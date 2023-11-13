On the move: latest sector appointments

Shopfront farewells Executive Director and Co-CEO

Shopfront Arts Co-op, Sydney’s only cross-art form organisation led by and dedicated to the artistry of young people, is bidding farewell to its Executive Director and co-CEO, Daniel Potter.

After an eight-year tenure, Potter steps back from co-leading the organisation with Creative Director and co-CEO Natalie Rose.

The partnership between Rose and Potter has been instrumental in elevating Shopfront Arts Co-op to its position as the largest youth-led arts organisation in southern Sydney and the Illawarra, and the second largest in New South Wales. Their collaborative leadership has been defined by a commitment to excellence in both creating works with young people and fostering opportunities for emerging artists. Potter’s departure marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the organisation.

Sharing his sentiment about the transition, Potter said: ‘It has been an incredible journey watching Shopfront and the young people who lead it develop and grow over the past eight years. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. Nat Rose is an incredible artist, leader and human, the perfect person to be taking on the next chapter for Shopfront, and I’m excited to see it unfold under Nat’s leadership.’

During his tenure Potter oversaw a remarkable era of change at Shopfront, including the expansion of its premises in Carlton into a multipurpose arts facility boasting additional performance and rehearsal spaces, and outdoor entertainment areas as well as a business hub hosting multiple arts and community organisations.

Daniel Potter and Creative Director/CEO Natalie Rose. Photo: Shopfront Arts.

Fiona Hulton, Chair of the Board of Shopfront Arts Co-op, expressed deep gratitude for Potter’s contribution to Shopfront.

‘It has been a genuine pleasure to work closely with Daniel over the past few years, as he has led the Shopfront team from strength to strength through some challenging times. The legacy he leaves behind is immeasurable, and one that the Board is so thrilled to be a part of. His collaborative leadership and dedication to Shopfront’s young people has an immense impact on where the organisation stands today. The Board and I are so sad to see him step away, but also excited by what comes next for him and for Shopfront. Natalie steps in to helm the organisation after a few years of co-leadership where her skills have shone, and we greatly look forward to many bright things from the Shopfront team under her leadership,’ Hulton said.

Rose, who is now Shopfront’s Creative Director and CEO, is gearing up for an exciting suite of events and programs in the company’s 2024 season.

‘Working with Daniel over the past seven years has been the greatest experience. I have been able to not only observe his leadership of the organisation, but also learn from him over the past year through our co-CEO model. I am excited to see the amazing things he does next. I feel confident and well-supported by the phenomenal team I work with at Shopfront, and together we will continue our mission of amplifying the voices of young people and emerging artists. Shopfront’s 2024 Program is a true testament to this dedication,’ she said.

Shopfront Arts Co-op has a rich history of delivering innovative, inclusive programs across theatre, visual arts, dance, singing and youth-led engagement. These programs provide young people with opportunities to connect with and explore the arts, fostering creativity and breaking down barriers related to ability, perceived skill or social circumstance.

Shopfront’s Young Leader, Georgia Tyrril, added: ‘I’m incredibly excited to continue working alongside Natalie in Shopfront’s shared commitment to ensuring young people’s voices are not just heard but celebrated. The many, many seeds that Potter planted in his time at Shopfront will continue to grow through Nat’s passion, experience and dedication to Shopfront and its young people.’

Daniel Potter’s final day at Shopfront Arts Co-op was Friday 10 November. A farewell event will be held alongside Shopfront’s 2024 Season Launch on Thursday 16 November 2023.

Two new staff join McClelland

Langwarrin-based sculpture park and gallery McClelland has announced the appointment of two new staff members.

Rachel Doyle joins McClelland as Marketing and Communications Manager. Doyle was previously Marketing Manager at Point Leo Estate Sculpture Park. She has 20 years’ experience in marketing and communications, working across industries that include arts and cultural services, destination tourism and brand management.

L-R: Rachel Doyle, Marketing and Communications Manager and Carissa Watts, Indigenous Park Ranger. Photo: Supplied.

‘I am thrilled to join McClelland. An inspiring cultural legacy, its four foundational pillars of art, nature, education and First Nation perspectives are very aligned with my own passions. It will be a privilege to further champion education and the experience of sculpture’s connection to the environment with the team,’ Doyle said.

Carissa Watts has been appointed as an Indigenous Park Ranger. Watts is a Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung woman who was previously a Cultural Educator with Willum Warrain Aboriginal Association and the Koorie Heritage Trust. A singer/songwriter, she is also on the Board of Songlines Aboriginal Music Corporation.

Watts said: ‘I sing for Country and to educate people about the importance of our connection to Country, so now I am very excited to start at McClelland as a Park Ranger and be out on Country helping heal and look after it.’

McClelland Artistic and Executive Director, Lisa Byrne, said the appointments are a significant step towards achieving McClelland’s goals: ‘We welcome Rachel and Carissa to the McClelland team and look forward to their contribution.’

Malthouse appoints new Executive Producer and Co-CEO

Vivia Hickman has been appointed as the new Executive Producer and co-CEO of Malthouse Theatre. With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the arts and culture sector, Hickman brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

‘Joining Malthouse’s team fills me with such excitement,’ Hickman said. ‘Their commitment to championing equity, diversity and inclusion in every aspect of their work and culture is both admirable and motivating. Leading this exceptional company alongside Artistic Director and co-CEO Matthew Lutton is a privilege I eagerly anticipate, in addition to working with MAP Co to harness the collective creativity of the Melbourne Arts Precinct.’

Vivia Hickman. Photo: Tamarah Scott.

Hickman joins Malthouse fresh from her role as CEO of Melbourne Writers Festival, where she presided over the successful execution of a dynamic and expansive festival focused on literature, intellectual discourse and creative thinking.

Her extensive background also includes serving as Executive Producer at Sydney Festival, the largest multi-arts festival in Australia, from 2018 – 2021. Prior to that, Hickman was CEO of Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, Head of Programming for Melbourne International Arts Festival, Development Manager for Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Executive Producer for Chunky Move Dance Company.

Malthouse’s Artistic Director and co-CEO Matthew Lutton said: ‘I am thrilled to be collaborating with arts leader Vivia Hickman. Vivia has a great passion for new ideas and for bringing people together for unique experiences. I can’t wait to launch into the next chapter of Malthouse with Vivia as Executive Producer and co-CEO.’

Malthouse’s Board Chair Fiona McGauchie added: ‘Vivia brings to Malthouse a wealth of experience. With over three decades of executive leadership in the arts and cultural space, she is a highly credentialled leader with an impressive track record.’

Hickman joins the organisation during a period of transformation, with the Malthouse Upgrade Project close to completion. This significant upgrade will see the outdoor stage as a permanent annual fixture, enhancing the overall visitor experience and preserving the historic Southbank building. The upgrade follows two successful summer Malthouse Outdoor Stage seasons, which saw more than 25,000 people attending over 80 performances including live music, comedy, cabaret and literary events.

Vivia Hickman will commence her role as Executive Producer and co-CEO of Malthouse in early 2024.

