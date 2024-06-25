Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

National Contemporary Art Prize

The National Contemporary Art Prize is an opportunity to show new and innovative work while gaining exposure to an extensive national audience. The Prize has been established to support and showcase Australian artists and celebrate their skill and diversity. It has a prize pool of more than $45,000.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

NAIDOC Week Art Competition

Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artists aged between 12-25 years are invited to honour this year’s NAIDOC theme, ‘Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud’ through 2D and 3D artworks. There are five prizes in a $650 prize pool. Entries will be exhibited during NAIDOC Week.

Entries close 4 July; learn more and enter.

WINTER WARMERS Photography Competition (NSW)

Mudgee Library is hosting the WINTER WARMERS themed photography exhibition for entrants aged 12-24 years old. Photographs must not contain any recognisable human faces to comply with publishing permissions. Maximum of two entries per person.

Entries close 21 July; learn more and enter.

Call-outs

UnitePlayPerform (Qld)

The Rockhampton Museum of Art (RMOA) invites Queensland-based artists, performers, creatives and others to participate and learn the UnitePlayPerform method, coinciding with the BUILD AND DESTROY exhibition. UnitePlayPerform is an Australian arts health organisation dedicated to enhancing wellbeing through creativity. The tactile and tangible workshop explores Hyper Temples and Utopia Playshop through soft sculptures and materials. It will be led by artist and UnitPlayPerform founder Melissa Gilbert aka ØFFERINGS, and offered at RMOA through June and July, culminating in various activations as part of Rockhampton River Festival 2024.

Applications close 19 July; learn more and apply.

Call for artwork from refugee artists (NSW)

The City of Sydney is calling on artists with lived experience as refugees or people seeking asylum to share powerful stories through their work. The selected artwork will be used as the visual emblem of Refugee Week. It will showcase the City of Sydney’s commitment as a Refugee Welcome Zone and highlight the commitment to social cohesion and celebrating diverse communities. The artwork will be licensed for exclusive use in multiple print and digital formats for up to five years, including street banners, digital signs, billboards, and online print materials.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Professional development

AWMA 2024 Queensland Regional and Remote Music Program

All female, non-binary and gender fluid artists and music practitioners in regional and remote Queensland are invited to apply for this professional development program supported by the Queensland Government. The program offers eight aspiring music industry practitioners the opportunity to participate across the two-day Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) event in Brisbane over 1-2 October 2024.

Applications close 6 August; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Now in its 17th year, the National Photographic Portrait Prize provides a visual record of the year that was. This year’s winner is Amos Gebhard, whose prize-winning portrait captures acclaimed Waanyi author, Alexis Wright, lit entirely by moonlight. The artist explains, ‘As Alexis is a storyteller who dares to imagine future cosmologies in these dystopian times, I sought to pair her with the elemental power of the moon, a symbol of dreams and illumination… Reflected in Alex’s eyes are tracings of the moon itself created through subtle movement of the human body in dialogue with the Earth’s rotation.’ Gebhardt lives and works on Kaurna Country in regional South Australia. They take home a cash prize of $30,000 from the National Portrait Gallery and Canon equipment valued at $20,000.

Also announced is the winner of the $75,000 Darling Portrait Prize, Noel McKenna. McKenna’s work, William Nuttall with horses in field is a portrait of the artist’s long-time agent. Judges Bree Pickering, Tara Heffernan and Erin Vink say the painting ‘is an energetic and unexpected portrait… The subject shares the work with animals and the landscape. It is joyous in its execution and demonstrates the skill of an established Australian artist whose practice is assured in every way’.

Performing arts

Eleven grants of $7500 each have been awarded to composers breaking the mould in Australia and Aotearoa/New Zealand. The 2024 Art Music Fund recipients are Anna Liebzeit, Cameron Deyell, Christine Pan, Dominik Karski, Emily Sheppard, Eve de Castro-Robinson, James Rushford, Mindy Meng Wang and Monica Lim, Nathaniel Otley, Peter Knight and Sia Ahmad. The commissions delve into a range of topics such as ecological impacts and ocean sound, 3D sound, Chinese rituals and beliefs, gender identity and faith, and much more. Sydney-based composer Christine Pan is embarking on a song cycle exploring love within an immigrant Chinese family. She says, ‘The Art Music Fund gives a platform for eclectic voices of Australian creatives; to tell important stories and to challenge the boundaries of creative practice while doing so. It is a way to propel Australian music across borders, throughout both local and international spaces and connect with global audiences.’ Find out more.

Creative Australia will invest over $1.7 million in 10 performing arts tours that are set to reach over 81 unique locations and cities nationwide. The latest investments through Playing Australia include two national tours by Performing Lines, Artback NT’s Ripple Effect Band MAYAWA tour, Terrapin Puppet Theatre’s 2025 National Regional Tour of The Paper Escaper and Nicholas Clark Management’s tour of IMAGINE LIVE. Find out more.

Sixteen songwriters and composers have been selected for APRA AMCOS’ 23% Mentorship program. Now in its sixth year, the initiative aims to support women, non-binary and gender-diverse music creators by providing professional guidance and funding assistance toward their work. The program, formerly known as the Women in Music Mentorship, comes with a new name based on the percentage of the organisation’s members who identify as other than male, and addresses the disparity by assisting music creators at a crucial stage in their careers. The 2024 class of mentees include Victoria Pham, Allegra Neve, Lily Richardson, Sophie McComish, Yoshi, SOLCHLD and more. Each mentee receives $3000, with the mentorship running over three months. Mentors include Offbeat Collective’s Jannah Beth and artist manager Jade Nazareth of OneLouder.

Top L-R: Allegra Neve, Tim Blunt, Issy Grist, KELLY BROUHAHA; 2nd row L-R: Lauren Vale, Lily Richardson, Maia Toakley, Nat Vazer; 3rd row L-R: RAYHAB, Ruby Archer, Sheanna Parker Russon, SOLCHLD; Bottom row L-R: SOPHIYA, Victoria Pham, Yoshi, Sophie McComish. Photo: Supplied.

The 2024 Sydney Eisteddfod Australasian Choral Championships winners have been announced for the Junior and Open categories. Winners include Cheltenham Girls High School Vocal Ensemble (Conductor Sarah Marshall) and Meriden Senior Singers (Conductor Jodie Spooner-Ryan). The adjudicators were Sam Allchurch, Artistic Director of Sydney Chamber Choir, and Luke Byrne, composer, musical director and pianist.

Writing and publishing

Caroline Stills has won the $10,000 Text Prize for her debut middle-grade novel, A Gift from the Birds. The manuscript is about 10 year old Millie, who knows her mum has cancer and starts to develop a special friendship with a group of crows that visit her backyard. Stills says she was ‘inspired to write a story about grief and the healing power of nature after reading true accounts of birds who leave gifts for the people who feed them’. Stills lives and writes in the Dandenong Ranges, Victoria, and has published several picture books.

The Katharine Susannah Prichard Writers’ Centre in Greenmount, Perth, has been awarded close to $100,000 from Creative Australia to run an Inclusive Residency Pilot Program for emerging Australian writers from diverse and marginalised backgrounds. Co-founders Sofija Stevanovic and Shannon Britza have first-hand experience of the barriers faced by writers from marginalised communities. Stevanovic says, ‘This grant from Creative Australia is not just a financial boost; it is a recognition of the vital need to support and amplify the voices of marginalised writers who face challenges to participation in the literary world.’ In partnership with Writing WA and Dragonfly Publishing, and with support from the Shire of Mundaring, this program will offer paid residencies, mentoring, and publication in 2025.

All

The recently concluded RISING Festival has announced the recipient of this year’s John Truscott Award: The Rivers Sing, the public sound work by Yorta Yorta/Yuin composer and soprano, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO, with artists Byron J. Scullin and Thomas Supple. The large-scale audio work featuring Boon Wurrung, Woiwurrung and English vocals was activated every night of the festival. The Rivers Sing was originally presented over six weeks in 2021.

The Regional Arts Fund provided over $195,000 in support of 10 arts projects across regional South Australia in the first round of Project Grants for 2024. Recipients include the Memorial Pole Project ($30,000), Tumbleweed Community Film Project ($29,019), Flingers Songs – Recording Studio and Performance Project ($25,829), Pinnaroo Printmakers ($30,000), Open Doors Festival ($25,972) and more. This round of projects is set to create over 500 employment opportunities for artists and arts workers in communities from Alice Springs to Longreach.

Western Australia also got a boost from the Regional Arts Fund, with a total investment of $234,636. From music workshops in the Pilbara to dance performances in the South West and the reimagining of Noongar traditions in the Wagyl Kaip area of the Great Southern region, the arts activities supported will foster local talent and creativity, and showcase stories both old and new across Western Australia’s regions. Recipients include Big hART Inc, Kimberley Arts Network, artist Chrissie Parrott, Camera Story, Albany Aboriginal Corporation and Pilbara and Kimberley Aboriginal Media.

Lake Macquarie councillors have approved 25 applications for a total of $101,554 in round one of its Event and Festival Funding Program 2024-2025. Italian themed destination festival Lago Di Mac ($18,000), the perpetually popular Morisset Lake Macquarie Show ($10,000) and running event Lake Mac Run ($9900) were among the big ticket items to receive funding. The events sit across arts, sports as well as community events. Around 56,000 people are anticipated to visit the events, with a potential economic impact of $4.4 million.

Shortlisted and finalists

The National Gallery of Australia has announced a shortlist of five multidisciplinary teams for the National Sculpture Garden Design Competition, with the winning design to be announced in October this year. The $60 million Sculpture Garden project is set to revitalise the popular destination. The two-stage competition launched in April 2024 called for innovative designs to revitalise the three-hectare garden as a place for experiencing art, education, and cultural and social events. Entrants were required to form multidisciplinary partnerships including a Landscape Architect, an Australian First Nations practitioner, artist, architect and botanist or horticulturalist, and honour the garden’s original design intent and heritage values. The finalists are CO-AP Holdings (NSW), Emergent Studios T/A Bush Projects (Vic), Hassell (Vic), McGregor Coxall Australia (NSW), and SBLA Studio (Vic). Artists involved include Leila Jeffries, Mel George and Daphne Banyawarra, Tess Maunder, Judy Watson, and Jazz Money.

Installation view, Bert Flugelman, ‘Cones’, 1982, National Gallery of Australia, Kamberri/Canberra, commissioned 1976. Purchased 1982. Image © Bert Flugelman. Photo: Rory Gardiner © National Gallery of Australia, 2023.

The Tweed Regional Gallery has announced 72 finalists for the 2024 Wollumbin Art Award (WAA), with artworks on display at the Gallery from 6 September. Finalists are now vying for the $15,000 First Prize, to be selected by WAA 2024 guest judge Sebastian Goldspink and announced on Awards Night, 7 September. Also on offer is a $10,000 First Nations Bundjalung Award and the $5000 Emerging Artist Award. Winners of the 2024 Wollumbin Youth Art Award will be announced alongside the WAA winners. View the full list of finalists.

