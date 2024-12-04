Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

AACTA Brian Walsh Award

Submissions are now open for the second year of the Brian Walsh Award for Emerging Talent. The recipient of the AACTA Brian Walsh Award will receive $50,000 towards their career development, contributed by Nicole Kidman, and gain career support, exposure and recognition through AACTA and its partners. The Award is open to emerging actors with less than five years of professional, credited experience.

Entries close 12 December; learn more and enter.

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Young Composer Award

The annual national competition invites young composers to take part in a one-day workshop with the adjudicating panel and the opportunity to win a cash prize of $5000. The winner will also receive both a concert performance and live recording of the successful composition by the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra.

Submissions close 3 February 2025; learn more and submit.

Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award 2025

The biennial Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award is calling for entries with two prizes offered – a $40,000 acquisitive award and the $2500 Ruth Amery Highly Commended non-acquisitive award. Artists working with the textile medium in any form from across Australia are invited to apply.

Entries close 7 March 2025; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Guildhouse mural (SA)

Guildhouse has been engaged by the City of Adelaide to deliver a new public mural by a South Australian artist on the exterior north wall of North Adelaide Village. The purpose of the mural is to activate the area with a vibrant and exciting creative visual marker and a point of discovery for locals and visitors alike, to be completed by the 2025 Gather Round. Three shortlisted EOIs will be paid $1500 to create a concept design, with the total commissioning budget being $15,500. Artists at all career levels are invited to apply.

EOIs close 8 January; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

4A Volunteer Program (NSW)

4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art is looking for volunteers to contribute to key areas of its operations, including front-of-house services, library administration, installation and curatorial support, public and educational programming. Volunteers will be involved for up to 16 hours per week, with a minimum commitment of six hours every two weeks.

Applications close 6 January; learn more and apply.

Choir 3006 (Vic)

Melbourne Recital Centre is hosting Choir 3006, a free community choir for anyone who lives, works, plays and learns in Southbank, Melbourne. No music training or experience is necessary. The lunch-time sessions are held every Wednesdays during school terms from 5 February 2025.

Registrations required; free.

Professional development

QMusic scholarships

QMusic is offering four $15,000 scholarships designed to support Queensland musicians, including the Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon Scholarship for Indigenous Queensland musician or band, the Billy Thorpe Scholarship for emerging solo artist or duo, the Grant McLennan Fellowship for travel to New York, London or Berlin, and the Carol Lloyd Award for female-identifying or gender-diverse Queensland musicians.

Applications close 15 January; learn more and apply.

2025 Choreographic Lab Program (NSW)

DirtyFeet is seeking applications from emerging choreographers for its 2025 Choreographic Lab Program. The Choreographic Lab provides a supportive environment where early career professionals can come together to explore their creative practice. The successful applicant will receive $2400 plus superannuation to cover two weeks of work from 3-7 March and 10-14 March 2025. Up to four dance artists will each receive a payment of $2200 plus superannuation.

Applications close 20 January; learn more and apply.

New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts

Online careers platform for the performing arts, Theatredor, has partnered with the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts to recruit international students, with scholarships on offer. Key initiatives include scholarships for diverse applicants, a one-year immersion program, interactive information webinars and more.

Applications close 31 January with rolling deadlines throughout the year; learn more and apply.

galang residency 2025 (Paris)

Applications are open for the third year of the galang residency, a program that supports Australia-based First Nations creatives to undertake work in Paris through two, three-month residencies between June to August and July to September 2025. The fully supported residency hosted by the Cité internationale des arts is aimed at First Nations creatives working across disciplines including, but not limited to, visual arts, weaving, performance, poetry, dance and music. The galang program will provide opportunities for practitioners to enhance connections across industry, individual creative practice through research and the development of new work.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The 2024 Koori Mail Indigenous Art Award has named Penny Evans as its winner of the $10,000 non-acquisitive prize for The elephant, a work that presents ceramics as vessels of resilience. Damien Shen took out the $3000 Innovation Award for Entombed in Joy that brings together his Ngarrindjeri, Kaurna and Chinese heritage, while the $500 Friends of the Gallery Youth Award went to Aria Kitchener for the digital artwork Born to Revolt. The exhibition of shortlisted works is on view at Lismore Regional Gallery until 2 February 2025.

Melbourne-based artist Mira Gojak has received the $50,000 Don Macfarlane Prize, selected by an Advisory Committee of senior members from Australia’s visual arts community. Gojak was unaware of her nomination until Melissa Macfarlane, co-founder of the prize, called to deliver the news. Gojak’s work “traces the intricate relationships between humans and nature, achieving a surreal, uncanny poetics through material experimentation and a feminist, ecological sensibility,” said the advisory panel. Gojak was the subject of a two-person survey exhibition, The Garden of Forking Paths: Mira Gojak and Takehito Koganezawa, at Buxton Contemporary, in Melbourne in 2018, and was included in Making Worlds, the inaugural exhibition at Art Gallery of New South Wales’ Sydney Modern Project in 2022.

Stephen Bush has won the Paul Guest Prize 2024 for Warmgrau 1-111. Chris McAuliffe, Emeritus Professor, School of Art and Design at the Australian National University, calls the piece “a seductive drawing”. He continues, “The work answers the question ‘what does it mean to call this a drawing?’ in many different ways. Thousands of marks accumulate, each of them an exercise in pressure, density, hue and tone… There’s a cunning bait-and-switch that toys with expectations about drawing: it seems closely observed, but is utterly unreal; it maps a territory that can never be found, it delivers information that just won’t add up.”

Stephen Bush, ‘Warmgrau, I-III’, 2024. Image: The artist and Sutton Gallery, Melbourne.

The Art Gallery of Ballarat has revealed a new commission by Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran, titled Seated Figure/Self Portrait with Interchangeable Head (2024). The piece was created in response to English artist Nicholas Chevalier’s (1828-1902) Buddha’s renunciation (1884), held within the collection of the Art Gallery of Ballarat. The two pieces will be placed in conversation at the Gallery from 7 December.

The Australian National University has announced its 2024 Graduate Awards recipients, including Yvonne Poole, Rowena Evans, Helen Heslop, James O’Rourke, Sienna Curby, Jackson Taylor and Anita Pollard. Find out more.

Abstract painter Trevor Vickers has been honoured as a State Cultural Treasure, celebrating his lifelong dedication and remarkable contribution to the visual arts in Western Australia. Vickers is known for his minimalist abstract style, characterised by clean geometric forms and a harmonious interplay of colour and space. His 60-year career spans the seminal 1968 exhibition The Field at the National Gallery of Victoria, active participation in Melbourne’s avant-garde art scene in the 1960s and 70s, practice development in France and England in the 1980s and 90s, the release of his first monograph in 2016 and the foundation of Art Collective WA in 2013. “Trevor Vickers is truly a master of his craft, and we are delighted to see him recognised with this important award,” says Felicity Johnston, Director of Art Collective WA. “At 81, he continues to create some of the finest paintings in the country, showcasing his exceptional skill and nuanced command of colour, honed over a lifetime.” Coinciding with Vickers’ appointment as a State Cultural Treasure is a new initiative to preserve his legacy: the Trevor Vickers Living Artist Estate, coordinated by Art Collective WA.

Jarra Karalinar Steel is the new recipient of City of Port Phillip’s Rupert Bunny Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship, a $30,000 acquisitive award that supports professional development in contemporary visual art. The St Kilda-based multidisciplinary artist is a current resident of the Council-managed Shakespeare Grove Artist Studios, and recognised for her poster art, large-scale public installations, LED Wurrung works, augmented reality and more. She will use the Fellowship funding to research and create Yawa: Journey Towards Blak Futures, a body of work exploring the three themes of Blak Futurism, Cultural Revitalisation and Environmental Stewardship, all informed by her Yaluk-ut Weelam heritage.

Performing arts

Coryphée artist Sara Andrlon is the recipient of the 2024 Telstra Ballet Dancer Award, which celebrates dancers who excel artistically and embody The Australian Ballet’s core values: ambition, boldness, inclusivity, respect and responsibility. Born in Hanau, Germany, Andrlon trained at The Australian Ballet School before beginning her professional journey with The Australian Ballet. She performed in Giselle during the 2017 regional tour and Storytime Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty. Joining the company in 2019, Andrlon’s skill and dedication earned her a promotion to coryphée in 2023. Most recently, she performed as soloist Lillie Langtry, one of three actresses portrayed in the world premiere of Oscar.

A Taco Bell initiative supporting music talent has expanded to Australia. The Feed the Beat program’s inaugural group of Australian talent includes pop-punk band Stand Atlantic, punk band Speed, Indie-pop talent Tiffi and the dynamic-pop trio Blusher. Find out more.

Writing and publishing

Melissa Lucashenko has taken out the 2024 Mark and Evette Moran Nib Literary Award for her novel Edenglassie (UQP), taking home $40,000. The title has won Lucashenko almost $200,000 in prize winnings, including the Victorian Premier’s Literary Award and the ARA Historical Novel Prize. Singer-songwriter Deborah Conway received the $4000 Nib People’s Choice Prize for her memoir, Book of Life.

Winners of the 2024 Woollahra Digital Literary Award are celebrated for their fresh, captivating and visionary works across Fiction, Non-Fiction, Poetry and Digital Innovation. Jo Havens’ The Piano in the Tree is “poignant and beautifully written” says judge Claudine Tinellis. “This captivating tale explores grief, trauma and the redemptive power of music.” Agent of the Year by Lucy Van, published in Liminal magazine, took out the gong in Non-Fiction, while Galaga by Cameron Colwell was applauded as “a masterpiece that stays with you”. The award for Digital Innovation went to Alinta Krauth for The Songbird Speaks, and the Readers’ Choice to Sara M Saleh for Punctuation as Organised Violence.

All

The City of Sydney has approved over $2 million in direct cash and in-kind support to boost local communities and businesses. More than $964,000 in funding has been approved for 37 creative projects through the City of Sydney’s festivals and events sponsorships program. Projects include a series of events promoting LGBTIQA+ inclusion in sports, a festival at Sydney Town Hall to celebrate Disability Pride Month, and a performing arts festival with employment opportunities for emerging and professional artists. Find out more.

Shortlisted and finalists

This year’s finalists for the Create NSW and Artspace 2025 NSW Visual Arts Fellowship (Emerging) are: Ellen Ferrier, Ellie Hannon, Ali Noble, Vedika Rampal, Joel Sherwood Spring and Ali Tahayori, who will now be vying for the $30,000 fellowship. All six applicants will realise works for the 2025 NSW Visual Art Fellowship (Emerging) Exhibition at Artspace, Sydney, in August 2025. Their practices are multidisciplinary, ranging from installation that explores regenerative materials to collaborative practices that examine ways of seeing Country through technology. Find out more.

The National Art School (NAS) has announced 56 finalists for the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize, selected by a panel of experts comprising acclaimed First Nations artist Vernon Ah Kee, Paula Latos-Valier AM, Trustee and Art Director of the Sir William Dobell Art Foundation, and Dr Yolunda Hickman, Head of Postgraduate Studies, National Art School. This year’s list of finalists features a cross-section of established, mid and early-career artists including, Michael Bell, Osvaldo Budet, Tom Carment, Maryanne Coutts, Martin King, Brian Martin, Nadia Odlum, Agus Wijaya, Yvette Hamilton, Esther Erlich, Rosemary Lee and Chesca Athas. The selected works span various media – from coloured pencil, charcoal, chalk and watercolour to clay, human hair, aluminium, LED and video – and consider a range of themes, including domesticity and social dynamics, environmental care, and impacts of climate change and colonisation. The finalists’ works will be presented in an exhibition curated by Lucy Latella at the NAS Gallery from 11 April to 21 June 2025.

Anke Klevjer, ‘Viewing at Sunset’ (detail), 2024, finalist of the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize. Image: Courtesy the artist.

