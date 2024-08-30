Opera Australia Artistic Director quits over ‘differences of opinion’

Jo Davies, who only commenced as Opera Australia’s Artistic Director in November last year (having previously worked for the company remotely, in a part-time capacity as Artistic Consultant since 2023) has parted ways with Australia’s national opera company under dramatic circumstances.

Davies’ departure was announced in an unusually frank media statement released today (Friday 30 August), which cited ‘differences of opinion about how Opera Australia should successfully balance artistic innovation, audience development and commercial imperatives moving forward,’ as the cause of her abrupt departure.

When Davies was appointed as Artistic Director, following the early departure of former Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini in October 2022, she spoke of her desire to ‘present a rich range of national and international programming that reflects the passions and politics of 21st century Australia,’ adding that she was ‘hugely excited to work with the broad community of incredible artists that Australia has to offer’.

ArtsHub understands there has been considerable tension between the Welsh-born Davies, who relocated to Australia to take up the role at OA, and the company’s CEO Fiona Allan, for several months.

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review the pair had entered company-sponsored mediation in an attempt to resolve their differences.

The announcement of Davies’ departure adds to an already turbulent month for the Australian arts sector, which has seen Melbourne Symphony Orchestra’s Managing Director Sophie Galaise leaving at the start of this week, Ruth Mackenzie CBE’s sudden departure from Adelaide Festival to take up a new government role in early August and Leanne Benjamin OBE AM leaving Queensland Ballet just seven months after commencing as the Company’s Artistic Director, also at the start of August.

In stepping down as OA’s Artistic Director, Davies said in a statement, ‘I have loved my time working with and for artists and audiences at Opera Australia, and I am thrilled with the critical success of the 2024 Sydney and Melbourne opera seasons.

‘I am proud of the artistic excellence and success of the work we have been able to achieve in my tenure and enormously grateful to the amazing audiences, patrons, artists and colleagues who have made my time as Artistic Director so rewarding. I look forward to building new creative relationships with audiences and artists here in Australia.’

Davies’ 2024 program included a critically acclaimed production of Brett Dean’s Hamlet and the contemporary opera Breaking the Waves, which some commentators saw as a deliberate attempt to attract younger audiences and make OA more relevant for a new generation of opera-goers.

OA’s 2024 season also featured the widely-panned production of Sunset Boulevard, which is speculated to have resulted in significant losses for the company, and was allegedly overseen by Allan prior to Davies’ arrival, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Opera Australia Board of Directors Chair Rod Sims thanked Davies for upholding OA’s new strategic ambition as evidenced through her 2024 and 2025 programming.

‘I thank Jo for her significant contribution to the artistic future of Opera Australia,’ Sims said.

‘The Sydney Winter productions including Tosca, Watershed, Il Trittico and Hamlet were all highly acclaimed. Jo’s engagement of three young directors for the three short operas that comprise Il Trittico was a brilliant idea and demonstrated huge commitment to the next generation of Australian talent. Missy Mazzoli’s Breaking the Waves, which Jo championed for Melbourne, was a powerful production that saw a strong cast of local Australian singers and many female creatives shaping the work.

‘For our 2024 Melbourne season Jo also found a fantastic solution for us to present a large-scale opera in Melbourne while the State Theatre – our Melbourne home – is being revitalised. The resulting Tosca at Margaret Court Arena, while no mean feat to stage on a tennis court, was a milestone achievement for OA, and very well received by our younger audiences who are members of our Under 35s program.’

Opera Australia’s 2025 season will be announced next month. Four productions including Massenet’s Cinderella, La Traviata, the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown and Guys & Dolls have already been announced.

The 2025 production of Guys & Dolls, the latest Handa Opera On Sydney Harbour production – an annual box office blockbuster for OA – was to directed by Davies. A new director is expected to be appointed in due course.

According to today’s media statement, Opera Australia has been conducting an independent review of artistic management and planning processes since July, the outcomes of which will inform decisions regarding future artistic management and roles. Announcements flowing from this review will be made in due course.

Meanwhile, recent appointments of Head of Education, Participation and Learning and the first Head of Young Artist Program continue the company’s commitment to the next generation of Australian talent.