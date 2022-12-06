Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

WA Premier’s Book Awards

The Western Australian Premier’s Book Awards has a new category – The Premier’s Prize for Book of the Year Award, sponsored by Writing WA. The new category celebrates books published or self-published in the calendar year of 2022 and is open to WA resident writers of any style or genre, including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, history or young adult. It broadens the scope of the Awards allowing more WA writers to be honoured and celebrated.

Entries open 8 December 2022 – 19 January 2023; learn more.

Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition is calling songwriters of all genres and career stages, from anywhere in the world, to enter their song for the chance to win a career-boosting cash prize. Aside from the $50,000 first place prize and runners-up awards, the new American Songwriter Spotlight Award will celebrate international talent and entries from outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Entries close 31 January 2023; learn more and enter.

2023 National Biography Award

Run by the State Library of NSW, the National Biography Award offers a total prize pool of $42,000. The overall winner will receive $25,000, with $5000 awarded to the best debut biography or memoir. In addition, each of the six shortlisted authors will receive $2000.

Entries close 3 February 2023; learn more and enter.

2023 Russell Prize for Humour Writing

The biennial Russell Prize, established at the bequest of the late Peter Wentworth Russell, offers $10,000 to the best book of humour writing published in the previous two years. In addition, the Russell Prize for Humour Writing for Young People, valued at $5000, is offered for a funny book aimed at children aged 5–12 years.

Entries close 3 February 2023; learn more and enter.

Kathleen Mitchell Award

The Kathleen Mitchell Award is presented biennially to an author, aged 30 or under, of an outstanding novel or novella to encourage advancement in their literary career. The novel or novella must have been published or accepted for publication within the two years prior to the Award closing date. The recipient receives $15,000.

Applications close 7 February 2023; learn more and apply.

The World Illustration Awards 2023

The Association of Illustrators, in partnership with the US-based Directory of Illustration, is welcoming entries for the World Illustration Awards 2023 to showcase great work from all over the world. The Awards focus on supporting and celebrating creativity, and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. Two new categories will be introduced this year: Animation and Publishing.

Entries close 14 February 2023; learn more and enter.

Juncture Art Prize

Linden New Art has launched a new art prize for 2023 to support two mid-career artists to pursue new directions in their practices. A cash prize of $20,000 will be offered to each winner with an exhibition at Linden New Art to realise these outcomes. The funds can be used for any purpose in support of the two artists’ aspirations and all Australian mid-career artists are eligible to apply.

Applications open 23 January – 3 March 2023; learn more.

Callouts:

SWELL Sculpture Festival 2023

Entries are now open for the 21st annual SWELL Sculpture Festival, the largest outdoor sculpture exhibition in Queensland. Over $32,500 in awards, additional artist subsidies, programming and installation support are available. The festival will run from 8-17 September 2023. The open call invites artists to express their ideas and create sculptures that convey stories unique to them.

Entries close 31 January 2023; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2023 Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship

The Boundless Indigenous Writer’s Mentorship will provide a year-long structured mentorship to an unpublished Indigenous writer who has made substantial progress on a fiction or non-fiction manuscript. The successful applicant will be paired with a senior Indigenous writer and will receive professional development opportunities. The prize is an initiative of Text Publishing and Writing NSW, with support from the First Nations Australia Writers Network (FNAWN) and Booktopia.

Applications close 12 December; learn more and apply.

2023 NATSIMO Screen Composer Intensive

Call for Expressions of Interest from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander music creators are open for the professional development opportunity hosted by the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO). The successful applicant will undertake a three-month, Sydney-based program that explores the key practices of screen composing and immersion in production settings. As part of the intensive, the participant will create a soundtrack for a short film with guidance from screen composer mentor Ken Francis.

Applications close 20 January 2023; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Four local artists have been revealed as recipients of HOTA’s ArtKeeper program, returning for its second year to support emerging and established artists by putting them on the payroll. Out of the 130 applications received, Gold Coast locals Fletcher Babb, Norton Fredericks, Nadia Milford and Nicholas Tossmann have been named the newest team members to join the Home of the Arts. Each artist has been offered a fixed-term employment contract to work on their proposed art project at HOTA for three days a week until June 2023. They will be encouraged to take risks, experiment and create great art in conjunction with internationally-acclaimed playwright and artistic director, Wesley Enoch AM, who has been engaged as Artist Provocateur.

Fletcher Babb, Norton Fredericks, Nadia Milford, Nicholas Tossmann (L to R). Image: Supplied by HOTA.

Graeme Drendel has received the 2022 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize worth $150,000 for his portrait of fellow artist and friend, Lewis Miller. Judge Lucy Culliton said: ‘I was drawn to Graeme Drendel’s painting of Lewis Miller in the first round of judging. The portrait has everything I was looking for. A freshness of paint. A likeness of the subject. The eyes meet the viewer.’

Judge Gerard Vaughan added: ‘It is a quietly powerful portrayal of a familiar face, a character study both reflective and demanding attention on account of its emotional strength and credibility.’

The IMAGinE Awards hosted by Museums and Galleries of NSW has announced the 2022 winners, including in the Galleries category: Fairfield City Museum & Gallery for In the fibre of her being, Ngununggula for Land Abounds and Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre for Jamming with Strangers. In the Exhibition Projects – Museums category, McCrossin’s Mill Museum, Old Dubbo Gaol Museum and Powerhouse Museum (Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences) picked up top accolades. Notably, Lismore Regional Gallery also picked up a prize for Innovation and Resilience for the creation of The Collage Club following the floods earlier this year. The ACHAA (Aboriginal Culture, Heritage and Arts Association) Award for Excellence by an Aboriginal curator went to Dr Bronwyn Bancroft for Made with Love, and the Outstanding Lifetime Contribution to NSW Aboriginal Culture, Heritage and Arts went to Uncle Clem Dodd and the Dharriwaa Elders Group. View the full list of winners.

Arts South Australia has commissioned five artists to present A Partnership for Uncertain Times in collaboration with UniSA and ANAT (Australian Network for Art and Technology). John Blines, Brad Darkson, Deirdre Feeney, Niki Sperou and Catherine Truman will be supported to conduct research and develop innovative and experimental works engaging with science and technology. A Partnership for Uncertain Times is an exploration of process that includes workshops, an exhibition, artist talks as well as commissioned text and video essays. The series seeks to place a spotlight on these SA contemporary artists who use cross-disciplinary fields to create artworks that critically engage with our complex and increasingly uncertain world. The exhibition will be presented at Newmarch Gallery from 16 June – 15 July 2023. Learn more.

‘A Partnership for Uncertain Times’ featuring Niki Sperou, ‘Aitsathing’, 2022 John Blines, ‘Data, Machine, Drawing’, 2022. Deirdre Feeney, ‘Object Image’, 2019. Catherine Truman, ‘Carrick Hill’, 2022. Brad Darkson, ‘Smart Object’, 2021. GIF: Supplied.

Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) has announced Brent Harrison as its 2023-24 Hatched Curatorial Fellow. The Boorloo (Perth)-based emerging artist and curator joins PICA to deliver the country’s only national graduate exhibition, the Hatched: National Graduate Show. Since 2020, PICA has expanded its support for early-career arts practitioners with a two-year curatorial fellowship, made possible by the generous support of the Minderoo Foundation. Incoming Fellow Harrison has worked in different capacities with the Art Gallery of WA, PICA, Goolugatup Heathcote, Ballarat International Foto Biennale and Perth Centre for Photography, and participated in the Australia Council’s Professional Development Program at the 2019 Venice Biennale. He curated his first major show HERE&NOW20: Perfectly Queer at Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery in 2020 and is currently curating Goolugatup Heathcote’s annual Tilt program.

In similar news, PICA has also unveiled the six artists joining the inaugural Asia Pacific Exchange Program with Singapore and Taiwan. The multi-year collaboration with Taipei Artist Village (Taiwan) and Grey Projects (Singapore) sees two WA artists travel to Asia, while PICA welcomes an international artist from both cities, for an eight-week artist residency. In 2023, the WA recipients are Malaysian-Australian writer and artist Aaqila and Perth-based artist Samuel Beilby, who will undertake a residency in Singapore and Taipei, respectively, from 24 April to 18 June. In turn, PICA will host Taiwanese new media and sound artist Yen Tzu Chang from 16 January to 12 March, and Singaporean artist Moses Tan from 26 June to 20 August.

Michael Cook’s Enculturation #2 has been announced as the People’s Choice winner of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award. Cook is a Queensland photographic artist who creates surreal and distinctive images that examine colonial history and present day repercussions. In Enculturation #2, Cook traces a journey through a landscape where old newspapers lie on the ground in reference to Australia’s Stolen Generation. The project was photographed on Country with senior women painted up for ceremony, and young babies sitting among the women in a classroom-like formation as they absorb the nuances of Country and learn to move comfortably within the harsh-looking landscape. The artist says: ‘My vision aims for a situation when we may all learn from the past to create a better future. My hope is that people see all colours ‘empathetically’, not just in black and white. In my work I use role reversal to develop empathy for the subject’s situation. In each image I ask questions, leaving the viewer to plumb their own knowledge at their own level. Winning the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award People’s Choice is particularly gratifying because conveying these stories to the widest audience is the reason for creating what I do. I am thrilled that this work has resonated with the broader public.’

The 2022 Artereal Gallery Mentorship Award has gone to Jacqueline Larcombe, who will be mentored by the Artereal Gallery team with the opportunity to exhibit work in either a solo online show or a physical group exhibition in late 2023. The award supports one graduating student from Sydney College of the Arts and provides guidance to their professional development. Associate Director Rhianna Melhem and Curator Barbara Dowse say: ‘Jacqueline Larcombe’s work impressed us for the way in which it evoked multiple cultural touchstones… Her works on unstretched canvas capture a layered nostalgia for the fabric of lives and traditions, uplifted and taken across the world.’

Yorta Yorta artist Lorraine Brigdale is the winner of the Koorie Art Show, Creative Victoria Award for Excellence in Any Media for her work Monda (shield). Brigdale receives a cash prize of $10,000 for a work that speaks to the strength and resilience of First Peoples, Ancestors and Elders. Brigdale especially acknowledges the strength of female ancestors ‘who have played a major part in the survival of Aboriginal people on our harsh, beautiful and plentiful country’. Other award recipients include Emmy Webbers, Cassie Leatham, Juanita Mulholland, Rebekah Saltmarsh, ENOKi, Iluka Sax-Williams, Sammy Trist and Teena Moffatt. The judging panel for the 10th Koorie Art Show 2022 and the Koorie Art Show Young Mob are: Aunty Pam Pederson (Yorta Yorta), Liz Liddle (Arrernte) and Uncle Gary Davidson (Taungurung).

Winners have been announced for icare’s 2022 Shine Arts Prize, a biennial competition showcasing artwork from participants in icare’s Lifetime Care and Support scheme and Workers Care program. Winners across four distinct categories received cash prizes, with Huntah Hawkins announced as the overall winner with a set of photos entitled Drone Selfie, Shapes from Above and Purple and Yellow. Hawkins’ aerial images portray himself and his rural hometown of Manilla, New South Wales. Involved in a serious car accident when he was four years old, the now 18-year-old photographer lives with quadriplegia and a traumatic brain injury. He says he’s inspired by Dutch landscape painters and that flying a drone inspires feelings of space and freedom. ‘I have always looked at things differently to other people and this turned into loving art, as I’ve become older and have learned to express myself through it,’ says Hawkins. ‘I like using the drone because this is something I can use independently, and it gives a different view to the ordinary.’ View the online gallery.

Performing arts:

Victorian Opera has announced the 2023 recipients of the Victorian Opera Emerging Artist Prize: Japanese-Australian mezzo-soprano Syrah Torri and Melbourne-based tenor Alastair Cooper-Golec. Now in its third year, thanks to the support from Dr Michael Stubbs, Malcolm Roberts and the family of the late Frederick R Davidson AM, the Opera Prize aims to unearth Australian-based operatic talent and foster their careers. The winners will receive full-time employment with Victorian Opera, alongside dedicated mentoring and coaching to help them advance to a world-class industry standard. They will work closely with Artistic Director Richard Mills and Victorian Opera staff to help hone their craft over 2023.

Post-genre music and arts series Dots+Loops has revealed its 2022 Performance Fellows: cellist Ceridwen McCooey, guitarist Vincent Choy and saxophonists Paige Gullifer and Dale Schlaphoff. Centred on the Dots+Loops Fellowship Residency Week, 13-18 December in Brisbane, the Fellowship Program combines bespoke mentoring, workshops and seminars, collaboration opportunities, and networking and professional development with artistic and industry mentors, culminating in performances alongside their mentors at NONSTOP, a seven-hour music festival in Meanjin/Brisbane on 18 December 2022 at The Tivoli.

L to R: Dots+Loops 2022 Performance Fellows Vincent Choy, Ceridwen McCooey, Dale Schlaphoff and Paige Gullifer. Image: Supplied.

Writing and publishing:

Tuesday Jocks, a short story by Paynesville (Vic) author, Fin J Ross, has won the Swinburne University of Technology First Prize ($2000) and the coveted trophy (a scarlet stiletto shoe with a steel stiletto heel plunging into a mount) at Sisters in Crime’s 29th Scarlet Stiletto Awards this year. Ross, a former journalist and cattery owner, has two published novels and several short stories published in various anthologies, along with five novels languishing in limbo on her laptop. She said: ‘I am absolutely elated to be rewarded for 11 years of entering the Scarlet Stiletto Awards. Taking home the shoe has been a dream and I don’t know when I’ll come down to earth. I am certainly motivated to start polishing up my unpublished novels and searching for a publisher.’ Second Prize went to Hayley Young, with Katherine Kovacic taking out the Third Prize, plus the Clan Destine Press Cross-Genre Award. The Affirm Press Young Writer’s Award went to 17-year-old high school student Raina Han. View the full list of winners.

Screen:

The Casting Guild of Australia has announced its 2022 winners, including Anousha Zarkesh who took home a record-breaking four awards, Amanda Mitchell for Best Casting in a TV Drama, Tom McSweeny and David Newman for Best Casting in a Short Film, and first-time nominees Lisa Campbell and Mathew Waters who walked away with the gongs for Best Casting in a Theatre Production and Best Casting in a TVC respectively. Nick Hamon and Amy Mete also secured the top prize in Best Casting in a TVC – Community for the R U OK? campaign. This year’s CGA Rising Stars include Christopher Bunton (Nude Tuesday, Wolf Like Me Series 2), Hattie Hook (Ten Pound Poms, Savage River), James Majoos (Heartbreak High), Mabel Li (Safe Home, New Gold Mountain), Maggie (Max) McKenna (Jagged Little Pill), Michelle Lim Davidson (After the Verdict, The Newsreader), Sana’a Shaik (Summer Love, Class of ‘07), Shaka Cook (Kid Snow, Hamilton), Steph Tisdell (Total Control, Class of ‘07) and Tuuli Narkle (Bad Behaviour, Mystery Road: Origin). Find out more.

All:

Carclew’s latest round of Project and Development Grants saw nine young artists and four organisations in South Australia receive funding totalling over $145,000. The grants support projects of early career artists and organisations working with young creatives. Carclew Chief Executive Tricia Walton said: ‘This was an incredibly competitive round and the grants will support a very diverse range of artists and projects including film, music, theatre and visual art. The successful applicants showcase some very exciting artists who are just the tip of the iceberg of emerging South Australian arts. These grants will bring their artistic vision to life.’ Recipients include filmmaker and TikTok star Tommy Eyers, visual artist Kristal Matthews and Girls Rock! Adelaide for Rock Camp 2023.

Read: Carclew celebrates 50 years of youth arts in South Australia

In similar news, South Australia’s artistic practitioners were celebrated at the 2022 Ruby Awards. The Premier’s Award for Lifetime Achievement went to the families of joint winners, the late Hossein Valamanesh and the late Robert Jesser. Individual Ruby Award winners included emerging playwright, performer, composer and producer Jamie Hornsby, who was awarded the Frank Ford Memorial Young Achiever Award; dancer, teacher, actor and Community Cultural Development leader Lisa Lanzi, who received the Geoff Crowhurst Memorial Award; and broadcaster, creative director, event organiser and youth advocate Dre Ngatokorua, who was the recipient of the Stevie Gadlabarti Goldsmith Memorial Award. Arts Minister Andrea Michaels presented Guildhouse – South Australia’s peak body for visual arts, craft and design, and a respected leader in the sector – with the award for Outstanding Contribution by an Organisation or Group.

More than $2.1 million in cash and in-kind value has been awarded by the City of Sydney’s latest grants program to 59 local projects that aim to build the social, cultural, environmental and economic life of the city. Recipients include Darlinghurst Theatre for Big Blak Bang, a two-week First Nations festival, Legs On The Wall to develop an aerial LGBTQIA+ performance and a 10-day music festival celebrating women in jazz. The City of Sydney’s next round of grants will open in February 2023. Learn more.

Three outstanding artists have been announced as recipients of the National Arts and Disability Awards, delivered by the Australia Council for the Arts and Arts Access Australia (AAA). Melbourne-based performance artist Roya A (who performs as ‘Roya the Destroya’) is the recipient of the award for an Established Artist. Roya is internationally acclaimed for her work spanning physical theatre, circus and dance. Maddie Little, a Brisbane-based actor, theatre and festival director receives the award for an Early Career artist, recognising her work as an artist, advocate and mentor for artists with disability. In addition, this year’s AAA National Leadership Award goes to Rafeif Ismail, an emerging multilingual writer based in WA. AAA CEO Matthew Hall said: ‘If we are to see more opportunities for artists with disability, we need more people with disability in positions of leadership. The National Leadership Award recognises, celebrates and supports artists and arts workers with disability who are emerging or potential leaders, and gives the recipient opportunities to promote their leadership experience and develop leadership skills and capabilities, and a platform to demonstrate their passion, and advocate to effect meaningful change.’

Winners of the 2022 HESTA Excellence Awards include Coburg-based arts organisation Loom Arts and Management, which won the Outstanding Organisation award in Disability Services for its work furthering equality and respect for people with disability. Currently run by a small team of two, Loom is forging a new way forward in the cultural sector by demonstrating that artists with disability can and should achieve mainstream success, representation and respect. Eight winners in total were announced for the 2022 HESTA Excellence Awards in recognition of Australia’s top organisations and teams working across the disability, allied health, aged care and community services sectors. The winners shared a $60,000 prize money pool to be used for further education, service improvement or team development.

The Art House at Wyong, Central Coast NSW has commenced its first Creator and Resident program, supporting 24 local artists in projects ranging from musical theatre to dance, poetry, visual arts, music, circus, theatre, film and television, and multidisciplinary practices. Collectively, the projects engage over 130 creatives in collaboration, mentorship and services, providing the opportunity to develop skills, gain exposure and increase their capacity as artists. Participating artists are: Ruth Tiffen, Andrew Sampford, Andrew Worboys, Cypress Bartlett, John AD Fraser, Kat Alexander, Joshua Maxwell, Melinda Arnold, Jerry Retford, Yantra de Vilder, Alex Alexander, Luke William Wright, Danielle Brame Whiting, Mike McCarthy, Kassidy Waters, Kris Reddaway, Luke Gallen, Daniel Widdowson, Stuart Smith, Hilton Denis, Marnie Lane, Sophia Ndaba, Emily Taylor and Will Small.

Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund announced grants to 21 Australian organisations to provide critical financial and income-generating support for writers and visual artists, support for larger and capital city writers’ festivals, Create Grants for writers and visual artists, and the launch of the Copyright Agency Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers. The Cultural Fund has approved grants to 21 organisations for a total of $274,517, of which $254,517 will be paid in 2022/23 to Australian organisations. The major capital city writers’ festivals and Byron Writers’ Festival will also receive a total of $100,000 to promote and raise the profile of Australian writers and to reach more readers. In addition, the Cultural Fund has awarded Create Grants of $25,000 each to two writers and two visual artists. They are: Jessica Au, Tiffany Tsao, Alana Hunt and Siying Zhou. Applications to the new Copyright Agency Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers will open early next year for a young fiction writer aged 18-35. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Musica Viva Australia (MVA) announced 14 ensembles for the Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition (MICMC) to be held in 2023 from 3-9 July. Musica Viva Australia’s Preliminary Round judges, Josephine Vains and Caroline Almonte, have selected the best groups from around the world who will compete in Melbourne in 2023, including piano trios from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as string quartets from North America, South America, Asia and even some homegrown Australian talent. MICMC is held every four years to identify and cultivate the next generation of chamber music ensembles with over $150,000 in prize money. Find out more.

Twenty-five wildlife images are competing for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award and currently on display at the Natural History Museum in London. Public voting is open to all, with the winner to be announced on 9 February 2023. Vote now.

The shortlists in all seven categories for the Tasmanian Literary Awards have been unveiled, including new prize categories for poetry and books for young readers and children. The inaugural Tasmanian Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship will be selected from Jennifer Evans, Jim Everett and Adam Thompson, while works by Stephenie Cahalan, Andrew Darby, James Boyce and Henry Reynolds are among those on the shortlist for the Premier’s Prize for Non-Fiction. The winners will be announced on 15 December. View the shortlist.

