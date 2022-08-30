Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

Beechworth Contemporary Art Award

Ten artists from across Australian have been selected to exhibit site specific artwork and installations in the town of Beechworth, each vying for the $10,000 Award to be presented by exhibition judge Sebastian Goldspink at the Award launch party on Friday 16 September 2022.

The first art award of its kind, this $10,000 non-acquisitive national award is to be held within the streets, alleyways, parks and buildings of the small Victorian community of Beechworth. Audiences will have opportunities to engage directly or incidentally with the ideas, techniques and entertaining ways of Australia’s contemporary artists. Exhibition runs 16-18 September 2022.

Commissions:

Grants and funding:

Under Construction is the name of Fruit Fly Circus’s annual residency program which supports emerging and established artists in Australia to develop and perform original new physical theatre and circus works. It provides structure for creative development, concluding with a work-in-progress showing to the Fruit Fly community.



There are four residencies available for individuals or collectives during 2023.

Each residency receives: seed funding of $3,000 cash and in-kind support of up to $5,000, up to two weeks access to the Flying Fruit Fly Circus rehearsal facilities and equipment, free accommodation in Fruit Fly’s Circus House, advice, feedback and mentorship, and basic technical support for a work-in-progress showing. Applications close: 5pm, Thursday 29 September 2022. Find out more.

The Australian Council currently has three funding opportunities open for applications:

Playing Australia Project Investment Funding: This opportunity supports performing arts tours to reach regional and remote communities across Australia with funding for touring costs and other designated costs associated with tours. Applications close 11 October. Find out more.

International Engagement Fund: This fund supports a range of activity that fosters people-to people connections; creates opportunities for cultural exchange and knowledge sharing; and showcases Australian creativity, culture and identity internationally. Applications close 6 September. Find out more.

Contemporary Music Touring Program: If you are a Australian musician performing original contemporary music you can apply for investment of $5k – $50k to support your national touring activity. Applications close 6 September. Find out more.



Callouts:

Community Arts Network (CAN): Noongar language program, WA

Community Arts Network (CAN) wants to hear from WA councils, community groups and organisations who may like to partner with CAN to deliver their flagship Noongar language programs: Place Names and Lullabies. The Lullabies and Place Names workshops are Noongar-led and are for Aboriginal families only. However, the creative content created and the cultural knowledge gathered during these programs have profound benefits for everyone in the communities where they are delivered. Both programs offer community arts mentoring and training placements for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. Find out more.

JamFactory Associate Program, SA

JamFactory’s Associate Program provides career development opportunities for emerging artists and designers working in the fields of ceramics, glass, furniture or jewellery and metal. The program is designed to accelerate development of the professional and entrepreneurial skills required to establish and maintain a successful and sustainable creative career. The program is now calling for applications for 2023 in the Ceramics, Glass, Furniture and Jewellery + Metal Studios. Limited places available.

Applications close 30 September 2022. Find out more.



Kyogle Art on Bundjalung Market, Arts Northern Rivers, NSW

Arts Northern Rivers is inviting Indigenous artists, artisans and craft makers who are based in, or who have a connection to the Bundjalung region to book a stall at the upcoming Art on Bundjalung Market to be held in Kyogle. Celebrating the creative cultural heritage of the Bundjalung region, this years market will be held on Saturday the 22nd of October. The market welcomes a mix of established and emerging artists and collectives employing traditional and contemporary materials including weaving, ceramics, carving, photography, painting and textiles. Applications close 15 September. Find out more.

$70K arts scholarship for teen female artist, Gold Coast

Entries are now open for young women across the Gold Coast to showcase their best artistic work, following the launch of an arts scholarship program established by a new local dentist – The Thirty Two – in partnership with St Hilda’s School. The Thirty Two Women in Arts Scholarship will provide one Gold Coast girl, who is currently in Year 9, with a private high school education in Years 10, 11 and 12 and also kickstart their journey of becoming an established artist. Applications close 16 September. Find out more.

Centre for Projection Art Residency Program, VIC

Applications are open for Melbourne’s Centre for Projection Art’s residency program which supports emerging and established contemporary visual artists who are excited to engage with new media, digital and projection art as their medium. This program facilitates the development of these artistic practices and supports them to further grow in their use of projections as a medium to convey ideas. Professional development opportunities provided throughout this residency program will be led by the needs of the selected artists’ practices. Artists will be paired with professional mentors for this program and will be able to engage with the other Artists in Residence for 2022 – 2023. Applications close on 14 September 2022. Find out more.

Professional development:

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

Visual arts:

Mosman Art Gallery Prize 2022

Established in 1947, the Mosman Art Prize is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious local government art award. As an acquisitive art award for painting, the winning artworks collected form a splendid collection of modern and contemporary Australian art, reflecting all the developments in Australian art practice since 1947. The 2022 winner is Jacobus Capone for their work Spring 2021, 2021, fallen golden wattle and seawater. The Margaret Olley Commendation Award has been announced as Dianne Tchumut , with the work Turtles Hibernating, 2021, synthetic polymer paint on canvas. The winner of the Allan Gamble Award is Eliza Gosse, with Almost Kareela, 2021, oil on canvas, and the winner of the Guy Warren Emerging Artists’ Award is Sebastian Galloway, for Summer Arrangement in Suspended Animation, 2021, oil on copper.

MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission

The inaugural MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission has been awarded to Mexican architect Tatiana Bilbao. The commission is a large-scale installation exploring the concept of clothing as a symbol of protection, and the associated practices of domestic labour, gender and community.

The commissioned work will be unveiled at NGV’s 2022 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission exhibition from 6 October 2022 – 29 January 2023. Free entry.

Performing arts:

Marking 20 years of partnership between the MSO and the Cybec Foundation, young musician and composer Melissa Douglas was selected from the finalists of the 2022 Cybec 21st Century Australian Composers program as their next composer in residence; an industry leading artist development program established in 2003.

The Cybec Young Composers Residency provides an invaluable stepping stone from the 21st Century program into a twelve-month residency that immerses the young composer within the pulsing heart of the orchestra. It also offers emerging composers the unparalleled opportunity to compose symphonic music with access to a full, world-class orchestra. The residency will provide her with valuable employment, invaluable career exposure and artistic and professional development opportunities.

Writing and publishing:

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) Sun Project, Shadowers’ Choice Awards winners have been chosen by around 2,000 children and young people from around Australia who participated in the CBCA Sun Project. This year’s winners are:

CBCA Book of the Year: Older Readers: Sugar Town Queens by Malla Nunn (NSW) published by Allen & Unwin.

Sugar Town Queens by Malla Nunn (NSW) published by Allen & Unwin. CBCA Book of the Year: Younger Readers: Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad (VIC), published by ABC: An Imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Rabbit, Soldier, Angel, Thief by Katrina Nannestad (VIC), published by ABC: An Imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. CBCA Book of the Year: Early Childhood: Walk of the Whales by Nick Bland (NT), published by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing.

Walk of the Whales by Nick Bland (NT), published by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing. CBCA Picture Book of the Year: Stellarphant by James Foley (WA), Fremantle Press.

Stellarphant by James Foley (WA), Fremantle Press. CBCA Eve Pownall Award: The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Peculiar Pairs in Nature by Sami Bayly (NSW), published by Hachette Australia .



Author Robert Dessaix was among those recognised in this year’s Australia Council Awards. Dessaix won the Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature, recognising his unique literary voice and sustained contribution to literature. These awards recognise the contribution of outstanding artists to their artforms and to the cultural life of the nation. Other winners include Helen Herbertson (Australia Council Award for Dance) and Susie Dee (Australia Council Award for Theatre). See all winners.



Debut authors in the crime and mystery genre scooped all six awards in Sisters in Crime’s 22nd Davitt Awards. Charlotte McConaghy’s environmental thriller, Once There Were Wolves (Penguin Random House Australia), won the award for Best Adult Novel. The Best Young Adult Novel prize went to Leanne Hall for The Gaps (Text Publishing) while the Best Children’s Novel Award was won by Nicki Greenberg (Melbourne, Victoria) for The Detective’s Guide to Ocean Travel (Affirm Press). With Before You Knew My Name (Allen & Unwin), Jacqueline Bublitz took out both Best Debut Book and Readers’ Choice, as judged by the 500+ members of Sisters in Crime. Kate Holden was awarded Best Non-Fiction Book for The Winter Road: A Story of Legacy, Land and a Killing at Croppa Creek (Black Inc.) Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

Writing and publishing:

The shortlists have been announced for the 2022 Northern Territory Literary Awards, which celebrate the unpublished work of established and emerging NT writers

Shortlists in seven categories were announced, including:

Short story ($1,000)

‘Ghosts of the Circus’ by Sally Bothroyd

‘Bacha Posh’ by Dave Clark

‘Into the Storm’ by A’Mhara McKey

Poetry ($1,000)

‘Passing Through the Gate’ by Janice Barr

‘Velocipede’ by Dave Clark

‘FORGIVENESS’ by Dina Davis

‘Leaving Ikuntji’ by Meg Mooney

‘SENSUIKAN I-124’ by Ynes Sanz

‘For my sister on our holiday’ by Leni Shilton

Creative nonfiction ($500)

‘Dysfunction and Beauty on its Sleeve’ by Dave Clark

‘A World on the Wane’ by Naish Gawen

‘An Aboriginal Healer lifted my PNG Curse’ by Annalise Ingram

‘Homage’ by Carol Maxwell.

This year’s shortlists were chosen from a pool of over 200 submissions. The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the NT Library in Darwin on 14 September.

Hardie Grant Books and RMIT Writing and Publishing have announced the shortlist for the 2022 Spark Prize for narrative nonfiction. The winner, to be announced at the end of August, will receive $5,000 cash prize. The shortlisted entries are:

Katerina Bryant for ‘Queen Pawn’

Sam Elkin for ‘Pit Pony’

Clare McCracken for ‘Killing Snowmen’

Sarina Singh for ‘Gender Reveal’

Becca Wang for ‘Birth Right’

Visual Arts:

The finalists have been announced for the 20th anniversary of the Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award, one of Australia’s most significant awards for contemporary photographic practice.

As the richest prize for photography in Queensland, the $25,000 acquisitive award is open to artists working in the broad medium of contemporary photography. Visitors to the exhibition will also get to choose their favourite artwork with the inclusion for the first time of a $5,000 People’s Choice Award.

Following a nationwide call-out that generated over 260 submissions, 40 finalists were selected representing an exciting selection of cross-generational and culturally diverse artists working at the forefront of photographic media.

The full list of the finalists are: Abdul Abdullah; Tarik Ahlip; Anthea Behm; Yuriyal Eric Bridgeman; Kieran Butler; Maria Fernanda Cardoso; Anna Carey; Aaron Chapman; Michael Cook; Ellen Dahl; Lucas Davidson; Jo Duck; Lyle Duncan; Kath Egan; Ash Garwood; Amos Gebhardt; Douglas Lance Gibson; Guy Grabowsky; Tim Gregory; Yvette Hamilton; Petrina Hicks; Naomi Hobson; Samuel Hodge; Eliza Hutchison; The Huxleys (Will and Garrett Huxley); Katrin Koenning; Paula Mahoney; Ali McCann; Mia Mala McDonald; Phuong Ngo; Selina Ou; Hiromi Tango; Angela Tiatia; wani toaishara; Shan Turner-Carroll; Skye Wagner; Carl Warner; Kai Wasikowski; Lydia Wegner; Jemima Wyman.

The winner will be announced ahead of the opening of the 20th anniversary exhibition on 17 September 2022.

