Opportunities and awards

Brisbane Portrait Prize

Final call for the 2022 Brisbane Portrait Prize for the chance to win across eight prize categories, including the $50,000 Lord Mayor’s Prize. Entries are invited from people in all walks of life.

Entries close 14 August; find out more and enter.

Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards 2023

The 38th Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards welcomes entries in categories fiction, non-fiction, poetry, drama, writing for young adults and Indigenous writing. Winners in each category will receive $25,000. Works published between 1 January 2022 and 31 December 2022 are eligible to enter.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Glover Prize 2023

Entries are open for the 20th anniversary of the Glover Prize, with an increased money pool of $75,000 for the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania. Entrants are also eligible for the People’s Choice Award of $3,000, the Children’s Choice Award of $500 and the Hanger’s Choice Award of $500. An exhibition of the 42 finalists’ paintings will be held at Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale, Tasmania between 11 – 19 March 2023.

Entries close 27 January 2023; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

2023 Carclew Project & Development Grants for individuals & organisations

The grants support a range of creative developments and career building activities for individual early career artists up to $10,000, and organisations up to $20,000, for projects that are developed and presented for children and young people. Applicants up to 26 years and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander up to 30 years are eligible.

Applications close 2 September; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 2023, WA

Submissions for artists for Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe are ending soon, with the showcase to be held from 3 – 20 March 2023. All types, forms and sizes of sculpture, in all materials, are eligible for entry. Supported by the Federal Government RISE Fund of up to $4,500 Artist Cost Contribution is available per artist if they do no earn a minimum of $6,400 from the exhibition via a combination of sales, awards and subsidies.

Applications close 15 August; learn more and apply.

Watercolour masterclass series at QVMAG, TAS

Artist Tony Smibert will host a series of three hands-on masterclass workshops at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery, designed as a progressive artistic development experience for attendees. Smibert will also share his research on the 18th century watercolour master J.M.W. Turner, and a range of watercolour techniques to advance your practice. Held on 17 – 18 September; 24 – 25 September and 1 – 2 October.

Ticketed; learn more.

Professional development:

Australian Ballet Residency Program, VIC

A pilot studio Residency Program will be held at the Primrose Potter Australian Ballet Centre from 7 November – 17 December, designed to provide much needed access to studio space for established independent artists while The Australian Ballet is on tour at the Sydney Opera House. Residents will have access to a 161 square metre studio space alongside a stipend of $18,000 to support them during the residency.

Applications close 19 August; learn more and apply.

2022 Grant McLennan Fellowship

Now in its 14th year, the Fellowship honours the musical legacy of the late singer songwriter and The Go-Betweens co-front man, Grant McLennan. Funded by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and presented by QMusic, the $15,000 Fellowship offers the recipient an opportunity to travel to New York, London or Berlin to be immersed in a foreign and vibrant musical culture to further develop their artistic skills.

Applications close 29 August; learn more and apply.

Writers SA Varuna Fellowships 2022

Applications have opened for the annual Writers SA residency fellowships for two South Australian writers, including a week’s accommodation and board at Varuna the Writers’ House in the Blue Mountains, a travel subsidy, and a manuscript consultation with a professional writing mentor. In 2022, two writing residency and development fellowships are available for South Australian writers working in any genre or form: The SA First Nations Writers Fellowship, and the SA Emerging Writers Fellowship.

Applications close 5 September; learn more and apply.

Shotgun 10, TAS

Shotgun is a Contemporary Art Tasmania (CAT) program that supports the advancement of selected artist/s through a customised program of high-level​​​​​​​​ industry access, production assistance and critical engagement.​​​​​​​​ Artists at any career stage living in lutruwita/Tasmania can apply. The selected Shotgun 10 artist will receive a $6,000 participation fee, a materials allowance and further investment in a customised development program. ​​​​​​​​

Applications close 5 September; learn more and apply.

State Library Victoria Fellowships 2023

State Library Victoria is offering creatives and scholars a share in $190,000 to support in-depth inquiry into the State Collection and bring fresh perspectives to Victorian life and history, as part of the 2023 Fellowships program. 15 places are open for artists, performers, writers, musicians and academics to spend one year delving into the State Collection. The 2023 program will offer a new addition with the inaugural Kerri Hall Fellowship for Performing Arts. $15,000 is available to artists and writers from the Loddon Mallee region in the field of performing arts.

Applications close 16 September; learn more and apply.

2022 National Regional Arts Fellowships

Six Fellowships (4 x $20,000 and 2 x $10,000) are available through the 2022 National Regional Fellowships Program. This is an investment in the development of artistic and creative practice for artists and practitioners working and living in regional, rural, and remote Australia. The fellowships are designed as an applicant-led approach, addressing the needs of the individual in their time and place while offering a guaranteed income to develop their work, skills and networks or research.

Applications open from 1 – 30 September; learn more.

Visual arts:

Guildhouse, the Art Gallery of South Australia and the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation have announced South Australian painter Tom Phillips as the 2022 Guildhouse Fellow, a twelve-month fellowship valued at over $50,000. Phillips paints from a place of personal experience, highlighting issues of social justice and capturing everyday experiences of loneliness, alienation, vulnerability and hardship. The subjects of his figurative paintings are often naked or stripped bare, set in domestic, urban and post-industrial surroundings and built up in gestural layers of oil paint and oil pastels.

In 2021, Phillips was the recipient of the SALA Festival Don Dunstan Foundation Award, and in 2022 is featured in SALA’s 25th anniversary exhibition, SILVER, at Queen’s Theatre. Phillips said: ’I see myself as a paint brush warrior and social commentator. As an artist, I believe art should say something about the world that we live in. The Guildhouse Fellowship will change my life; giving me the opportunity to further develop my painting technique and explore new subject matter, to work with curators and the Art Gallery of South Australia, and most importantly allow me to become a full-time painter which has not been possible until now. I can now call myself an artist.’ Watch a video interview with the artist.

2022 Guildhouse Fellow, Tom Phillips. Photo: Aubrey Jonsson, courtesy of InReview.

The highest design accolade in Australia, Designers Australia Awards 2022, announced Cobalt Design, Culture as Creative, Kennedy Nolan and Ros and John Moriarty (founders of Balarinji) as recipients of this year’s prize celebrating diversity, the environment and social impact. Split into three themes under ’Use’, ’Interact’ and ’Place’, the 2022 award encourages multi-disciplinary approaches to problem-solving through design practices.

Awards juror Kate Goodwin said: ’As we face increasing ecological, social and economic challenges, globally and locally, rethinking how we live in and interact with the world is vital. In selecting this year’s winners, we were looking for great designers who reimagine our interaction with the world, creating inspiring places, objects and experiences.’ Learn more about the winners.

In similar news, the Design Institute of Australia announced the Australian National winners for the Graduate of the Year Awards 2022 (GOTYA) with eight young designers awarded prizes and a student named the Madeleine Lester Award recipient. View the full list of winners.

The National Photographic Portrait Prize awarded Wayne Quilliam for Silent Strength, a portrait of Eric Yunkaporta from Aurukun. The judging panel, Nick Moir and Sandra Bruce, said: ’Everything about this portrait is exceptional. The composition, the contrast, the richness of the colours in the ochres and feathers, and also the sense of pride the subject is portraying – all of these layers and details carry such power in connecting the subject and his story with the audience.’ Highly Commended went to Adam Ferguson for his portrait of Guatemalan migrant Carlos Soyos and his eight-year-old son Enderson, taken at the migrant shelter on the Mexican/United States border.

Wayne Quilliam, Silent Strength (detail) 2021. Image supplied, courtesy of the artist.

The National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) 2022 winners are announced, including Esther Yarllarlla (Bábbarra Women’s Centre), Mimili Maku Arts (Linda Puna x Unreal Fur), Philomena Yeatman (Yarrabah Arts & Cultural Precinct), Lillardia Briggs-Houston (Ngarru Miimi), Denni Francisco (Ngali), Laura Thompson (Clothing The Gaps), and Bábbarra Women’s Centre. Meet the NIFA 2022 winners.

Jeremy Eden has been announced as winner of the Archibald Prize 2022 ANZ People’s Choice award for his portrait of Gold Logie award-winning actor and cancer charity campaigner Samuel Johnson OAM. The artist and his sitter bonded over their shared experience of losing close family members to cancer – Eden’s mother and Johnson’s sister – and the portrait captures both of their stories. The painting captures Johnson after a near-fatal car accident and holding a photograph of Eden’s mother, Annette.

Eden said: ’This painting has been one I have been thinking about and wanting to make for 10 years. Sam is a storyteller at heart, and it was really important to find a way to share my own narrative while still capturing Sam’s character and emotion in the portrait.’

AGNSW Archibald Prize People’s Prize winner Jeremy Eden and sitter Samuel Johnson OAM. Image supplied.

Winner of Tasmania’s only women’s art prize revealed Eddie James as winner of the major Trawalla Foundation Acquisitive Prize ($15,000) for her instant photography digital print, Room 18 (2021). The announcement accompanied the opening of the finalists’ exhibition featuring 25 shortlisted works. Artist Jo Chew claimed the 2022 Zonta International (District 23, Area 5) Emerging Artist prize, joining alumni such as Micheila Petersfield (2019), Tash Parker (2020) and Georgia Morgan (2021). The Belly Bay Aluminium People’s Choice Award ($1,500) will be revealed at end of the exhibition’s tour, which finishes in Moonah at the end of October.

The 2022 edition of the Paul Guest Prize for contemporary drawing congratulates James Clayden for his work Man in Hat with Woman flying past below. Clayden is a Melbourne based artist, teacher and filmmaker. Selected by guest judge and painter Gareth Sansom, Clayden receives $15,000 and the work will be exhibited among 40 finalists at Bendigo Art Gallery until 30 October.

Northern Beaches Environmental Art & Design Prize announced winners across nine categories with a prize pool of over $40,000. Pattie Beerens took out Ceramics and Small Sculpture; Joanna Gambotto won Film & Video award; Eliza Connolly awarded Functional Design; Julia Davis and Jane Sheldon awarded Interdisciplinary Collaboration; Thomas Thornby-Lister awarded Painting and Mixed Media; Alia Parker awarded Wearable Design; and Belina Fox took out Works on Paper & Photography. Six young winners took out the Young Artists & Designers award: for 7 – 12 years category they are Camilo Budet Trescott, Dian Jiao, Laura McClellan and Isabel Wade; and for the 13 – 18 years category they are Ella McGaw and Kiara Underwood.

Performing arts:

WA’s performing arts industry celebrates the outstanding achievements of actors, directors, producers, theatre and dance makers at the 2022 Performing Arts WA Awards. Leading the accolades is revenge fairy tale The Bleeding Tree by Angus Cerini from The Blue Room Theatre & Ian Michael. The show took out four awards including Best Independent Production and Outstanding Ensemble, with director Ian Michael picking up Outstanding Direction of an Independent Production and composer Rachael Dease winning Best Sound Design. Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s Beanstalk took out Best Mainstage Production; Luke Hewitt (Every Brillian Thing, Black Sawn State Theatre Company of WA) and Alison van Reeken (Nocturna by Ian Sinclair, The Kabuki Drop) both won Outstanding Performers in Leading Roles; and Tobias Muhafidin won Outstanding Newcomer and Outstanding Performer in A Supporting Role (Minneapolis, Performing Lines WA).

Empowering new dance work Archives of Humanity from Co3 Contemporary Dance was bestowed three awards in the dance category including Best Mainstage Production and Outstanding Ensemble, with artistic director Raewyn Hill, design associate Bruce McKinven and sculptural artist Naoko Yoshimoto together taking out the award for Outstanding Stage Design.

Best Independent Production went to Steamworks Art’s JULIA and Outstanding New Work went to Slow Burn, Together from Performing Lines WA. Best A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Chrissie Parrott AO for her extensive work as a dancer, lecturer, choreographer, arts festival, TV and film director among many other contributions. View the full list of winners.

Judged from over 100 entries nation-wide, the winners of the 2022 Fanfare and To Country programs hosted by Artology has been announced. Inviting musical compositions which acknowledge Country and recognise the land, winners will participate in recording sessions at the Australian Youth Orchestra, Queensland Youth Orchestras, Adelaide Youth Orchestras, and Sydney Youth Orchestras. View the full list of participants.

2022 NIMA ceremony celebrating First Nations stars. Image supplied.

The biggest winner of the National Indigenous Music Awards held at Darwin Amphitheatre is Yolngu man Baker Boy, who took home trophies for the coveted Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for his debut record, Gela. Fasting rising star Jem Cassar-Daley received New Talent of the Year awards with her debut EP, I Don’t Know Who to Call; Yolngu surf-rock band King Stingray received Song of the Year award for ’Milkumana’; and Barkaa awarded Film Clip of the Year for ’King Brown’ while Indigenous Outreach Projects took out Community Clip of the Year. The Archie Roach Foundation Award went to Brewarrina on Ngemba rapper, drummer and speaker Dobby.

All:

The 2022 Australia Council Awards honours eight artists in recognition of their contribution to their artforms and to the cultural life of the nation. Beloved jazz musician and composer Judy Bailey OAM receives the prestigious Australia Council Don Banks Music Award, recognising her career as a trailblazer for female jazz musicians. Eminent author Robert Dessaix receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for Literature, recognising his unique literary voice and sustained contribution to literature. Senior pottery artist, Western Arrente woman Judith Pugkarta Inkamala receives the Australia Council Award for Visual Arts. And also receiving honours are Susie Dee (Theatre), Helen Herbertson (Dance), Dr Jenny Fraser (Emerging and Experimental Arts), Leah Jing McIntosh (Australia Council Kirk Robson Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development), Pat Rix (Australia Council Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development).

Geelong Arts Centre announced six recipients of the latest creative engine grants which provides financial support and in-kind studio access at the art centre’s Ryrie Street building valued at over $50,000. The recipients are: Miss Cairo for solo cabaret show Breasts Become Her; Christian Cavallo for The Mentor; Belle Hansen for The World According to Dinosaurs; Stacey Carmichael for Project Connect; Marta Elizabeth Lopez for Geelong Latin American Movement; and Caroline Meaden for Mouse in the Room.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Premier of NSW, The Hon. Dominic Perrottet MP announced the shortlist for the 2022 NSW Premier’s History Awards including the Australian History Prize ($15,000), General History Prize ($15,000), NSW Regional and Community History Prize ($15,000), Young People’s History Prize ($15,000) and Digital History Prize ($15,000). Find all shortlisted titles; winners to be announced 2 September.

Eden Unearthed: Art in the Gardens, Macquarie Park has announced the finalists to take part in its 2022 outdoor exhibition featuring a 35-installation strong showcase opening on 1 November. The exhibition upholds three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social, with stipends paid to support the artists’ work. This year, the exhibition also welcomes Monte Lipe Arts, a social enterprise providing career paths for artists living with a disability and students from Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets to create works.

Shortlisted artists have been unveiled for the Incinerator Art Award 2022, each year inviting participants to respond to the theme art for social change. The awards exhibition will open on 16 September with winners announced on the day. View the full shortlist.

Finalists for the $20,000 John Leslie Art Prize for landscape painting were selected from a total of 455 entries down to a total of 50 works by 47 artists. Each of the finalists will be vying for the $20,000 acquisitive first prize to be announced at Gippsland Art Gallery’s Spring Season Launch on Friday 9 September at 6.00pm by Mayor, Wellington Shire Council, Cr Ian Bye. A second, non-acquisitive prize of $1,000 will also be awarded to the Best Gippsland Work.

The finalist exhibition of The Rigg Design Prize 2022, NGV’s first major exhibition of advertising and communication design, highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian based agencies. Finalists invited to compete for the $30,000 Prize are: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, DDB Group Melbourne, Frost* collective, Gilimbaa, Leo Burnett Australia, TBWA\Melbourne, The Royals and Thinkerbell. Exhibited together, the eight agencies will provide a unique insight into the creative process and the motivations and aspirations of some of Australia’s most dynamic professionals working in the field.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.