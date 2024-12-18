Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Emerging Voices 2025

Griffith Review is looking for original submissions of fiction and creative non-fiction from 3500 to 5000 words. For the purposes of this competition, ‘emerging’ is defined as writers ranging from previously unpublished through to those with a maximum of one published book (fiction or non-fiction). Submissions can be based on any theme, with new ideas, fresh voices and bold perspectives encouraged. The winners will share a prize pool of $20,000 and have their work published in Griffith Review.

Submissions close 7 April 2025; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Ballarat Empty Plinth Project (Regional Vic)

MAV is inviting artists (individuals or in teams) to submit an Expression of Interest (EOIs) to create a temporary 3D/sculptural artwork to be displayed at the Empty Plinth in the newly opened Intercultural Gardens in the City of Ballarat. It is a small‐scale, stand-alone, site-specific artwork commission with a proposed total budget of $25,000 excluding GST. This is an opportunity for an early career artist working in public arts to create a contemporary statement in a city rich with its heritage public art collection.

Applications close 20 January 2025; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Melbourne Design Week 2025

Designers, studios and collectives are invited to submit innovative and ground-breaking ideas for events, talks, exhibitions, workshops and more for Melbourne Design Week 2025 (15-25 May), including the Melbourne Art Book Fair. The annual 11-day festival is an important national platform for designers, industry and enthusiasts to come together and share bold ideas, show new work, connect with industry and embed themselves within Victoria’s rich design community.

EOIs close 20 January 2025; learn more and apply.

Performing Arts Development with Artback NT

Artback NT is inviting EOIs to support the development of future productions by NT-based artists, producers and companies. Successful applicants can seek Artback NT support in obtaining funding, building relationships with potential presenters, administrative support, or by way of upskilling opportunities to share their stories with audiences in the NT and beyond. To qualify, you will have a strong proof of concept, indicative project development plan, confirmed interest from collaborators and be able to undertake development stages in 2025 and 2026.

EOIs close 3 February 2025; learn more and apply.

Castlemaine State Festival (Regional Vic)

The Castlemaine State Festival is inviting proposals from artists and creatives for its 2026 program. Marking 50 years since its inception, the Festival will run from 19-29 March 2026, with the theme ‘SURPRISE! SURPRISE!’. EOIs are now open for those living, working and connected with Mount Alexander Shire. The Festival welcomes proposals across all art forms, encouraging applicants to draw on the region’s distinctive spaces, creative energy and community spirit to shape their proposal.

EOIs close 14 March 2025; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Expressive Pathways (ACT)

This is a theatre-based work-ready program for young adults with neurodivergence or intellectual disabilities at the Ainslie Arts Centre from February 2025. The program is delivered in partnership with Skills Canberra, ensuring participants are assessed against established Australian Curricula, and delivered by Rebus Theatre.

Enrollments are now open; learn more and enrol.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Flying Arts Alliance has announced the winners of the 2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards, which offers a prize pool of over $140,000. This year, artworks were entered from across regional Queensland, including from Mornington Island and Seisa, in far northern Queensland, to Cairns, Townsville, Winton, Yeppoon, Bundaberg, Toowoomba, and the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast regions. Taking out the Textile Art Award was Townsville artist Lisa Ashcroft, while the Mervyn Moriaty Landscape Award went to Gold Coast artist, Victoria Reichelt. Also among the winners is Lyn Bartolo (Annie Tan Memorial Watercolour Award), Lauren Edmonds (Environmental Award), Teddy Horton (Emerging Artist Award), Karen Stephens (Remote Artist Award) and Paul Bong (First Nations Artist Award). Cairns artists Simone Arnol and Bernard Singleton took home the Art For Life award with a photographic portrait, Emanate – Yimbi (Basket – to leach out toxins, destress or filter out noise). Winning and finalists’ pieces are being shown in Resolution, the 2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards exhibition, until 9 January 2025.

The Australian Tapestry Workshop has announced 2025 Artists in Residence: US place-based artist Kayla Powers, multidisciplinary artist Deanne Gilson, Gamilaroi Yinarr artist Sophie Honess, research-based artist Sangeeta Sandrasegar, weaver and educator Jacqueline Stojanović and emerging artist Rosie O’Brien. These artists are all keen to dive into the vibrant art, textile and design communities in the City of Port Phillip and Greater Melbourne. Throughout their residencies, they’ll be sharing their talents through interactive discussions, workshops and open studio talks, connecting with visitors, schools and community groups alike. Find out more.

Three artists have been awarded the University of South Australia Jeffrey Smart Commission to showcase ambitious exhibitions at the Samstag Museum of Art. NSW-based artistic duo and Samstag scholars (2006), Sean Cordeiro and Claire Healy, will premiere their moving image work Psychopomp and selected works in Samstag’s Wirltuti season in 2025 (Wirltuti meaning ‘spring’ in Kaurna culture). Contemporary artist Robert Fielding has also been awarded a Jeffrey Smart Commission and will develop his exhibition Melting Point for Samstag’s 2026 program.

Incinerator Gallery has announced Frankie Dawson as the recipient of the Fireworks Art Award for The Fool and Micah Maisano as the winner of the Fireworks Design Award for The Tortoise Pod. In its 12th year, Fireworks showcases the accomplishments of high achieving art and design students in Years 11 and 12 who live, work or study in Moonee Valley. The shortlisted works were judged by artist and art educator, Fiona Cabassi and artist and art therapist, Xiang Li. Moonee Valley Mayor, Ava Adams selected and presented the Mayoral Award for Excellence in Art to Ruby Parkin for Isolation and the Mayoral Award for Excellence in Design to Maheesha Alahakoon for Oasis Youth Hub. The Fireworks and Bright Sparks exhibitions are now on view until 19 January 2025.

‘Bright Sparks 2024’, installation view at Incinerator Gallery. Photo: Gianna Rizzo.

South Australian sculptor Michelle Nikou has been announced as the 2024 Guildhouse Fellow, a 12-month fellowship valued at over $50,000, by the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) and the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation. Nikou experiments with a range of materials and draws on surrealist techniques to transform everyday domestic objects into humorous sculptures. Nikou’s work has been featured in exhibitions nationally and internationally and is held in private and public collections, including AGSA, National Gallery of Australia, Museum of Contemporary Art, Artbank and University of South Australia Art Museum, as well as the Clo Fleiss Collection, Paris and Gigi and Josef Fainas Collection, Geneva. Nikou will be using the fellowship to explore new directions and undertake research to expand her practice.

Michelle Nikou, ‘No Vacancy’. Image: Courtesy the artist.

This year’s winners of the 34th Postcard Show at Linden New Art have been selected from over 1000 entries. They are:

Georgia Anne (First Nations award)

Nigel Higgins (Henry Abstract Award)

Zoe Barber (Geoffrey Conaghan and Mathew Erbs Tertiary Award)

Alannah Rosenbrock (Rotary Port Phillip Portrait Award)

Phil Suter and Kylie Atkinson (Abstract Encouragement Awards)

Amanda Freestone (Sculpture Award)

Amber Easton (Sculpture Encouragement Award)

Ruth Hellema (Searle x Waldron Architecture Urban Space Award)

Nina Ross (Searle x Waldron Architecture Domestic Space Award)

Jane O’Neill (Frames Now Work on Paper Award)

Zoe Sernack, Julia Leontyev, Hyunju Kim and Tiziana Borghese (Nina Taylor MP Birthday Card Awards)

Kirsten Bresciani and Melika Davies (Fitzroy St Traders Awards)

Danny Kneebone and Owen Hammond (Acland St Traders Award)

The Linden Postcard Show is on view until 2 February 2025.

Hub Australia has launched its inaugural Artist in Residence program, awarding four Australian artists with space to showcase and sell their art at their Clubhouses, flexible memberships and a cash grant to dedicate to their art. Rachel King (The Otways), Claire Bear (Brisbane), Freya Alexander (Melbourne) and Janine Hall (Sydney) will have the opportunity to bring their art to new audiences through the opportunity. King says, “It’s really great for artists to feel appreciated or seen by places like Hub Australia because it can feel like a grind sometimes. And, in a sense, it’s quite unusual to have these opportunities pop up that are really beneficial for Hub Australia, but for the artist as well.”

Post Office Projects and Hyphenated Projects have awarded Shenshen Zheng the inaugural BLOOMS artist residency for an emerging artist of Asian diaspora based in South Australia. Zheng will work at Hyphenated Projects in Naarm/Melbourne, where she will develop a new project for a solo exhibition at POP in Tarntanya/Adelaide in late 2025.

Performing arts

Canberra Youth Theatre has announced the winner of its annual Emerging Playwright Commission (EPC), which this year is Sarah Matthews, for her play, The Hit List. This opportunity offers a professional commission to an emerging Australian playwright aged 16 to 35 to create a new full-length work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. The Hit List centres teenage characters, experiences and language to explore themes of sexism and gender-based violence in Australia. Matthews says, ““My play, The Hit List, interrogates the aftermath of two acts of misogyny that occur during the final days of Year 12 muck-up week… I hope to create an emotionally complex and nuanced work that challenges our understanding of misogyny in educational environments.” She continues, “I’m over the moon to have won the Emerging Playwright Commission for 2024. It means the world to me that my first step into a career as a writer will be with Canberra Youth Theatre, as being shortlisted for the EPC in 2023 is what gave me the confidence to pursue playwriting in the first place.”

Read: Canberra Youth Theatre takes drastic steps to ensure its survival

All

Create NSW has announced recipients for Regional Arts Touring Fund (Organisations and Individuals) and the Annual Funding for Organisations. This round of the Regional Arts Fund supports 17 productions and programs, sharing in $1.2 million to tour throughout NSW, including 29 regional communities. The Annual Funding for Organisations invested $7.4 million across 52 NSW arts and cultural organisations,

Creative Australia has further invested $12 million in 246 creative projects, including $1 million invested through Music Australia. The projects span a range of creative genres, including comics and graphic novels (Papercuts Comics Festival, Perth Comic Festival and Comics off the Page), circus (Into Space, a new contemporary circus work for families by ARC Circus Co) and musical theatre (playwright Hilary Bell and composer Greta Gertler Gold supported for script and score development for the musical Picnic at Hanging Rock). Contemporary music initiatives, backed by Music Australia, and support for artists and groups include the Australian Vocal Ensemble, Phantastic Ferniture, Velvet Bloom, and the Yours and Owls Festival First Nations program. For the full list of recipients.

Over 130 recipients have been announced for the Engage! and FReeZA grant programs for 2025-2027, which will fund activities for young Victorians aged 12 to 25. The City of Ballarat received $120,000 for Sonika, a youth participation model where young people lead the planning, development and delivery of music, creative arts and cultural events. The rural City of Wangaratta received $120,000 for the Spilt Milk project, which empowers young people by providing them with the necessary skills, resources, training and development opportunities to plan live events, discover future career paths and be an active member within their community. The Engage! 2025-2027 program aims to empower young people to co-design and deliver activities that build skills and confidence, and encourage creativity. FReeZA 2025-2027 supports access to opportunities and career pathways for emerging musicians, artists and aspiring events management professionals, amplifying the future of Victoria’s music and creative industries.

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist has been revealed for the inaugural WestWords Prize. Shortlisted titles are Apocalypse by Anith Mukherjee, Burning Good Samaritans by Philip Barker, Hevelyn Farm by Barbara Ivusic, The Maydown Girls by Amy Anshaw-Nye, Piggy Tails by Vahida Berberovic, The River by May Ngo and What I Am To You To Them by Patrick Forrest. With the shortlist, WestWords recognises manuscripts that demonstrate a strong voice, are achieving something bold and different, and are close to publication ready. Find out more on each of the shortlisted manuscripts.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.