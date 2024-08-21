Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 Stella Prize

The Stella Prize is a major literary award celebrating Australian women and non-binary writers. The $60,000 prize is awarded annually to one outstanding book of fiction, non-fiction or poetry. Books entered in the 2025 Stella Prize must be first published between 1 January and 31 December 2024.

Early bird entries close 25 August with general entries closing on 6 October; learn more and enter.

artX Metro 2024 (Vic)

artX Metro 2024 (previously artX Northcote, artX Wyndham & artX Bayside) is an art exhibition coordinated by genU, featuring works of art created by artists who identify as living with disability or with a history of mental illness. Artists over the age of 16 who live in metro Victoria can enter. Entries can include paintings, drawings, photographs and sculptures.

Entries close 6 September; learn more and enter.

Peter Porter Poetry Prize

Celebrating 21 years of world poetry, Australian Book Review is now welcoming entries to the 2025 Peter Porter Poetry Prize. The prize – worth a total of $10,000 – is open to all living poets writing in English. The winner will receive $6000, with the four other shortlisted poets receiving $1000 each. Entries must be an original and unpublished single-authored poem of not more than 60 lines.

Entries close 7 October; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Deaf Writing Commission 2024

Writers SA will commission six Deaf writers to create pieces of work to be published in its new literary journal, Splinter. Each writer will have a piece of up to 1000 words published in English and recorded in Auslan, and will receive a $1000 payment. The pieces must be new (not previously published by a third party) and can be original flash-fiction, memoir, poetry, criticism, reportage or an excerpt from a longer work of fiction.

EOIs close 30 August; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI) Resident Director (Vic)

LGI is seeking a Melbourne-based choreographer approaching mid-career to join the company as Resident Director in 2025. The year-long program focuses on supporting individual goals and interests. The Resident Director receives a $12,000 fee (plus superannuation) and up to six weeks of dedicated full-time access at WXYZ Studios to support the creation and development of new work.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Board of Directors, The Substation (Vic)

The Substation is seeking up to three new members to join its voluntary Board of Directors. Professional skills in law, fundraising, marketing and branding are being sought. The Substation encourages artists to apply and will prioritise First Nations applicants.

EOIs close 15 September; learn more and apply.

Professional development

The Music Writer’s Lab (NT)

The Music Writer’s Lab is a Australian music journalism series set to return for its third year at the BIGSOUND music festival and conference. The Music Writer’s Lab, developed for 2024 as a collaboration between MusicNT and Music Australia, will hold exclusive workshop and networking sessions for participants, as well as welcoming some special speakers to the project for this year. Successful applicants will be provided set funding to contribute to airfares, accommodation and participation in the BIGSOUND-centric program from 3-5 September.

Entries close 27 August; learn more and enter.

Tarnuk-ut baany

Tarnuk-ut baany is a cultural and professional development program designed to support young and/or emerging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives. Tarnuk-ut baany, which means ‘wooden vessels holding water’ in Boonwurrung, symbolises an invitation to share stories, culture and creativity. Through this program, the next generation of First Nations creatives will be guided by the wisdom and experience of Elders and community leaders. Each participant receives $5000 to develop new or existing works and is invited to attend four workshops across 2024 and 2025.

EOIs close 15 September; learn more and apply.

2025 ANAT Synapse residency program

The ANAT Synapse residency program welcomes submissions from Australian artists who work in any genre with conceptual aims that intersect and deeply engage with science and/or technology. The program brings artists and researchers together in partnerships that generate new knowledge, ideas and processes beneficial beyond both fields. A distinguishing feature of the residencies is their creative research focus, with applicants supported in collaborative experimentation rather than anticipating or producing specific outcomes.

Applications close 6 November; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) has announced Amanda Bell, Alana Hunt and Second Generation Collective as recipients of commissioning funds aimed at expanding artistic careers and presentation opportunities in Western Australia. The total $210,000 commission comprises the $30,000 Judy Wheeler Commission, the $80,000 Copyright Agency Partnerships Commission and $100,000 provided through Creative Australia’s VACS Major Commissioning Projects Fund. Bell, a Badamia Yamatji and Yued Noongar artist, will create new work responding to the architecture and history of PICA as part of the Judy Wheeler Commission. The installation, designed to channel sunlight from PICA’s stairwell, will be displayed throughout 2025. Hunt’s new Copyright Agency Partnerships commission, A Deceptively Simple Need, will reflect the artist’s research into state-sponsored films produced in Western Australia during the 1960s and 1970s, now held in the collection of the State Library of Western Australia. In late 2025, Second Generation Collective will present a major new work Vádye Eshgh (Valley of Love) which explores the lives of Iranian-Australians and the role that displacement, memory, heritage and diasporic identity plays in the development of identity and connection.

Sydney-based Gemma Smith has won the $70,000 acquisitive Mosman Art Prize for Pollen Prism, a work made through the accumulation of many single layers of paint applied on a daily basis while on the artist was a New York-based residency. The 2024 Mosman Art Prize attracted 1617 entries from across Australia with 88 paintings selected for finalist exhibition. Judge of this year’s prize, Julie Ewington says, ‘Essentially, Smith’s paintings are exercises in inspired perversity. Pollen Prism is an ode to sensuality; made during a residency in upstate New York, in high summer, it testifies to the season‘s warmth with its rich colours, and the way it registers the exact conditions of its making.’ The $10,000 Margaret Olley Commendation Award went to Khaled Sabsabi for postcard-sized paintings, Popaganda (part A & part B) (2024), and Jacquie Meng was awarded the Guy Warren Emerging Artist Award. Nick Santoro took out the Allen Gamble Award, worth $5000. The 2024 Mosman Art Prize exhibition is on view until 6 October at Mosman Art Gallery, NSW.

Noel Thurgate has won this year’s Holding Redlich People’s Choice Award with a portrait painting of artist Ann Thomson from works selected for the 2024 Salon des Refusés: The alternative Archibald & Wynne Prize selection exhibition. The artist statement reads, ‘For almost a decade now I have been steadily documenting (via portrait studies in various mediums) a lengthy list of artists I have encountered during my long association with the National Art School. This year marks 50 years since I first walked through the doors of the old gaol in Darlinghurst. My portrait of Ann Thomson is a personal acknowledgement of her contribution to the school over many years, as well as my deep admiration for her lifelong dedication to the processes and practices of drawing and painting.’ Thurgate has been teaching at the National Art School since the 1980s and an exhibiting artist from the 70s. He first entered the Archibald Prize in 1977, aged 22 and is a five-time finalist. This is his second time in the Salon des Refusés exhibition.

The 2024 Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize (MCPP) has selected Merilyn Fairskye as its winner, taking home $30,000 for Focus Infinity IV (4.41am, 09 May 2024, Maralinga village) (2024). The work will be acquired and join all previous MCPP winners in Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre’s (MRAC’s) permanent collection of post-war contemporary paintings, ceramics and photography. Fairskye wrote in her artwork statement, ‘Focus Infinity IV is part of my ongoing Long Life project. My current work looks at Australia and its looming nuclear future. On a recent visit to Maralinga, site of British nuclear tests in the 50s and 60s, I wanted to see what would be revealed if I photographed in complete darkness. My settings were f/1.4, 00:30 exposure, ISO 1600, focus ∞. Mid-exposure, I moved my camera from sky to earth.’

Performing arts

Melbourne singer-songwriter Melissa “Missy” Higgins will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame during the 2024 ARIA Awards. Higgins is a nine-time ARIA Award-winner with a career built upon decades of creativity and commitment. She stepped into public attention when her older sister Nicola entered her in Triple J’s Unearthed without Higgins’ knowledge, featuring her original song ‘All for Believing’. Higgins said, ‘I feel very honoured and grateful. So many artists I love and admire are in the ARIA Hall of Fame, so it feels a bit surreal to be joining them. This year has already been really special, now this is going to make it even more memorable.’ Since releasing her debut album The Sound of White in 2004 – a 12-time platinum triumph that spent a total of seven weeks at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart – Higgins has gone on to become one of the highest selling singer-songwriters of the era. The 2024 ARIA Awards will be held Sydney Hordern Pavilion on 20 November, which will also be live-streamed via multiple channels.

Writing and publishing

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has announced the winners of its 2024 Book of the Year Awards. The winning books are a mix of debut creatives (including Karen Comer, whose YA novel Grace Notes, written in verse form, showcases a mastery of literary technique) through to the experienced, such as the established Tristan Bancks, whose Scar Town was 13 years in the making, and is already being used by teachers to entice reluctant readers. The Eve Pownall winner, Country Town brings together the expertise of First Nations teacher Robyn Ridgeway, historical novelist Isolde Martyn and illustrator Louise Hogan. Two Western Australian author/illustrators round out this year’s winners with Briony Stewart’s energetic Gymnastica Fantastica winning the Early Childhood category, and Kelly Canby’s Timeless taking out the competitive Picture Book Category out of 200 other entries. This year’s Shadow Judges (a group of schoolchildren judging alongside the adults) also named Scar Town as the winner in the Younger Readers category, and Australia: Country of Colour for the Eve Pownall category. Inkflower, Every Night at Midnight and The Concrete Garden round out the list of Shadow Judging winners.

Jill Van Epps is the winner of the 2024 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize. She receives $6000 for her story ‘Pornwald’, which the judges say ‘is a puzzle that tests the limits of realism with an often riotously deadpan sense of humour’. Van Epps says, ‘The Jolley Prize has brought my work out of the solitary writer’s cocoon where it’s been encased for so long. How thrilling for the strange little characters I dreamed up to find an audience. This means everything to me.’ Van Epps is a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, New York. She received her MFA in visual art from Goldsmiths College in London and is currently completing her first novel, Teenage Babylon. The other two shortlisted authors are: Kerry Greer, runner-up for her story ‘First Snow’ and Shelley Stenhouse, who placed third for her story ‘M.’ – all three stories appear in the August issue of ABR.

Shortlisted and finalists

Six books have been shortlisted for The Readings Children’s Prize for an emerging Australian children’s author. The shortlist includes:

The Lonely Lighthouse of Elston-Fright by Reece Carter, Simon Howe (illustration)

To and Fro by Anton Clifford-Motopi

Get Your Act Together, Doris Kozlowski by Jo Dabrowski

Wurrtoo: The Wombat Who Fell in Love with the Sky by Tylissa Elisara, Dylan Finney (illustration)

Spies in the Sky by Beverley McWilliams

Batthew Aromascent and the Missing Corpse Flower by Ella Mulvey and John Roebuck

Also announced is the shortlist for The Readings Young Adult Prize 2024:

A Way Home by Emily Brewin

Blind Spot by Robyn Dennison

Birdy by Sharon Kernot

The Spider and Her Demons by sydney khoo

We Didn’t Think It Through by Gary Lonesborough

A Curse of Salt by Sarah Street

In celebration of World Photography Day on 19 August, the finalists of Oceanographic magazine‘s Ocean Photographer of the Year competition have been announced. Six Australian finalists have earned international recognition, with the overall and category winners to be announced in London on 12 September. The exhibition will open at the Australian National Maritime Museum on 28 November.

A green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) is released after being tagged and worked up by the SOSF DRC researchers. St. Joseph Atoll, Seychelles.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.