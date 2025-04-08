Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

ACU Prize for Poetry

A first prize of $10,000 is on offer at the ACU Prize for Poetry, now in its 13th year running. It is open to new works on the theme of ‘Belonging’, inspired by a quotation from St Teresa of Kolkata: “If we have no peace, we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”

Entries close 1 June; learn more and enter.

STILL: National Still Life Award 2025 (NSW)

STILL is open to all Australian resident artists with artworks of all mediums made after 1 January 2024 eligible for entry. A $30,000 acquisitive award is on offer at STILL this year, with 2025 marking the launch of the new Coffs Coast Artist Award of $5000. The exhibition of finalists will be held at City of Coffs Harbour’s Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM) from 6 September to 9 November.

Entries close 6 July; learn more and enter.

2025 Sculpture on the Edge (Qld)

Local, national and international sculptors are invited to enter the 2025 exhibition and competition at Flaxton Gardens, Sunshine Coast Queensland. Sculpture on the Edge runs across nine days from 28 November to 7 December.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Wyndham City Light Box Program (Vic)

The Substation has partnered with Wyndham Council, inviting three artists (or collectives) to produce artwork that will be featured on light boxes on the façade of Point Cook Library, Manor Lakes Library and Arndell Park Community Centre. The council is offering a $6000 (ex GST) commission and licensing fee to each successful artist. The selected work will be exhibited from June 2025 for seven to 12 months.

EOIs close 21 April; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding

Country Arts Support Program (Regional NSW)

Country Arts Support Program provides funding of up to $5000 to support local community arts and cultural development, increase regional opportunities, cultural experiences and economic benefits to the community in regional NSW.

Applications open 7 April to 2 June; learn more.

Call-outs

Art on Billboards in NYC (International)

Presented by SaveArtSpace, The People’s Art is a group public art exhibition on billboard ad space in New York, opening 30 May. Artists of all ages and talents are invited to submit their artwork, with up to 50 artists selected.

Applications close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair showcase (Qld)

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) is inviting First Nations artists and craftspeople from across Queensland to participate in the Artisans Showcase at Tanks Arts Centre (10-13 July). The Artisans Showcase will highlight unique, handcrafted works from Indigenous artisans, celebrating the rich cultural heritage, traditional techniques and creative expressions of Queensland First Nations communities.

EOIs close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Firstdraft 2026-27 program callout (NSW)

Supporting emerging, contemporary art practice and experimentation, Firstdraft is calling for proposals from artists, curators and writers for its 2026-27 program.

Applications close 2 May; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Canberra Pōneke Indigenous Artist Exchange program (ACT/NZ)

This opportunity is open to Canberra’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists to participate in the Canberra Pōneke Indigenous Artist Exchange, which allows artists to connect, collaborate and share their cultures, fostering deeper cultural ties between the two cities. Artists of all art forms and career stages can apply. The selected artist will be welcomed in Pōneke Wellington for a four-week exchange with introductions made to community leaders, artists, arts organisations and cultural institutions facilitated by Wellington City Council.

EOIs close 9 May; learn more and apply.

2026 Samstag Scholarships

Australian visual artists have the opportunity to complete a year-long placement at an international learning institution. Each scholarship covers 12 months overseas, including institutional fees for one academic year of study, a tax-exempt stipend of $75,000, return airfares and travel and medical insurance.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

An emerging Armidale artist has taken out the $3500 Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM). Phoebe Hillard will be travelling to Canada to attend the ICAN Pastel Conference. She was recently included in two exhibitions at NERAM, with sold-out pastel works in Contemplations Still Life. Hillard says, “The workshops I will be attending have all been strategically chosen to assist me in my artistic practice by building and strengthening my skills in application of colour, composition and technique… I’m so excited to have the chance to learn and grow as an artist, meet and network with people as passionate about the pastel medium as me.”

Helen Dangar Memorial Art Bursary winner, Armidale artist Phoebe Hillard and NERAM Curator Belinda Hungerford. Photo: Supplied.

The 2025 Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship went to artist Anthea Kemp, with Jarrad Martyn and Kate McKenzie Lewis named as the two runners-up. The Prize, presented by Shepparton Art Museum (SAM), awards $5000 in cash and a scholarship stipend of $5000. Kemp will also undertake a three-month scholarship at SAM’s on-site artist studio starting in May, and engage with the Euroa Arboretum, located on the lands of the Taungurung and Yorta Yorta people. Kemp intends to undertake research that will inform the creation of a new body of responsive paintings. The two runners-up receive $2500.

Artist Sandy Sanderson was announced as recipient of the 2025 Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarship by Maitland Regional Art Gallery, NSW. The scholarship nurtures young artistic talent in the Hunter region. Runner-up was Liss Finney, and works of all 11 finalists will be exhibited until 15 June.

Performing arts

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs has announced inaugural Choral Conducting Fellows and Emerging Composer Award recipients. Ezra Hersch and Dr Michael Bradshaw are two Sydney-based music creatives awarded the fellowships, and will work on the presentation of four choral/orchestral productions from the Sydney Philharmonia Choirs program. Emerging composers Kayla Hinton and Phillip Cullen took out the Award, and each will create a new composition for combined orchestra and chorus, to be premiered at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. Learn more.

Sixteen-year-old Leonardo Murrieta-Lagos from The Gap State School in Brisbane has been named the winner of the 29th annual Class Clowns National Grand Final, hosted by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Murrieta-Lagos takes home $1500 in cash and a $1000 workshop package for their school, plus the Class Clowns trophy. Runners-up who were also given kudos by the judges include Tiglath Chibo from Viewbank College in Melbourne and Rebecca Elphicke from Canberra College in Canberra. The Class Clowns program gives participants from Years 9-12 access to professional comedians as mentors, taking part in workshops and performing in front of live audience at a local, state and national level. Melbourne International Comedy Festival is on now and runs until 20 April.

The 2025 Performing Arts WA Awards celebrate achievements of Western Australian professionals in live performance in 2024. Winners include independent musical, Same Time Next Week by Scott McArdle, presented in association with The Blue Room Theatre and Nick Pages-Oliver, which took out a staggering eight awards. The musical won top gong for Outstanding Performance from Lead and Supporting Performers, Outstanding Stage Design and Best Production. Brooke Leeder’s new dance work Nocturnal and Perth Festival show Logue Lake by Geordie Crawley and Elise Wilson were also popular productions, picking up four awards each. The Blue Room Theatre hosted 11 award-winning shows at the venue. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to two recipients this year: actor Caroline McKenzie and Artistic Director of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Philip Mitchell. See the full list of winners.

