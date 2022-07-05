Opportunities and awards

Opportunities

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

Tasmanian Literary Awards 2022

Formerly known as the Premiers’ Literary Prizes, the Tasmanian Literary Awards 2022 will offer more opportunities to recognise and promote excellence in Tasmania’s literary sector. Award categories include Fiction, Non-Fiction, Young Readers and Children, and Poetry alongside two fellowships: the Tasmanian Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship and the Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship.

Entries close 27 July; learn more and enter.

Music Victoria Awards 2022

This year, the Music Victoria Awards return with more categories including Best Metro Festival, Best Regional Festival and Best DJ to clebrate the return of live music in 2022. MAV Diasporas Award will also spotlight culturally and linguistically diverse creatives to increase visibility, participation and equity in the music scene.

Submissions close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Geelong Creative Engine Grant, VIC

Geelong Arts Centre is offering six grant packages totalling $12,000 in financial grants and $30,000 of value-in-kind studio access at Ryrie Street building for individuals and organisations who are looking to develop new work and advance their practices. All genres are welcomed, including cross-genre projects.

Applications close 11 July; learn more and apply.

IMB Bank Community Foundation grants

Community groups, charities and not-for-profits across Sydney, the Illawarra, the Hunter, the South Coast, the Southern Highlands, ACT and Victoria are encouraged to get their applications in for 2022 IMB Bank Community Foundation funding. Since 1999, the initiative has donated over $11 million to more than 800 community groups and projects.

Applications close 15 July; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Regional // Regional – Festival Alliances across Australia and the Asia Pacific

This three-year initiative to connect regional arts festivals and platforms in Australia with peers throughout the broader Asia-Pacific region, brings together up to 30 producers and directors to exchange insights and build long-term relationships. This will be conducted through bi-monthly digital, hybrid and face-to-face discussions, workshops, creative exchange opportunities and an international summit in 2023.

EOIs close Friday 8 July; learn more and apply.

Pride Amplified 2023, NSW

2023 Sydney WorldPride’s open access arts program, Pride Amplified is designated for those who want to showcase LGBTQIA+ creativity. Events can include parties, theatre performances, family-friendly days out and more. Anyone from anywhere in the world can apply, but the show must be staged in Sydney during Sydney WorldPride festival 17 February – 5 March 2023.

Registrations close 1 August; learn more and register, fees apply.

HotHouse Theatre CELSIUS: Independent Theatre program, NSW

Local independent artists and artistic teams are invited to apply for this program which has been running since 2019, and which supports the development and presentation of new Australian work. CELSIUS provides Albury Wodonga artists with employment, space, time, mentoring, marketing, technical support and opportunities to drive the development of their new work into production.

Submissions close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

AMTA Cabaret Winter Workshop, ACT

Stars of the Australian cabaret scene and Tuggeranong Arts Centre and are banding together to help emerging cabaret artist find their voice. 20 artists from any genre of live performance will have the opportunity to work together with professionals including Queenie van de Zandt, Trevor Ashley, Maude Davey, Catherine Alcorn, Matt Gilberton, Ali McGregor and Sarah Ward (aka Yana Alana). Workshops run at the Arts Centre from 14 – 28 August.

Auditions close 15 July; learn more and apply.

Australia Council, Arts and Disability Initiative

This Australia Council program is for artists or arts workers with disability seeking to undertake a significant project. Six grants of $30,000 are available for projects that are ambitious, bold and innovative, and have the potential to enhance your career and strengthen your networks.

Applications close 2 August; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct took out accolades at the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards in four categories including NSW Architecture Medallion, Public Architecture, Greenway Award for Heritage and a commendation for Interior Architecture. Walsh Bay Arts Precinct was unveiled earlier this year following the completion of major redevelopment works on the historically significant Pier 2/3 and Wharf 4/5 undertaken by Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects. The Precinct also recently won in the Adaptive Reuse category at the National Trust Heritage Awards 2022. Also honoured in the Awards is Bundanon Art Museum designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects which received the Sulman Medal for public architecture. The jury states: ‘Bundanon creates a new appreciation of the Boyd Estate, its history and setting by purposefully inhabiting this landscape of cultural and physical significance.’

Performing arts:

Angela Bailey is the recipient of the Frank Van Straten Fellowship from the Australian Performing Arts Collection. Bailey is a curator and photographic artist who explores cultural discourse through imagery and visual exhibitions. She has had work featured at the International AIDS 2014 Cultural Program, WE ARE HERE at the State Library of Victoria in 2018, and Dapper at Melbourne’s Midsumma Festival in 2019. Her research for the Frank Van Straten Fellowship will result in The GLAD Project, an exploration into the often secreted queer lives of performance artists. ’I hope audiences are inspired by LGBTIQ+ stories from the Collection, within a predominantly heteronormative Collection narrative, to reference and highlight the lived queer experience,’ said Bailey.

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has awarded an Honorary Master of Fine Arts to Actor, Creative Director, writer, producer and arts consultant Rhoda Roberts AO. Awarded to those with significant contribution to the performing arts industry, NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said: ‘Rhoda’s influence and guidance has helped develop and evolve so many across the arts and culture industries from individuals to large organisations. It is with great respect and admiration we acknowledge and honour Rhoda’s incredible contribution to the performing arts and to powerful storytelling in Australia.’ Roberts was the first Aboriginal reporter to host a national prime time current affairs program and has produced, commissioned and directed an enormous range of work across stage, screen and live performance. She is renowned for coining the term Welcome to Country.

During her speech, Roberts acknowledged the challenges faced by the students and the arts industry during the ongoing pandemic: ‘I thank all you amazing young people. You are teaching us so much about being flexible and open and coping and being resilient. What you’re doing here today, you know, we’ve faced something that we’ve never faced in the industry. It has been the most challenging time for the arts, but it’s been the most exciting time. The progress that you have made in the last few years against every odd tells me the resilience we’ll see in our industry across the creative industries in the next few years is going to be dynamic.’

In similar news, Performing Lines Tasmania has named Associate Producer Sinsa Jo Mansell as the Tasmanian Aboriginal of the Year during the flag raising ceremony for NAIDOC Week. Elder Uncle Jim Everett outlined some of the reasons the community selected Sinsa including her depth of cultural knowledge, commitment to community, exceptional work with the pakana kanaplila dance group, her own artistic practice and her work in changing how burials are carried out for the community.

Emerging choreographer Tra Mi Dinh has been named recipient of the $50,000 Keir Choreographic Award for 2022 with her work, The ___. The work explores the duality and complexity of endings in a duet caught between harsh and slippery edges, featuring two dancers who challenge the finality of ’endings’ and what it means for something to come to a close. As a dancer, Dinh has worked with artists and companies including Lucy Guerin Inc., Chunky Move and her previous residencies include Tasdance’s On the Island Program, Sydney Fringe’s Art in Isolation, Critical Path and March Dance. Jenni Large received the $10,000 Peoples Choice Award with her work, Wet Hard which references the sculptural virtuosity of erotic dance forms and aerobics in an exposed and empowered use of movement, costume, sound and light. View the full program on demand.

Writing and publishing:

Jelena Dinic’s original and dreamlike poetry collection, In the Room with the She Wolf has been announced as the winner of the 2022 ASAL Mary Gilmore Award for best debut poetry collection. Jelena Dinic came to Australia during the collapse of the war-torn former Yugoslavia and her poems are created from fractured landscapes. Also the winner of the 2019 Adelaide Festival Unpublished Manuscript Award, this collection beautifully charts the territory where cultures, languages and family life intersect. Dinic publishes in both Serbian and English.

All:

Ten regional arts and culture projects, with six projects by First Nations artists and organisations, will receive an investment of over $190,000 through the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund; a funding program managed in Western Australia by Regional Arts WA. Funded First Nations projects include Marrugeku Inc. with $30,000 towards a multi-year research and development program for regional independent dance artists; Victorian Coyne with $5,000 to record a song in the South West dialect of the Noongar language; Kaaba-Koorliny Employment and Enterprise Development Aboriginal Corporation with $30,000 to deliver graining program with Noongar artist Peter Farmer; and Gwendolyn Knox with $25,000 for the creative development of her new play Scones with Nanna.

A digital presentation of Gudirr Gudirr at Sail Makers Shed, Broome Historical Museum. Photo by Philip Thompson, courtesy of Marrugeku.

The 2022 National NAIDOC Awards has announced this year’s winners, including many well-respected names in the arts. Yorta Yorta and Wurundjeri woman, Dr Lois Peeler AM is named 2022 Female Elder of the Year. In the 1960s Dr Peeler became Australia’s first Aboriginal model before joining the all-female Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander singing group the Sapphires, which toured Vietnam during one of the world’s harshest wars. Among her many achievements as a passionate activist, Dr Peeler most recently worked with the Victorian Parliament to create a free e-learning resource for the Victorian curriculum called ’Aboriginal Change Makers’.

Widely acknowledged as the grandfather of Indigenous theatre, Uncle Jack Charles is the 2022 Male Elder of the Year, who co-founded Australia’s first Indigenous theatre group, Nindethana at Melbourne’s Pram Factory in 1971.

The Creative Talent Award went to proud Nyul Nyul Saltwater Man Lowell Hunter, also known as Salty One. Hunter fuses traditional dance and storytelling with a strong connection to the Victorian Coast, where he carves sprawling artworks into the shoreline through movement and dance.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Wilderness Society has announced the new Karajia Award for Children’s Literature shortlist, celebrating Australia’s First Nations authors and illustrated children’s books alongside the 2022 Shortlist for The Environment Award for Children’s Literature (EACL) which recognises the creativity and talent of authors in picture, fiction and non-fiction books for all kids.

2022 Karajia Award for Children’s Literature shortlist:

Sharing (Aunty Fay Muir / Sue Lawson / Leanne Mulgo Watson)

Somebody’s Land: Welcome to Our Country (Adam Goodes / Ellie Laing / David Hardy)

The River (Sally Morgan / Johnny Warrkatja Malibirr)

The Story Doctors (Boori Monty Pryor / Rita Sinclair)

Walking in Gagudju Country: Exploring the Monsoon Forest (Diane Lucas / Ben Tyler)

Warna-Manda Baby Earth Walk (Susan Betts / Mandy Foot)

Wiradjuri Country (Larry Brandy)

2022 Environment Award for Children’s Literature shortlist:

Fiction:

Baily Finch Takes a Stand (Ingrid Laguna)

Fish Kid and the Turtle Torpedo (Kylie Howarth)

The Good Times of Pelican Rose: Save the Joeys (Samone Amba)

Non fiction:

The Australian Climate Change Book (Chris Nixon / Polly Marsden)

The Gentle Genius of Trees (Philip Bunting)

The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature (Sami Bayly)

The Way of the Weedy Seadragon (Anne Morgan / Lois Bury)

Picture fiction:

Things to Remember (And One to Forget) (Alison Binks)

One Potoroo: A Story of Survival (Penny Jaye / Alicia Rogerson)

Saving Seal. The Plastic Predication (Diane Jackson Hill / Craig Smith)

Sharing (Aunty Fay Muir / Sue Lawson / Leanne Mulgo Watson)

The Accidental Penguin Hotel (Andrew Kelly / Dean Jones)

The River (Sally Morgan / Johnny Warrkatja Malibirr)

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.