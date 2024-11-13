Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize

Entries are open for the 2025 National Photographic Portrait Prize with the winner to receive $30,000 plus other prizes. All finalist artworks will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery from 16 August to 12 October 2025, and artists receive artist fees as well as freight allowance to travel to Canberra.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and apply.

Emerging Composer Awards (NSW)

The Sydney Philharmonia Choirs’ Emerging Composer Awards provides an outstanding opportunity for two young or emerging Australian composers to write a new choral composition, to be premiered by one of Sydney Philharmonia Choirs’ celebrated ensembles and full orchestra, on one of the world’s most iconic stages, in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall. Each will receive a generous bursary and have access to ongoing mentoring from Sydney Philharmonia’s exceptional music staff and to workshop their ideas in live rehearsals with members of the organisation’s globally acclaimed auditioned choirs.

Submissions close 1 February 2025; learn more and submit.

2025 Penguin Literary Prize

One of the richest prizes for an unpublished manuscript in Australia, the Penguin Literary Prize is now open, offering emerging writers $20,000 and the opportunity to publish with Penguin Random House. Applicants must be 18+ and be an Australian resident. Previous winners include Kathryn Hind, James McKenzie Watson and Chloe Adams. The shortlist will be announced on 13 March 2025 and the winner on 12 June 2025.

Applications close 16 December; learn more and submit.

Commissions

Exeter High School (Tas)

Arts Tasmania is seeking submissions from Tasmanian artists to create external artworks that will be welcoming, accessible and relevant to high school students. Two possible locations have been identified at Exeter High School with an artwork budget of $72,000 + GST.

Applications close 25 November; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

ANAT SPECTRA 2025 :: Reciprocity

This triennial event is now seeking participants for its next iteration to be held 2-4 October 2025, and hosted in partnership with the University of the Sunshine Coast. Expressions of Interest are being sought from Australian artists who work in any genre or medium and whose artistic practice intersects and deeply engages with science and/or technology. Artwork, performances, conversation topics and experiences will be considered for inclusion in the ANAT SPECTRA 2025 program. The exhibition period will be 16 August – 25 October 2025.

EOIs close 23 January 2025; learn more and submit.

Carclew

The South Australian home of youth arts and creativity is looking for artists from diverse backgrounds, locations and disciplines to join its 2025 Artist Network. On offer is: paid work across Carclew’s programs in schools, communities and in-house programs; the chance to collaborate and connect with a community of like-minded artists through annual meet-ups, networking events and work opportunities; exclusive training, resources and professional development workshops to boost your skills; and the potential to share your art practice with new audiences by bringing creativity to regional and remote communities across South Australia.

Expressions of interest close 17 November; learn more and apply.

Kingston Arts

The City of Kingston in south-east Melbourne is looking for local performers and creatives – emerging artists with fresh ideas or seasoned pros ready to push boundaries – to apply for its Performing Arts Development Program. Those chosen will be offered up to 20 days of free venue hire at Kingston Arts Centre, seed funding up to $5000, advice and support from the Kingston Arts Team and potential future programming opportunities at Kingston Arts. Rolling applications are open now and will be assessed on the 14th day of each month.

Learn more and apply.

Kingston Arts, ‘The Fence’ (2023) by 29 Scenes. Photo: Cameron Grant, Parenthesy.

Professional development

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs’ Conducting Fellowships

The Sydney Philharmonia Choirs’ Conducting Fellowships provide an invaluable opportunity for two aspiring conductors to immerse themselves in a supportive environment, at the forefront of Australia’s classical music scene, where they will be guided by leading industry figures over a 12-month period.

Applications close 22 November; learn more and apply.

2025 Createability Internship Program (NSW)

The 2025 Createability Internship Program provides a platform for NSW creatives, artists and arts workers with a disability or who are d/Deaf to gain valuable paid professional development in their chosen field. Up to 11 interns will be placed with select Createability host organisations who share a commitment to access and inclusion. The internship opportunities range from technical TV production, post-production and research roles, performing arts production and programming, community arts and cultural development, technical theatre production, puppet making, marketing, audience development, graphic design, project and event support.

Applications close 16 December; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

62nd Fisher’s Ghost Art Award announces this year’s winners, including Katy B Plummer, Kalanjay Dhir and Akil Ahamat, Catherine Strait-Gardner, Lathalia Song, Dave Doyle, and Catherine McGuiness. Plummer’s video installation Margaret and the Grey Mare (2024) took out the major Open Award and was praised by the judges as “thoughtful and accomplished, from the cinematic storytelling to the production design, as well as the contemplative use of opera and artificial intelligence to draw connections between the past and the unknown. A sense of wonder and curiosity permeates this work; it is utterly distinctive, refreshing, and captivating”. The award exhibition is on view at Campbelltown Arts Centre until 6 December.

Winner of 62nd Fisher’s Ghost Award, Katy B Plummer, ‘Margaret and the Grey Mare’, 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Fourteen visual artists, craftspeople and designers will be supported through the 2024 Catapult Mentorship program designed to give South Australian artists the funding and support to develop their artistic practice. Participants will be paired with established practitioners. The 2024 Guildhouse Catapult Mentorship participants are:

Teresa Busuttil with Ania Freer

Charlotte Tatton with Fran O’Neill

Emma Fuss (Regional, Port Lincoln) with Lori Pensini

Georgina Mills with Abdul-Rahman Abdullah

John ‘Bundy’ Bannerman with Karl Meyer

Lottie Emma (Regional, Inman Valley) with Kasia Tons

Rebecca Flack (Regional, Loxton) with Yan Palmer

A banana-shark sculpture by Drew McDonald has scored the Allens People’s Choice Award and the Kids’ Choice Prize at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2024. McDonald explains his work, “The illogical nature of ‘Sharnana’ – a shark emerging from a peeled banana – mirrors the chaotic nature of our existence. But Sharnana isn’t about dread and despair; it’s about embracing the surreal humour of life’s contradictions and finding joy in the everyday.”

The winners of this year’s Head On Photo Festival at Bondi have been unveiled at the launch of Australia’s largest photographic event. A total of $80,000 in cash and equipment was on offer across three categories. Exposure Winner: Antonio Denti with Kids from generation Alpha growing in a world exponentially different from anything known by their predecessors, playing with technology while night falls. Portrait Winner: Drew Gardner for his black and white image of a descendant of a black slave from the US Civil war. Landscape Winner: Kinga Wrona for his image of a house in La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands after the eruption of volcano Cumbre Vieja. For more on the winners.

Ngugi artist Elisa Jane Carmichael has been recognised as a recipient of a 2024 Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Outstanding Young Alumnus Award for her art practice, which explores the beauty of nature while drawing inspiration from her cultural identity and heritage. She has worked with renowned artist Judy Watson on the public art commission nerung ballun (Nerang River), freshwater, saltwater, for the Home of the Arts (HOTA) Gallery on the Gold Coast, and Tow Row at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) in Brisbane. Most recently Carmichael curated the Art Box for Kids program at QAGOMA, a new exhibition series that prioritises sustainable exhibition design and the use of recycled or repurposed activity materials where possible. For more on the Outstanding Alumni Awards.

Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) has taken out Gold for the second time at the Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards in the Festivals and Events category. Announced at a Gala Dinner at Crown Perth, the awards recognise the best of the Western Australian tourism industry and showcase the innovation and dedication to business excellence of the state’s leading tourism operators. MRROS will go on to represent Western Australia at the Australian Tourism Awards in Adelaide next March. In 2025 MRROS will be held from 13 to 28 September.

Performing arts

The Casting Guild of Australia has crowned Australia’s top emerging talent of 2024, revealing its 10th annual list of CGA Rising Stars. The winners include Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), Courtney Monsma (Frozen the Musical), Danny Ball (Home & Away), Felix Cameron (Boy Swallows Universe) and more. Find the full list of winners.

Upper School Level 1 student Xavier Xué Barriga has been selected to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2025, Queensland Ballet Academy has announced. Barriga was selected for a competition that received 445 applications (354 girls and 91 boys) from 42 countries, with 86 dancers (44 girls and 42 boys) from 22 countries ultimately chosen to participate. Earlier this year two of Queensland Ballet Academy’s rising stars emerged as finalists at the prestigious Prix de Lausanne 2024. Jenson Blight was honoured with the Bourse Astarte Scholarship Award and Ruby Day received the Rudolph Nureyev Foundation’s Best Young Talent Award. She will officially join Queensland Ballet as a Company Dancer this month.

Writing and publishing

Eight successful recipients share a total of $50,794.83 thanks to Round 12 of the Neilma Sidney Literary Travel fund. The recipients are: Anne-Marie Te Whiu, Deborah Huff-Horwood, Gurmeet Kaur, Jack Latimore, Manisha Anjali, Ronnie Scot, Sera Jonas Jakob and Vuong Pham. The recipients will embark on different travel journeys, including destinations in New Zealand Aotearoa, Madrid, the UK, Germany and Saigon.

QBD Books has announced winners of its 2024 Book of the Year Awards. Taking out first place in the Fiction category is The Ledge by Christian White, with The Voice Inside by John Farnham with Poppy Stockell taking out the Non-fiction category. Children’s literature named The 113th Assistant Librarian by Stuart Wilson as its winner.

The three winners of the 2025 MIRROR Mentorship program for emerging bilingual writers and illustrators in children’s literature have been announced as Leila Frijat, Lia ‘Lima’ Maula and Huaning Wu. Organised by Think+DO Tank Foundation and Scribble Books, the program provides a year-long mentorship with Zeno Sworder, Sher Rill Ng and Freda Chiu, plus publishing masterclasses, industry networking opportunities and a $4000 stipend for each mentee.

The winner of the UNSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing 2024 is Cameron Stewart, Chief International Correspondent at The Australian, for his essay ‘Heroes of Zero’, originally published in The Weekend Australian under the title ‘Childhood cancer in Australia will be conquered in a generation, leading researcher Michelle Haber says’. Dyani Lewis for her essay ‘The world’s oldest story is flaking away. Can scientists protect it?’ and Amanda Niehaus for ‘Dog people’ were named as runners-up, while Reena Du won the Bragg Student prize for her essay, ‘Biodiversity and community: Working together to protect the environment’. The UNSW Press Bragg Prize for Science Writing is an annual prize for the best short non-fiction piece on science written for a general audience. The winner receives $7000 and the two runners-up each receive a prize of $1500.

The five winners of the 2025 SA Literary Fellowships have been announced by Writers SA and State Library of South Australia, with each fellow taking home a cash prize and up to three months’ residency with a desk in the State Library, access to the Library’s collections and more. The First Nations winner is Alexis West, Kate Marie Lewis and Piri Eddy are the Emerging winners with Helen Edwards and Jennifer Mills awarded in the Mid-Career category.

All

Adelaide Festival Centre has been awarded silver in the Major Tourism Attraction category at the 2024 South Australian Tourism Awards, which acknowledges the impact of the performing arts venue in attraction visitors to the state. The news comes after Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th anniversary in 2023, which saw the Centre generate more than $16 million for South Australia.

Adelaide Fringe has announced the grant recipients of the 2025 Fringe Fund, with 200 grants totalling just over $1 million awarded. Recipients of the Novatech Arts Innovation Fund are Fool’s Paradise, Multicultural Comedy Hub – Ibis Hotel, The Warehouse Theatre, The GC Grand Central at The Arts Theatre, and Nineteen Ten. Recipients of the Lumo Energy Venue Grants are Holden Street Theatres, Nexus Arts Venue, Prompt Creative Centre and The Jade. To view all grant recipients.

The Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund has funded 11 regional arts and culture projects, which will receive a total investment of over $250,000 through the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, managed in Western Australia by Regional Arts WA. The grant recipients and their projects are: Baiyungu Aboriginal Corporation (Gascoyne) – 2025 Jamba Nyinayi Festival Baiyungu Cultural Dance Program; Broome Pride Inc (Kimberley) –| Broome Mardi Gras 2025; Bunbury Fringe Inc (South West) – Bunbury Fringe 2025; Chanel Bowen (South West) – Hard as Puck Producer Development; Codee-Lee Down (South West) – Codee-Lee Development and Recording Project; Country Music Club of Boyup Brook, WA Inc (South West) – 2025 Boyup Brook Country Music Muster; Harvey Mainstreet Incorporated (South West) – Harvey Harvest Festival 2025; Leah Vlatko (Mid West) – Artist in Residency with Denmark Arts; Matthew Johnson (Peel) – Downsyde and Guests at Nannup Music Festival; Shire of Cocos Keeling Island (Indian Ocean Territories) – Cocos Batik Revival Project; Shire of East Pilbara (Pilbara) –Regional Arts Workshop Series 2025. For more details and information on how to apply for future rounds.

Blender Studios, a hub for both street and fine artists, has taken out the Arts and Events award at the 2024 Melbourne Awards Gala. Blender Studios was recognised for its creative approach with the aim of improving the city’s urban art scene. The pioneering 19th century Wurundjeri artist William Barak was also celebrated with The Beruk Exhibition at the State Library of Victoria, created by the Wurundjeri Woi-Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, winning the Aboriginal Melbourne category. The exhibition marked the return to Country of two culturally significant artefacts by Barak. The Koorie Heritage Trust won the City Design category for its Stage II development by Lyons, Greenaway Architects and Architecture Associates. The other winners are: Travellers Aid Australia (Access and Inclusion), Lort Smith – Melbourne’s Animal Hospital (Community), Orygen (Knowledge and Innovation), Queer Town (LGBTQIA+) and Urban Tree Recovery (Sustainability). Co-founder of Melbourne-based social enterprise STREAT, Rebecca Scott OAM was named the 2024 Melburnian of the Year, alongside Alex Dekker, founder of not-for-profit Alex Makes Meals, as Young Melburnian of the Year.

Jennifer McMaster has been awarded the 2024 Australian Institute of Architects’ National Emerging Architect Prize. McMaster is a founding director of TRIAS and has been recognised for her significant contributions to architectural excellence with a portfolio of awarded projects spanning across Australia and the UK. The jury, comprising Jane Cassidy, Ben Peake and Liehan Janse van Rensburg, said, “Jennifer McMaster’s exemplary work spans architectural practice, research, teaching and advocacy. She shows an unwavering enthusiasm for the profession and is an inspiring role model for how we, as architects, can lead society to a brighter future.”

Architect Jennifer McMaster. Photo: Supplied.

Powerhouse Castle Hill has been announced as the winner of the Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture at the 2024 National Architecture Awards. Designed by Sydney-based Lahznimmo Architects, built by Australian construction company Taylor and delivered in partnership with Create NSW, the $44 million development is part of a $1.3 billion transformation of Powerhouse, led by the creation of Powerhouse Parramatta, set to open in 2026. To learn more.

The Power Institute at the University of Sydney has announced four fellowships, with the recipients given three months’ residency at the Power Institute’s studio at the Cité Internationale des Art in Paris, where they can pursue their work alongside practitioners from around the world. Selected by a panel of experts from a large field of applications, which included artists, writers and curators, the four are filmmaker and visual artist Jessica Di Costa, award winning filmmaker and new media producer Helen Grace, writer, researcher and Senior Curator, Collection, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) Anneke Jaspers and Senior Curator, Macleay Collections at the Chau Chak Wing Museum, University of Sydney Jude Philp. To learn more.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Government of South Australia has announced the shortlist for the 2024 Ruby Awards, which feature 21 nominees competing across seven ‘outstanding’ award categories: Community Event or Project; Regional Event or Project; Work, Event or Project for Young People; Work or Event Within a Festival; Work or Event Outside a Festival; Collaboration and Contribution by an Organisation or Group. The nominees include Australian Refugee Association, Carclew, Papercuts Comics Festival, Patch Theatre Company, Southern Eyre Arts, Country Arts SA/Art Gallery of South Australia and Windmill Pictures. The awards will be announced on Friday 29 November. To see the full list of nominees.

The 2024 Koori Mail Indigenous Art Award has announced the 25 finalists selected for its exhibition after receiving over 80 entries from across the country. The finalists are: Kylie Caldwell, Elisa Jane Carmichael, Bindimu Currie, Karla Dickens, Penny Evans, Clare Jaque Vasquez, Kieran Karritpul, Virginia Keft, Melissa Ladkin, Jenna Lee, Emma McNeill, Patricia Marrfurra McTaggart AM, Gail Neuss, Puuni Nungarrayi, Jenn Rowe, Marita Sambono, Damien Shen and Anthony Walker. The Youth finalists are: Ezra Baker, Tykiah Brown, Judy Ganambarr, Harley Green, Aria Kitchener, Zyon Nona and Chloe Rhodes. The opening celebrations and award announcements with guest judge Rebecca Ray, Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney, will take place on Saturday 30 November, from 2pm. Three prizes will be announced: Major non-acquisitive Koori Mail Art Award ($10,000), Innovation Award ($3000) and Friends of the Gallery Youth Award ($500). All are welcome with rsvps preferred but not essential.

