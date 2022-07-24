On the move: Latest sector appointments

University of Melbourne appoints inaugural Reimagining Museums and Collections Director

Professor Brook Andrew has been announced as the inaugural Reimagining Museums and Collections Director at the University of Melbourne.

This leadership position, created with the generous support of the Mordant Family, will focus on the urgent international need to create spaces of care and rethink museum practices through a global collective of First Nations creatives, community members and scholars.

Museums and Collections Director Rose Hiscock welcomed the appointment.

‘The role to reimagine practice and methodologies through a First Nations lens of healing is crucial to the future of museums and we are delighted that Brook Andrew will be leading this important work,’ Hiscock said.

Andrew, whose kinship is Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal on his mother’s side and Celtic on his father’s side, is an accomplished artist, writer and scholar.

He will collaborate with the newly formed international collective BLAK Care of Radical Energy (BLAK C.O.R.E.). This collective is driven by First Nations methodologies and cultural practices focusing on care and healing in often culturally precarious spaces.

Andrew said of his appointment: ‘This role is an opportunity to practice our ways of culture and to support opportunities of walumarra (protection) through a focus on Yindyamarra gunhanha, solidarity, systemic change, and healing.’

Yindyamarra gunhanha is a Wiradjuri word which translates to ongoing respect – Andrew created this term as an alternative to the term decolonial.

Central to the Program are the Mordant Family BLAK C.O.R.E Fellowships; 12 Fellowships over four years to support local and international First Nations creatives, cultural and thought leaders. This is a rare opportunity for Fellows to rest and regenerate, while having time to collaborate and extend reciprocity through their own agenda of radical energy and enquiry.

These Fellowships will seed radical care work and influence within the Museums and Collections and wider University community, supporting connections with grass roots communities, academics, and researchers. The unique Mordant Family Fellowships demonstrate the need for ambitious and urgent work needed in this global space of museum and healing practices.

Honorary Enterprise Professor Cav. Simon Mordant AO is a passionate collector of contemporary art with a long history of benefaction to the arts.

‘I have long admired how the University of Melbourne has put the arts as central to all it does – making it unique in Australia. This new initiative to put First Nations as core to the discussion could not have come at a more important time and these Fellowships will make a lasting impact not only on the recipients but also on all they touch and engage with,’ Mordant said.

‘We have known Rose Hiscock and Brook Andrew for a long time and admire their ambitions. We are delighted to support this initiative.’

The first Mordant Family Fellowship has been announced as British-Kenyan artist Grace Ndiritu. The Fellowship commenced in June 2022 and will connect Ndiritu with First Nations peoples within the museum, contemporary art and healing space.

Arts North West welcomes Executive Director

Arts North West has welcomed a new Executive Director, Lauren Mackley.

Growing up in Manilla, Mackley has worked and lived throughout the New England North West region and joins the Arts North West team from Gunnedah, where she previously worked as the Cultural Precinct Team Leader and Arts and Cultural Officer for Gunnedah Shire Council.

Mackley has a Degree in Contemporary Arts and Education (Secondary) and is currently enrolled in a Graduate Certificate of Urban and Regional Planning at UNE.

Mackley has been nominated for the NSW Premier’s Youth Award for her dedication to the arts and is the recipient of the Leo Kelly Local Government Arts Awards for her innovative consultation with First Nations communities. Many of her projects and collaborations have won national and regional recognition for their contribution to the arts sector, tourism and economic benefits to regional communities.

In a previous life, Mackley painted, created artist books, assemblage installations and participated in performance arts; embracing any arts practice to enrich wellbeing and contribute to collective creativity. She has also been a valuable member of the Arts North West Board for over five years.

‘I am so excited to be starting my new role here as the Executive Director of Arts North West,’ Mackley said in a statement.

‘This little organisation is an absolute powerhouse of creative and cultural knowledge, providing advice, advocacy and support to the entire New England North West arts community and I feel really honoured to join the team. I can’t wait to hit the road and head out across our 11 LGAs [local government areas] to say hello to old and new friends of Arts North West as we put together our new strategic plan. This is a perfect opportunity for you to get in touch and let us know how best we can support you and your community as we map out the future direction of our Regional Arts Development Organisation’

In related news, Arts North West also welcomes Kelly Lye to the role of Admin Officer. Lye is a New England native, originally from Tamworth and now residing in Armidale. She is a practising letterpress artist and preservationist with a home studio boasting three antique printing presses, and she runs a small business selling cards and prints as Hopscotch Press. She is also a volunteer at NERAM’s Museum of Printing, and the Vice-President of Black Gully Printmakers.

Having worked at NERAM, UNE, and Central Northern Regional Libraries, Lye brings experience in systems and database administration, graphic and web design, arts programming, events, and education, and is a certified web accessibility specialist with a focus on inclusion and sustainability.

Simultaneously, Arts North West farewells Lorrayne Fishenden as she embarks on a new journey into motherhood.

‘After ten years of dedication to Arts North West and the building of our Aboriginal Cultural Support Program, we wish Lorrayne Fishenden all the best … Lorrayne has been a passionate advocate to First Nations Culture, Arts and Community, and we are certain she will carry on this love and dedication into the next generation. A massive thanks to you and your wonderful team at 2 Rivers Pty Ltd for the years of service,’ said an Arts North West spokesperson.

Arts North West facilitates the development of arts and cultural projects and initiatives across the whole region, building a rich cultural landscape in the New England North West and increasing participation in arts and cultural activities.

Theatre Council of Tasmania farewells President

Jen Cramer, President of the Theatre Council of Tasmania, is leaving the organisation, having been appointed the new Manager of the Minyma Kutjara Arts Project in Irrunytju, WA.

‘Sadly, this means Tasmania loses one of our theatre greats, but it shows the amazing quality of people working in our small state. We wish Jen all the best with her new project,’ said a Theatre Council of Tasmania spokesperson.

Located on Ngaanyatjarra Lands, Minyma Kutjara Arts Project is the central creative hub of the Irrunytju community. Artists young and old come together to create artworks, share stories and pass on knowledge, working in a diverse range of mediums while creating a sustainable business model for future generations.

New CEO for Night Time Industries Association

Sydney’s Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has announced the appointment of its new CEO Mick Gibb.

Gibb is joining the NTIA at a crucial time as the night time industries bounce back from the impacts of lockouts and lockdowns. His deep experience in public affairs and advocacy campaigning will be an invaluable addition to the organisation’s collective efforts to realise the potential of the night time economy.

NTIA Chair, Justine Baker, said, ‘The NTIA Board is pleased to welcome Mick to the organisation and is confident that Mick will provide the kind of advocacy leadership needed to support our members and the night time sectors.

‘This is an incredibly important time for the sector as we rebuild. We still have much to do to firstly get our industries back to pre-pandemic strength and then to create a sustainable, diverse and exciting night-time ecosystem. Our industries have been the beneficiaries of many support mechanisms from the government which gave us a much needed lifeline. Now is the time we need to focus on long term change to set us up for the decades to come.

‘I’m looking forward to working with Mick to deliver value to our members and advocate for your needs,’ she said.

Mick Gibb is an external affairs professional experienced in leading communications, advocacy and stakeholder engagement in listed companies, state politics and advocacy organisations. His experience has accrued in the highly technical and heavily regulated financial services and technology sectors where public scrutiny and stakeholder interest is the norm.

Gibb joins the NTIA from ASX listed technology business ELMO Software where he led external relations across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Prior to joining ELMO Software, Mick was at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and served as a press secretary for former NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

He is a die-hard gig-goer who has been fortunate enough to see some of his favourite artists in iconic venues across Sydney – from Mark Lanegan at the Metro Theatre to Mere Women at the Landsowne. Gibb believes that a great night out can change lives.

Gibb said in a statement: ‘The devastating impact of lockout laws was still being felt by night time industry operators well before the full brunt of COVID-19 induced lockdowns slammed the sector. Through extraordinary resilience and ingenuity many operators were able to get through the storm. Sadly, there were many that weren’t.

‘Recovery from the lockouts and lockdowns will require Government and industry looking at the night time economy holistically. A thriving, safe and resilient night time economy is an ecosystem composed of many different elements. Whether it’s restaurants, bars, clubs, theatres or suppliers (to name but a few), these components all need to be firing for the night time economy to reach its full potential.

‘The NTIA is finalising a comprehensive recovery strategy that will be the centrepiece of its advocacy efforts. The recovery strategy brings together the voices of nearly 100 industry leaders on what needs to be done to rebuild the night time economy. The NTIA has also sought the voice of a diverse group of under 30-year-olds on what they want to see on a night out. This group will be a central resource for the NTIA to ensure our members hear what the youth audience want out of night time industries. The recovery strategy will be launched publicly in the coming months.

‘I look forward to working with all of our members to bring together a collective voice for the night. The NTIA will continue to take our members’ collective voice to Government, media and influential decision makers,’ he said.

The NTIA was established in 2018 to promote Sydney as a vibrant and creative city, and to build a new positive narrative for Sydney’s nightlife. Its board includes representatives from Sydney Fringe and APRA AMCOS as well as representatives from other sectors.

