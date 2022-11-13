On the move: Latest sector appointments

New staff join The Unconformity

Tasmania’s biennial West Coast arts festival The Unconformity has appointed two new members of staff.

Queenstown-based artist Carl Ross has taken on the role of Administration Assistant, working four days a week and based in The Unconformity’s Queenstown office with Regional Coordinator Helena Demczuk. In this new role, Ross will support the administration needs of the organisation and increase its capacity to provide for the West Coast community through events, projects and equipment hire.

Launceston-based Jessica Robinson has taken on the full-time role of Marketing and Partnerships Officer. With a background in marketing and media, Robinson has developed and delivered festivals with Junction Arts Festival and Vibestown Productions. Incorporating regular visits to the West Coast, this newly­-developed role is intended to strengthen The Unconformity’s communications and partnerships, helping to promote activities, events, programs and festivals, and engaging with the community and varied partners.

The next edition of The Unconformity will be held over four days from 19-22 October 2023, with program details yet to be announced.

La Boite Theatre appoints new Board member

Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre has welcomed Gresham Congoo to the La Boite Board of Directors.

Congoo is a Biri and Kalkadoon man from North Queensland and a First Nations consultant and accountant who aspires to improve economic, cultural and social outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

New members join National Museum of Australia Council

The Australian Government has announced the appointment of Benedict (Ben) Maguire as the Chair, and Professor Clare Wright OAM as a member, of the Council of the National Museum of Australia.

Maguire brings significant experience in strategic leadership, change management and business development across various sectors. In addition to the unique perspective gained from his experience as CEO of the Australian Stockman’s Hall of Fame and Outback Heritage Centre, Maguire has been a member of the Museum Council since 2015, where he has demonstrated his commitment to continual improvement and best practice processes. He was elected Deputy Chair of the Museum Council in 2018 and has been the Acting Chair since July 2022. As an experienced CEO and non‑executive member, Maguire is well-positioned to oversee the Museum’s governance in his new position as Council Chair.

Wright is an award-winning historian, author, broadcaster and public commentator, with diverse experiences in academia and the media sector. She was recently appointed Professor of Public Engagement alongside her role as Professor and Principal Research Fellow of the History Program at La Trobe University. She has previously acted as an expert adviser for the Victorian Government, the Governor of Victoria and the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House. Wright is also the author of four works of history. Her appointment to the Museum Council fills the member vacancy created by Maguire’s appointment as Council Chair.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said these appointments reflect the Government’s commitment to safeguarding Australia’s national institutions and promoting our cultural identity.

‘The National Museum of Australia holds some of this country’s most cherished items, from 2017’s incredible Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters exhibition, through to the first Holden prototype and Liz Ellis’ netball kit,’ he said.

‘Our national institutions are critical in showcasing Australia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage – both here at home and right around the world. Both of these appointments will strengthen that.

‘Ben Maguire has been a tireless advocate for the Museum since 2015, and I know he’ll continue to demonstrate his outstanding leadership capabilities as Chair. His passion for the National Museum of Australia and its role in forming our national cultural identity will be crucial in the years to come.

‘I’m grateful Professor Clare Wright has agreed to join the Council. Her expertise in Australian history will be invaluable to the Museum. I look forward to her bringing a new perspective to the Council, the Minister concluded.

More recent appointments