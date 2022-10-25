Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

Australia’s highest value art prize for women is open to both emerging and established artists in Australia. Over $45,000 in prize money is offered across four categories, including a dedicated Indigenous Emerging Artist Prize.

Entries open 15 November; learn more.

Award for Children’s Literature

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos has announced a new annual award offering $25,000 in prize money to the creator/s of the best children’s book published in Australia each year. The Award for Children’s Literature will encompass writing for ages zero to 12. The winner each year will also be in the running for the overall Victorian Prize for Literature worth $100,000.

Entries open 2023; stay tuned.

Grants and funding:

Translation Fund for Literature

International publishers may apply for a contribution towards the translation of Australian works by living authors of creative writing such as fiction, poetry, writing for children and young people, graphic novels, and narrative non-fiction (defined as autobiography, biography, essays, histories, literary criticism or analytical prose). The majority of funding must be used to pay the rights holder and translator. Contributions of $5000 per successful applicant are available.

Applications close 6 December, learn more and apply.

Four Year Investment for Organisations

Four Year Investment provides multi-year investment for arts and cultural organisations by the Australian Council. This will enable organisations to plan with longer-term certainty and increase their capacity to leverage other support and collaborations. Organisations must demonstrate a high degree of artistic achievement, along with a compelling four-year vision for the period 2025-2028. To be competitive, organisations will also need to show they are well governed, effectively managed and generate diverse income streams. An online webinar will be held on 16 November 1-2pm AEDT, register.

EOIs close 14 February 2023; learn more.

Mallos Training Grant

The Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW, in association with We The Industry, has announced a new grant for aspiring theatre practitioners. Each year one student entering the first year of a three-year course will receive a $40,000 grant, distributed over three years. Additional one-off grants of between $5000 and $10,000 will be made available to students continuing their study or undertaking postgraduate training. Successful recipients will be paired with a We The Industry mentor, who will work closely with mentees, building close relationships while providing guidance and access to current industry perspectives and developments, giving context to their training and preparing them for a successful career.

Applications open 1 December and close 15 January 2023.

Professional development:

2023 Yalingwa Artist Fellowship

The Yalingwa Artist Fellowship is an untied $60,000 cash grant for a First Peoples artist based in Victoria to develop and consolidate their practice. The grant is developed in partnership between Creative Victoria, the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) and TarraWarra Museum of Art. Former recipients of the one-year program include Destiny Deacon and Yhonnie Scarce.

Applications close 4 November; learn more and apply.

Bunurong Fieldwork Residency

McClelland is calling for expressions of interest from First Nations artists to join a residency program aimed at developing skills and capacity in public art and delivering major creative outcomes. Four First Nations artists or artist teams will reside in McClelland’s studio cottage over a period of six to 12 weeks each, developing detailed concept proposals for a permanent site-specific public artwork. All Australian First Nations artists or groups at any stage in their careers are welcomed to apply.

EOIs close 24 November; learn more and submit.

2023 ANAT Synapse Residencies

Applications from artists and scientists are welcomed for the 2023 Synapse Residency program that aims to generate new knowledge, ideas and processes beneficial beyond both fields. Residencies take place over 16 weeks full-time (or part-time equivalent) at a host organisation. ANAT will pay a fee to participating artists and contribute towards project material costs, accommodation expenses and return travel to the destination of the residency if required.

Applications close 16 February 2023; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts awards:

Sculpture by the Sea and Aqualand named Western Australian artist Tony Davis as the recipient of the $70,000 Aqualand Sculpture Award for his seven-metre high Jarrah timber and steel sculpture, Folly Interstice at Bondi. The acquisitive award will gift the work for permanent public placement in Sydney. Davis said: ’Sculpture by the Sea has been a platform for my sculpture since 2010, inspired by fellow artists and Sculpture by the Sea’s vision. It is especially rewarding because the sculpture Folly Interstice, due to the pandemic, has been waiting in the wings for two and a half years and, as we emerge, I see it in a new light, as a beacon of hope for the future. The sculpture is interactive and I hope the public will enter its space and engage with its positive energy.’ Sculpture by the Sea Bondi runs until 7 November.

A Whispering Flag by winner of Hornsby Art Prize, Solomon Karmel-Shann. Image supplied.

Solomon Karmel-Shann from Canberra took out the top accolade of the Hornsby Art Prize with A Whispering Flag, described by judges as evoking ‘a sense of mystique and an underlying story. The viewer is drawn into a narrative that is both sensitive and deeply emotional’. Karmel-Shann receives $10,000 out of a total $23,000 prize pool. The Wallarobba Outstanding Local Award went to Maide Anne Welch and Hornsby Shire Emerging Artist Award went to Amelia Ruggiero, who is also a local artist. Category winners are Cleo Wilkinson (Printmaking), Linda Lunnon (Drawing), Jody Graham (3D Works), Garth Henderson (Digital Skills) and Sally West (Painting).

The 2022 Evelyn Chapman Art Award for young painters, which is worth $50,000, chose artist Rachel Milne as its winner with the work Nest, an oil painting depicting the industrial workspace of the artist who is located in Newcastle. Of the prize, which is awarded to Australian painters under the age of 45, Milne said: ‘This award gives me not only the financial freedom to research and work on a project that really inspires me, but also the encouragement of the Evelyn Chapman judges. To be considered part of a scholarship of painters that goes back to Evelyn Chapman, the first female Australian artist to record the aftermath of the First World War battlefields, makes me extremely proud. I now have time to explore the beautiful and varied interior and exterior architecture of Sydney and Newcastle and to really push my practice through research and a more ambitious approach to create a body of work that brings to light some of the more well-known and

hidden spaces in these beautiful cities.’

Performing arts awards:

The Andrews Labor Government announced $11 million for Victorian music festivals, businesses, musicians and bands, including Meredith and Golden Plains, Queenscliff Music Festival and Beyond The Valley. The Live Music Restart – Festivals and Events program supported 13 events, while a further 64 music projects have been launched by the latest round of the Music Works program. The ‘On The Road Again’ program will see six new projects featuring an array of local talent across metropolitan Melbourne.

Northern Territory teacher and poet Joanna Yang has been crowned the winner of the Australian Poetry Slam Champion 2022, chosen by the audience at Story Week. Yang’s winning performance was an energetic spoken word poem on the education system and the constraints it places on students, made more powerful through her drive to change the way education is delivered and become a teacher herself. Born and raised on Wurundjeri country, Yang became a teacher on Warumungu land in Tennant Creek, NT. It was there that she found herself spontaneously attending a poetry workshop in August, which led to her competing in the Tennant Creek heat, then the Alice Springs slam and then to last night’s final in Sydney, where she was named the Australian Poetry Slam Champion 2022. Yang will tour to the Ubud Writers and Readers Festival in Bali and the Singapore Writers Festival, among other destinations across Australia. Her work will be published and there will be professional mentoring as part of the $20,000-plus prize. In second and third places respectively were Anna McGahan from Queensland and Thomas Bailey from Tasmania.

2022 Sydney Fringe Festival Award winners have been announced. Best in Categories include Scattergun: After the Death of Rūaumoko (Best in Theatre, Best in Spoken Word), 300 Paintings in Lockdown (Best in Comedy), Six Women Standing in Front of a White Wall (Best in Immersive and Interactive), Garry Starr Performs Everything (Best in Physical Theatre and Circus), I Am King, I Am Queen 2.0 (Best in Dance), The Unravelling (Best in Music) and The Vegetable Plot (Best in Fringe Kids). NIDA Emerging Artist Awards, Emerging Actor went to Sarah Carroll for her role in Cherry, while Lucy Yabsley and Maggie Thomas took out Emerging Director and Emerging Designer respectively for A Thousand Words. Jacinda Patty was named Emerging Producer for Tinder Cindy and Caitlin A Kearney was named Emerging Writer for Theoretica.

In similar news, Melbourne Fringe Festival 2022 Award Winners have also been announced. Best in Category include POPPYCOCK (Best Cabaret), Escalate (Best Circus), Songs from the Heart in the Hole of my Bottom (Best Comedy), Temperance Hall Presents: Raina Peterson (Best Dance and Physical Theatre), In Search of Lost Scroll (Best Experimental), Threads (Best Kids), Jude Perl Live Stream in Person (Live!) (Best Music), Grand Theft Theatre (Best Theatre), A Rainbow of Tomorrows (Best Visual Arts and Film), and Yalinguth Live (Best Words and Ideas).

Best Work by an Emerging Artist went to Juleo & Romiet by Sally Chen, Director’s Choice went to Truthclub by Jonathan Homsey, and crowd-pleaser GODZ by Head First Acrobats took out the People’s Choice. Actor, director and writer of over 25 years, Maude Davey OAM was honoured as the 2022 Fringe Living Legend. She has worked extensively in variety, as a member of Finucane and Smith’s Glory Box/Burlesque Hour ensemble and recently in her own award-winning outfit, Retro Futurismus. She works as an actor in theatre, television (Offspring, Summer Heights High) and film (My Year Without Sex, Noise) and she has also been the Artistic Director of two small theatre companies (Vitalstatistix Theatre Company in Adelaide and Melbourne Workers Theatre). Her recent directing credits include KillJoy with Laser Beanz Productions and Fish for the Rollercoaster Ensemble.

Melbourne librettist Caitlin Vincent took out the Pellicciotti Opera Composition Prize with composer Timothy Takach, announced by Potsdam’s Crane School of Music in New York. Takach and Vincent were selected as the recipients of the 2024 Pellicciotti Prize for their new opera, Computing Venus. The opera provides a glimpse into the life of astronomer Maria Mitchell, a ground-breaking historical figure form the 19th century who paved the way for women in STEM. The opera follows Mitchell’s efforts to cultivate the next generation of women astronomers. Takach and Vincent received a $25,000 commission to complete the new work, which will premiere in the northern hemisphere autumn of 2024, with a full production at The Crane School of Music by the award-winning Crane Opera Ensemble and Orchestra.

New Zealand-Tongan tenor Filipe Manu has been announced as the recipient of the 2022 Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award, marking his second win this year after claiming the top accolade at the Lexus Song Quest in New Zealand. Established by the estate of New Zealand mezzo-soprano Dame Heather Begg, the award provides $25,000 for tuition and travel to refine and mature an already-evident operatic talent from Australia or New Zealand. Manu joined the ensemble of the Konzert Theater Bern for the 2021/2022 season where his repertoire included Arbace (Idomeneo), Tebaldo (I Capuleti e i Montecchi) and Tamino (The Magic Flute). Future engagements include Tamino at the Royal Opera House and debuts at Hamburg State Opera and Paris Opera.

New Zealand-Tongan tenor Filipe Manu received the 2022 Dame Heather Begg Memorial Award. Image supplied.

Writing and publishing awards:

The 2022 ARA Historical Novel Prize winners have been announced. Tom Keneally’s Corporal Hitler’s Pistol (Penguin Random House) took out the top accolade in the Adult Category and Katrina Nannestad’s Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief (HarperCollins Australia) took out the Children and Young Adult Category. Keneally receives $50,000 and Nannestad receives $30,000. Two shortlisted authors in both categories also receive $5000 each. A statement said that ’both novels embody storytelling at its very best’ and the ‘luminous prose conjures worlds that intertwine history with imagination to explore themes of survival, identity, desire and power’.

Fremantle author Molly Schmidt has won the 2022 City of Fremantle Hungerford Award for her manuscript Salt River Road. She takes home a $15,000 cash prize and a publishing contract with Fremantle Press. Judged anonymously, the biennial prize is in its 32nd year and is presented to an emerging West Australian writer for their first full-length, unpublished work of fiction or narrative non-fiction. Fremantle Press publisher and Hungerford judge Georgia Richter said: ’Salt River Road is about the five Tetley kids, who are falling apart in the aftermath of the death of their beloved mother. With the family farm in ruins and their father unable to transcend his grief, Rose Tetley is discovered running away from home by Noongar Elders Patsy and Herbert who have their own history with Rose’s parents. This novel focuses on the fabric of small-town life, and the complexity of family and community relationships.’

All:

Sydney WorldPride is celebrating its third anniversary with a spotlight on the achievements of 20 members of the LGBTQIA+ community as Rainbow Champions. They include Alex the Astronaut, Courtney Act, Trevor Ashley, Paul Capsis, G Flip, Casey Donovan, Mo’Ju, Daniel McDonald, Magda Szubanski, Jojo Zaho and more. With 15 other Rainbow Champions announced previously, there will eventually be 45 Rainbow Champions in total (10 more to be announced) ahead of the 2023 Sydney WorldPride celebrations, representing the 45 years since the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on 24 June 1978. Check out the full list.

Bundanon’s Artist in Residence program has announced over 150 multidisciplinary artists and researchers who will be taking up residence in 2023. Two supported fellowship residencies have been offered for 2023, one for a First Nations and/or Torres Strait Islander artist, and another for an artist who identifies as living with disability. These two-week residencies are awarded on artistic merit and are based on peer assessment panel recommendations. The 2023 Bundanon Fellowship recipients are Hayley Millar Baker and musician E B Kerr. Bundanon’s residency program is for visual and performing arts, literature, science, dance and music, providing important career opportunities for artists and researchers to develop their work in an inspiring environment. Artists and researchers are hosted in purpose-built studios and rehearsal spaces on the organisation’s secluded homestead site. Check out the full Artist in Residence list.

Sally Sussman, Game of I-Lands, Underwater. Image from second development showing, supplied.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Moran Arts Foundation has announced 214 semi-finalists in the 2022 Doug Moran National Portrait Prize (DMNPP), from entries depicting actors, activists, politicians, artists, doctors, sports stars and self portraits. The semi-finalists are in the running for a $150,000 first prize and will be whittled down to 30 finalists on 3 November. The 2022 Prize is judged by Gerard Vaughan AM, Australian art historian and museum administrator, artist Lucy Culliton and Peter Moran. Find out more.

