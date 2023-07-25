Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

The Ruby Awards 2023 (SA)

Nominations are now open for The Ruby Awards 2023, honouring the outstanding work of South Australia’s arts and culture sector. Arts South Australia is accepting nominations for 11 award categories, including Outstanding Regional Event or Project, Outstanding Collaboration, Frank Ford Memorial Young Achiever Award, and more.

Nominations close 4 September; learn more and nominate.

Grants and funding:

Adelaide Fringe Fund 2024 (SA)

The Adelaide Fringe Fund is now accepting grant applications from artists and venues looking to participate in the 2024 Adelaide Fringe (16 February to 17 March 2024). Grants for 2024 will take two forms, Up+Running grants that are capped at $5000 to help get projects off the ground; and Level-Up grants, which are capped at $10,000 to support the staging of bold and ambitious Adelaide Fringe premiere events. Grants are available across the categories Regional Touring, Artists, SA Producers, Audience Access and Venues. For 2024, the Fringe Fund has dedicated grants for Australian First Nations projects.

Applications close 23 August; learn more and apply.

Contemporary Music Touring Program

The Contemporary Music Touring Program (CMTP) supports national touring activity undertaken by Australian musicians performing original contemporary music with grants from $5000 to $50,000. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or that assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding. The current round is open for projects beginning 1 December 2022.

Current round closes 5 September for projects beginning after 1 December 2023; learn more and apply.

Carclew Project and Development Grants (SA)

Carclew’s Project and Development grant program is designed to support and encourage young talent in the South Australian arts community. Grants of up to $3000 are for skills development and artistic career building; grants up to $10,000 are for development and/or presentation of new or existing work, and projects that enable participation in the arts for children and young people. Applicants up to 26 years, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants up to 30 years, can apply.

Applications close 8 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Knox Factor 2023 (Vic)

Aspiring vocalists aged five to 25 who live, work, play or study in Knox are invited to enter the Knox Factor competition. The competition offers professional mentor support and training, prizes, public performance opportunities and exposure to music industry and local arts networks. Knox Factor Heats and Semi Finals will run throughout September and October. The Grand Final will be held at Knox Carols by Candlelight on 9 December.

Applications close 4 August; learn more and apply.

Vivid Sydney 2024 (NSW)

In 2023 Vivid Sydney attracted more than 3.28 million attendees who experienced the over 300 light, music, ideas and food events of the program. Artists, musicians, thought leaders and food creatives are now invited to submit an EOI to be part of the 2024 program under the unified, creative vision – ‘Vivid Sydney, Humanity’. Vivid Sydney 2024 will take place from 24 May to 15 June.

EOIs for Vivid Sydney 2024’s Light and Cross Art Form close 21 August; EOIs for Ideas, Music and Food pillars close 18 September. Learn more and apply.

FLiCKERFEST 2024 (NSW)

Films under 35 minutes and completed in the last two years are invited for the 33rd FLiCKERFEST festival to be held in January 2024. FLiCKERFEST is Australia’s only Academy Award and BAFTA Qualifying Short Film Festival.

Entreis close 9 October 2023; learn more and enter.

Professional development:

Wandjaarii Maalii: Mentorship Program (Bundjalung Country/NSW)

Wandjaarii Maalii is a pilot textile and design industry development project for emerging/mid-career artists creating on Bundjalung Country over a four- to six-month period. This new project is aimed at increasing access and involvement of First Nation artists in exploring textile and fashion design within the Northern Rivers region. Applications are open to First Nations artists living in Bundjalung, Githabul, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr (Grafton only) Country.

EOIs close 16 August; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Three emerging designers have been selected for the inaugural NSW Design (Early-Career) Fellowship – Powerhouse Residency Program, which provides mentorship on professional practice at Powerhouse Ultimo. Marlo Lyda, Joel Sherwood-Spring and Ben Styles will each undertake a six-month residency and receive $25,000 in financial support, alongside mentorship, studio space and access to the museum’s curators, collection, workshop facilities and technicians. Lyda will create a new body of work built on top of her graduation piece, Scraptopia (2021) and research into copper mining in Australia. Sherwood-Spring will embrace a decolonial methodology of Indigenous Storywork to explore Indigenous Knowledge systems and how that extends to the material world. Styles will research and explore radical innovation in the speculative redesign of consumer goods and appliances used to enhance our daily lives.

Create NSW and Powerhouse presents the 2023 Design Fellowship residences, L-R: Marlo Lyda, Joel Sherwood-Spring and Ben Styles. Photo: Zan Wimberley.

Glass artist Katie-Ann Houghton has been awarded a four-week residency at the Toyama Glass Studio in Japan, supported by Canberra Glassworks. A partnership was developed with Toyama Glass Studio through the AsiaLink Reciprocal Residency Program in 2016-18, which has relaunched post-COVID to support skilled Australian glass-makers to travel and work at the renowned Toyama Glass Studio, located at the foot of Mount Kureha. Houghton’s works are inspired by early 20th century design and infused with traditional Venetian glass-making techniques. Taking place from 24 September to 23 October 2023, the residency will provide her with a dedicated space and time to explore, experiment and expand her artistic practice with the support of a budget of $18,000 for travel and living expenses. Houghton says: ‘Being in Japan will afford me the opportunity to research Japanese design and aesthetics first-hand. I will be seeking design influence and inspiration, technical development, and forging a connection with the community of glass-makers in Japan. After the residency I intend to use the skills learned to further a project that I have begun in collaboration with [Canberra] Glassworks.’

Joshua Yeldham has won this year’s Holding Redlich People’s Choice Award with a landscape painting, Driftwood, from works selected for the 2023 Salon des Refusés: The alternative Archibald and Wynne Prize selection exhibition. Yeldham says: ‘It is the time in and connection to nature on the banks of Dyarubbin/Hawkesbury River on the lands of the Gadigal, the Darug and Darkinjung people that inspires me to keep creating. Receiving the Holding Redlich People’s Choice Award at the Salon des Refusés conveys the feeling of support and inspiration from the community to continue my practice.’ This is Yeldham’s second People’s Choice win; he also took out the award in 2020 for his landscape, Phantom limb, Smith’s Creek, which was painted following the Sydney bushfires and conveys the long-lasting endurance and resilience of nature.

In similar news, Vicki Yatjiki Cullinan has been announced as winner of the Hadley’s Art Prize 2023 worth $100,000 for her work Ngayuku Ngura (My Country). Cullinan, from Indulkana Community in South Australia, has over 20 years of experience in painting, printmaking and drawing. A highly respected leader in her community, she has turned her attention to mentoring the next generation of artists in skills development, cultural activities and strong governance in her role as a director and cultural liaison officer at Iwantja Arts. She said on receiving the prize: ‘I paint my Country, the beautiful and powerful Yankunytjatjara Country that I live on and that will always be a part of me. My painting is connected to the Tjukurpa (Ancestral Stories) that I know, but also my paintings are an extension of who I am, and how I interpret my place in the world.’ The 2023 judging panel consisted of Wendy Sharpe AM, Tasmanian artist Milan Milojevic and artist, curator, writer and Associate Professor at the University of Queensland, Dr Fiona Foley. The $10,000 Hadley’s Residency Prize was awarded to Melissa Kenihan, and Honourable Mentions were awarded to Joshua Andree, Patrick Mung Mung, Joan Ross and Denise Brady.

Vicki Yatjiki Cullinan, winner of the 2023 Hadley’s Art Prize and her winning work, ‘Ngayuku Ngura (My Country)’. Image: Supplied.

Performing arts:

The Balnaves Foundation, Sydney Dance Company and Carriageworks have announced the four Australian dance-makers commissioned to create works for the 10th anniversary of New Breed, a showcase of fresh ideas and choreographic talents from emerging dance creatives. Eliza Cooper, Tra Mi Dinh, Riley Fitzgerald and Beau Dean Riley Smith will each choreograph a new work that will have its world premiere at Carriageworks from 6-16 December 2023. Cooper is a dancer, choreographer, costume designer and this year’s recipient of an ATLAS Choreographic Training Program scholarship for ImPulsTanz: Vienna International Dance Festival. Dinh is a dancer, choreographer and recipient of the Keir Choreographic Award for 2022. Fitzgerald is a current Sydney Dance Company dancer who returned to Australia after two years with the Ballet National de Marseille, France. Wiradjuri and Gamillaraay man Riley Smith is an award-winning dancer, choreographer and actor who performed with Bangarra Dance Theatre from 2013 to 2022. Catch these dancers and their new works at New Breed 2023.

Following four intense concerts with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House during the week, pianist Jeonghwan Kim was announced as the winner of the $50,000 Ernest Hutcheson First Prize at the 2023 Sydney International Piano Competition. Kim says, ‘It means so much to me to win such a prestigious competition. To win first prize is such a rewarding experience, and a motivation to go further and explore more. I was really glad that I was able to connect with the audience, and to share beautiful music during the competition.’ The Percy Grainger Second Prize was awarded to Uladzislau Khandohi, with Yungyung Guo receiving the George Frederick Boyle Third Prize. Reuben Tsang won the Nancy Weir Best Australian Pianist award. Kim has now embarked on a national tour in Australia to 5 August, with a recital for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music. As part of the prize, he has also been invited to perform at a recital at Wigmore Hall in London, Music in the Studio Dubai Opera, Amigos de Música Os Agostos Portugal, Bard Music Festival New York and more.

Writing and publishing:

Twenty-four-year-old Grace Hammond from East Brisbane has been named winner of the 2023 State Library of Queensland Young Writers Award for her story ‘Dog House’. The story contains a unique link to one of Brisbane’s most historic properties, the Glenlyon House. Griffith Review will work with Hammond to publish ‘Dog House’, while the young writer receives $2000 in prize money. Three other stories were chosen as runners-up, taking home $500 and a Queensland Writers Centre membership for their authors: ‘Feed it to the dog’ by Ash Shirvington (19), ‘Candles’ by Svetlana Sterlin (24) and ‘Propagation’ by Constance Allan (23).

Shortlisted and finalists

The longlist for the 2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize has been announced. The longlisted stories are:

‘and ever more stranger’ by Emily Armanios (Victoria)

‘Black Wax’ by Winter Bel (France)

‘Backstory’ by Sue Brennan (Japan)

‘The Mannequin’ by Rowan Heath (Victoria)

‘Our Own Fantastic’ by Uzma Aslam Khan (United States)

‘Older, Younger’ by Kira McPherson (England)

‘Fatal attraction’ by Fope Ojo (Netherlands)

‘Happy At Work’ by Ellen Rodger (NSW)

Three shortlisted stories will appear in the Australian Book Review August issue, with the overall winner taking home $6000, to be announced at an online ceremony on 17 August at 6pm.

In similar news, the shortlist of Sisters in Crime’s 23rd Davitt Awards for best crime and mystery books has been announced. The list includes eight adult novels, four YAs, three children’s novels, three non-fiction books and six debut novels. Judges’ coordinator, Dr Philomena Horsley says of the 24 shortlisted titles: ‘… the stories explored blow our minds, opening up so many different worlds from the Vietnamese community in Cabramatta to a stack of country and coastal towns that harbour secrets, crimes and nefarious locals. We have been particularly impressed by the quality of children’s crime novels, which turn old stalwarts such as Enid Blyton on their heads.’ Six Davitt Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on 2 September by award-winning journalist, true crime author and television producer, Debi Marshall. Voting for the Readers’ Choice Award is open and closes Friday 28 July.

A shortlist of 93 entries have been selected from 800 submissions this year for the National Capital Art Prize. Prize categories include an Open Prize, a First Nations Prize for Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander artists and the Sustainability Prize, which allows artworks of any medium. Four artists will share a total prize pool of $47,500. Voting for this year’s People’s Choice Award is now open online, with all finalist works displayed in a virtual gallery. The 2023 National Capital Art Prize category winners will be announced on 14 September; the public exhibitions opens at Aarwun Gallery in Canberra from 16 September.

