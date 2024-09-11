Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Moosehead Awards 2025

Applications are still open for local comedians looking for support to enter the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) in 2025. Successful applicants will receive: the MICF entry fee, the first $3000 of venue rental, up to $2500 for a show’s creative support, overhead marketing and up to $2000 towards MICF accommodation costs for those living outside of Melbourne.

Applications close Monday 16 September; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Arts North West Micro Grants

Applications for Round Six of the Arts North West Micro Grants program are now open, offering grants of up to $1000 to support a wide range of creative projects across the region. Over the last five years, the Micro Grants program has provided approximately $45,000 to artists in the region, supporting projects in visual arts, music, textiles, performing arts, and more. Whether artists are looking to develop new skills, complete a project or build community capacity, the grants are designed to provide flexible, direct support for regional creative work.

Applications close 23 October; learn more and apply.

Music Australia Record Label Development Scheme

Creative Australia has unveiled a new funding initiative designed to support Australian labels, from local independents through to major label Australian subsidiaries that are actively discovering, developing and promoting local talent. Offering grants from $10,000 up to $150,000, the Music Australia Record Label Development Scheme will support eligible record labels committed to the growth and success of Australian recording artists.

Pre-application eligibility closes 8 October; learn more and apply.

Regional Arts Development Fund

Local artists wanting to develop skills, create new work and grow their audiences are able to access further funding following changes made to the Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) grants program. Grants of up to $15,000, increased from $10,000 in previous rounds, are available to support emerging and established artists, creatives and producers to deliver a wide range of projects. The addition of a Small Grants Program, with funding up to $3000, is open all year, as well as a new Professional Development Grant, also offered as a rolling fund. Applicants must reside or be based in the Sunshine Coast Local Government Area or, if based outside the local government area, demonstrate how the project will directly benefit residents in the Sunshine Coast.

Arts Grants 1-on-1 consults 26 September; bookings essential.

Funding round closes 7 October; learn more and apply.

Kayla Salim, ‘Ama No Inori: Prayer of the Ama’, New Talent Overall Winner at the World Illustration Awards 2024. Image: Supplied.

Call-outs

Opera Australia Young Artist Program

Applications are now open for the renewal of a program, which now has a new format and scope to align with Opera Australia (OA)’s aim to develop new talent. Six young artists, including four singers, one repetiteur and one director, will be selected to participate in the paid, full-time program, with advanced opportunities for professional career development at OA. The 18-month training program will include: on-site training at The Opera Centre in Sydney, a residency at an international opera house, training and mentorship by Opera Australia artists, renowned coaches and professionals from across Australia and around the world, advanced study tailored for each participant including vocal and dramatic coaching, language classes, career guidance, masterclasses, assistant and cover work, and commissions to this group of artists at the start of their professional career, and professional integration into the company, including cover roles and performances in OA events and productions at the Sydney Opera House.

Applications close 21 October, with auditions from 11-29 November; learn more and apply.

Blindside 20th Anniversary Publication

Contributions are invited for What Falls From the Sky, a poetic publication to celebrate the artist-run-initiative’s milestones to date. Blindside is looking for creative submissions from its community and will be commissioning 33 artists to participate. Using an unusual call-out process, Blindside will be opening it three times during September for three hours at a time. There will be no pre warnings to ensure ‘impulsive and reactive submissions’. And all are invited to respond – it’s not necessary to be a writer or artist.

Registrations of interest close 18 September; learn more and register.

Loewe Foundation Craft Prize

Submissions are being sought for the 2025 edition of the international prize, which celebrates excellence in contemporary craft and is considered as one of the most prestigious craft prizes in the world. The 2025 finalists for this eighth edition of the Prize will be exhibited at the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum in Madrid. The prize for the winning entry is 50,000 euros.

Applications close 30 October; learn more and apply.

Brenda Clouten Memorial Art Scholarship

Established by patrons Vicki and Bruce Woods in honour of Brenda Clouten, the Scholarship supports two young achievers in visual arts to undertake a program of professional development through study, travel, research or studio support. The Scholarship is open to artists aged 35 years or under who live or work in the Hunter Valley. Finalists will exhibit current or new work in the Brenda Clouten Memorial Exhibition at Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 22 March to 15 June 2025. The winner and runner-up will be announced in March 2025.

Applications close 25 October; learn more and apply.

Henry Jones Art Prize

Entries are now open for this prize, which is designed to support Tasmania’s emerging artists. With a prize pool totalling over $40,000, the prize is divided into two major categories – Painting and Mixed Media – with each category awarding $20,000 to the winners, who will also see their work acquired by the Henry Jones Art Hotel. The prize was established in 2018 as part of the hotel’s dedicated to supporting Tasmanian artists.

Entries close 6 October; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The winners of the World Illustration Awards 2024 were announced last night (10 September), including 20 Category Winners, 20 Highly Commended projects, four Cross-Category Award Winners and two Overall Winners, who are the recipients of cash prizes. From a shortlist of 200 projects drawn from nearly 5500 entries from 75 countries, Kayla Salim was named New Talent Overall Winner for Ama No Inori: Prayer of the Ama, picking up $1000 plus a Directory of Illustration and a year-long AOI membership. The Professional Overall Winner was Mark Smith for The Missing Mouseketeer. Smith won a cash prize of $2000, plus a two-page marketing package in the Directory of Illustration.

The Independent Education Union – Queensland and Northern Territory (IEU-QNT) Excellence in Art Design Awards 2024 winners have been announced. With entrants submitting artwork with a theme of ‘Growing Up’, the top prize, the Harriet Hunter Memorial Award went to Cody Ingram from Sophia College in Plainland for Growing Up with Big Brother.

‘Growing Up with Big Brother’ by Cody Ingram. Image: Supplied.

The winners of the National Works on Paper 2024 Awards have been announced. The Mornington Peninsula Regional Gallery’s biennial program selected D Harding’s (Potentially) enough bodypaint for three dancers, 2023 as the $20,000 major acquisitive award winner. Kyra Mancktelow’s Mrs (Unconstitutional Love), 2024 took out the $5000 prize for the Emerging Artist. All the finalists are now being exhibited at the Gallery until 24 November. To learn more.

Hannah Lange has won the $15,000 top prize at the 2024 Wollumbin Art Award (WAA) for her painting Weaving by the River, paying tribute to traditional First Nations weaving. The artist also wins a two-week residency at the Gallery’s Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio. Byron Shire-based artist Joshua Vogel received the Emerging Artist Award for his painting, On the inside there was an innate tenderness, and the WAA Bundjalung Award went to Byron-based Arakwal Bundjalung artist Nickolla Clark for her painting Ngalawaa ma lee la Brunswick Balun (Gathering on Brunswick River). As part of the Award, Clark will also exhibit in a solo show at the Gallery in 2025. For more details.

Spanish Australian visual artist Amaya Iturri has won the 2024 Kennedy Prize for her portrait The Beauty of Now – using acrylic on canvas specifically for the Kennedy Prize. The national visual arts competition had the theme of ‘Beauty’ and a $25,000 prize. The 5000 Nyland Prize was also announced, awarded to Victorian photographer Alan Moyle for his portrait of Australian comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye. Both prize-winners along with all the finalists are on display at the Kennedy/Nyland Prize Exhibition in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library until Sunday September 22. For more details.

The winner of the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Architecture Commission for 2024 has been announced. Home Truth by Breathe invites viewers to envision an alternative way of building homes in Australia, and was inspired by and references previous housing solutions, including terraces in the 1900s and mid-century Small Homes Services. It will be on display from 13 November 2024 to April 2025.

Performing arts

Sydney Contemporary (5-8 September) has announced Alfred Lowe as the winner of the acquisitive $10,000 MA Art Prize, established to celebrate and support emerging and early career artists in Australia. Lowe is an Arrernte person from Snake Well in the Central Desert, north of Alice Springs, who now lives and works in Adelaide, practising at APY Studio. His winning work is All dressed up I, a large-scale vessel created using hand built stoneware with sgraffito and raffia.

Writing and publishing

The winners of the Queensland Literary Awards have been announced. Melissa Lucashenko’s Edenglassie took out the top prize, the $30,000 Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance. Lucashenko won the same award five years ago for her novel, Too Much Lip. Across the 12 categories of the Awards, an increased total of $276,000 was shared by the winners. Three Queensland authors were granted $20,000 plus professional development support as recipients of Writers Fellowships to advance a writing project over a year. They were Jarad Bruinstroop for his novel project For the Duration, Sarah Kanake for her novel project Lazarus; or, The Whale and Cheryl Leavy for her poetry and essay project Mudhunda – Song Country. See the full list of winners.

Other winners

The Moogai, written and directed by Jon Bell and starring Shari Sebbens and Meyne Wyatt, has been named as the winner of Australia’s richest film prize, CinefestOZ’s $100,000 award for an Australian feature film or feature length documentary. The film tells the story of a young Indigenous couple who have just become parents, but are visited by a malevolent spirit that may be trying to take their baby. The chair of the Jury also picked up an award herself, with Rachel Griffiths being named the CinefestOZ 2023 Screen Legend for her outstanding contribution to the Australian film industry.

Shortlisted and finalists

The four finalists have been announced for the Melbourne Prize for Literature 2024 , worth $60,000. Supported by major patron, The Vera Moore Foundation, the prize will be awarded to a Victorian author whose body of published work has made an outstanding contribution to Australian literature and to cultural and intellectual life. The finalists are Patricia Cornelius, Garry Disher, Pi O and Alexis Wright. Also announced are the five finalists in The Writers Prize 2024, valued at $10,000 and awarded to the author of an essay of outstanding originality, literary merit and creative freshness. The finalists are Judith Bishop, Marika Sosnowksi, Jeff Sparrow, Carrie Tiffany and Beau Windon. Operating in a three-year cycle with the Melbourne Prize for Music and Awards, and the Melbourne Prize for Urban Sculpture and Awards, the Prize for Literature will this year be judged by a panel including Evelyn Araluen, Christos Tsiolkas and Michael Williams. Winners in all categories will be announced on 14 November. Public voting is now open for the Civic Choice Award, with voters eligible to win a $100 Readings gift voucher.

The ARA Historical Novel Prize, richest individual literary prize in Australasia, has revealed its longlist. Open to novels where the majority of the narrative takes place at least 50 years ago, this year’s prize will be the first awarded since the overall prize pool was increased from to $150,000. The adult longlist is: Lenny Bartulin – The Unearthed, Tony Birch – Women & Children, Lauren Chater – The Beauties, Stephen Daisley – A Better Place, Kate Grenville – Restless Dolly Maunder, Jane Harrison – The Visitors, Natasha Lester – The Disappearance Of Astrid Bricard, Melissa Lukashenko – Edenglassie and Catherine McKinnon – To Sing of War. The overall prize winner receives $100,000 with an additional $5000 to be awarded to each of the remaining two shortlisted authors. The children and young adult longlist comprises: Jackie French – Secret Sparrow, Nicki Greenberg – The Detective’s Guide to Paris, Rebecca Lim – Two Sparrowhawks in a Lonely Sky, Beverley McWilliams – Spies in the Sky, Katrina Nannestad – Silver Linings, Catherine Norton – The Fortune Maker and Jackie Randall – Only Two: the loss of the Loch Ard. The overall prize winner receives $30,000 with an additional $5000 to be awarded to each of the remaining two shortlisted authors. The shortlist will be announced on 2 October, and the winners on 23 October, with a celebratory event in Sydney.

