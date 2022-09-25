On the move: Latest sector appointments

Melbourne Fringe welcomes new staff

Melbourne Fringe has announced three new appointments to its core staff. Joining the organisation are: Peta Duncan (Program Coordinator, Deadly Fringe); Ebony Addinsall (Head of Marketing) and Toby Sullivan (General Manager).

Peta Duncan is the Program Coordinator for Deadly Fringe, Melbourne Fringe’s First Nations program. She is a proud Meriam woman of the Piadram Clan from Mer Island in the Torres Strait with a background in advocacy and project support. She is excited to be able to combine her love for the creative industry with her passion to support and uplift the Frist Nations arts community.

Ebony Addinsall is an influential marketing manager with over 10 years’ experience in Australia’s creative industries. Addinsall has delivered marketing campaigns for some of Melbourne’s leading arts organisations through her tenures at Millmaine, Melbourne Theatre Company and most recently Creative Partnerships Australia and brings extensive experience in audience development, marketing strategy and advocacy for private sector support for the arts.

Toby Sullivan is a seasoned producer and manager with decades of experience working in festivals across Melbourne, Sydney and abroad. A veteran of the comedy scene, Sullivan has delivered an extraordinary number of shows to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, brought First Nations comedy to the forefront via the Aboriginal Comedy Festival, and brought prominent international acts to Australia as part of the Spice Night Tour. He has produced shows for the Sydney Festival, Adelaide Festival Centre and the Melbourne Theatre Company. He takes over this role with current GM Will Dawson taking on Partnerships and Development responsibilities in his capacity as Deputy CEO.

Creative Director and CEO, Simon Abrahams said the organisation’s newest team appointments reflect Melbourne Fringe’s dedication to ensuring a bold and ambitious independent arts sector. ‘Toby, Ebony and Peta are brilliant additions to the Melbourne Fringe team, bringing skill, energy and experience as we enter our 40th birthday Festival.’

New MD for Experimenta

Experimenta has announced the recent appointment of Kim de Kretser as the Melbourne-based orgnaisation’s new Managing Director.

De Kretser is a creative director, producer, curator, wilderness wanderer, and artist who specialises in bringing people together through art, conversations, public happenings, technology, and nature. She is passionate about working with multi-disciplinary teams to produce experiences that illuminate creative possibilities, spark conversation, expand thought, inspire action, and promote positive social movements.

Her most recent roles include Artistic Director of Immerse 2021 – Greater Melbourne’s largest public arts festival, the development of arts platform threeOclock Gallery (2016) and Arts for a Cause (2005-2010), and founding and directing her business Peak Events (2000-2012).

De Kretzer holds a Master of Art (Art in Public Space) from RMIT University and is an associate member of RMIT’s Contemporary Art and Social Transformation and AEGIS RMIT Research Network for Art and Environment. Her research projects include Fielding (2018) and Empire of Dirt (2017) for RMIT University and its partners. She is also an artist in residence at Linden New Art.

Experimenta Board chair, John Merakovsky said, ‘Kim’s depth and breadth of experience encompasses all aspects of end-to-end creative management. She is exceptionally well-placed to lead Experimenta in delivering ambitious, daring, and complex projects that redefine what art can be.’

Tilt appoints new curator

NSW-based Tilt Industrial Design has furthered its investment in the public art sector in Melbourne with the appointment of a new Melbourne-based Curator and Design Manager, Laura Clauscen.

The appointment sees Tilt expanding its reach into Victoria and its investment in the public arts sector.

With nine years of experience working as a creative consultant across the applied and public arts sectors, including four-plus years at Broached Commissions as General Manager and Design Director, Clauscen’s end-to-end experience working with both commercial and culturally significant applied-arts collections, public art commissions and exhibitions – as well as strategic design direction – will enable Tilt to diversify its offering across architecture, landscape architecture and public art.

Laura Clauscen joins Tilt. Photo: Supplied

Clauscen’s education at both home and abroad, encompassing Media & Communications at RMIT University and design studies at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, has seen her develop an acute understanding and appreciation for visual and material culture and design in relation to both history and the environment.

‘My interest in materials and atmospheres is connected to a deep curiosity for how humans interact with objects, architecture and urban spaces and how these elements are used to express historical, social and environmental themes,’ said Clauscen.

‘Public art provides an opportunity to communicate social values and ask questions that relate to how we use civic space, through storytelling. I look forward to working with such a renowned studio as Tilt.’

Clauscen’s new appointment will see her on the ground in Melbourne, furthering business

development prospects for Tilt by offering creative and strategic consultancy for public art projects in the state from start to finish.

Projects delivered by Tilt Industrial Design include installations with Vivid Sydney (Endless

Love, Gravitational Grid, Earth Deities) as well Sea Mirror at One Central Park and Musical Spheres at Angel Place. Tilt is currently working on a public art sculpture in Melbourne named Lane Change for Brimbank Aquatic and Wellness Centre, alongside architects Office Feuerman.

McClelland announces new Board Member

Associate Professor Michael-Shawn Fletcher joins the Board of McClelland Sculpture Park + Gallery. Dr Fletcher is Director of Research Capability at the Indigenous Knowledge Institute and the Associate Dean (Indigenous) in the Faculty of Science at the University of Melbourne.

A descendant of the Wiradjuri and a geographer, Dr Fletcher is interested in the long-term human-environment interactions. His research group focusses on understanding how landscapes evolve through time using microfossils stored in sediments.

Chair of the McClelland Board, the Hon Simon Crean, says Dr Fletcher brings to McClelland a high level of expertise in, and understanding of, some of the major issues facing mainstream cultural organisations in Australia today.

‘Michael’s recent research has a particular emphasis on how Indigenous burning has shaped the Australian landscape and how Indigenous knowledge needs to be meaningfully incorporated into landscape management to tackle many of the environmental challenges we face today.

‘As Australia’s premier gallery presenting art and sculpture with nature, McClelland has a strong commitment to raising awareness of and celebrating First Nations Peoples’ culture and wisdom through our public programming. We are confident Michael will play a significant role in helping McClelland achieve ongoing success.’

Dr Fletcher joins existing Board Members The Hon Simon Crean; Matt Healy LLB/BA, MAICD; The Hon Stephen Charles AO QC; Jon Clements; Lisa Roet; John Young Zerunge AM; Shireen Jahan; Dr Rory Hyde; Dr Gillian Kay; Ian Davis OAM; Michael Wise QC.

Director appointed for CDU’s new Academy of the Arts

Dr Amanda Morris has been appointed Director of Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) new Academy of the Arts, to shape the direction of the academy and invigorate creative education in the Northern Territory.

Dr Amanda Morris, Director, CDU Academy of the Arts. Photo: Supplied

Morris brings considerable experience in the arts and education sectors including 17 years at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), most recently in the role of Executive Director Conservatoire.

At NIDA, she was also instrumental in establishing VET courses and in developing the NIDA Open Program, a performing arts short course program, which attracted up to 15,000 people annually across Australia.

CDU’s Academy of the Arts will look to invigorate creative education in the Northern Territory by delivering a range of education programs in visual, screen and the performing arts.

A vibrant arts and cultural hub will be developed with students able to collaborate with each other, arts practitioners and teachers on exhibitions, screenings, performances, and festivals.

Morris said she looks forward to working with CDU staff and students as well as the broader Northern Territory arts community to develop the Academy.

‘CDU has the opportunity to create a unique Academy of the Arts, one that gives focus to contemporary Australian arts across disciplines and is informed by and celebrates First Nations arts practices,” Dr Morris said.

‘A significant part of my role will be to help shape CDU’s Academy of the Arts so that art lovers from across the Territory can study visual and performing arts without feeling like they need to leave the Territory.’

‘I will look to seek ideas from a range of stakeholders including CDU staff, students, alumni and the broader NT arts community to ensure the Academy provides a collaborative and creative environment for our students to develop their skills.

‘I plan to draw on connections in the arts from across Australia and internationally to collaborate with us and set up partnerships to support our students so that young, emerging artists can graduate with the skills and confidence to make a rewarding career of their own,’ she Morris said.

