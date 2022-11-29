Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Griffin Award 2023

New Australian works are invited to enter the Griffin Award 2023, which recognises an outstanding play that displays a contemporary Australian voice. The winner receives $10,000 and shortlisted works have the opportunity to be included in Griffin’s season.

Submissions close 31 December; learn more and submit.

The Anthology Poetry Competition

Established to encourage excellence in the craft of poetry writing and provide a platform for publication, this competition is open to original and previously unpublished poems in the English language. There are no restrictions on theme, style or geographical location of the author, but poems should not exceed 40 lines. The winner will receive $1000 and entries are now open. Early bird entry fee details can be found on the website.

Submissions close 31 October 2023; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

Art Music Fund

Applications are open for APRA AMCOS’ Art Music Fund with 11 grants of $7500 on offer. Australian and New Zealand art music composers are eligible for the program to support the creation of new commissioned work.

Applications close 16 February 2023; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Griffin Ambassadors

Griffin Theatre Company is calling for young theatre lovers to become the next Griffin Ambassadors, a program for students from Years 10-12 to provide them with a behind-the-scenes look into how the company runs. The program is free and offers a variety of activities, including works, matinee performances and the opportunity to engage with industry professionals.

Applications close 9 December; learn more and apply.

2023 Brisbane Anywhere Festival

For Brisbane’s 2023 Anywhere Festival, performance makers can express interest in presenting performances anywhere but in a theatre, and to anyone who would like a performance in their home, business or random nook or cranny. In 2022, performances were presented in nurseries, lounge rooms, backyards, abandoned restaurants, ferry stops and more. Brisbane Anywhere Festival returns from 4 – 21 May 2023.

EOIs close 19 December; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

Camerata 2023 Emerging Composer-in-Residence

Running since 2015, this program gives an emerging composer the opportunity to write for one of Austarlia’s busiest ensembles and for them to be immersed in a regional area in Queensland. The program has seen composers including Christopher Healey, Connor D’Netto, Michael Patterson, Isabella Gerometta, Alexander Voltz and many more bring their works to life. The residency will ideally take place in March 2023, subject to discussion with the successful applicant.

Applications close 5 December; learn more and apply.

Originate

Q Theatre’s Originate project will welcome applicants in 2023 to a six-month theatre training program for pre-professional and emerging artists wanting to build skills and take the next step in pursuing a career in the performing arts. The program culminates in a theatre production performed live on the Q Theatre stage, and connects young artists with a world of creative career pathways and possibilities. Local Western Sydney artists and those in Greater Western Sydney are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications close 23 December; learn more and apply.

The Unconformity Artist in Residence

Four Australia-based artists will be provided with the opportunity to conduct residencies in Queenstown, Western lutruwita/Tasmania in 2023 as part of The Unconformity Artist in Residence program. Artists from any level of professional practice and in any artform will be invited to spend time in research and relationship development with no expected outcomes. Residencies will run for up to two-and-a-half weeks in a self-contained accomodation, with an artist fee of $2500 and $500 contribution towards materials.

Applications open from 2 – 23 December; learn more.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

After receiving a record number of public votes, retired major, Anneke Jamieson has taken out the 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize People’s Choice with her portrait, The Promotion. The acrylic and oil on canvas painting features a servicewoman in uniform, breastfeeding her baby. The work had already been announced as the winner of the overall 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize in June this year. Jamieson said: ’I dedicate [this painting] to the mothers who serve – to their sacrifices and conflicted hearts and to the families who support them.’ The work received 2254 out of a total of 7300 public votes. Jamieson will receive a $5000 cash prize and the portrait will be added to the Australian War Memorial’s National Collection.

Meanwhile, Melbourne-based figurative artist and metalsmith, Sarah Anthony, picked up $15,000 by winning the 2022 Lester Prize People’s Choice with Breathe. Anthony said: ’Breathe is a portrait of my 13-year-old son Charlie. It represents a felt response to the final months of the 2021 COVID lockdown in Victoria, which had spanned almost two years. Like many young boys, Charlie loves computer games, sport and hanging out with friends. This happy, unremarkable childhood was disrupted by COVID. It was an extraordinary time of great uncertainty and frustration, which was particularly tough for children. Through this image of Charlie, I have tried to express how stifled we felt in those final months. In the seemingly endless holding pattern, we felt desperate to throw off masks and gulp fresh, untainted air. It felt then – and still does – like the world is holding its breath waiting to exhale in relief.’

The summer resident artists at Centre for Projection Art have been announced, they are: Juan Rodriguez Sandoval, Melody Woodnutt, Lilah Benetti, The ElectroPoetics (Bixiao Zhang), Leitu Bonnici and Tahlia Palmer. Working across installation, film, photography and digital collage, these artists create digital and spatial interventions that explore sociopolitics, nuances of identity and dynamic ephemeral experiences. Find out more about each of the resident artists.

Lilah Benetti, ‘Black People Can’t Dance’, 2022. Cinematography by Sam Biddle, 1st AC Abdul Yusuf, starring Chantal Bala. Commissioned for the Black Diasporas. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Writing and publishing:

In Melbourne, Bardi Jawi man, Bebe Backhouse has penned his name into the history books as the winner of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Creative Writing Awards. The emerging Aboriginal writer took out the prestigious prize for his compelling piece If This Is the End: Stories of Perpetual Echoes in a Corridor – exploring themes of relationships, home and family through personal and interpretive passages. The piece was also awarded the Life Writing Award for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers, recognising an outstanding piece of work that highlights a uniquely Victorian story of Australia’s First People. Four other emerging writers have also been announced as winners across the category awards, they are: Tim Loveday for The Dorothy Porter Award for Poetry, Nathan Power for Narrative Non-Fiction, Jack Bastock for Short Story set in Melbourne, and Beau Windon for Self-told Stories by Writers Living with a Disability. Category winners will receive a $2000 prize, while the overall winner will be awarded $10,000. To read the winning entries.

Antigone Kefala has taken out the 2022 Patrick White Literary Award, celebrating her achievements as a poet, and a writer of fiction and non-fiction. Kefala was born in Romania in 1935 to Greek parents and her family moved several times across continents, from Greece to New Zealand, and then settling in Australia in 1959. Kefala began publishing poetry in Australian journals and anthologies in the early 1960s. One of her poems appears in the ground-breaking feminist anthology edited by Kate Jennings Mother I’m Rooted (Outback Press, 1975). She has published four works of fiction and five poetry collections, including Fragments, which won the 2017 Judith Wright Calanthe Award and was shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Award for Poetry. Kefala commented on winning the award: ’I am full of admiration for Patrick White, and for the encouragement he has given to Australian writers. I met him several times and liked him. I am very honoured to receive this prestigious award given in his name, and the recognition it offers, as for a long time my writing has existed outside the major lines of Australian literature.’

Winner of SPN Book of the Year Award 2022, Eleanor Jackson. Image: Courtesy Vagabond Press.

Winner of the Small Press Network Book of the Year Award 2022 has been announced. Eleanor Jackson’s Gravidity and Parity, published by Vagabond Press, has taken out the top accolade. The judges said: ’Eleanor Jackson’s Gravidity and Parity stood out because of the way it spoke to miscarriage, birthing and motherhood, topics which are felt by so many, but so woefully underrepresented in text. Why is it that we see the domestic sphere and the creative one as so incompatible? Gravidity and Parity brings the two together, using poetry to shine a light into the isolation of pregnancy and birth.‘ Learn more in an interview with the author.

Screen:

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has announced Catherine Martin as the winner of the Longford Lyell Award for her outstanding global contribution to and influence on film. The Australian costume, production and set designer is the most awarded Australian in Oscar history with four Oscars. She also has five BAFTAs and a Tony among other achievements. Martin said on winning AACTA’s highest honour: ’I am humbled and honoured to be this year’s recipient of the Longford Lyell Award. To be recognised by one’s peers in one’s home country is profoundly meaningful. Australia, with its myriad filmmaking opportunities and wonderful talents, has been extraordinarily fertile soil for my body of work, and for this I am truly grateful.’ Martin will be presented with the prize at the 2022 AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel Group on 7 December 2022.

All:

State Library Victoria has announced the recipients of its 2023 Fellowships, worth a total of $160,000 plus $10,000 of in-kind support. Thirteen creatives, writers and scholars will bring to life new projects with research, photography, musical performance, video animation and sculpture, supported by in-depth inquiry into the State Collection. Projects include a performance lecture on the ethics of magical practice, photographic works based on indigenous and non-indigenous flora, a study of gender and power in Ludovico Ariosto’s Orlando Furioso and a series of multimedia stories about the people of regional town Moe. The fellows are: Sorcha Mackenzie, Taysha McFarland, Kaylene Tan, Dr Li-Zhong Zhang, Professor Barry Golding AM, Rachel Mounsey, Kathy Holowko, Rosie Isaac, Dr Pia Johnson, Dr Julie Robarts, Paul Fletcher, Leisa Shelton and Marisa Sporsaro and Nicholas Hubicki. Meet the fellows.

