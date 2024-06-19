Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

Sculptures in the Garden 2024 (NSW)

The regional outdoor sculpture exhibition and prize, Sculptures in the Garden (SIG), is calling for submissions nationwide. The 2024 event will run from 12-27 October with a major acquisitive $30,000 SIG and Mid-Western Regional Council prize. Also on offer is the $10,000 Friends of SIG Prize and Fernside Pastoral Company Prize. The Buchanan Mudgee Hospital Prize sculpture winner will receive $5000, and the acquisition will be displayed as part of the Mudgee Hospital public art collection.

Submissions close 9 August; learn more and submit.

Woollahra Digital Literary Award

The Woollahra Digital Literary Award is a national literary award supporting innovation in Australian literature and publishing, encouraging writers who are producing work in a digital medium. There is a $2500 prize for both Fiction and Non-Fiction, $1500 for Digital Innovation and $1000 for Poetry.

Entries close 15 August; learn more and enter.

2024 Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize

University of Southern Queensland’s (UniSQ) Bruce Dawe National Poetry Prize is calling for entries that express both the fun and gravity of issues people face in all walks of life – a gift exemplified by Bruce Dawe himself, who believed in the power of words at a time when people might feel voiceless. The winner of the Prize will receive $3000, with two highly commended entrants awarded $500 each.

Submissions close 14 October; learn more and submit.

Commissions

CCAS Manuka Mural Project (ACT)

Now in its second year, the annual CCAS Manuka Mural Project aims to publicly profile a bold, temporary mural work by a local contemporary artist, attract more visitors to discover the work of all artists showing at CCAS Manuka, and enliven the public streetscape. The commissioned artist will receive a fee of $3000 and their artwork will adorn the six-metre by 1.5-metre recessed area on the façade of the building. Applications are sought from artists who are eager to push the boundaries of their practice and create an experimental and speculative large-scale public work in paint.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Music Australia Export Development Fund

Applications are open to contemporary music artists Australia-wide for international activity including touring, writing, recording, collaborations, publicity, conferences and more. There is up to $25,000 in matched funding.

Applications close 9 July; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Western Sydney artists interested in health

Bankstown Arts Centre (BAC) is searching for a contemporary Western Sydney-based visual artist who is interested in gut health, women’s health, invisible illness, food and digestion to work with curator Vanessa Bartlett on an upcoming project. Interested artists are invited to submit a short expression of interest detailing how your work relates to the exhibition themes. Up to six artists will be selected to participate in a paid two-day workshop at BAC. During this session, artists will be mentored to refine a project or artwork idea related to the key themes of the exhibition, with one being selected to create a new work.

EOIs close 24 June; learn more and submit.

Professional development

BREC First Nations Artist Retreat 2024 (WA)

BREC | Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre will host an Artist Retreat for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists at Donnelly River Village near Manjimup in Australia’s south-west, after receiving funding from the State of Western Australia’s Regional Arts and Cultural Investment Program. The three-day, two-night residency will give 12 First Nations artists the opportunity to rigorously develop performance-based concepts, consider new collaborations and explore cross-art form possibilities – resulting over time in more local stories on south-west stages.

EOIs close 24 June; learn more and submit.

Grindell’s Hut Artist in Residence (SA)

Country Arts SA invites artists from all disciplines nationwide to apply for a three-week residency from 6-27 October at Grindell’s Hut located in the heart of the Vulkathunha – Gammon Ranges National Park in

the Northern Flinders Ranges, South Australia. During their residency period the artist will have time to undertake deep creative research and/or create new work responding to and inspired by the Northern Flinders and surrounding communities. The selected recipient is not expected to produce finished artworks and there are no set creative outcomes from the residency. An artist fee of $3000 plus GST is available alongside travel contribution and coverage of workshop materials.

Applications close 22 July; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The winners of the 2024 Mandorla Art Award have been announced, with the major $30,000 acquisitive going to Sarah Elson’s sculptural piece made from repurposed cables and discarded jewellery, 390 Acts of Love. The judging panel said Elson’s work ‘speaks clearly to the 2024 theme “Refocus: Let all that you do be done in love”. The work’s intricacy and complexity evokes a sense of care, consideration and curiosity – reflecting the idea that love is seen not so much in grand gestures but in tiny acts. Its form suggests worlds within worlds, stories within stories, and its autobiographical nature speaks to the importance of family, connection and commitment.’ Two artists were named Highly Commended: Bernard Appassamy for The Twelve Napkins and Kathy Ramsay’s ochre on canvas, My Father’s Country – Warlawoon (Bedford Downs). WA regional artist Helen Seiver was the recipient of the New Norcia Artist Residency Prize.

The National Portrait Gallery has unveiled the Art Handlers’ Award-winners for both the Darling Portrait Prize and National Photographic Portrait Prize 2024. Nena Salobir’s Self portrait on washcloth, 2024 won the 2024 Darling Portrait Prize Art Handlers’ award. The judges commented, ‘We were struck by how Salobir has captured the ephemerality of a moment in time. We felt there was an inventiveness in how Salobir upends our expectation of portrait painting, imprinting herself literally and figuratively onto the work.’ Meanwhile, Shelley Xue’s 阿谊 (ah Yi), 2024 has won the 2024 National Photographic Portrait Prize Art Handlers’ award. ‘We were taken by the compositional strength of Xue’s image. We relate directly to the experience of Xue and her mother, finding this beautiful and poignant photograph could articulate complex and bittersweet feelings,’ added the judges. Both artists receive $2000, with further major winners to be announced on 21 June.

National Photographic Portrait Prize 2024 Art Handlers’ Award winner, Shelley Xue, ‘阿谊 (ah Yi)’, 2024. Image: Supplied.

Design and architecture

Kerstin Thompson Architects has received the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) International Awards for Excellence 2024 for Bundanon’s Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning. This is regarded as architecture’s highest accolade and Bundanon was among one of only two winners selected from Australia, the other being Punchbowl Mosque by Angelo Candalepas and Associates. RIBA notes that the masterplan by Kerstin Thompson Architects ‘offers a paradigm shift in the way we think about landscape, from the purely picturesque to an ecological one’, further stating that ‘Bundanon is extraordinary for the manner in which it attunes the visitor to the landscape, and in so doing to nature and climate, place and time’. This international award follows Kerstin Thompson Architects’ design for Bundanon Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning receiving the Sulman Medal for Public Architecture in the 2022 NSW Architecture Awards and the Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture 2022.

Writing and publishing

Kaya Ortiz has received the 2024 Dorothy Hewett Award for their unpublished poetry manuscript, Past and Parallel Lives. The announcement was made by UWA Publishing and the Copyright Agency, with Ortiz receiving $10,000, a publishing contract and manuscript development with UWA Publishing. The 2024 judges, Tony Hughes-d’Aeth, Astrid Edwards, (ArtsHub‘s Literary and Reviews Editor) Thuy On and Kate Pickard, commented, ‘Past and Parallel Lives is a poetic offering that thrums in liminal spaces. It’s about the migratory experience, the queer body, the unfixed, confused identity carving a space in the world. It’s about borrowed languages, (un)belonging, and attempts of navigating treacherous cultural and racial expectations with courage and grace.’ Ortiz’s work will be published by UWA Publishing in 2025. The Dorothy Hewett Award is open annually to Australian writers of fiction, narrative non-fiction, poetry or memoir. The award will reopen for submissions in November 2024.

In further news, Kristina Ross has won this year’s $20,000 The Australian/Vogel’s Literary Award, for an unpublished manuscript by an author under the age of 35. First Year follows 17-year-old Maeve on her journey at one of Australia’s most esteemed drama schools with the dream of becoming an actor. Ross is a Gold Coast writer and producer for the stage and screen. A graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts and a recipient of the Queensland Theatre’s Young Playwrights Award, Ross has worked as an actor for the Melbourne Theatre Company, Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre, the Artisan Collective and the ABC. First Year is published by Allen & Unwin.

All

The 2024 Creative Australia Partnership Awards recognise leaders in philanthropy, business and the arts. This year’s recipients include Meredith Hinchliffe AM and The James & Diana Ramsay Foundation – honoured in the Philanthropy Leadership Award category. Hinchliffe is celebrated as ‘one of Canberra’s most significant philanthropic forces’, having supported the National Gallery of Gallery, Craft + Design Canberra, Canberra Museum and Gallery and National Museum of Australia. The James & Diana Ramsay Foundation has funded in excess of $20 million to over 220 projects since 2008. Troy Casey and Amanda Hayman, who are instrumental in driving the Meanjin/Magandgin/Brisbane arts scene, took out the Arts Leadership Award. The First Nations creative professionals within the Blaklash, Aboriginal Art Co and Magpie Goose teams underscore their collective approach and commitment to Indigenous agency within the arts and creative industries. Clive Scott AM was awarded for Business Leadership. He has worked in the hotel industries across Australia and Asia, and led Sofitel to provide substantial support for the arts.

Shortlisted and finalists

Time Out has launched its inaugural Arts & Culture Awards in Australia, with nominees now revealed across Melbourne and Sydney. The Awards will honour the organisations, performances and talents that make Australia’s arts and culture scenes extraordinary. There will be seven critically-reviewed award categories as well as people’s choice categories, with nominees shortlisted and judged by Time Out’s local arts and culture critics. The awards will be celebrated with events in Sydney and Melbourne on 29 July, when the winners will be announced. Categories include Musicals, Theatre, Exhibitions, and the Impact Award for visibility, inclusion and sustainability. Nominees include:

Wicked

Rent the Musical

Groundhog Day the Musical

The Hate Race

Forgetting Tim Minchin

Back to Birdy

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition (Melbourne Museum)

The NGV Triennial

Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? (AGNSW)

Hustle Harder (MCA)

Esperanto (MAMA)

Ramses & the Gold of the Pharaohs (Australian Museum)

Six young finalists in the 2024 NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition will perform their selected concerto with the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra on 30 June as they battle it out for the top accolade and up to $10,000 in cash prizes. The competition, open to secondary school pupils in years 7-12 at schools throughout NSW and the ACT, is in its 40th year and this year attracted close to 100 entrants. The final will be adjudicated by violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton and pianist Simon Tedeschi. Twenty young artists performed in the semifinals and six who did not make the final were highly commended. The 2024 finalists are Jiashan Wang and Cloris Xu in the junior division; Lara Dowdeswell, Sebastian Rowe, Jamie Wallace and Teresa Yang in the senior division.

2024 NSW Secondary Schools Concerto Competition finalists L-R: Teresa Yang, Sebastian Rowe, Lara Dowdeswell, Jamie Wallace, Jiashan Wang and Cloris Xu.

