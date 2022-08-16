Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Doug Moran National Portrait Prize

With a first prize of $150,000, entries are now open for the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, which welcomes original works capturing Australians from all walks of life. This year’s judges include art historian and former Director of National Gallery of Australia, Gerard Vaughan AM; artist Lucy Culliton; and Peter Moran of Moran Arts Foundation.

Entries close 10 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Emerging Playwright Commission

The Canberra Youth Theatre is offering an emerging playwright a professional commission to develop a full-length work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. Playwrights under 35 from across Australia are eligible to apply for the $16,500 commission, sponsored by Holding Redlich. The successful applicant will develop a full-length script suitable for performers aged seven to 25.

Applications close 11 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Create NSW Regional Arts Touring Program

Regional Arts Touring (round 1) is part of the NSW Government’s $68 million Arts and Cultural Funding Program. Applications are now open for tours of all art forms.

Applications close 22 August; learn more.

Contemporary Music Touring Program

The Contemporary Music Touring Program (CMTP) supports national touring activity undertaken by Australian musicians performing original contemporary music with grants from $5,000 – $50,000. Tours that include regional and remote destinations, or which assist performers residing in regional and remote areas to tour, are a priority for funding. The current round is open for projects beginning 1 December 2022.

Current round closes 6 September; learn more and apply.

2022 AIAH Art History Research Grants

The Australian Institute of Art History (AIAH) are offering four grants of $5,000 each for one Institutional art historian, one independent historian, one emerging art historian, and one Indigenous Australian, New Zealand Maori or Pasifika art historian.

Applications close 23 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Koorie Heritage Trust Project Gallery, VIC

Victorian First Nations artists are invited to apply to exhibit new works in the Koorie Heritage Trust’s second floor gallery in the Yarra Building at Federation Square in Melbourne. EOIs which explore new ideas, concepts and practices including the use of new media and technology are encouraged.

EOIs currently open; learn more.

Sculptures in the Garden Mudgee, Regional NSW

Sculptures in The Garden returns from 8-23 October at Robby Wines in Mudgee NSW and the call for submissions is now open. The total prize value for 2022 is over $45,000. The top three prizes will be acquired and showcased for public enjoyment in the Mid-Western Regional Council’s public art collection displayed within the Lawson Park Sculpture Walk.

Entries close Friday 19 August; learn more and enter.

Writing Place 2022 online magazine

Showcasing the work of d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent writers and poets, Writing Place magazine is published annually as part of Meeting Place. This year, Arts Access Australia is inviting submissions of poems, flash fiction, short stories or personal essays around the theme of the rights of the individual, as creator, worker and human.

Submissions close 11 September; learn more and enter.

Scenic Rim Regional Council 2023, QLD

Scenic Rim Regional Council’s 2023 cultural program centres around the theme ’Reimagine: explore the possibilities’. Council’s Cultural Services team presents arts and cultural programs and activities at The Centre Beaudesert, Boonah Cultural Centre, Vonda Youngman Community Centre North Tamborine and throughout the Scenic Rim region. Submissions are welcomed across all art forms.

Submissions close 19 September; learn more and enter.

Northsite Exhibition Callout, QLD

Applications for Northsite’s 2023 – 2024 exhibition and programs are now open, with emerging and established artists invited to submit proposals. NorthSite Contemporary Arts (formerly KickArts) now sits in the Bulmba-ja Arts Centre in Cairns and boast a 30-plus year history championing artists of the region.

Applications close 26 September; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

CINARS 2022 Biennale, Canada

CINARS occurs every two years in Montreal, Canada and is one of the most important showcases and networking events for performing arts professionals across the globe. The Australia Council will support 10 delegates to attend this event with AUD $4,000 each towards the cost of travel. CINARS 2022 runs from 7-12 November.

Applications close 6 September; learn more and apply.

2022 Tasmanian Writers and Illustrators Mentorship Program

Twenty applicants will be awarded free mentorship packages for the program including 20 hours each of mentoring over one year, tickets to ASA Pitch Perfect professional development program, one-year ASA membership, tickets to present their work at a Literary Speed Dating event and a $500 honorarium.

Entries close 19 September; learn more and apply.

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship

Expressions of Interest for the Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship in partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne are open to female Indian nationals who reside in India and have completed a Masters by Research degree (or equivalent) within the past 10 years. Hosted by La Trobe University, the candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued in excess of AUD$225,000.

EOIs close 23 September; learn more and apply.

Ones to Watch

Applications are open for Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Ones to Watch 2022 program for early career screen producers. Over six months, participants are profiled to the industry, matched with a prolific Australian producer for 1-on-1 mentoring, and granted exclusive access to webinars and industry opportunities to develop their creative slate and business acumen in the lead-up to SCREEN FOREVER. The 2022 cohort will also have the opportunity to apply for the Ones to Watch Internship with a placement with a production company anywhere in the world to the value of $20,000.

Applications close 23 September; learn more and apply.

The Glorias Fellowships 2022

The annual Glorias Fellowship aims to benefit the Australian performing arts industry through offering opportunities for international travel and development. On their return to work in Australia, Fellowship recipients share their new-found skills and knowledge with the broader arts community, providing an ongoing benefit. This year there will be more than one Fellowship available, with up to $15,000 available per award.

Applications close 21 October; learn more and apply.

James Clayden, Man in Hat with Woman flying past below, 2022. Image supplied courtesy of the artist.

Visual arts:

Melbourne based artist James Clayden took out the 2022 Paul Guest Prize for contemporary drawing with Man in Hat with Woman flying past below, selected by Australian painter Gareth Sansom. Sansom said the work ’crept up on me. It was the first work I was drawn to when seeing the entries; I kept going back to it. For me, although it has this figurative title, it’s an abstract work, with abstract shapes juxtaposed in a very pleasing way.’

Clayden takes home $15,000 with the work included alongside 40 finalists at Bendigo Art Gallery until 30 October.

Installation artist and film-maker Natasha Johns-Messenger has been awarded the $300,000 Southern Way McClelland Commission 2023 for her dynamic sculpture project, Compass 23, to be installed on the Peninsula Link freeway in Melbourne’s south-east in October 2023. Compass 23 involves a line-drawing sculptural proposition comprising 12-metre high simple powder coated and stainless steel geometric structures that evoke volume and dis-orientation.

Johns-Messenger said: ’Engaging perceptual shifts inside simple geometric framing, my artworks aim to question our expectations of space and three-dimensional form, utilising spatial and material conundrums to create a chasm between what we think we know and what we perceive, and to heighten awareness.’ Her practice spans Melbourne and New York, including public works Alterview (2013) for Hunters Point HS/IS 404 and ThisSideIn (2010) commissioned by the New York Public Art Fund.

A finalists’ exhibition of Profile: Contemporary Jewellery and Object Award is currently being shown at Australian Design Centre, featuring 73 designers and makers. The winners in each category are: Jin Ah Jo, Pipe Way series, 2021 for the JMGA-NSW Established Contemporary Jewellery Award; Gretal Ferguson, Nailed Down, 2021 for The Helge Larsen Award; Inga Svendsen, Prickly Heart Breastplate, 2021 for JMGA-NSW Early Career Contemporary Jewellery Award; Yukiko Nonaka, Hikari Key Case, 2020 for Hazlehurst Arts Centre Award; Kirsten Haydon, Ice Shadows, 2021 for Australian Design Centre Award; and Highly Commended are Melinda Young and Bic Tieu. Read the judges’ notes.

Following an EOI process, Tori Donnelly has been announced as First Nations Curator to lead one of the first exhibitions at Coffs Harbour’s new Yarrila Arts and Museum (YAM). Titled Yaam Gumbaynggirr Jagun: Here is Gumbaynggirr Country, Donnelly will be working with up to 10 Gumbaynggirr artists to bring the exhibition to life. Donnelly is an artist and curator with connections to Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung Country. Awarded Young Artist of the Year in 2018, her artwork embraces both traditional and contemporary art practices while expressing her spiritual and cultural beliefs. ’I hope that we can shine a light on our continuous ownership of culture through art,’ said Donnelly.

Anna Hoyle has been announced as winner of the 2022 National Works on Paper $20,000 major acquisitive award for 1800BIOSEKURE. Hosted by Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery, the judges said: ’Inspired by the artist’s interest in wordplay and cultural contexts related to self-help, advertising, the wellness industry and consumer culture, Anna Hoyle’s gridded series 1800BIOOSEKURE is a joyful celebration of the creative process and a wry, humorous take on the existential dramas of everyday life.’ The work ’recalls the funk traditions of pop, psychedelic and political posters of the 1970s, updated for our modern times.’ In addition, the $5,000 Ursula Hoff Foundation Acquisitive Emerging Artist Award went to Gutiŋarra Yunupiŋu for his work Djältji Gawuṉu.

Anna Hoyle, 1800BIOSEKURE. Image supplied courtesy of the artist.

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) announced Kaspar Schmidt Mumm as recipient of the 2023 Porter Street Commission. Born in Germany and raised in Adelaide with Colombian, Pakistani and Canadian heritage, Kaspar Schmidt Mumm is a third generation immigrant whose motivation to make art stems from his experience of displacement and desire to develop an artistic language that crosses cultural borders. $20,000 is awarded to the artist who will combine puppetry, papier-mâché, woodwork, upholstery, singing, improvisation and social theatre to deliver a large-scale participatory sculpture; the fourth iteration of his large-scale puppet heads.

Performing arts:

JACOTÉNE from Naarm/Melbourne has just been announced as this year’s Unearthed High winner, taking out the competition with her vocals on ‘I Need Therapy’. The 16-year-old from Star of the Sea College boasts a soulful voice that immediately drew comparisons to talented vocalists like Amy Winehouse and Adele. As part of the prize, triple j will help JACOTÉNE record, mix and master her next single, which will be played across triple j’s stations.

2022 Unearthed High winner, 16-year-old JACOTÉNE heard of the announcement mid-assembly performance at Star of the Sea College. . Image supplied.

The late pioneering composer Nigel Butterley AM will be honoured with the Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre. A Sydney-born composer, teacher, broadcaster, and pianist, Butterley was a highly decorated musician, and is cited as one of the most influential pioneers of contemporary Australian composition. From the 1960s, Butterley’s chamber work Laudes (1963) has captivated audiences and in 1966, his In the Head the Fire won the Italia Prize.

As a broadcaster, Butterley worked at ABC Radio from 1952 to 1973, where he became a staunch advocate for new music not previously heard in Australia. 1973 was a milestone year in his career: he was commissioned the work Fire in the Heavens to celebrate the opening of the Sydney Opera House and took up a position as a lecturer in contemporary music at the Newcastle Conservatorium. He held his tenure before retiring with the assistance of a four-year Australian Creative Fellowship in 1991,which is the same year he was named a Member of the Order of Australia. In 1996, Butterley was bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of Newcastle. The 2022 Art Music Awards will be held on 31 August at Meat Market, North Melbourne.

Writing and publishing:

Bernadette Brennan’s ‘brilliant and balanced’ portrait of the complicated life of Australian literary figure Gillian Mears has won this year’s $25,000 National Biography Award, Australia’s richest prize for biographical and memoir writing, the State Library of NSW has announced.

Leaping into Waterfalls: The Enigmatic Gillian Mears by Bernadette Brennan (Allen & Unwin) explores the rich, tumultuous life and premature death (in 2016, aged 52) of the remarkable short story writer and novelist – her rural childhood, her prodigious love life, her writing process, her difficulties with friends and publishers, her soaring talent, and her descent into illness.

The judges praised Brennan’s ‘graceful writing and sensitive approach to an enigmatic and often contradictory personality.’ This year the $5,000 Michael Crouch Award for a Debut Work was presented to Amani Haydar for The Mother Wound (Pan Macmillan Australia), a searing and significant memoir that unravels the devastating topic of murder within her own family. Learn more.

Tracy Ellis has been announced as winner of the 2022 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize, taking home $6,000 for ’Natural Wonder’. Centred around three boys, with a narrator who feels the strong urge to protect them, ’the story is remarkable for its quietness, acknowledgement of knotty feelings, and the room it makes for small miracles,’ commented the judges.

Placing second was Nina Cullen with $4,000 for her story ’Dog Park’, and in third place C.J. Garrow with $2,500 for ’Whale Fall’. All three stories included in the August issue of ABR.

Screen:

Winners of the 2022 MIFF Shorts Awards have been announced with more than $63,500 in prizes. Murmurs of the Jungle took out the City of Melbourne Grand Prix for Best Short Film, ’a masterfully crafted and captivating piece of cinema, which gently invites the viewer to be part of a story that reaches back to the begining of all things,’ said the 2022 MIFF Shorts Awards Jury.

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It took out the VicScreen Erwin Rado Award for Best Australian Short Film; the Award for Emerging Australian Filmmaker went to Tremor; Best Fiction Short Film went to Moshari; Will You Look at Me took out Best Documentary Short Film; Ice Merchants received Best Animation Short Film; and Nazarbazi was awarded Best Experimental Short Film.

Read: The Stranger, with Joel Edgerton, at MIFF 2022: director interview

Filmmaker Thomas Atkin has won the Australian Writers’ Guild’s John Hinde Award for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing, taking home the top prize with a dystopian thriller that grapples with themes of power and identity.

Kin, a feature film set in an alternate society where one birth is enforced per woman, follows a second-born named Eleanor, who is blackmailed by a powerful family to become their secret surrogate. A graduate of VCA with a Master of Screenwriting, Atkin’s work is described as mixing ‘tight genre storytelling with grounded absurdity, focusing a playfully dark lens on relatable anxieties and our different layers of identity.’

Kirsty Zane’s black comedy Harold, Electra & Our Lord, David Attenborough and Tony Radevski’s haunting series Risen were awarded runners-up in the Unproduced category. The three projects will now be inducted onto AWG’s Pathways Showcase, with Atkin receiving up to $5,000 in professional development support to develop Kin further.

Shortlisted and finalists

After a competitive search for Australia’s most exciting young jazz talent, The Music Trust’s Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalists have been announced for 2022. Tom Avgenicos, Flora Carbo and Holly Conner will go before esteemed judges, Virna Sanzone, Andrew Robson and Steve Barry in a live concert finale on 3 September at the Sydney Opera House, for the chance to take home the $21, 000 award. Avgenicos is a Sydney based trumpeter/composer; Carbo is a Melbourne based alto, saxophonist and composer; and Conner is a Sydney based drummer, percussionist and electronic music producer. Learn more.

A total of 60 finalists have been selected for the inaugural Wollumbin Art Award from 473 entries, to be displayed at Tweed Regional Gallery from 30 September. Finalists are vying for a $15,000 first prize to be announced at the awards night on 1 October. In addition, the $10,000 First Nations Bundjalung Award and the $5,000 Emerging Artist Award are also up for grabs. Finalists include Tweed-based proud Garawa and Mara man Russell Brown, originally from the Roper River area of the Northern Territory; Gold Coast-based artist Melissa Spratt, and Byron-based artist Marty Baptist. Learn more.

Finalists have been announced for the 2022 National Capital Art Prize with a 129 strong shortlist. The Australia-wide competition has over $45,000 prize money up for grabs across three categories. The three major prize categories are Open Prize, First Nations Prize and Sustainability prize, with the winner of each winning $15,000. The People’s Choice Award voting has also commenced, with the public deciding on who wins the $2,500 prize. Finalist works are being shown at the Fitters’ Workshop in Canberra. Find the full list of finalists.

