Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Anibou Prize

The Anibou Prize for furniture design offers a $10,000 first-place award along with a trip to Helsinki, Finland for an Artek-hosted Aalto tour and Switzerland for a USM-hosted tour. Finalists will be featured in UNION’s ‘Universe’ section, an editorial space showcasing emerging designers and their work, while the winner will also receive a dedicated feature in the subsequent magazine issue. Winning entries will be exhibited in Anibou showrooms in Sydney and Melbourne.

Applications close 1 February; learn more and apply.

Commissions

Gumgaynggirr Art Commission (NSW)

Bellingen Shire Council is seeking to commission one or more Gumbaynggirr artists, designers or art collectives to create original artwork to be integrated into town entry statement signage. The project aims to create designs that reflect the culture and landscape of the local area, enriching the visitor experience and creating a sense of pride in the communities.

EOIs close 17 January; learn more and apply.

Bridgewater Bridge Project (Tas)

Arts Tasmania and the New Bridgewater Bridge Project team invite expressions of interest from Tasmanian artists to create a significant artwork for the Bridgewater foreshore. The artwork will incorporate repurposed material from the old Bridgewater Bridge and should be engaging for a wide audience. A $1000 shortlist fee will be offered for up to four artists, with a budget of $149,000 for the selected artist to design, fabricate and install the artwork.

Applications close 10 February; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Ian Potter Cultural Trust Emerging Artist Grants

The Emerging Artist Grants program offers grants of up to $15,000 to assist talented emerging and early-career artists in taking up professional development opportunities, usually overseas. Starting in 2025, the Cultural Trust will run two Emerging Artist Grant funding rounds per year, one open now for projects after 10 April 2025, and one opening on 22 April for projects after 1 October 2025.

Applications close 14 January for Funding Round 1; learn more and apply.

Coffs Harbour Community Arts and Cultural Development Grants (NSW)

The Arts and Cultural Development Grants Program supports the enjoyment of a rich cultural life within the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area. Projects requesting funding should have strong arts, cultural and community benefits. These must be clearly identifiable and, where possible, quantifiable with some measures of success. Applications for financial support from between $1000 and $7000 are available.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

ANAT SPECTRA 2025: Reciprocity

ANAT SPECTRA will return 2-4 October, hosted in partnership with the University of the Sunshine Coast on Kabi Kabi Country. The triennial event will move away from a traditional conference model and invites participants to explore new experiences and foster collaborations through listening and learning. EOIs are welcomed from Australian artists who work in any genre or medium and whose artistic practice intersects and deeply engages with science and/or technology. Artwork, performances, conversation topics and experiences will be considered for inclusion in the ANAT SPECTRA 2025 program.

EOIs close 23 January; learn more and apply.

Writer’s SA Splinter

Writers SA is calling for submissions for the second issue of its literary journal, Splinter. Splinter welcomes writing across a broad range of fiction, non-fiction and poetry formats, and encourages submissions from writers of all experience levels. This is a paid opportunity.

Submissions close 25 January; learn more and submit.

OUT THERE BATHURST | Digital Platforms 2025-26

Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is seeking exhibition applications for the OUT THERE BATHURST | Digital Platforms program in the Gallery’s Forecourt and in the windows of the former TAFE building on Ribbon Gang Lane. The digital exhibition features a changing program of artworks by local artists, youth and community groups.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Cypher Culture street dance community roundtable (Vic)

Cypher Culture and Arts Centre Melbourne presents a series of panel discussions featuring artists, collectives and communities shaping the street dance scene today, both locally and internationally. Explore history, future thoughts, and the power of street dance forms and their communities, as speakers engage on topics ranging from creativity and self-expression to the impact of social movements. The series kicks off on 28 February, with sessions on 6 April, 16 May and 6 June.

Free; registrations required.

Professional development

Blak Futures 2025 (SA)

BlakDance and Adelaide Festival have partnered for two residencies supporting the creation of new choreographic works by SA-based Blak artists. With a $10,000 cash investment, these self-directed residencies are designed to give Blak artists the time and space to explore new ideas, experiment and take charge of a thrilling creative journey. Additionally, the selected projects will have access to mentorship, Cultural Eldership, technical support and documentation of their residency.

Applications close 13 January; learn more and apply.

National Regional Arts Fellowship

The National Regional Arts Fellowship is a contemporary and flexible program relevant to artists practising, working and living in regional, rural and remote Australia. It is designed as an applicant-led approach, addressing the needs of the individual in that time and place – offering a guaranteed income (for a short period) for an artist/practitioner to develop their work, skills and networks or research.

EOIs close 23 February; learn more and enter.

Young and Emerging Artist Professional Development Program

Creatives under 25 years of age or in the first five years of their professional creative practice are invited to apply for the program for professional and skills development activities commencing after 1 August 2025. Five grants of $16,000 are available in this round.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

Tasmanian Aboriginal Arts Mentoring Scheme

This program supports mentorships that develop the capacity of young or emerging Tasmanian Aboriginal artists aged 25 years and under, or in their first five years of artistic practice. $10,000 is available per mentorship. Tasmanian arts organisations proposing to mentor a young Aboriginal artist can also apply for the scheme.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Head On Photo Awards 2024 has announced its People’s Choice winners. Matt Deakin’s Ethereal Encounter, featuring an endangered green sawfish accompanied by a green sea turtle, took out the top vote in the Exposure Awards category. Deakin says, “This chance sighting is rare enough, but to capture two marine animals together in the last light of the day was what I would call a unicorn moment.” In the Landscape Awards category, Raul Ortiz de Lejarazu Machin won People’s Choice with a surreal photo of his friend holding a torch on the beach against a night sky full of stars. Meanwhile, Kate Kennedy’s Annette captured the hearts of many in the Portrait category. “Annette asked me to take this photograph of her 16 days before she died. The irony was not lost on her that she was dying of a cancer of the reproductive system and that she now resembled a pregnant woman herself. Her final wish was to bring awareness to the need for an early detection test,” says Kennedy.

Hyphenated Projects 2025 Sprout Residency welcomes Chris Siu and Gabby Loo, selected from over 70 applications from around the continent. Siu is a Naarm-based photographer whose work examines his surrounding social landscapes, while multidisciplinary artist, art technician and DJ, Loo enjoys creating art that mashes up and remixes cultural memory. In addition, 11 artists were selected for Starter Pack, a pilot mentorship and micro residency program. They are: Gillian Kayrooz and Reina Takeuchi (mentored by Leyla Stevens), Aida Azin, Afifah Tasya Amaliah, Supina Bytol and Sher Ali Hussaini (mentored by Bianca Winataputri), Alice McCool and Ming-Zhu Hii (mentored by Nikki Lam) and Bonnie Huang, Makeda Duong and Ronen Jafari (mentored by Lara Chamas).

Performing arts

The 8th annual OperaChaser Awards 2024 recognises outstanding achievements in live opera performance and the contributions of the multitude of artists, creatives and technicians who work tirelessly on stage, backstage and in the pit. Eucalyptus: The Opera (Opera Australia, Victorian Opera, Perth Festival and Brisbane Festival co-production) took out Outstanding Production, with Puccini Gala and Suor Angelica (Melbourne Opera) won Outstanding Opera in Concert. Kate Millett took out Outstanding Director for Don Giovanni (BK Opera), while Raymond Lawrence was named Outstanding Conductor for Lucia di Lammermoor (Melbourne Opera). View the full list of winners.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2025 Tasmanian Literary Awards longlists have been announced. The Minister for the Arts’ Prize for Books for Young Readers and Children longlist includes picture books by Blake Nuto and Monica Reeve, and books for young readers by Lian Tanner, Rebecca Lim and Kate Gordon. The Premier’s Prize for Non-fiction longlist features books by Matthew Lamb, Grace Tame and Ian Broinowski. The longlist for the Premier’s Prize for Fiction includes books by Rachael Treasure, Lenny Bartulin and Robbie Arnott. Honouring the legacy of renowned Tasmanian poet Tim Thorne (1944–2021), this year’s Tim Thorne Prize for Poetry features collections by Kathryn Lomer, Susan Austin and Sarah Day. The shortlists will be announced in February, with winners announced in March.

Nominations for the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards across 28 categories have been announced. Leading the list with eight nominations were The Lewis Trilogy (produced by Griffin Theatre Company) and Stolen (Sydney Theatre Company), while The Inheritance (Shane Anthony, Daniel Cottier Productions, Sugary Rum Productions and Seymour Centre) received seven. Zombie! The Musical (Hayes Theatre Co) received five nominations, and Yentl (Kadimah Yiddish Theatre, Monstrous Theatre, Neil Gooding Productions and Shalom) received six. The nominees for Best Mainstage Production are August: Osage County (Belvoir), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Belvoir), The Lewis Trilogy and Stolen. The nominees for Best Independent Production are The Inheritance, POV (re:group performance collective and 25A), Trophy Boys (Soft Tread, Seymour Centre and The Maybe Pile) and Yentl. Vying for Best Production of a Musical are Jesus Christ Superstar (Crossroads Live and Work Light Productions), Ride The Cyclone (Hayes Theatre Co), Titanique (Michael Cassel Group) and Zombie! The Musical. The 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards gala will be held on 20 January at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre.

