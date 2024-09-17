Opera Australia launches 2025 season with four musicals and homegrown talent

Launched just weeks after the shock departure of Artistic Director Jo Davies at the end of the August, Opera Australia’s newly launched 2025 season features a significant focus on home-grown talent both on and off stage.

More than 80% of principal roles programmed for 2025 will be sung by Australian artists, including Nicole Car, Emily Edmonds, Sian Sharp, Margaret Plummer and Emma Matthews; the latter has not performed with Opera Australia (OA) for a decade.

“We’re very excited about the 2025 season; it’s a great representation of the breadth and depth of the operatic canon and includes some of the finest operas ever written, to be brought to life by the finest Australian talent,” said OA Chief Executive Fiona Allan in a statement.

While the company’s 2025 season was programmed by Davies, Allan has downplayed the former Artistic Director’s role in her public comments about next year’s program.

“Opera Australia is bigger than any one person … it is a collective,” Allan told The Australian, while in The Sydney Morning Herald she is quoted as saying: “The program was pulled together by Jo Davies, but she worked with an incredible team of people here. We’ve got a lot of talented people who helped do it.”

Such comments would appear to add weight to the claims of significant tension between Allan and Davies prior to the latter’s unexpected departure.

Nor is the company rushing to recruit a new Artistic Director, with Allan and the OA Board in discussion about “different leadership models“, according to media reports quoting Allan.

Indicative of the financial pressure OA is under following a $4.9 million operating loss last year, the 2025 season includes four musical theatre productions with broad and popular appeal: Hadestown (a retelling of a Greek myth and the winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical); Victorian Opera’s “hilarious and hugely enjoyable” 2024 production of the operetta/musical Candide by Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story); the 2025 Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour production Guys & Dolls (which was to be directed by Davies and whose departure from the company was so recent that she is still credited as director in the company’s printed season guide; Shaun Rennie now steps in to direct the popular musical comedy set in gangster-plagued 1950s New York City) and the 2024 touring production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent, also directed by Shaun Rennie and featuring an all-Australian creative team, at Sydney Opera House in late September.

Of the four musicals programmed for OA’s 2025 season, only Hadestown will be seen in Melbourne, at Her Majesty’s Theatre from 8 May.

Further indications that OA is trying to broaden its audience base in an attempt to grow its box office revenue can be seen in the programming of such populist events as the BMW Opera for All at Melbourne’s Federation Square and, in Sydney, performances of Opera Up Late hosted by provocative cabaret artist Reuben Kaye and the series of Great Opera Hits concerts (showcasing the world’s greatest arias).

Touring nationally in 2025 will be a newly staged production of La Bohème, directed by Dean Bryant and visiting communities in Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory from 7 July to 14 September.

The Melbourne program

OA’s 2025 Melbourne program sees the company premiering three fully staged operas at the Regent Theatre (which is also home to The Australian Ballet for the next three years while Arts Centre Melbourne’s State Theatre is renovated). The three premieres are a brand new production of Georges Bizet’s Carmen directed by Melbourne Theatre Company Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks, Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and Christoph Gluck’s Orpheus & Eurydice.

Sarks, who made her operatic directorial debut earlier this year with OA’s Breaking the Waves, says of the new production: “Creating a new production of Carmen is a thrilling prospect for me. Carmen was groundbreaking when it premiered and I am excited to capture that revolutionary spirit in our bold new production. This story is a classic for good reason. The need for love and connection is timeless. And its examination of desire and division – via class and sexuality and power – is all too relevant today. Opera is an incredibly powerful way to tell stories, and I am so excited to get started.”

Sarks’ production of Carmen will also be performed at Sydney Opera House as part of OA’s 2025 Sydney season.

Building on the success of this year’s Puccini Gala at Hamer Hall in July, Melbourne audiences will be treated to a similarly staged Verdi Gala again in Hamer Hall in 2025, featuring Nicole Car and Étienne Dupuis.

OA in Sydney 2025

Featuring five Sydney Opera House premieres, the 2025 Sydney Season begins with a production of Jules Massenet’s Cinderella (Cendrillon) presented in association with Sydney Festival and marking the first time the opera has been staged by OA.

Sung in English, Laurent Pelly’s “lavish, witty” production of Cinderella will feature four of Australia’s finest singers: Emily Edmonds, Emma Matthews, Sian Sharp and Margaret Plummer – the latter returning to debut with OA after achieving international success.

The Sydney program also features Opera Queensland’s production of Dido & Aeneas presented in association with contemporary circus company Circa, and a new production of Dvořák’s Rusalka, directed by the award-winning Sarah Giles, starring Australian soprano Nicole Car and produced by the Opera Conference, Australia’s national partnership of professional opera companies.

Giles says of the production: “Making my production of Rusalka – a contemporary fairy tale about the courageous search for belonging – with West Australian Opera this year has been equally rewarding. The audience’s response left me truly inspired, and I was in awe of the bravery with which my creative team and cast embraced our expansive, imaginative and bold production. I’m immensely excited to begin rehearsals with the brilliant Nicole Car as she brings our complex and fearless Rusalka to life.”

The Sydney season will also see the return of three popular OA productions to the Joan Sutherland Theatre: Sir David McVicar’s Marriage of Figaro, Elijah Moshinsky’s The Barber of Seville and Gale Edwards’ La Bohème. Several significant Australian artists will return home to join the casts, including Samuel Dale Johnson, Kiandra Howarth and Rachelle Durkin.

Learn more about Opera Australia’s 2025 season.