise from two young artists in the early stages in their career.’ The works of the six shortlisted finalists – Moorina Bonini, Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson, Hannah Gartside, Nadia Hernández, Annika Romeyn and Emma Singer, are on display at Bayside Gallery until 28 August.

In similar news, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art’s (PICA’s) inaugural $30,000 Judy Wheeler Commission has been awarded to Elizabeth Willing, whose work will be situated at the entrance to PICA, defining how visitors engage with the space as they step through the cultural centre. Willing will develop a large-scale textile work which delves into the Perth locale’s olfactory and sensory offerings, such as the nearby Derbarl Yerrigan (Swan River), botanic gardens, and wine region. Her practice has developed a reputation for transforming the way audiences think about food and contemporary art – creating thoughtful, multisensory works where food is simultaneously the medium and the subject. The commission will be launched in February 2023 to remain in place for one year.

Performing arts:

2022 Green Room Awards celebrates the Victorian arts community with winners announced across the award categories of cabaret, contemporary and experimental performance, dance, independent theatre, music theatre, opera, and theatre companies. Best Cabaret Production went to Reuben Kaye: The Butch is Back presented by Pietagogetter as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival; Let’s Take Over 2021 by Darebin Arts Speakeasy took out Best Curatorial and Artist Direction; I am Maggie by Jonathan Homsey won Best Dance Production. Production of the Year in Musical Theatre went to The Wedding Singer and Iphigenia In Splott by Red Stitch took out multiple wins in the Theatre Companies category. View the full list of winners and nominees.

Melbourne Fringe announced the recipients of its inaugural Fringe Fund, a new commissioning initiative supporting artists and innovation with more than $175,000 awarded this year. Under two streams, ‘Cash to Create’ and ‘Cash for Equity,’ the Fringe Fund provides commissioning opportunities, concessions on fees and even cash amounts, to ease financial pressure on artists. Major commissioned projects include A Rainbow of Tomorrows by Stone Motherless Cold in partnership with the Koorie Heritage Trust ($20,000); Yalinguth by Uncle Bart Willoughby, Aunty Denise McGuinness, Uncle Herb Patten, Uncle Bobby Nicholls, Aunty Rieo Ellis and Jason Tamiru ($20,000); Roya the Destroya and Eliza Hull ($30,000); In the likely event of forever by Margo Tanjutco ($20,000); TRANS NOW by Sam Elkin ($5,000) and more. Find the full list of recipients and their projects.

13 new Australian plays from a mix of emerging and established writers are being celebrated in the $60,000 Shane & Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting. Winning in the stage category, Mary Anne Butler’s emotional and evocative drama Wittenoom follows a dying mother, Dot, and her daughter, Pearl, who’ve moved to the remote mining town now synonymous with blue asbestos. Butler said: ‘Originally inspired by the Midnight Oil song Blue Sky Mine, [my work] is dedicated to the 2,000-plus miners and residents who have since died from, and the many more who still suffer from, blue asbestos-related diseases acquired as a result of going about their own lives and livelihoods in the “Shangri La” of Wittenoom’s heyday, unaware of the ticking time-bomb which floated all around them.’ In the Theatre For Young Audience category, John Armstrong’s winning play Ali in Zombieland is a delightfully dark comedy that features Ali, an anxious perfectionist in her final year of school, and the wise-cracking zombie girl who escapes her graphic novel. Find out more on the winning projects and runners-up.

Writing and publishing:

Supporting writers with disability with tailored support and mentoring, the 2022 Grace Marion Wilson Writeability Fellowship has announced this year’s recipients:

Dorian Sutton for The Passenger, a young adult, queer coming-of-age story about a teen growing up in the suburban sprawl of Melbourne in the late 1990s.

Emma Rennison for No Guts, No Glory, a dystopian fiction about a primetime TV gameshow that awards surgeries as prizes to winning contestants after the UK healthcare system collapses.

Juliet Sironi for &, a non-linear memoir exploring depression and trauma after severe memory loss and amnesia.

Maggie Scott for The Bottle Factory, a story where a woman, grieving the death of her grandmother, is drawn into the music world by her estranged father, a producer facing sex allegations.

Sarah Stivens for Therapeutic Discomfort, a poetry collection that explores themes of identity, lived experience of disability and mental illness, grief and relationships.

Read: The debut writer’s journey plus what’s next

The Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund has announced that Jantiena Batt, a deputy principal from the

ACT, is this year’s Reading Australia Fellow for Teachers of English and Literacy. Batt is a deputy principal working within the ACT Education Directorate. Her Fellowship project, Windows and Mirrors, will investigate approaches and language used by educators, families and publishers when they engage with literature that includes non-heteronormative structures of families or relationships. The Copyright Agency’s CEO Josephine Johnston said the $15,000 fellowship ‘offers a significant opportunity for Jantiena Batt to enhance inclusion, recognition and visibility in the classroom. It’s incredibly important that we support projects to embrace inclusive teaching, as it works to remove problematic assumptions and implicit biases. This allows students from all backgrounds to feel equally valued and respected so they can share their own unique stories and perspectives.’

All:

Eight young emerging regional artists and arts workers across WA have each received $7,500 through Regional Arts WA’s career kick-starter grants program, the Next Level Regional Grants. They are multidisciplinary theatre maker Emily Burton (19), circus director Georgia Deguara (26), country folk singer songwriter Savanah Solomon (25), illustrator Mio Angela Gadon (25), filmmaker Abby Garratt (22), rapper Jacob Gregory (22), textile artist and educator Leah Vlatko (26), and emerging curator Joo Tan (24). Each recipient will embark on 12 months of professional creative development; learn more about their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

Three finalists will compete for The Music Trust’s 2022 Freedman Classical Fellowship. They are NSW harpist Emily Granger, and violists Henry Justo from Queensland and Katie Yap from Victoria, chosen from 16 candidates vying for the $21,000 prize for musicians aged 35 and under. This year’s judging panel includes Professor Kim Cunio (Head of ANU School of Music), Kirsty McCahon (Australia’s leading practitioner of Historical Performance Practice, Contra Bass) and Dr Stephen Mould (Senior Lecturer at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and Artistic Director of the Conservatorium Opera). The judges said: ‘The finalists selected are a wonderful reflection of the depth and diversity of music making in Australia today. Never before has Australian music had such an important role in helping to define who and what Australia is. With that in mind, these outstanding and highly creative young artists signal that the future of Australian classical music is in very good hands.’ The winner of the 2022 Fellowship will be selected and awarded at a live public concert on Saturday 30 July at Sydney Opera House.

The longlist of the Heroines/Joyce Parkes Women’s Writing Award is now revealed, in a year where the award received more than 350 entries of poetry and short fiction. All long-listed entries will be published in this year’s Heroines Anthology (vol.4.), with the shortlist to be announced in August. Find the full longlist on their website.

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) has revealed the nominee shortlist for 2022, celebrating the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Australia’s First Nations peoples in fashion and textiles. The six award categories run across traditional adornment, community collaboration, business achievement, textile design, wearable art, and fashion design. Find the list of nominees on NIFA’s website.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.