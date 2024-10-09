Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 Blacktown City Art Prize

The 2025 Blacktown City Art Prize is open to emerging and established artists across Australia. With a prize pool of $23,500, finalists have a chance to win one of five awards and the opportunity to have their work acquired for the Blacktown City Art Collection.

Applications close 28 October; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

TiNA 25-year Anniversary Grants (NSW)

This is Not Art Festival (TiNA) is bidding goodbye, but closing off with an offering of four $4000 grants to emerging experimental creative practice in Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Cessnock. Grants are available to individuals and organisations, and not necessarily tied to a specific project outcome.

Applications close 22 October; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Lake Mac Live and Local Program (NSW)

Lake Macquarie musicians, bands and live music venues are invited to get involved in a new Lake Mac Live and Local program, which kicks off on 14 October with an Industry Forum. Live and Local will also include the establishment of a Lake Macquarie Creative Business Directory, linking local musicians and venues to help connect, program and book local live music. Anyone interested in participating in the forum and/or new Creative Business Directory is encouraged to register.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

Professional development

2024 Theodore Kuchar Scholarship (Qld)

Young music students in North Queensland are invited to apply for the Australian Festival of Chamber Music’s 2024 Theodore Kuchar Scholarship for Excellence in Music. The scholarship awards a Year 10 student with $4000 towards instrumental tuition and/or professional development.

Applications close 14 October; learn more and apply.

AIR Member Mentor Program

Australian Independent Labels Association (AIR) launched a new AIR Label and Distributor Member Mentoring program that offers professional development and mentoring sessions for member business owners and stage. Topics include digital marketing, strategic decision-making, financial literary, HR and effective communication strategies.

Applications close 8 November; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

First Nations multidisciplinary artist Dylan Bolger will embark on a six-week residency at the Museum of Brisbane to transform the Dome Gallery into his studio with a 10-panel drawing. The piece will be the 100th and final piece in his Leaf SZN series. A proud Maiawali, Karuwali, Pitta-Pitta and Gomeroi artist, Bolger works across a range of mediums and techniques with a focus on hand-drawn, highly detailed works, reflecting his background in architecture. Leaf SZN stems from his introduction to the macaranga, a pioneer plant that is pivotal in the repopulation and regeneration of environmentally devastated areas, stimulating new growth and life. Bolger says, “I was toying with the idea of recolonising the coloniser… I use the macaranga leaf to represent my people and culture as part of being an ‘old-world genesis’ as we grow back through the devastation of colonisation. Each leaf becomes a different identity or representation of a different person within Mob.” Bolger’s residency will run until late November.

Dylan Bolger is embarking on a residency at the Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Cian Sanders.

A digital work has taken out the top gong in the Sunshine Coast National Art Prize. Sydney-based artist Todd Fuller’s video No use crying over ripped lace, was awarded $25,000 as the 2024 major prize winner. Fuller says the work tells the story of a night out in 2017 when a post-performance kebab for three Sydney drag stars (Ivy League, Coco Jumbo and Vybe), ended in an altercation. Meanwhile, Amanda Western was voted winner of the People’s Choice Award for the linoprint, Country Lane. The Highly Commended Award went to Aylsa McHugh and the Artist Residency award was taken out by Hyun Hee Lee. The Sunshine Coast National Art Prize is on view at Caloundra Regional Gallery until 13 October.

Henry Jock Walker, Helen Grogan and Hannah Gartside have been announced as the 2025 Samstag International Visual Arts Scholarship recipients. Each artist will receive a scholarship that provides institutional fees for one academic year of study, a $70,000 tax-free allowance, and travel expenses to a leading international art school of their choice. The 2025 selection panel noted, “This year the three successful artists each impressed us in their own way. Henry Jock Walker’s work showed maturity, vitality and connected the various strands of his diverse practice with a written application that made a forceful case for further study. Helen Grogan’s site-specific installations comprising objects and moving image demonstrated intellectual and spatial curiosity, conceptual rigour and a quiet, compelling precision. Hannah Gartside’s sculptural textile and kinetic installations possess a sensual, playful and tactile materiality. [With work] steeped in the history of theatre, wardrobe and fashion, Gartside identified the Netherlands, a historical centre for textiles, as a site of study. We had no difficulty imagining her excelling in this rich cultural environment.”

The winner of the Australian Tapestry Workshop’s Kate Derum and Irene Davies People’s Choice Award is Yunuen Pérez for At Home. This year the Kate Derum Award attracted 123 entries with 87 finalists from 17 countries. A total of 83 entries were received for the Irene Davies Awards with 51 finalists representing 17 countries.

Fashion and design

The Country Road Climate Fund has awarded $421,100 to projects with a positive climate impact that reduce greenhouse gas emission in the fashion industry. The funded projects include RediRobots to sort textile waste robotically, relationship building between Mimal Women Rangers and Elders with the Djilpin Arts Centre for supporting traditional weaving practices, Surplus Guide by Circular Sourcing and improving biodiveristy on Tasmanian Merino Wool Farms by Greening Australia.

Performing arts

Seven Australian playwrights will share $60,000 in prize money through the 2024 Shane and Cathryn Brennan Prize. Two plays were celebrated as joint winners in the Stage category, with Kathryn Marquet’s Aurochs sharing the prize with Steve Rodgers’ The Future is History. Marquet says, “I’m so honoured to be shortlisted for the Shane and Cathryn Brennan Prize for Playwriting and grateful that the work is being seen. Aurochs is the story of a once-god, reduced to a commodity of human industries. It examines how we can look each other in the eyes and still cause immense cruelty, how we’ve forgotten our deep connection to the earth and its creatures, and warns that what we do to others, we also end up doing to ourselves.” In the Theatre For Young Audience category, Brendan Hogan’s The Incomplete Works of Willow Baker was celebrated by the judges as “a beautifully crafted exploration of grief, love, memory and the transformative power of making art”. Playwrights Donna Hughes, Dylan Van Den Berg, Keziah Warner and Kit Brookman were shortlisted across the two categories and will share in the prize pool money. All seven projects are available to view on AWG’s Pathways for Playwrights portal.

A total of 21 Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) were bestowed on 2 October, with the Universal Music Australia Lifetime Achievement Award going to Kasey Chambers. Dame Joan Sutherland OM AC DBE (‘La Stupenda’) and Patricia ‘Little Pattie’ Amphlett OAM were inducted to the AWMA Honour Roll. Among this year’s recipients, AWMA 2019 Songwriter Award recipient Mo’Ju received their second AWMA, taking out the Sony Music Australia Artistic Excellence Award. Meanwhile, the Live Production Touring Award was presented to Tana Douglas, whose career spans three continents and more than 30 years, working with some of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest acts. Alice Ivy took out the APRA AMCOS Songwriter Award, while the inaugural Opera Australia Impact Award went to Linda Thompson, Founder, Artistic Director and CEO of the Australian Contemporary Opera Company. The SSI Diversity in Music Award went to First Nations singer songwriter Toni Janke, while Ruby Archer took out the City of Gold Coast Emerging Artist Award. View the full list of recipients.

Music Australia has announced the latest recipients of its Export Development Fund, including Marliya (Gondwana Choirs), children’s performer and Auslan advocate Emma Memma, Noongar singer songwriter Bumpy (Amy Dowd), Afropop artist Adrian Dzvuke, Music in Exile artist Tiana Khasi, rising pop singer Cody Jon and Romy Vager. A total of 79 projects will be supported through the fund with over $1 million invested. The next round of Export Development Fund applications will open on 10 October.

Angus Cameron and Emmanuelle Mattana have joined Red Stitch as the 2025 INK writers. Cameron’s writing for Dirt was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best New Writing and he has previously worked with Queensland Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company and Arts Centre Melbourne. Mattana is an actor, writer and maker, whose debut play Trophy Boys toured nationally this year. She is a member of Sydney Theatre Company’s Watershed: Writers group, Malthouse Theatre’s Besen Emerging Writers Group and was awarded the Equity Foundation Scholarship to study at the Atlantic Acting School in New York.

Dr June Nixon AM, the first woman to hold the position of Director of Music and Organist at an Anglican Cathedral in Australia, and Fr Christopher Willcock SJ have been made Fellows of the Royal School of Church Music at Evensong in St Albans, UK. Each year the Royal School of Church Music confers honours to distinguished church musicians, this year, there were only two in the highest category of service, both from Melbourne.

All

Visual artist Hoda Afshar and Australian dance music artist and producer Nina Agzarian (aka Nina Las Vegas) are among the 10 recipients of the Creative Australia Fellowships, each worth $80,000. The initiative supports outstanding established artists and arts workers’ activity and professional development for up to two years. Candice Lloyd will use her First Nations Fellowship to establish a studio and mentoring program supporting First Nations women in music production. Nick Power’s Dance Fellowship will support the creation of Australia’s first professional hip-hop dance theatre company, creating connections across the Asia Pacific. Troy Brady, Michael Candy, Ben Graetz, Roslyn Oades, Nathan Stoneham and Ellen van Neerven have also been awarded Fellowships.

Shortlisted and finalists

The churchie emerging art prize has announced 16 finalists selected from 500 entries across Australia. Now in its 37th year, the churchie spotlights early-career artists for a chance to exhibit and win from a $40,000 prize pool. This year, the finalists come from NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria, with one finalist each from the ACT and WA. The finalists’ exhibition will be hosted at Brisbane’s Metro Arts for the first time, from 22-30 November.

Finalists of the Paul Guest Prize for drawing have been announced, including Zoe Amor, Kim Anderson, Martin Bell, Steve Cox, Anastasia Klose, James Nguyen, Jacqueline Stojanović and Teo Treloar. This year, Paul Guest has increased the Prize to a cash award of $18,000, and the winner will be announced at the exhibition opening on 29 November at Bendigo Art Gallery.

