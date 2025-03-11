Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Jim Sharman Future Award

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) has launched a new $50,000 Jim Sharman Future Award for artists aged 16-30 from across Australia and the Asia Pacific. The award seeks bold ideas with the potential to reshape the arts. The application for the Award can be in any form – a video of up to five minutes, a written pitch of up to 1500 words, or any form of engagement that best suits the idea or project. Finalists will be invited to a live pitch presentation at NIDA in front of a judging panel on 29 or 30 April 2025.

Applications close 24 March; learn more and apply.

2025 Emerging Writers’ Awards

Australian Writers’ Guide (AWG) Associate and Student members are invited to submit new scripts to the Emerging Writers’ Awards, open to screen and stage writers of any genre. Winning writers will share in $10,000 prize money. All shortlisted scripts will be added to the AWG’s Pathways Showcase.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and enter.

John Hinde Award

The John Hinde Award for excellence in science-fiction writing recognises the best sci-fi scripts across feature film, television, web series, audio and interactive media. Winning writers share in a $10,000 prize pool, with two categories: produced and unproduced.

Entries close 2 April; learn more and enter.

47th Walyalup | Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award (WA)

The 47th Walyalup | Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award is an acquisitive exhibition of works that welcomes any printing process with $30,000 in prize money. Artists living in Australia aged 16 years and older are invited to submit their best works.

Entries close 2 June; learn more and enter.

Commissions

NSW Parliament Facade Interpretation Artwork

Up to three artists will be selected to create a digital artwork to explore the façade of NSW Parliament House as seen from Macquarie Street, Sydney. The opportunity seeks artists with strong connections to NSW, with each successful artist paid a fee of $6050 plus GST.

EOIs close 16 March; learn more and apply.

ETU Commission

Melbourne Fringe is offering mid-career and established artists and producers who have a proven track record of high production value, tourable work a $20,000 commission. The opportunity allows the successful applicant to develop and present a fully realised show during this year’s festival (30 September to 19 October 2025). The Fringe Fund also offers a range of grant and commission opportunities for artists of all levels.

Applications close 30 March; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander 2025 Cultural Arts Program (ACT)

The Cultural Arts Program aims to enhance outcomes that reflect Canberra’s unique culture and identity by funding self-determined programs that support and enhance arts and cultural outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and build cultural leadership. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, groups or organisations residing in the ACT or who have a connection with the ACT are eligible to apply for funding between $3000 and $15,000.

EOIs close 31 March; learn more and apply.

First Nations Arts: d/Deaf and/or Disabilities Project Fund

The First Nations Arts: d/Deaf and/or Disabilities Project Fund supports projects and professional development opportunities across all art forms, nationally and internationally. Grants are available from $5000 to $10,000 for projects commencing on or after 1 July 2025 and can be delivered over a two-year period from a successful applicant’s start date.

Applications close 1 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Live and Local program (NSW)

Musicians, artists and other creatives can hone their professional development as part of Lake Macquarie City Council’s Live and Local program, comprising a free day of workshops on 15 March at Warners Bay Theatre, baramayiba. The program is aimed at improving skills in branding and networking.

Registrations are now open; learn more and register.

BIGSOUND 2025 (Qld)

BIGSOUND is calling for artists who will have the opportunity to perform in front of industry tastemakers, network with professionals, connect with fellow artists and explore export opportunities at the three-night event in September 2025. Diverse acts of all genres, signed and unsigned musicians, regardless of whether they are emerging or established, are welcome to apply.

Applications close 9 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program (Tas)

The Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program provides grants of $16,000 for artists and art workers who are either aged 25 or under or are in their first five years of professional practice at the time applications close.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Anzac Memorial Veteran Artist in Residence (NSW)

Applications are open for the NSW Government’s 2025 Anzac Memorial Veteran Artist in Residence

program, offering up to $10,000 for a contemporary veteran or group of veterans to engage with the

Anzac Memorial and the broader community through art.

Applications close 24 March; learn more and apply.

Artspace Studio Program (NSW)

Artspace is offering five two-year residencies and four one-year residencies for the 2025 Studio Program intake. The Studio Program offers artists the space to work freely and test new ideas, as well as providing critical support, ongoing advocacy, professional development and opportunities to engage with Artspace’s national and international peer networks. An online information session will be held on 18 March at 2pm.

Applications close 2 April; learn more and apply.

Penguin Random House Write It Fellowship

The Write It program offers writers from under-represented communities the opportunity to be mentored by Penguin Random House editors over 12 months with the opportunity for publication. Write It seeks to nurture and develop unpublished voices across all genres (fiction and non-fiction for adult and young readers). Successful applicants will receive a $2000 writing grant.

Submissions close 14 April; learn more and apply.

Varuna Residential Fellowships 2026

Varuna Fellowships offer successful recipients board and accommodation at Varuna (two or three weeks), including a prepared evening meal, writing time in a private studio, the companionship of fellow writers and a one-hour conversation with a Varuna consultant. Varuna welcomes manuscripts from writers working in all creative forms, including fiction, screenplay/drama, poetry, children’s books and narrative non-fiction.

Applications close 5 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The Tom Malone Glass Prize 2024 announced Gabriella Bisetto as its winner for This Skin I’m In 2#, a piece that “generated deep discussion among the judges”. “The pearly lustre of the surface is both sensual and feminine. The work alludes a contemplative quietness that we all responded to,” said the judges. Bisetto’s glass practice often explores how the medium can visualise and reinterpret bodily forms. In ArtsHub’s review of Bisetto’s 2024 exhibition at JamFactory Adelaide, National Visual Arts Editor Gina Fairley wrote, “Her desire to translate scientific and biological understandings into visual outcomes – which can be felt and seen – has been a constant across her three-decade career. Those pieces have always been highly resolved, and pared back to the most elemental idea – not unlike a haiku.” Visiting Italian judge Caterina Tognon added, “Australian artworks in glass have truly reached an outstanding quality in both technique and concept. I would describe Australia’s glass artists and their work as very much a part of the contemporary visual art movement at a global level.”

Gabriella Bisetto with ‘This Skin I’m In 2#’, winning work of the Tom Malone Prize 2024. Photo: Michael Haines.

William Barton, Véronique Serret and Aleks Danko are the first participants of the 2025 McClelland Arts Residency Program, which provides the environment to develop new work in a self-contained cottage and engage with the community. Barton and Serret are musicians, while Danko works across sculpture, installation, drawing, performance and text-based works. Learn more.

The Glover Prize Hangers have chosen Western Australia-based artist Lauren Elise Kennedy as the recipient of the Hangers’ Choice Award for the Glover Prize 2025. Shifting waters depicts the exposed coastline of Bruny Island to highlight the impact of climate change. The Hangers’ spokesperson said, “Lauren Elise Kennedy’s painting Shifting waters was the Hangers’ choice this year. Her use of colour reminded us of a French Impressionist painting. In her statement, she talks about the impact of climate change on the species inhabiting the waters around Bruny Island, which resonated with the Hangers.” Kennedy is among the 42 chosen finalists who will compete for the major $80,000 Glover Prize, celebrating contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania created in the past 12 months.

Design

Amy Lawrence, a designer who utilises centuries-old hand-sewing techniques to create ‘wearable artefacts’, has been announced as winner of the 29th National Designer Award, including a $20,000 cash prize. With garments described as “part old-world, part mid-century, part sci-fi”, Lawrence was praised by Caroline Ralphsmith, CEO of Paypal Melbourne Fashion Festival, as having “true craftsmanship” and “original vision”. An Honourable Mention for Sustainability went to Saskia Baur-Schmid of emerging slow fashion label, Hyph-n, while Anna Pipkorn of Lovaan, a brand advocating for long-lasting womenswear, took out the People’s Choice Award. In addition to a cash prize of $10,000, Baur-Schmid also receives a personalised mentorship led by award sponsor David Jones. RMIT graduate Indigo Stuart took out the Emporium Melbourne Graduate Sponsorship for her hand-woven and zero-waste collection.

Performing arts

Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), BlakDance and Adelaide Festival have jointly announced Caleena Sansbury and Rikki Wilson as the recipients of the 2025 Blak Futures Residencies. The artists will develop pieces that unearth complex black histories through a feminine lens. Mullamar is a new project by Sansbury, in collaboration with Adrianne Semmens and Kaine Sultan Babij, aiming to create a rich, multidimensional exploration of her great-grandmother Mary Cooper’s life. While Wilson’s I Am Pirbilya embarks on a journey that projects the past with the present, tracing the matriarchal lineage of Wirangu bloodlines. The Blak Futures residencies will give each artist access to a fully subsidised space, technical support, mentoring from ADT and BlakDance, access to Cultural Eldership and $10,000 to continue development of their work.

Music Australia will invest over $1 million in its fourth round of the Export Development Fund, spread across 85 projects. The Export Development Fund is a matched funding initiative, designed to elevate emerging, breakthrough and established acts into the international market, while fostering sustainable and thriving careers. Among the highlights of the supported projects are producer and DJ Tobiahs, Canberra-based South African artist KG, alternative-rock artist Alex Lahey, contemporary classical composer Connor D’Netto, Wiradjuri artist and rapper YNG Martyr and Grammy-nominated producer Styalz Fuego. Learn more.

Writing and publishing

Michelle Staff has been awarded the $20,000 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship for her proposed joint biography of sisters Bessie Rischbieth and Olive Evans, two influential activist women in Australia’s feminist, social and political history during the early 20th century. Fellowship judge, Clare Wright, says, “Michelle’s project thrilled us, creatively and conceptually, as it seeks to resurrect the historical importance of Bessie Rischbieth, a woman who dedicated her life’s energy and resources to ensuring that women’s political activism was not lost to history. But, more than that, investigating the lives of the two sisters – Bessie and Olive, one a childless widow, one a mother of six – promises a nuanced reading of both the random and systemic forces that have shaped women’s lives.” In recognition of the outstanding shortlist, the judges also announced two Highly Commended Awards: Monique Rooney for a biography of New Zealand-born Australian writer Ruth Park, and Jennifer Martin for a biography of Australian journalist Eva Sommer.

All

Nine mid-career artists from across WA will tackle new projects thanks to an investment from the Minderoo Artist Fund. The 2025 cohort includes dance artist and choreographer Laura Boynes, Broome actor and musician Mark Coles Smith, dance artist Emma Fishwick, author and poet Alan Fyfe, Jaru/Noongar/Japanese writer, director and filmmaker Gary Hamaguchi, visual artist Hiroshi Kobayashi, performer and theatre-maker Sarah Nelson, composer and producer Elise Reitze-Swensen and ceramicist and installation artist Fleur Schell. Each artist within the Artist Fund cohort will receive either a $35,000 grant or a six-week residency at Forrest Hall in Perth to support them as they pursue a new artistic project that will further develop their career and artistic practice. WA author Holden Sheppard was announced as winner of the Minderoo Artist Award of $50,000, given to one member of the previous Artist Fund cohort. Sheppard has used the fund to developed the sequel to his award-winning novel, Invisible Boys.

Grants totalling $315,000 has been distributed to Victorian schools to work with local artists, creative collectives and arts companies on residency projects in the latest round of the Creative Learning Partnerships program. From Terms 2 to 4 in 2025, 19 primary, secondary and specialist schools across Victoria will undertake creative projects linked to their curriculum. Warringa Park School in Hoppers Crossing which will work with Polyglot Theatre on a project that will creatively explore the senses, colour, light, sound and movement, enhancing learning for students aged five to 12 living with disability; while students from Peranbin Primary College in northeastern Victoria will work with Elder Uncle Eric Brown to learn about culture, creativity and Country. View the full list of recipients.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2024 Victorian Community History Awards shortlist has been announced, with 39 publications and projects in contention for the Victorian Premier’s History Award. Histories of various creative arts across Victoria feature prominently this year, from books about pottery to art criticism and the performing arts, including:

Victoria’s Earliest Porcelain Works: Art Pottery, Crockery and Insulators by Gregory Hill

Letters to a Critic: Alan McCulloch’s World of Art by Rodney James

Along the Road to Gundagai, Biography of Jack O’Hagan and Birth of Australian Pop Culture by Jo Gilbert

Thomas Hannay Travelling Photographer in the Colony of Victoria 1858-1859 by Geoff Corner and Friends of the Vern McCallum Collection Inc

Revealing Stories. The Hidden History of the Performing Arts in Geelong by Janine Barrand and Dianna Well, and

A Secretive Century: Monte Punshon’s Australia by Tessa Morris-Suzuki

View the full shortlist.

The Green Room Award nominees have been announced, including 46 artists and events from the 2024 Melbourne Fringe Festival, and nine nominations for six of the shows presented at La Mama in 2024. View the full list of nominations.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.