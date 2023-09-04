On the move: latest sector appointments

Collingwood Yards welcomes new Studio Artist cohort

Collingwood Yards has announced its incoming cohort of studio artists, including the inaugural West Space studio artist. Andy Butler, APHIDS, Eugenia Lim, Emily Floyd, ENOKi, Kate & Rali Beynon, Luke George, Nicky Tsekouras, Nina Mulhall, Prue Stent and Honey Long, Rainbow Chan and Rowan James McNaught join the Collingwood Yards Studio Program, while Bangkok-based artist Tintin Cooper will be hosted by West Space as its first artist in residence.

Established in 2020, the Collingwood Yards studio program provides mid-career and established artists and small organisations with heavily subsidised studio space in the heart of Collingwood. Following consultation with the existing studio cohort, this iteration of the program strives to develop a close-knit studio community and deepen the relationships between studio artists and on-site presenting organisations.

To that end, the incoming studio cohort is made up of what Collingwood Yards is calling ‘primary producers’ – artists who will use the space to make their work rather than for administration – and existing studio artists, rehoused into new studios. These artists will be in residence for up to three years.

Artist and incoming studio artist Emily Floyd said: ‘I am so thrilled to be part of the incredible community of artists at the Collingwood Yards studios. The Perry Street building was originally home to the former Collingwood Technical College, where I studied sculpture and metal smithing 25 years ago, [so] working in the studio feels like coming full circle. I’m looking forward to the upcoming program of cultural events and exhibitions at the Yards and encourage everyone to explore the complex and subscribe to the Yards socials for updates.’

The incoming Collingwood Yards studio cohort. Back (L-R): APHIDS (Anna Nalpantidis and Lara Thoms), Kate & Rali Beynon, Luke George, Nina Mulhall, Rowan James McNaught, ENOKi and Nicky Tsekouras. Front (L-R): Eugenia Lim, Emily Floyd, Prue Stent & Honey Long. Absent: Rainbow Chan and Andy Butler. Photo: Ben Clement.

The new cohort was selected via a streamlined, low-labour expression of interest program and by a curatorium made up of curators from Collingwood Yards’ presenting organisations: Priya Namana, CEO, Centre for Projection Art; Joanna Kitto, Director, West Space; Channon Goodwin, Director, Composite Moving Image; and Miriam La Rosa, Arts Projects and Research Manager, Agency Projects.

Goodwin said: ‘For curatorium members, the task of selecting new studio tenants has been a profound undertaking that we approached with the utmost respect. There was an exceptional range of proposals received as a result of the open call and the ever-evolving Collingwood Yards community thrives through a diverse blend of artists, arts organisations, social enterprises and businesses of varying scales.

‘With a commitment to an equitable process, the curatorium has reviewed submissions with a view to preserving the dynamism that arises from the unique intersection of creative voices at the Yards. The final composition of this new cohort is very exciting, but we were inspired by the remarkable passion and creativity displayed by all those who contributed proposals.’

West Space will launch its studio residency program with Tintin Cooper as part of Creative Australia’s Debra Porch Residency Award in October/November 2023.

Cooper works across video, light, painting and sculpture, using humour to explore expansive themes of sport, nationhood, the army and war, and pseudo-spirituality fads. Her work has shown at Tate Britain, Transmediale, Sydney Biennial and Bangkok Biennial, and is in the Städel Museum collection.

In 2024, West Space will offer two six-month residencies that provide a fully subsidised studio space above its office and gallery at Collingwood Yards. West Space Director Joanna Kitto said: ‘This program aims to introduce our resident artists to the thriving community of creatives in the Collingwood Yards studios and tenancies, and provide them with the guidance, mentorship and networks of the West Space staff.’

New member appointed to Australian National Maritime Museum Council

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Padraig (Paddy) Crumlin as a part-time member of the Australian National Maritime Museum Council, for a three-year term.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the appointment reaffirms the Government’s commitment to ensure Australia’s cultural institutions are best placed to safeguard the country’s history.

‘The Museum provides a key role in preserving, researching and showcasing our maritime history and heritage,’ Burke said.

‘Paddy has lived our maritime history for the whole of his working life.

‘I know his expertise, experience and perspective will ensure the Museum is better placed than ever to showcase its important work for all Australians,’ the Minister added.

Crumlin was elected Deputy National Secretary of the Seamen’s Union of Australia in 1991. When the Seamen’s Union amalgamated with the Waterside Workers’ Federation in 1993, he was elected as Joint Deputy National Secretary. Later, in 2000, he was elected National Secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia following the retirement of John Coombs. In 2010, Crumlin was elected President of the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), representing 20 million transport workers across the globe, and he also chairs the ITF Dockers’ Section.

A long-serving former Chair of Maritime Super, Crumlin chairs a number of charitable and not-for-profit organisations, including the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation, Hunterlink and the International Transport Workers Federation Seafarers’ Trust.

He also represents workers at the International Labor Organisation on maritime‑related labour governance matters.

In addition, Crumlin is active in industry development and training, chairing Maritime Employee Training Limited, and has served as a Director of Sydney Ports Corporation and a Councillor on the National Disability and Carer Council, which worked with government to formulate the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

Yorta Yorta woman appointed as Tate’s Adjunct Curator, First Nations and Indigenous Art

British gallery Tate has appointed Yorta Yorta woman Kimberley Moulton to the role of Adjunct Curator specialising in First Nations and Indigenous Art.

Moulton has over 15 years’ experience curating and writing across historical collections and contemporary artistic practice. Her role as Senior Curator, First Peoples, at Museums Victoria showcased her ability to unite community, research, collections and art through an Indigenous-led curatorial approach across global Indigenous communities. Moulton’s extensive curatorial work includes 17 exhibitions with Museums Victoria, various independent projects across Australia and the US, and the recent co-curation of the transnational Indigenous Triennial, Naadohbii: To Draw Water. In her role as Senior Curator and Artistic Associate for RISING Festival Melbourne she curated Shadow Spirit in 2023 – one of the largest newly commissioned exhibitions of national Indigenous art in Australia.

Moulton has also been influential in various public art projects, including rejuvenating the Melbourne First Peoples Art Trams project and expanding the representation of Indigenous peoples through art and cultural practice across the city. Her expertise encompasses Indigenous arts awards adjudication, state advisory roles for the cultural sector and active participation in global exchanges, all aimed at empowering Indigenous communities through art and cultural connections. Moulton is a PhD candidate in curatorial practice at the Wominjeka Djeembana Indigenous Research Lab, Monash University.

The Tate has also appointed Marleen Boschen as the institution’s first Adjunct Curator dedicated to art and ecology – a position that will develop narratives around ecological issues and further Tate’s commitment to climate justice.

Boschen is a curator, lecturer and artist working at the intersections of art and ecology. In 2019 she co-curated the research, performance and exhibition project Soil is an Inscribed Body: On Sovereignty and Agropoetics at SAVVY Contemporary, Berlin with Elena Agudio. The exhibition considered land relations, anti-colonial struggles and multispecies collaborations through artistic practice. Since January 2023 she has continued the collaboration with Agudio to develop Testing Grounds, an artistic program on cultivation, migration and agroecological learning for the garden of Villa Romana in Florence. Boschen holds a BA in Fine Art from Chelsea College of Art and Design, an MA in Global Studies from Humboldt-Universität in Berlin and a PhD in Cultural Studies from Goldsmiths, University of London.

(L-R) Kimberley Moulton (photo: Eugene Hyland, 2023) and Marleen Boschen (photo: Dominique Russell, 2023).

Beginning in September 2023, both positions will sit within the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational, which helps to challenge and revise dominant art histories by highlighting the global exchanges of artists and ideas. Integrated within Tate Modern’s curatorial team, the Centre contributes to exhibitions, displays, acquisitions and events across Tate’s four galleries and with a wide network of collaborators.

Catherine Wood, Director of Programme, Tate Modern, said: ‘We are delighted to be welcoming Marleen and Kimberley as Adjunct Curators within the Hyundai Tate Research Centre: Transnational. Their significant experience and expertise will play an important part in expanding both our knowledge of First Nations and Indigenous Art, and the intersection between art and ecology, as well as advancing our ambition to present a truly international story of art through our program and collection.’

Country Arts SA appoints new Board member

Country Arts SA has appointed Darren Braund, its first Yorke Peninsula-based member, to its Board.

Braund has served as an Elected Member for the Yorke Peninsula Council since 2014 and was elected as Mayor in 2018; he currently serves as Pastor of Light Church where his musical foundation of gospel/blues was developed.

Darren Braund. Photo: Supplied.

Coming from an artistic family that included his father being an exhibited painter and sculptor, Braund grew up with an insight into how the arts can bring people together.

Country Arts SA Chief Executive/Executive Director Anthony Peluso said Braund would bring a local perspective and regional knowledge to the Board: ‘His strong advocacy for the arts comes from his love of community as much as the arts. Having been involved in various arts initiatives on Yorke Peninsula for a number of years, as an administrator of events and exhibitions, as well as a photographic exhibitor and musical performer, Darren is in a fine position to be on our Board. Darren brings to the table a wealth of knowledge on regional matters, as well as a love for the arts. We look forward to working with him.’

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels said: ‘The South Australian Government is appreciative of the experienced, skilled and motivated people who make up the membership of its boards and committees and I look forward to hearing of Darren’s positive contribution.’

Braund joins the Board of Country Arts SA alongside Chair Michael Lennon and members Victoria MacKirdy, Christie Anthoney, Stephanie Toole, Ella Winnall, Ian McKay, Shouwn Oosting and Susie Betts.

Flinders Quartet announces new violinist

A long-time collaborator and friend of Flinders Quartet, Elizabeth Sellars will join the Quartet as their newest violinist from January 2024.

Having begun her career in a string quartet, competing in the 1985 Portsmouth String Quartet competition as a teenager, Sellars said that her new role was like coming home: ‘I am thrilled to be a part of this next chapter in Flinders Quartet’s journey as an integral thread in the rich and diverse patchwork of Melbourne’s cultural life. Flinders has been a leader and innovator in developing and presenting chamber music to its ever-growing audience, and the opportunity to play string quartets with Wilma, Helen and Zoe is one I could not be more excited about.’

Violinist Elizabeth Sellars. Photo: Pia Johnson.

Joy and curiosity are central to Sellars’ lifelong quest to create uplifting musical performances which transcend the mundane. Drawing upon her belief that music can bring beauty to our lives and transport us to the sublime, Sellars’ artistic approach is to connect audiences with wonder through sculpted sound that is nuanced, rich, warm and ardent.

Wilma Smith, Flinders Quartet violinist said: ‘Liz Sellars is an inspiration! She is a violinist, musician and educator of the first order with a warm, voluptuous sound that brings the whole quartet together. After long admiring her performances with Sutherland Trio and, more recently, Quercus, it is a gift from the universe to be her sidekick.’

Sellars was born in Melbourne, where her primary teachers were Nehama Patkin (piano) and Nathan Gutman (violin). After attending the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary school where she played with the Birubi String Quartet, further study took her to the Guildhall School of Music in London where she studied with David Takeno (violin) and the Takács and Gabrieli String Quartets (chamber music). In the UK, Sellars was a recipient of the Countess of Munster and Martin Trust Scholarships as well as a winner of the inaugural John Tunnell Trust, the Royal Overseas League Ensemble Prize and the Miller Trophy with the Techinski Quartet. Sellars toured with her quartet throughout the UK, broadcast for the BBC and performed as group soloist with the Philharmonia Orchestra. She also performed in Europe and throughout Asia with the Academy of St Martin-in-the-Fields.

Sellars has appeared as guest Concertmaster and Principal Violin with the Tasmanian and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, Orchestra Victoria and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra. She has also toured with the Australian World Orchestra. As a sought after chamber musician, she has appeared for Musica Viva and in festivals and on radio worldwide. Sellars collaborates regularly with Ensemble Liaison and her performances have been published by Move, Naxos, ABC Classics, Toccata Classics and Tzadik, while her CD The Messiaen Nexus (with Kenji Fujimura) won the 2014 Limelight Chamber Music Recording of the Year. Her most recent CD contributes a collection of Australian horn trios with Quercus.

Formerly the Coordinator of Strings at Monash University for 16 years, Sellars now teaches privately and at the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music. She plays on a Eugenio Degani violin made in 1876 in Veneto.

Next year will see Flinders Quartet present its 24th concert season, to be announced in October 2023.

