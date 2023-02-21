Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Gallipoli Art Prize

Australian (and other eligible) artists are invited to enter one piece of original work produced in oil, acrylic, water colour or mixed medium in the $20,000 Gallipoli Art Prize. Rather than war themes, the prize looks for aspects of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage, comradeship, peace, freedom and community.

Entries close 15 March; learn more and enter.

2023 Footscray Art Prize

The 2023 Footscray Art Prize is offering artists from all over Australia the chance to exhibit their work in the thriving hub of Footscray and share in $33,000 worth of prizes across four categories: Footscray Art Prize, Local Acquisition Prize, Residency Artist Prize and Young Artists Prize for primary students and secondary students.

Entries close 20 March; learn more and enter.

2023 NSW Premier’s History Awards

Nominations are open for the NSW Premier’s History Awards 2023 with an increase prize pool of $85,000. Administered by the State Library of NSW, in association with Create NSW, the NSW Premier’s History Awards will offer prizes in six categories this year: Australian History Prize ($15,000), General History Prize ($15,000), New South Wales Community and Regional History Prize ($15,000), Young People’s History Prize ($15,000), Digital History Prize ($15,000) and The Anzac Memorial Trustees’ Military History Prize ($10,000 – being awarded for the first time in 2023).

Entries close 6 April; learn more.

2023 Sony Alpha Awards

The 2023 Sony Alpha Awards marks the eighth year of the photo competition that aims to reinvigorate and reconnect photographers across the region, reward professionals and enthusiasts alike, and provide a platform for the greatest photography work captured on Sony Alpha cameras and lenses, across Australia and New Zealand. There is $50,000 worth of Sony camera gear available to win – including $4000 of Sony digital imaging gear per category. Each of the category finalists will also be in with the chance to win the overall Grand Prize of Sony digital imaging gear to the value of $10,000.

Entries close 25 June; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Stockland M_Park Community Commission (NSW)

This is an opportunity for a place-based integrated artwork that responds to the unique site of the lands of the Wallumattagal People, now known as Macquarie Park in the heart of Dharug Nura. The $320,000 artwork will act as a beacon and gateway to the M Park Stage 2 precinct and will frame the entrance way to the public Gathering Place beyond.

EOI close 6 March; learn more and submit.

Ngurrak barring – Land Art Commission (Vic)

Yarra Ranges Council is seeking Expressions of Interest from multidisciplinary teams of local, national and international artists to design, supply and install a large-scale land artwork at Kalorama Park in the Dandenong Ranges. The $360,000 major art commission will be large-scale and site specific, creating a unique and remarkable destination for local residents and visitors to the ngurrak barring cultural (also known as RidgeWalk) walking trail.

EOI close 5 April; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

APRA AMCOS Lighthouse Award

Established in memory of pioneering artist manager Linda Gebar, The Lighthouse Award returns in 2023 with submissions now open for women-identifying or non-binary artist managers to apply for the $5000 grant. The individual must exhibit passion, creativity and integrity, and the Award is open to applicants nationwide.

Applications close 6 April; learn more and apply.

Recording grants

A new round of recording grants has opened from the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts. The 10th round of grants will award five new recipients $15,000 each to assist with the creation of new sound recordings.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

ALWAYS LIVE 2023

In 2022, ALWAYS LIVE brought over 340 artists and 160 shows to Victorian stages with exclusive one-off shows, events and live music experiences. Expressions of Interest are now open for its 2023 season to bring memorable music moments to iconic locations across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

EOIs close 28 February; learn more and submit.

Jizha Atelier: Creative Development for Chinese Speaking Artists 唧喳工坊

A series of creative professional development programs will be hosted at Footscray Community Arts for Chinese speaking artists, led by Curatorial Collective, from March to May. The interactive workshops feature industry experts and will cover topics on how to navigate different arts and cultural contexts, how to find opportunities for a creative career and getting to know the Chinese speaking arts community. 从三月到五月，唧喳工坊即将为华语艺术家提供互动讨论交流和动手制作的空间，其中包含业界趋势讲座、实务互动工作坊、艺术家交流活动、展示机会、制作资助和一对一指导服务等。地点在位于墨尔本西区的Footscray Community Arts；免费，需预约。

Registrations now open, free; learn more.

Dancing Outside the FRAME: Access, Inclusion and Industry

Over four weekends in March, Outside the FRAME, part of FRAME: A biennial of dance, will offer an extended occasion for a sector-wide exploration of what dance can potentially achieve through innovation, inclusion, collaboration and diversity. Conversations and workshops will be headlined by leading sector voices – Phillip Adams, Caroline Bowditch, David Prakash and Professor Emma Redding. Together, these presenters will deliver an intoxicating and challenging potpourri of youth, experience, achievement and science.

Sessions start 5 March; tickets and passes available.

Professional development:

AMaGA National Conference 2023 bursaries

Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) members and colleagues are invited to apply for bursaries to assist with travel, accommodation and/or conference registration associated with attendance at AMaGA 2023. The Conference is held in Newcastle, NSW. In the allocation of bursaries, priority is given to Indigenous delegates, delegates from remote or regional areas and individuals who have not previously received a bursary.

Applications close 28 February; learn more and apply.

The Refinery: First Nations Creative Business Development

First Nations creatives who are looking to start a new business, or grow an existing one, can, for the first time, take part in three mob-only sessions in addition to the core 10-week Refinery program as part of a new First Nations led series presented by Sunshine Coast Creative Alliance, supported by Sunshine Coast Council. Mentors include Aunty Dale Chapman from My Dilly Bag, Mundanara Bayles from the Black Magic Woman Podcast, Leesa Watego from One Business, and more.

Applications close 1 March; learn more and apply.

GreenHouse: National Artist Residency

GreenHouse: National Artist Residency is an immersive, residential creative development program for live performance makers from across Australia who are invested in developing new work, expanding their artistic process and embarking on radical experimentation. Situated on Wiradjuri Country, HotHouse Theatre’s GreenHouse is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house and rehearsal studio located in the Wonga Wetlands, a 10-minute drive from the Albury CBD. Submissions are currently accepted for the residency period from 1 May 2023 to December 2023.

Submissions close 6 March; learn more and apply.

Visiting International Publishers 2023

The Visiting International Publishers (VIPs) program will return as an in-person program in 2023, and will be held alongside Sydney Writers’ Festival from 22-26 May. The VIPs program supports international publishers, scouts and literary agents to participate in a week-long schedule of business meetings, networking events, industry forums, writers’ festival events and panel discussions with Australian publishers and agents. The full list of participants of this year’s program will be announced in early March, with information on how Australian rights professionals can request one-to-one business meetings to pitch their titles.

For more information.

Visual arts:

Australian contemporary duo Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro have been selected to deliver a new public artwork on the Coast Walk at North Mona Vale Headland Reserve. Commissioned by the Northern Beaches Council, You Are Here is a site-specific, whimsical and interactive artwork that can also be used as informal seating or playspace for the public. Fabricated in durable sandstone blocks that spell out the phrase You Are Here, this text-based sculpture references the loving signs placed on Barrenjoey Road for friends and family on special occasions and the dramatic sandstone formations of the Northern Beaches.

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Reagan says: ‘Stretching from Manly to Palm Beach, our 36-kilometre Coast Walk opens up our spectacular coastline for all people to appreciate and enjoy. Public artworks along the Coast Walk celebrate the people and places of the Northern Beaches.‘ You Are Here is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

Mel Deerson has been awarded the Monash University Prato Centre (MUPC) Visual Residency Program for 2023. Deerson says: ‘I’ve been looking at it for years as this dream residency because it has such a particular combination of art, place and history for contemporary artists… At Prato, I will work on a project provisionally called Stained Glass Guts, thinking through semi-visible or im/material (queer) histories of Prato and surrounds. I will explore medieval, Renaissance and contemporary sites in and around Prato that sit between materiality and immateriality, looking at angels, sound, stained glass, queer activist groups and archives, as spaces of transhistorical queer possibility.’

DYIPNI – Da King of Da Road in Gnowangerup, WA has won gold at the 2022 Australian Street Art Awards as Best of the Best, and Best Landmark Sculpture. Created by 14 Filipino emigrants who wanted to create a tribute to their homeland, DYIPNI is community art at its best. Other winners include SWELL Sculpture Festival that took out Best Street Art Festival or Event, Quorn Silo Light Show at Flinders Ranges, SA for Best Mega Mural, and The Last Lion, Burwood Chinatown NSW for Best Entrance Art. Vincent Lingiari Memorial (Darwin NT), Tongala Street Art Trail (Vic) and Bute Silo Art, Top of the Yorke (SA) have also picked up gold awards. Find the full list of winners.

Wiradjuri artist Bria McCarthy will be presenting a development showing as part of her artist-in-residence at Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) Parramatta on Sunday 26 February, titled Tales from Liminas: The Winner’s Wand. The program supports Western Sydney First Nations creatives to hone their craft and highlight the talent of the region, and is part of ACE’s First Nations youth residency program Still Growing, supported by the NSW Government Youth Opportunities program. McCarthy will present an experimental shadow puppetry piece that reimagines the Australian landscape, where the voices of nature are loud, unpredictable and mischievous. Audiences of all ages are invited; registrations free.

Performing arts:

The Theatre Council of Tasmania is honouring stalwart of Tasmanian theatre Peter Hammond with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tasmanian Theatre Awards. Hammond has worked in Launceston’s theatre scene for four decades as a teacher, mentor and director, inspiring Tasmania’s playwrights. After graduating from NIDA, Hammond worked for the School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Tasmania for over 30 years where he is now the Acting Head of School. Hammond has directed over 60 productions for Centre Stage, and over 130 productions during his career including Evita, Tamar Tidings, Richard III, Jocasta and more.

Leading First Nations dance organisation BlakDance and the Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) have been announced as the 2023 Governance Institute Art Support Program collaborators. Based in Brisbane, BlakDance enables First Nations contemporary choreographers, dance companies and their communities to connect, collaborate and create works for local, national and international audiences. Sunshine Coast Symphony Orchestra consists of 80 highly-trained, passionate musicians, with a goal of offering audiences an accessible way to experience live music. Each collaborator receives online access to the Certificate in Governance and Risk Management. Governance Institute CEO Megan Motto says: ‘We are thrilled to be collaborating with two performing arts organisations who have shown incredible resilience during some of the toughest business years on record… These organisations were chosen due to their increased need for governance frameworks, and this collaboration will bring important governance skills and knowledge to the performing arts community.’

Five Fellows have been announced for the 2022 Mike Walsh Fellowships supporting the careers of up-and-coming theatre practitioners, this year awarding a total of $61,500. They are: Isaac Hayward (conducting), Mark Hill (comedy/acting), Jay James-Moody (productions), Rob Mallett (acting) and Jess Newman (composing for music theatre).

2023 FRINGE WORLD Award has announced VEHICLE (Weeping Spoon Productions) as winner of its top prize, the Martin Sims Award, and contribute up to $10,000 towards international touring of the production. VEHICLE was also named the WA winner of the Theatre and Performance Award, with the overall winner named as Colossal (Indigo Productions). In addition, the Blaz Award for best writing for performance by a WA writer went to Skye Scraper: The Life and Times of a Drag Queen Accountant (Skye Scraper Entertainment). Other category winners include Dolly Parton: Backwoods Barbie (Barbie Q), Amy Hetherington: Juggle (Amy Hetherington), A Salama Odyssey: Creole Music and Dance Celebration (Salama) and more. Find the full list of winners.

Bunbury local Codee-Lee has taken out two wins at the WA Country Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year and Female Artist of the Year. ‘I was 15 years old when I first stepped onto the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival stage and here I am 14 years later having won 16 awards,’ said Codee-Lee in the media release. (Full list TBC)

