On the move: latest sector appointments

Queensland Ballet announces new Artistic Director

Queensland Ballet has appointed Leanne Benjamin AM OBE as its new Artistic Director. This is a homecoming for Benjamin, a Queenslander who was named Australian of the Year in the UK 2023 and has been a vibrant voice in ballet, vocational development, advocacy and governance on the world stage for many years.

Benjamin will be the sixth Artistic Director to take the helm at Queensland Ballet and the first woman to assume the role.

Queensland Ballet Chair, Brett Clark, said: ‘This exciting appointment has been made following an extensive global recruitment search, which attracted unprecedented interest from candidates all around the world. The selection committee comprised Board Directors, internal leadership and external sector experts from Australia and abroad, including Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O’Hare CBE. Throughout the process, Leanne stood out with an innate currency of our art form, an uncanny alignment with our strategic cornerstones, which have been developed significantly throughout Li [Cunxin]’s tenure, and a visceral passion for Queensland.

‘As Vice Chair of the Board of Governors for The Royal Ballet Companies, Leanne has been influential in key sector developments relevant to The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet and The Royal Ballet School, which translate across to us as we consider our cornerstones of artistic, academy and community. This is indeed a unique qualification in our incoming Artistic Director, overlaying extensive onstage experience working with ballet lighthouses such as Margot Fonteyn, Rudolf Nureyev, Kenneth MacMillan, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Darcey Bussell and Carlos Acosta. She’s a formidable force, only retiring from the stage at the age of 49, as The Royal Ballet’s longest-serving ballerina.

‘Leanne is an international speaker, international judge and comes with outstanding global connections that will build on Li’s legacy and all those who have gone before him, to take Queensland Ballet into the next chapter. She is also sought after across the world as she has been muse to some of the most inspired choreographers of our art form. She was with Queensland Ballet in 2019 as part of the staging team here as the Company presented MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet for the second time. To have Kenneth MacMillan’s muse here in person is very inspirational for our dancers and artistic team,’ Clark concluded.

Queensland Ballet’s new Artistic Director Leanne Benjamin. Photo: Jason Bell.

In 2005, Benjamin received an OBE in recognition for her services to dance. In 2015, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and in 2014, she received an Honorary Doctorate of Performing Arts from Central Queensland University. In 2019, she was the recipient of the inaugural Agent-General Queensland Day Award.

Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O’Hare, who sat on the selection committee, said: ‘I am thrilled for Leanne embarking on this next exciting venture and seeing her life coming full circle back to her roots in Queensland. Leanne has been an extraordinary force of the British ballet scene, lauded first as a ballerina and then as a coach and passionate advocate for dance. During all these phases of her career, I have hugely admired her artistry and work ethic and have loved working with her.

‘Her roles on stage serve as a history lesson in the ballets that define The Royal Ballet, from the great 19th century classics like Giselle and The Sleeping Beauty, to Frederick Ashton works such as The Dream and the dramatic masterpieces by Kenneth MacMillan including Manon and Mayerling, through to ballets created with today’s leading choreographers Wayne McGregor and Christopher Wheeldon. Most recently, Leanne’s gift to The Royal Ballet has been coaching our current generation of dancers in some of these roles; how wonderful that she now takes this flair and generosity to Queensland Ballet. And how special that she can build on the fantastic legacy of Li Cunxin whom both she and I so greatly admire. We wish Leanne and all the dancers and staff at Queensland a vibrant future,’ he said.

Read: Exit interview: Li Cunxin, Queensland Ballet

Benjamin will be working alongside long-standing Queensland Ballet Executive Director, Dilshani Weerasinghe. It will be a reunion for the pair, who previously worked together at the Royal Opera House, home to The Royal Ballet, for eight years.

Weerasinghe said: ‘I remember landing at The Royal Opera House and meeting Leanne, a fellow antipodean, who had been there for a few years by then. I’ll never forget her interpretation of Manon, but equally, she was very present in all the diverse endeavour that surrounds performance, including donor and community engagement. She was ever generous despite a demanding schedule.

‘Time has passed and we have both gone on to have families and wider careers and I’m looking forward to exploring our working chemistry and rhythm. What excites me is that Leanne has also informed her experience with a currency that comes from her wider roles. Her heart sits with our art form, our artists and with Queensland. She has a vibrant, breathtaking vision across ballet pathways, ballet traditions and ballet fresh thinking. It’s an exciting time ahead for the Queensland Ballet, and for me personally,’ she said.

Speaking to her appointment, Benjamin said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to be returning home to Queensland – as Queensland Ballet’s sixth Artistic Director. It’s an incredible honour.

‘Ballet has been part of my life since I was a three-year-old in Rockhampton. If you had told that wide-eyed girl that she would go on to have a vibrant career as a ballerina for 30 years, 20 of which would be as a Principal with The Royal Ballet and then return home as Artistic Director to a world-class company in Queensland, I’m not sure she would have believed it.

‘I have worked with the most inspirational dancers, choreographers and creatives in the ballet world, and the most beautiful part of my story now, is that I will be coming back to Queensland, where it all began,’ she said.

Benjamin paid tribute to outgoing Artistic Director, Li Cunxin AO, who left Queensland Ballet on Wednesday 20 December after 11 years at the helm.

‘Li, Mary and I have been friends for many years, and I want to pay tribute to what Li has built at Queensland Ballet. He has transformed the company, on and off the stage, with truly world-class facilities and an exceptional training academy which further deepens its impact in our sector and community,’ she said.

‘I loved my time with Queensland Ballet in 2019, coaching MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet, and cannot wait to strengthen my connection with the dancers and the wider teams.

‘It’s an absolute honour to take on this prestigious role, and to be able to return to Queensland. I love Australia, and throughout all my travels it has always remained home.’

Leanne Benjamin commence in her new role early this year.

Chamber of Arts and Culture WA appoints new CEO

The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA has announced the appointment of Tania Hudson to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The Chair of the Board of the Chamber, June Moorhouse, said the appointment advanced the Chamber’s work towards a future where cultural prosperity is ingrained in Western Australia’s fabric, contributing to a diversified economy and improved social well-being that benefits everyone.

‘Tania’s unique and diverse skill set and extensive leadership experience is an excellent fit for the next era of the Chamber as the peak body for arts, culture and the creative industries. We know she will embrace the challenge to bring to life our ambitious strategy,’ said Moorhouse.

‘The Chamber undertook a thorough organisational review of its operations this year, which resulted in a dynamic new business strategy to integrate arts, culture and creative industries into all aspects of life in Western Australia. Finding the right person to take us forward is a key step and we are delighted with the appointment of Tania as Chief Executive Officer.’

Moorhouse is a highly experienced communications, stakeholder engagement and governance professional with a career spanning industries and sectors including media, banking, resources, philanthropy and health and medical research. She has held senior executive positions with ANZ, Rio Tinto, Minderoo and the Lions Eye Institute, and worked as a consultant in the arts and culture sector, among others. Moorhouse has also served as Chair and, most recently, the Deputy Chair of the Board of FORM – Building a State of Creativity.

Speaking to her appointment, Moorhouse said the opportunity to lead the Chamber at such a pivotal time in its journey was a great privilege.

‘Western Australia is home to a diverse range of incredibly talented individuals and organisations who add immense social and economic value to our state through creative endeavours. I am thrilled to have the chance to champion their cause and advance the sector across the state, nationally and internationally,’ she said.

‘I am looking forward to working with the Chamber’s members, Board and key stakeholders to renew the Chamber and build an organisation that is valued by, and that adds value to, a sector that is critical to Western Australia’s success.’

Western Australian Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman welcomed Hudson’s appointment and said her strong leadership and advocacy experience would ensure that the Chamber was well represented.

‘I look forward to working with Hudson and the Chamber as we work to strengthen and promote the importance of the arts in Western Australia. The Cook Government is a proud supporter of the Chamber, having provided a record funding boost to the organisation earlier this year,’ he said.

Tania Hudson will commence in her new role on 29 January 2024.

Ticketek Australia appoints Managing Director

TEG, an Australasian ticketing, live content and data analytics company, has announced the appointment of Phil King as Managing Director, Ticketek Australia.

King comes to TEG with more than 20 years’ experience within the industry, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer at the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA). Prior to joining SACA, King held Senior Executive positions at several major venues, including General Manager of The Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Director of Live Entertainment at the International Convention Centre and Commercial Manager at Qudos Bank Arena.

Phil King. Photo: Supplied.

King will operate from TEG’s Sydney office reporting to TEG’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Ticketing, Cameron Hoy. King will lead Ticketek’s Client Services, Ticketing Solutions and Delivery teams to ensure the organisation continues to deliver the best possible ticketing solutions and service to its partners.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones congratulated King, saying: ‘TEG is delighted to welcome Phil in this vital role as we continue to grow the business, innovate and deliver exceptional partnerships for our clients, and experiences for our customers.

‘King is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of more than 20 years’ experience across stadia and arenas, who will bring a wealth of knowledge to the business. We look forward to his appointment at TEG.’

Ticketek’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Global Ticketing Cameron Hoy added: ‘I have known Phil for over 15 years. He is a highly respected Industry executive who will bring a unique level of insight and understanding to Ticketek’s service delivery. I look forward to working closely with him in his new role at TEG.’

King said: ‘I am delighted to join the TEG Group at this exciting time where the organisation is growing at a rapid pace. Ticketek is one of the most innovative, all-encompassing organisations within the live events industry and I look forward to becoming part of the fabric that tells Ticketek’s next story.’

First Nations Curatorial Advisor joins Festival of Dangerous Ideas

The Festival of Dangerous Ideas (FODI) has appointed world-renowned artist, curator and writer Brook Andrew the role of First Nations Curatorial Adviser in 2024. As a Wiradjuri and Celtic person from Australia, Andrew is driven by the collisions of intertwined narratives emerging from the mess of the ‘Colonial Wuba’ (hole).

FODI Festival Director Danielle Harvey said, ‘Working with Brook was a personal highlight and an audience favourite in 2022. Brook is an incredible artist and thinker. We are excited to have his guidance across the next program. While First Nations voices have long been essential to the Festival, being able to go deeper, together, will ensure the danger continues to be potent and prescient.’

Andrew himself said, ‘From a young age, I was challenged to unwind, untwirl, the stories of histories that were told to me. I like to create and collaborate on new spaces for [alternative] interrogations, and FODI is one of those rare places where this can happen. I’m thrilled to be working with the curatorial team to shape the 2024 program. There’s much to navigate within our complex world and complex histories, I’ve got so many dangerous ideas to share!’

Theatre Republic farewells Company Manager

South Australian company Theatre Republic has bade farewell to Company Manager Manda Flett, who stepped down from her role in mid-December after more than five years’ work behind the scenes.

‘Throughout Manda’s time with Theatre Republic, we have seen a rapid growth in our artistic program, the number of local artists and creatives we employ and the number of people attending our performances. Manda, thank you for everything you’ve done for Theatre Republic,’ said a company spokesperson.

Simultaneously, Theatre Republic welcomed Annabel Matheson in the role of Producer.

‘Some may recognise Annabel from the many stage productions she has performed in, including our production of The Bleeding Tree. But acting isn’t the only string to Annabel’s bow. She was the Programming Coordinator for RUMPUS Theatre, Program Assistant for Feast Festival and, most recently, the Coordinator of Queer Programs at Act Now Theatre. Annabel will work alongside Artistic Director, Corey McMahon, to develop and expand the company’s artistic program and play a lead role in the next phase of the Theatre Republic’s journey.

‘Welcome Annabel!’ the spokesperson said.

Two principal artists announced at The Australian Ballet

Following standout performances in The Australian Ballet’s Swan Lake, Don Quixote, Jewels and Frederick Ashton’s The Dream/Marguerite and Armand in 2023, Jill Ogai and Marcus Morelli were both appointed to the rank of Principal Artist late last year.

Surrounded by family, colleagues and audience members, Artistic Director David Hallberg made the surprise announcement on stage at the Sydney Opera House after the curtain fell on a performance of Swan Lake in December.

Jill Ogai (centre) and Marcus Morelli (right) celebrate their promotions at The Australian Ballet on 17 December. Photo: Supplied.

The promotions to The Australian Ballet’s highest rank are effective from the start of the 2024 season.

Hallberg said, ‘One of the greatest privileges of my role as Artistic Director is to recognise the focus and dedication that individuals contribute to our company, and both Jill and Marcus have consistently demonstrated the outstanding technical ability and exceptional artistry that exemplifies the rank of principal artist.

‘Jill and Marcus have boldly taken on a number of leading roles throughout the year, and I have enjoyed watching them grow as artists and individuals both on stage and in the studio. I’m excited to see all that they achieve in their new leadership roles,’ Hallberg added.

Ogai began ballet at the age of four in Sydney, before moving to Adelaide when she was 10 years old. She graduated from The Australian Ballet School in 2011 and joined The Australian Ballet in 2012 as a member of the corps de ballet. Ogai danced a varied repertoire and was promoted to coryphée in 2015. She was later promoted to soloist in 2018 and then to senior artist in 2022.

‘Jill is a powerful artist. Her performances are filled with passion and emotion, as we saw in her embodiment of Kitri in Don Quixote and, more recently, as the ethereal Queen of the Swans, Odette, and her evil counterpart Odile in our retelling of Anne Woolliams’ Swan Lake. The depth of Jill’s artistry on stage is matched in her humility, determination and warmth offstage. I am thrilled to also celebrate these attributes as she is elevated to principal,’ Hallberg said.

Morelli was born in Melbourne and started dance classes at the age of ten. He studied at the Jane Moore Academy of Ballet and The Australian Ballet School and toured with The Dancers Company in 2013. Morelli joined The Australian Ballet in 2014 and was promoted to coryphée in 2015. He was promoted to soloist in 2017 after dancing the Bluebird in The Sleeping Beauty and then promoted to senior artist after the 2018 season of Spartacus.

‘The promotion of Marcus to principal artist acknowledges the consistently exceptional year he has had onstage. His performances as the iconic Basilio in Don Quixote, and Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake have been technically assured and deeply emotional, which will hold him in great stead as he moves into our highest rank,’ Hallberg explained.

artsACT welcomes Assistant Director, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement, Culture and Arts

artsACT has announced the appointment of Ian R T Colless as their new Assistant Director, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Engagement, Culture and Arts. Colless is a proud member of the Dharabuladh (Therabluat) clan of the Gundungurra people, with a mixture of Irish heritage, who grew up in regional Australia.

Most recently, Colless has been with the National Gallery of Australia, managing the Indigenous Arts Leadership Program, supported by Wesfarmers Arts. He has also been a member of the Minister’s Creative Council and artsACT’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Network.

Colless has extensive experience working as an artist and in arts management. He is a trained dancer and choreographer and has been a Choreographer in Residence at NAISDA Dance College, Artist in Residence at Performing Arts Forum (France) and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity (Canada). Additionally, he has been commissioned to create numerous works across the globe.

Ian R T Colless in front of Janet Fieldhouse’s (Kalaw Lagaw Ya/Meriam Mir peoples) ‘Sister Charm,’ 2023, National Gallery of Australia, on loan from the artist and Art Makers. Photo: Supplied.

Colless has held roles with the Australia Council for the Arts and Arts NSW and is a member of the Australian Community Committee (NYC), and has strong involvement with the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute. He is also a member of Regional Arts Australia’s inaugural First Nations Knowledge Circle, where he is involved in actively working on a new approach to facilitate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander knowledge and advise Regional Arts Australia and its network around cultural responses, research, training, strategy and policy. This active involvement is alongside other commitments across communities, sectors, industries and cultures.

‘Taking on this role, I am enthusiastic about combining my diverse culture, artistic background with the leadership skills I have refined by spearheading various projects and engaging extensively with global, federal, state and remote Indigenous communities,’ Colless said. ‘This blend of experiences will form the cornerstone of my steadfast dedication to infuse this role with my passion and expertise, fostering wholehearted collaboration with the Canberra arts community.’

More recent appointments