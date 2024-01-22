On the move: latest sector appointments

Creative Australia CEO reappointed

The Albanese Labor Government has welcomed the reappointment of Mr Adrian Collette AM for a second five-year term as Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia.

Collette was originally appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia (formerly the Australia Council) in 2019. In his time in the position to date he has exhibited a strong commitment to the arts sector, while also playing a pivotal role in the development of and delivery of key outcomes in Revive, Australia’s National Cultural Policy.

Collette’s extensive industry experience will assist Creative Australia as it continues to develop and deliver ongoing support and change to the sector, including the establishment of a First Nations body and Writers Australia within the organisation.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Collette’s experience and leadership would ensure the continued success of Creative Australia.

‘The establishment of Creative Australia is the biggest transformation of Australia’s principal arts investment and advisory body since Gough Whitlam was Prime Minister,’ Burke said.

‘That was possible thanks to the leadership of Adrian Colette.

‘That leadership will be critical to the future of Creative Australia and the arts in this country,’ the Minister added.

Prior to his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia, Collette served as a member of the Australia Council Board between July 2013 and December 2018 and chaired the Major Performing Arts Panel. He held the position of Chief Executive of Opera Australia for 16 years, and has also worked in book publishing for a decade – including as Managing Director, Reed Books. Collette was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2008 for service to the performing arts, particularly through executive roles with Opera Australia, as a mentor to young artists, publishing, and to the community.

Collette’s reappointment commences on 21 January 2024.

Byron Writers Festival announces new Artistic Director

Writer and arts leader Jessica Alice has been appointed as Artistic Director at Byron Writers Festival, formally starting in her new role in February.

‘We are delighted to welcome Jessica Alice to the position of Artistic Director and look forward to her curation of the 2024 Byron Writers Festival and leadership of the organisation in collaboration with Executive Director, Shien Chee,’ says Byron Writers Festival Chair, Adam van Kempen.

‘Jessica’s appointment follows the departure of Zoe Pollock, who resigned in September 2023 to focus on her family. The Board acknowledges the very significant contribution Zoe Pollock made to Byron Writers Festival in her tenure as Artistic Director and CEO over the last two years, including successfully returning the Festival to the stage after the pandemic and transitioning to a new site in Bangalow.’

Byron Writers Festival’s new Artistic Director, Jessica Alice. Photo: Sia Duff.

Alice joins Byron Writers Festival following her role as CEO of Writers SA, the peak organisation for writing and literature in South Australia. She has also served as Chair of the Arts Industry Council of South Australia and Chair of the National Young Writers Festival.

Alice brings extensive experience to the Festival, having previously worked across literature, festivals, media, theatre and visual arts. She was formerly Program Manager of Melbourne Writers Festival, co-Director of the National Young Writers’ Festival in New South Wales, and a member of the executive leadership team at Regional Arts Victoria. Alice will commence her position as Artistic Director of Byron Writers Festival in February 2024.

‘I am thrilled to join Byron Writers Festival as Artistic Director,’ Alice says. ‘Festivals are vital sites of civic discourse and democratic participation that place writers at the heart of public life – and Byron Writers Festival has long established itself as a leader in the sharing of storytelling and ideas.

‘I’m honoured to build on the tremendous legacy of the Festival to present this joyous celebration of books and literary culture in the Northern Rivers,’ she adds.

The 2024 Byron Writers Festival will take place from 9-11 August at Bangalow Showground.

New CEO joins Melbourne International Film Festival

The Board of Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced the appointment of Damien Hodgkinson in a newly created role of Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter in the organisation’s storied history.

Hodgkinson joins Australia’s largest film festival after 11 years at the helm of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as its Executive Director. In that role, he successfully grew the Festival’s audience and impact. Previously, he served as Executive Director Operations and Company Secretary with the Australia Business Arts Foundation; he has also worked as the CEO of Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Hodgkinson’s extensive experience – both executive and non-executive – crosses festivals, performing arts, visual arts, artists with a disability, arts for young people and tertiary arts education. He has also held national leadership roles in the government, not-for-profit and corporate sectors. This dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion resonates with MIFF’s commitment to championing dynamic and diverse voices from across the globe.

Damien Hodgkinson. Photo: Supplied.

As MIFF’s new CEO, Hodgkinson will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Festival. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing MIFF’s purpose to discover and showcase exceptional film talent and cinematic artistry, and to deliver compelling festival experiences for audiences.

‘I am both excited and honoured to join the MIFF team and for the opportunity to lead this iconic Festival through this next phase. MIFF is a beloved part of Melbourne’s winter experience and cultural expression and, more broadly, it plays an increasingly important role in the global and local film industry,’ Hodgkinson says.

Chair of MIFF’s Board of Directors, Teresa Zolnierkiewicz, says of the appointment: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Damien as CEO. His passion for the arts and his extensive leadership experience position him to make a positive impact on MIFF’s future. We are confident that under his leadership, and with the excellent team that is already in place, the Festival’s resilience will be fortified and MIFF’s cultural influence will be augmented and amplified.’

Hodgkinson will commence his role as CEO of Melbourne International Film Festival in March 2024.

Tracks Dance farewells co-AD and appoints Company Director

Tim Newth AM has formally resigned as the co-Artistic Director of Tracks Dance Company following a period of extended leave. He finished in the role at the end of December 2023.

Newth was Artistic co-Director from Tracks’ inception and was responsible for the company’s program, conception and artistic direction of all productions. He was also responsible for managing commissioned work and for the engagement of all artists and performers to realise these works. ArtsHub will publish an exit interview with Newth in the coming days.

Simultaneously, Tracks Dance has announced the appointment of Sean Pardy as Company Director. Pardy is a theatre-maker and arts administrator with over 25 years’ experience in the sector across a variety of roles. His practice is driven by a desire to see more artists in the world. He is passionate about nurturing creative communities and developing opportunities for independent artists. He approaches his work with calmness, compassion and humour.

Pardy was the Artistic Director of Brown’s Mart Theatre from 2013 to 2021 and facilitated the growth and development of the performing arts in the top end of the NT. His work at Brown’s Mart led to multiple award-winning plays being produced and published, including Broken by Mary Anne Butler, Bastard Territory by Stephen Carleton, Hush by Ciella Williams and Daly River Girl by Tessa Rose.

Read: Exit interview: Sean Pardy, Brown’s Mart Theatre

Together with Glenn Terry, Pardy established Critical Stages Touring (then known as Critical Stages) , generating increased employment opportunities for independent artists and making outstanding live theatre accessible to audiences throughout Australia. As a freelancer, Pardy has worked as a director, actor, lighting designer, facilitator and production manager for scores of companies across Australia.

He is a recipient of a Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award (Facilitator) and an Alumnus of the Australia Council Leadership Program (2016), Most recently, Pardy was a recipient of the 2023 Northern Territory Performing Arts Awards in the Legend category, alongside Yanyuwa and Wardaman woman and singer Dr Shellie Morris AO.

More recent appointments