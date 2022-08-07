On the Move Latest sector appointments

New CEO for Arts Centre Melbourne

Respected curator, arts administrator and current CEO of Canberra’s National Portrait Gallery, Karen Quinlan AM, has been appointed as the new CEO of Arts Centre Melbourne.

‘We could not be more thrilled that Karen will be joining us as CEO at such a pivotal moment in our history,’ said Ian Carson, AM, President of the Victorian Arts Centre Trust.

Quinlan brings a wealth of senior experience to the role, having held leadership positions at some of Australia’s most revered creative organisations. She is most recognised for her transformative role as Director of Bendigo Art Gallery from 2000 until 2018, working with international cultural institutions to bring blockbuster exhibitions to regional Victoria, driving cultural tourism and the visitor economy.

Carson said Quinlan stood out as a proven and inspiring leader amongst a very strong field of candidates following a global search.

‘Her strength in working with teams across the arts sector, bringing innovation and fresh thinking to her roles as well as her deep commitment to First Nations people and the principles of diversity and inclusion made her a compelling candidate,’ Carson said.

‘She possesses an outstanding reputation and is well respected nationally and internationally for her leadership.’

Over the past four years, Quinlan has steered the National Portrait Gallery through a period of change and ambition, and as a result the Gallery has markedly extended its reach and profile nationally. Her new position marks an opportunity for Quinlan to move back to her home state.

Quinlan, who was awarded an Order of Australia medal in 2019 for Services to the Arts, said she was could not be more excited to be joining the team at Arts Centre Melbourne.



‘Arts Centre Melbourne is a cultural institution of global significance and is a place that connects performers, artists, makers and presenters. The transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct will redefine our experience, engage new audiences and inspire generations to come,’ she said.



‘As an arts leader I am excited and energised by the prospect of leading the extraordinary team at Art Centre Melbourne, working with Ian Carson AM and the Trust, embracing change and growth, and importantly delivering a world class experience for the community in my hometown!’



Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos welcomed the appointment.



‘An exceptional creative leader, Karen brings her vast credentials and talent to drive this next pivotal stage for our iconic Arts Centre, playing an important role in the transformation of our arts precinct more broadly,’ he said.



‘Karen’s ambitious thinking has seen her forge a dynamic career, growing compelling cultural destinations across Australia – her appointment will see one of Victoria’s most significant cultural institutions continue to flourish,’ Dimopoulos said.



Carson said the Trust was also excited by Quinlan’s ambition and determination to help Arts Centre Melbourne deliver on its plans to transform its physical buildings for a new generation, and its business operations.



‘Karen is also keen to bring our prestigious Australian Performing Arts Collection of more than 700,000 objects to life, diversify audiences and further elevate the reach and impact of our creative learning programs across Victoria,’ Carson said.



Before moving to the National Portrait Gallery in the ACT, Quinlan was a Professor of Practice and Director of the La Trobe Art Institute La Trobe University; a former Trustee of the State Library of Victoria; and Board Member and former Chair of the Public Galleries Association of Victoria. Quinlan has also previously been a board member of the NGV’s Victorian Foundation of Living Australian Artists, and the Melbourne Fashion Festival.



Carson thanked Arts Centre Melbourne’s leadership team, led by Interim CEO Leanne Lawrence, for progressing the organisation’s change agenda while the recruitment process was undertaken.



‘The Trust had every confidence in Leanne and the team to keep the organisation focused on recovery and delivering our new strategy; and they’ve delivered,’ Carson said.



Quinlan will commence her role on 3 October.

QPAC announces new head of First Nations programming

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has appointed Kamilaroi descendant Bradley Chatfield, an established arts worker, as its new Head of First Nations Programming.

The appointment signals QPAC’s ongoing and firm commitment to build on connections with community, and to further embed First Nations stories, talent and voices in annual programming and throughout the organisation.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said Chatfield’s community connections and extensive industry experience, both as an artist and an arts leader, positioned him perfectly to take QPAC’s First Nations programming, community engagement and industry relationships forward.

‘For some time now, QPAC has been working towards furthering a deeper connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in both our business and programming and we’re very pleased to be welcoming Bradley to help us build on the work already done,’ Kotzas said.

‘Bradley brings a wealth of experience, relationships and connections to this position that will play an integral role in elevating and acknowledging the importance of First Nations arts and voices across Queensland.’

Chatfield has a broad career of more than 30 years in the arts including many years as an acclaimed international contemporary dancer before moving into management and executive roles. He has worked with some of Australia’s most respected dance companies including Sydney Dance Company, The Australian Ballet and Dancenorth as well as heading up the dance faculty at the Aboriginal Centre for the Performing Arts (ACPA) in Brisbane. He has also held board appointments with BlakDance, Australasian Dance Collective and SUPERCELL Dance Festival.

Additionally, Chatfield has extensive experience working as a peer assessor, committee member and guest répétiteur for various organisations including the Australia Council for the Arts, Arts Queensland, Sydney Dance Company, and The Australian Ballet. He comes to QPAC from Transit Dance in Melbourne where he held the role of Contemporary Course Director and Head of Contemporary Development.

Chatfield said he was drawn to the role because of the platform QPAC gives to First Nations’ voices through the legacy of storytelling.

‘In a state as large as Queensland, QPAC has a responsibility to promote and nurture First Nations artists and organisations with support from our community. Queensland has numerous First Nations cultural and contemporary arts practitioners and I believe QPAC is in a position to assist and support artists through its programming, community engagement opportunities and professional development,’ Chatfield said.

‘As we work towards reconciliation, our First Nations voices need to be louder and stronger than ever. Art is a powerful way to convey messages and to continue culture and heritage that has been handed down from generation to generation.’

As Head of First Nations Programming, Chatfield will lead the organisation’s First Nations team in planning, curating and producing QPAC’s First Nations program, ensuring community engagement outcomes and contributing to a national conversation.

Chatfield will commence with QPAC on 15 August 2022.

Regional Arts Victoria farewells CEO

After more than nine years at Regional Arts Victoria, including the last five-and-a-half as CEO, Joe Toohey has announced he will step down in September 2022 to join the Wheeler Centre for Books, Writing and Ideas as Head of Finance.

‘It has been the most rewarding job, and I’ll have more to say reflecting on my amazing time at Regional Arts Victoria,’ Toohey said.

‘I think though that now is the right time to offer this exciting opportunity up to someone new. Regional Arts Victoria has a great team, and the organisation is in an excellent position to continue leading creative practice alongside artists and communities across the State.’

Regional Arts Victoria is now seeking a new CEO to lead the organisation into its next chapter. Applications close 24 August 2022.

Resident Director joins MTC

Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) has appointed director, writer and dramaturg Tasnim Hossain as the Company’s new Resident Director.

In making the announcement, MTC Artistic Director and Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said, ‘Tasnim is a brilliant mind and a talented artist. She brings with her broad experience developing new works, a deep network of artistic collaborators nationally and demonstrated leadership within the industry. She is a sought-after director, dramaturg and writer for screen and stage so it’s a total coup to have her join the Company.’

Working closely with the Artistic Director and wider team, the Resident Director holds a key artistic position, actively supporting and contributing to the creative endeavours of the Company.

‘Tasnim is no stranger to Melbourne Theatre Company, having been part of our 2018 Women in Theatre Program and director for our 2022 First Stage writers’ program. It is our great fortune to now have Tasnim join the artistic team as the Company enters a new era that centres the development of new works in our artistic mission and invests in the talent of our local artists,’ Sarks said.

In 2022 Hossain won the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Direction of an Independent Production for Yellow Face (Dinosaurus Productions/KXT) and was shortlisted for the 2022 Griffin Award for her script Bombay Takeaway. Her other recent directing credits include How I Learned to Drive and Eat Me (NIDA); Rough Draft #49 – Garage Sale (STC); and the 2021 Griffin Award readings. Earlier this year she also co-adapted and dramaturged Burn Witch Burn (fervour.) and was part of Co-Curious’s On the Bright Side supported by Netflix. As assistant director Hossain worked on Banging Denmark (STC) and The House at Boundary Road, Liverpool (Bontom).

Hossain said, ‘I am thrilled to be joining Melbourne Theatre Company’s artistic team under Anne-Louise’s leadership. To be working with a company with such an esteemed history and clear vision for the future excites me as an artist who is passionate about theatre’s contribution to society. I am looking forward to contributing to the Company’s support for new Australian voices, and to meeting and working with Melbourne’s vibrant artistic community.’

Hossain has served on the board of Australian Theatre for Young People since 2018 and is an alumna of the Australia Council for the Arts Future Leaders Program. She was Artistic Associate at NIDA and is a tutor in theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts.

As a writer, she has toured around Australia performing her solo works and written short plays for Playwriting Australia’s Dear Australia project, ABC Radio National Fictions, Canberra Youth Theatre, Shopfront, and ATYP. She was a creator, writer and actor on Carpark Clubbing (ABC iView) and has also contributed to SBS Voices and ABC Everyday.

Hossain is the latest addition to Melbourne Theatre Company’s artistic team, following Jennifer Medway’s appointment as Head of New Work.

New Creative Director announced for Asia TOPA

Curator, Artistic Director and writer Jeff Khan has been appointed as the new Creative Director of Asia TOPA: Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts.

The outgoing Performance Space Artistic Director and CEO is an experienced arts leader recognised for creating innovative artistic programs across diverse contemporary artforms including performance, visual art, dance and new media.



‘We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Khan as the new Creative Director of Asia TOPA. His arts leadership, reputation and passion for contemporary Asia-Pacific arts make him a perfect fit to lead this innovative and imaginative festival that has achieved so much since it launched in 2017,’said Melanie Smith, Arts Centre Melbourne Executive Director, Performing Arts.



‘The team at Arts Centre Melbourne have reflected and listened to community on the future of the festival and recognise that Asia TOPA must be led by an individual with a lived experience of this region.

‘Asia TOPA is an increasingly significant platform for Australian artists working in international Asian and Pacific collaborations and partnerships. And we’re excited to be entering a new phase of the festival with Jeff. Our shared ambition to continue to grow opportunities for artists from the region, with Asian-Pacific heritage and the diaspora to present their work in an international context, is thrilling to consider,’ continued Smith.

Khan has an impressive track record as a contemporary curator and Artistic Director, with a reputation in the region as a cutting-edge visionary in experimental performance. He brings with him an exciting vision for the future of Asia TOPA, having worked across performance, dance and the visual arts with a particular interest in interdisciplinary projects and experimental practices.



Khan said of his appointment: ‘I’m beyond excited to be returning to Naarm to take up the Creative Directorship of Asia TOPA. We live in a dynamic and exciting region with an extraordinarily rich and diverse array of artistic cultures – and I look forward to collaborating widely with artists, partners and the Arts Centre Melbourne team to bring brilliant artistic experiences to Melbourne from across the Asia-Pacific.



‘It’s a true honour to be continuing the exceptional work of Stephen Armstrong and his team, who have established Asia TOPA as an internationally-recognised festival for Asia-Pacific performance. As the world opens up again, I can’t wait to get started on Asia TOPA’s next phase,’ he added.



For more than a decade at Performance Space, Khan oversaw the development and delivery of the annual Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art and programs that situate Australian practice in an Asia-Pacific context. Prior to joining Performance Space, he was the Artistic Director of Melbourne’s Next Wave Festival from 2007-2010, Guest Curator of NEW12 (Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, 2012) and Primavera 09 (Museum of Contemporary Art, 2009). Khan has also held roles and guest curatorships at the Fusebox Festival (Texas), RISING, Gertrude Contemporary, Perth Institute of Contemporary Art, John Curtin Gallery, and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum (New York).



Khan has a distinguished history working with artists from the region and presenting their work with a sharp curatorial vision. He creates a space and place for the dynamic connection between artists and audience across multiple artforms.



Sidney Myer Fund CEO Leonard Vary said the Sidney Myer Fund was delighted that Jeff Khan has been appointed to lead Asia TOPA.



‘He brings with him the perfect mix of experience, vision and networks to build on the festival’s wonderful history. With our borders reopened and international tensions in the news, the need to develop positive and collaborative cultural connections with our regional neighbours has never been more pressing,’ said Vary.



Arts Centre Melbourne also acknowledged the outstanding work and contribution of outgoing founding Creative Director Stephen Armstrong, who led Asia TOPA’s highly successful first two festivals in 2017 and 2020.

Asia TOPA 2020 engaged artists from 22 countries and regions who performed across 56 cultural venues and spaces. The festival was presented in partnership with 72 Australian and 50 international cultural partners featuring 960 artists from the Asia-Pacific and around the world.

Asia TOPA (a joint initiative of the Sidney Myer Fund and Arts Centre Melbourne) is a three-month long festival celebrating the creative imagination of artists and cultures in the Asia-Pacific region. Created by Arts Centre Melbourne and presented by a consortium of Melbourne’s leading cultural institutions,Asia TOPA features new works from ground-breaking contemporary performance to the boldly iconic and sublimely classical. The next Asia TOPA will be held between January and March 2025.

Janine Collins, Chair of Performance Space, said, ‘Jeff’s contribution to Performance Space and the future of contemporary arts has been outstanding. For more than a decade, he has led a period of growth and international recognition for the organisation and artists. It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to work with Jeff since I joined the Board in 2015. We have achieved so much together.’

In related news, Performance Space has announced the appointment of Vanessa Lloyd as CEO.

‘We welcome our General Manager of the last seven years, Vanessa Lloyd into the role of CEO. Vanessa has played an integral role beside Jeff during the delivery of all our programs, including Liveworks and contributed directly to our success. I look forward to working with her and our established Board into the future,’ Collins said.

Khan will commence in his role as Asia TOPA Creative Director on 13 September, though he will stay on at Performance Space in the role of Creative Consultant to oversee his curated program for the forthcoming 2022 edition of the Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art at Carriageworks from 20-30 October.

Victorian Music Development Office announces new Director

The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) has announced Jas Moore as its new Director. In the role, Moore will reinforce and advance the opportunities and pathways that support the Victorian music industry.

Hailing from Albury Wodonga, Moore has a depth of experience across the music sector, including managing his own independent record label, Club Seven, and collaborating with a range of bands, musicians, venues, large-scale public events and radio broadcasters SYN and Triple R.

He has worked with Big Scary, The Meanies, Lorde, Baker Boy, Courtney Barnett, Hiatus Kaiyote, Cable Ties, Tina Arena, Sui Zhen and The Harpoons as well as programmed events for White Night and the Reclink Community Cup.

Music Victoria CEO, Simone Schinkel said, ‘Jas will be a huge asset for the music sector. He has a real eye for opportunity, is a natural problem solver and will create some special global connections across the industry.’

Screen Queensland Studios appoints Manager

Screen Queensland has announced Mark Melrose as Manager, Studios Operations, to lead Screen Queensland Studios through a period of expansion from the state’s capital up to tropical Far North Queensland.

Melrose’s remit is to drive occupancy at Screen Queensland Studios: Brisbane and oversee the construction and eventual operation of Screen Queensland Studios: Cairns (opening 2023) plus another facility set for the Gold Coast.

Melrose brings over 25 years’ experience in entertainment and sports operations management to Screen Queensland, most recently as Festival Director of Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival in Winton, where he grew attendance by 311% over his nine years leading the major event.

His other executive positions have included Operations Manager for the 2021 Brisbane International Film Festival (BIFF) and 15 years at Queensland Rugby where he was Head of Operations for eight years following other senior roles.

As a long-time Director of his firm MDM Consulting Group, some of Melrose’s high-profile clients included major radio and television network Southern Cross Austereo, Queensland Cricket and community broadcaster Briz 31.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich welcomed Melrose to the team, highlighting his demonstrable commitment to the industry and unique blend of skills.



‘Well-known to our local industry as a leader in the screen culture sector, we are delighted that Screen Queensland Studios will now benefit from Mark’s significant experience, depth-of-knowledge and relationships in film as well as results-driven business operations,’ said Munnich.

‘Mark joins us following the Queensland Government’s recent announcement that Screen Queensland Studios: Cairns has received a further $5.8 million, boosting our budget to $12.6 million, so we are all greatly looking forward to starting construction soon and opening our doors next year.’

Melrose said he was excited to see the Cairns studio blueprints come to life and is ready for the challenge of running the studios network.

‘As a festival director engaged with screening and celebrating film, I have seen Queensland grow as a local production hub and a destination for Australian and international productions, drawn by our enviable combination of stunning locations, fantastic weather and studio facilities,’ he said.

‘I’m extremely passionate about providing space for local talent to thrive and I’m focused on strategically leveraging the current success of Screen Queensland Studios to further propel production attraction in the diverse and film-friendly regions of Brisbane and Far North Queensland.’

Recent productions filmed at Screen Queensland Studios: Brisbane include NBC Universal series JOE vs CAROLE, Young Rock (Season 1) and Paramount Pictures’ Love and Monsters.

Once complete, Screen Queensland Studios: Cairns will significantly enhance the region’s production capacity, complementing its warm tropical climate and proximity to such desirable film locations as the Great Barrier Reef, the Daintree Rainforest and Port Douglas.

The comedy feature film Wizards! by Plan B Entertainment, See-Saw Films and A24 starring Pete Davidson and Orlando Bloom is currently filming in Cairns and surrounding Far North Queensland locations.

The 6,500 square metre (69,965sqft) building site in a former warehouse in Portsmith, is situated on a 4.8 hectare (11.9 acres) footprint, ideally located five minutes from downtown Cairns and 13 minutes from the airport, with excellent access to major highways connecting the region.

Coriole Music Festival appoints Artistic Director

Orchestral principal and chamber musician Simon Cobcroft has been appointed Artistic Director of South Australia’s Coriole Chamber Music Festival for three years, commencing in 2023. Cobcroft takes over the Directorship from his friend and colleague Anna Goldsworthy who has directed the event since 2019.

Cobcroft is well known to audiences in Australia and further afield as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician. Since 2014, he has been principal cellist with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, and has also held the positions of Associate Principal Cello with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (2012-2014), and Sub-Principal Cello with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (2003-2011). Cobcroft has been a frequent guest performer with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra, the Bournemouth Symphony, Denmark’s Esbjerg Ensemble and the London Philharmonic Orchestra. In recent years he has appeared as a guest principal with the Tasmanian and Singapore Symphony Orchestras, and the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Announcing the appointment, Mark de Raad of the McLaren Vale Music Festival Association said, ‘We are very much looking forward to having Simon on board and experiencing all the joy that his vision will bring to us over the coming years. Many thanks to Anna Goldsworthy for her wonderful stewardship and excellent artistic programming over the past four years, especially during the complex time of COVID – we certainly look forward to her continuing involvement with us in other ways into the future!’

Goldsworthy said, ‘Simon’s deep musical intelligence and conviviality are the perfect combination for this unique festival. It is a pleasure to be handing over the reins to such a beloved member of our musical community.’

Cobcroftsaid, ‘I am thrilled to be the next Artistic Director of the wonderful Coriole Music Festival! For almost a quarter of a century, superb musicians from Australia and further afield have come together at Coriole to challenge and delight audiences with boldly curated programs, combining the familiar and much loved with the rare, the new and the undiscovered.

‘The past few years have presented unprecedented challenges to all humanity, and for musicians, the almost unthinkable prospect of prolonged silence and isolation. In 2023, the Coriole Music Festival will reflect on the themes of exile, isolation and reunion, exploring the music that flows from those who, unwillingly or with alacrity, have embraced introspection and solitude.

‘The 2023 festival will feature works by Rachmaninov in the year of his 150th birthday, a composer who faced the melancholy and passion of isolation in forced exile; Britten, whose music explores questioning, fantastical inner worlds; and the kaleidoscopic imagination of Stravinsky in America,’ he said.

The full program for the 2023 Coriole Music Festival will be announced later in the year.

Western Edge welcomes new Chair and Artistic Leadership team

Western Edge continues to evolve its lateral leadership model by creating an artistic leadership team of five diverse artists who will be supported by new Board members and new Board Chair, Veronica Pardo.

Pardo has been leading the work on cultural equity in Australia for more than 15 years, heading peak organisations such as Arts Access Victoria and Multicultural Arts Victoria. She has worked with more than 150 cultural organisations, focusing on issues such as racial equity and justice, cultural safety, diversity and inclusion. Pardo is currently on the Board of VicHealth and is the outgoing Chair of Next Wave.

Joining her are two new Board members: Anushka Wijendra and Liss Gabb, who have experience in business strategy, governance, digital strategy and marketing and arts management, creative producing, community development and youth mental health respectively.

Pardo said of her new role, ‘My work has been at the pointy end of change working with communities that are very important to me – predominantly communities of colour and communities of people with disability – around issues of representation in the arts.

‘My passion is to ensure that I walk with communities who have experienced marginalisation and to ensure that any organisation that I work with then creates opportunities for the leaders from those communities to take over. I’m interested in melting my expertise with Western Edge to see if we can be a powerful agent for change in the sector.’

Western Edge has also announced the appointment of Chanella Macri and Stephen Nicolazzo as new co-Artistic Directors, joining John Marc Desengano to helm the company’s artistic leadership for 2022 and beyond.

Chanella Macri is an actor, writer and theatre-maker whose credits include Looking for Alibrandi, The View from Up Here and Australian Realness. A previous Lead Artist for Western Edge, Macri has worked in various capacities since 2019, including co-directing The Watching and co-developing one of the company’s flagship productions, Lele, Butterfly. A second-generation Samoan-Italian immigrant, Macri’s own practice is both deeply informed by and embedded within her community. Her appointment will not only build on the company’s intersectional approach to practice, but also help to further engage communities in the West.

Stephen Nicolazzo is a theatre director who has directed for Melbourne Theatre Company, Malthouse Theatre, Belvoir, Griffin Theatre Company, Arts Centre Melbourne and Arts House. His works have won 12 Green Room Awards, including Best Direction in 2017 (The Happy Prince), as well as a Sydney Theatre Award. In 2022, he directed the world premiere of Looking for Alibrandi.

As Western Edge continues to expand the scope of its professional development program, Nicolazzo’s wealth of experience in the industry will help to provide a bridge into the sector for young, emerging artists.

