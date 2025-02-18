On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Melbourne Fringe welcomes two new Access Fringe members

Melbourne Fringe has announced the appointment of two arts leaders who will join Carly Findlay OAM in designing and delivering the organisation’s Access Fringe program.

Caroline Bowditch joins Melbourne Fringe in the newly created position of Cultural Equity Consultant, where she will lead the strategic program design and vision of Access Fringe. Bowditch, who was previously the CEO of Arts Access Victoria for six years – a position she left in September 2024 – is renowned for her transformative work in the disability arts sector. Her leadership will help shape a future where cultural equity is central to all of Melbourne Fringe’s creative processes and outcomes.

Milly Cooper steps into the newly created role of Access Fringe Program Manager, bringing a wealth of experience from a diverse creative practice and sharp producing skills. Cooper will oversee the delivery of key Access Fringe activities, ensuring all Access Fringe programs meet the highest standards of inclusivity and innovation.

Access Fringe is Melbourne Fringe’s sector-leading arts participation program dedicated to making the arts accessible for d/Deaf, disabled and neurodiverse people. As a disability-led initiative – which includes the Radical Access program, featuring a $40,000 commission to an experienced d/Deaf, disabled or neurodivergent artist – it works to break down barriers, creating a space where people with disability can engage fully with the arts and the arts community. The program includes a range of initiatives to support both artists and audiences.

L-R: Caroline Bowditch (photo: Mia Mala McDonald) and Milly Cooper (photo: supplied).

These new Access Fringe team members bring their expertise, vision and passion for embedding cultural equity and inclusive practices across Melbourne Fringe, and join Carly Findlay OAM, who continues her role as Access Adviser, spearheading workplace and sector-shifting initiatives that weave access, inclusion and cultural equity into the fabric of Melbourne Fringe’s operations.

Findlay will also provide invaluable support and guidance to d/Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists within the community, ensuring their voices are amplified and their needs prioritised.

“Together, Caroline, Carly and Milly form a powerhouse team that reflects Access Fringe’s commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive arts landscape. We are thrilled to welcome Caroline and Milly as they collaborate with artists, audiences and fellow organisations to redefine what access means in the creative sector,” a Melbourne Fringe spokesperson said in a media statement.

New Board appointments at Old Parliament House

The Albanese Government has appointed Lenda Oshalem as Deputy Chair of the Board of Old Parliament House and Warren Snowdon as a member of the Board.

Old Parliament House was the home of the Federal Parliament from 1927 to 1988. It is now home to the Museum of Australian Democracy, which provides an enriched understanding of the political legacy and value of Australian democracy.

Tony Burke, Minister for the Arts, congratulated Oshalem on her appointment and welcomed Snowdon to the Board.

“Lenda has been a valuable member of the Board for more than four years, and I trust she will draw on her skills and experience to make an excellent Deputy Chair,” he said.

“Warren has dedicated a large part of his life to the Australian Parliament, and we are lucky to have someone with his experience to help guide the national institution that tells the story of our democracy.”

Oshalem has been a member of the Board since 2021 and was reappointed for a second term in 2024. She is the Executive Director of Advocacy and Engagement at the Minderoo Foundation, and the Chair of Minderoo Pictures.

Oshalem’s previous roles include Board member of Auspire – the Australia Day Council Western Australia Board, Management Committee Member at the Metropolitan Migrant Resource Centre, National Campaigns Director and Partner at SEC Newgate, and Assistant State Secretary and Assistant State Campaign Director for WA Labor.

Warren Snowdon is a former Federal Minister and long-time Member of the House of Representatives, elected initially as Member for the Northern Territory from 1987-1996 and from 1998-2001, then as Member for Lingiari from 2001-2022.

A Government Relations Adviser for Diabetes Australia, Snowdon also sits on the Board of Soldier On Australia. Since 2022, he has served as a member of the Advisory Board of the Indigenous Eye Health Unit at the University of Melbourne.

In 2024, Snowdon was appointed as Chair of the independent review of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility Act 2016 and was appointed to the Australian War Memorial Council.

Canberra Contemporary appoints new Director

Canberra Contemporary has appointed its next Director: Melbourne-based curator and arts writer Sophia Cai.

Cai joins Canberra Contemporary with over 10 years’ experience curating and working in leadership roles in the arts sector. Her ongoing research interests include Asian art histories, the intersections between contemporary art and craft, and building communities of practice rooted in feminist and anti-racist work. From 2023 to 2024, Cai was the Artistic Director of Bus Projects, one of Australia’s longest running artist-run organisations. Her first book Clayful was published by Smith Street Books in 2024.

Sophia Cai is the new Director of Canberra Contemporary. Photo: Garry Trinh for Creative Australia.

Cai completed her Masters in History of Art at the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London. She previously graduated from the Australian National University with a First-Class Undergraduate Honours degree in Art History and Curatorship, receiving the Janet Wilkie Art History Prize for her thesis on contemporary Chinese photography.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Canberra Contemporary as Director and being part of the organisation’s exciting next chapter,” Cai said.

“I look forward to working closely with artists, curators and the Canberra Contemporary staff and Board to deliver an ambitious, diverse and engaged artistic program that firmly places artistic voices front and centre. As someone who studied at the ANU for my undergraduate degree in art history, and started my career interning and working at cultural institutions in Canberra more than a decade ago, I am also looking forward to reconnecting with a city I once called home.”

Speaking on behalf of the Canberra Contemporary Board, Chair Amanda Biggs said, “The Board is delighted that Sophia Cai is joining Canberra Contemporary as our next Director. Sophia brings with her considerable curatorial and arts leadership experience and presents an exciting vision that includes platforming new voices and engaging audiences in imaginative ways. Her focus on advocating for art in everyday life and ensuring art remains accessible to all will ensure Canberra Contemporary will continue its rich history of playing a significant role in the city’s cultural life. Welcome Sophia!”

Cai commences her new role at Canberra Contemporary on Tuesday 25 February 2025.

Seymour Centre farewells AD/GM

After 16 years leading the Seymour Centre at the University of Sydney, Timothy Jones has resigned from the position of Artistic Director and General Manager, effective early May 2025.

Commencing his role in January 2009, Jones has made an extraordinary contribution to the Seymour Centre during his time at the Chippendale venue, firmly cementing the Centre as a dynamic and essential part of Sydney’s cultural landscape.

Highlights of Jones’ term include launching an annual arts education program, which engages over 35,000 school students, and forging key partnerships with the University of Sydney’s faculties and schools with productions including Made to Measure by Alana Valentine (Charles Perkins Centre), Art + Information (Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences/School of Performance Studies) and Transparency by Suzie Miller (Sydney Law School). Jones has also led numerous major venue refurbishment projects, programmed 15 seasons of work from the independent theatre sector, with a number of ground-breaking and award-winning productions, including major wins in the 2024 Sydney Theatre Awards for Trophy Boys and The Inheritance.

Timothy Jones will soon step down as AD and GM of the Seymour Centre. Photo: Lisa Tomasetti.

Jones developed ongoing partnerships with key cultural organisations including City of Sydney, Mardi Gras, WorldPride and Sydney Festival and, in 2022, directed the world premiere adaptation of The Museum of Modern Love for Seymour and Sydney Festival.

Supporting emerging and independent companies has also been a feature of Jones’ term with SIMA Jazz, Shaun Parker and Company, Squabbalogic and Sport for Jove all, at various times, in residence at Seymour.

The University of Sydney’s Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, Michael Dagostino, said, “Tim has been the heart and driving force behind the Seymour Centre. Under his leadership, the Seymour Centre has flourished as a place of artistic excellence, education and innovation. “Tim’s ability to forge meaningful partnerships, both within the University of Sydney and across the arts sector, has enriched the cultural life of the city and created invaluable opportunities for artists and audiences alike. His legacy will be felt for many years to come.”

Jones said, “When I first took on the role at Seymour Centre, I articulated my vision for the Centre’s future: to embrace its integral role within the University of Sydney, drawing inspiration from leading university-based performing arts centres worldwide, presenting work that stirs the intellect and the soul. I’m so proud of what we have been able to achieve over this time.

“After 16 years of creating, presenting and producing memorable performances and events, it’s time for me to take my seat in the Seymour as an audience member, and pave the way for the next director to shape the future of one of Sydney’s leading performing arts centres.”

New appointments to the NFSA board

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Lucinda Brogden AM as Deputy Chair of the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) Board.

Joseph Thorp, Carol Lilley and Jaclyn Lee-Joe have also been appointed as members of the Board, each for a term of three years.

An important national collecting institution, the Archive collects, preserves and shares Australia’s audiovisual culture – providing an unbroken record of Australian creativity and diversity.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP said the appointments would strengthen the governance and strategic direction of the National Film and Sound Archive.

“Lucinda, Joe, Carol and Jackie have accomplished and varied careers in their respective fields with valuable experience working in Australia’s arts industry,” Burke said.

“Protecting our beloved cultural institutions for future generations means having the best leadership in place to safeguard them.”

Brogden has been a member of the Archive Board since December 2021 and has more than 30 years’ experience in accounting, finance and organisational psychology. She currently serves on a number of Boards, including as Chair of the Diabetes Australia Research Trust, Director of the Corporate Mental Health Alliance, Director at Australian Unity and a Director of Be Kind Sydney.

In 2019, Brogden was made a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to workplace mental health and wellbeing.

Thorp is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors of the State Theatre Company of South Australia. Following a career in international business, Thorp serves as Secretary of Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Adelaide and Director of professional advisory services firm Slingsby Taylor Pty Ltd. He sits on a variety of other Boards, including the Governance and Nominations Committee at AnglicareSA and as a Director of the Anglican Representative (National Redress Scheme) Limited. Thorp has also served as Chairman and member of different boards, including Chair of the Council of Governors of St Peter’s College and Chair of Guide Dogs South Australia and Northern Territory.

Lilley has over 25 years’ experience in financial statement audit, governance and assurance, internal audit and project and risk management, with a particular focus on government. She is currently a member of the Treasury, Department of Industry, Science and Resources and Aged Care Quality Safety Commission Audit and Risk Committees. Lilley is also on the Financial and Performance Reporting Sub Committee and Chair of the Financial Statements Sub Committee. Previously she was a member of the Audit and Risk Committees’ for Services Australia and for the National Library of Australia. She’s also served as Chair of the Department of Home Affairs Audit and Risk Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee of the Archive from 2014 to 2021.

Lee-Joe has more than 20 years’ experience working in marketing and digital transformation roles across the media and entertainment, financial services, telecommunications, technology and aviation sectors. She is currently Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors of Football Australia, co-Chair of the Local Operating Entity Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Board Director of Hayes Theatre Co and an External Member of the University of Sydney’s Risk and Performance Senate Committee. Prior to this, Lee-Joe worked as an adviser and manager at multiple media and communications companies, including Netflix, BBC, Canva, Skype, K-Box Global and Virgin Mobile.

MSO Cybec Assistant Conductor selected for Boston Symphony Orchestra Tanglewood Fellowship

This year is shaping up as an exciting one for rising star conductor Leonard Weiss as he works towards his 2026 debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO).

The MSO’s Cybec Assistant Conductor, Weiss has been selected as a Conducting Fellow at the prestigious Tanglewood Music Center. Situated in the beautiful Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts, Tanglewood is the summer home and famed music and learning campus of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Weiss is one of only two conducting fellows selected from applications around the world.

Weiss is already having a busy year in Australia. Having just made his Sidney Myer Music Bowl debut conducting the MSO for its free summer concert, Journeys and Adventures, his formidable MSO schedule continues with a number of high-profile performances including Seasons at Hamer Hall, his Melbourne Recital Centre debut in November, and a number of regional and family events throughout the year. Weiss will soon make his debut with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and return for engagements in Sydney and New Zealand.

The MSO’s Cybec Assistant Conductor Leonard Weiss. Photo: William Hall.

In the northern summer, Weiss will spend an unparalleled season at Tanglewood under the guidance of internationally acclaimed conductor Andris Nelsons, who has held the position of Music Director at BSO since 2015 and more recently became Head of Conducting at Tanglewood. Other mentors in the program include Finnish conductors Dima Slobodeniouk and Esa-Pekka Salonen, US conductor and educator Thomas Wilkins and Colombian/Austrian conductor and violinist Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

At Tanglewood, Weiss will take the lead on a significant amount of iconic classical music, mentored by foremost international conductors. He will make his debut as a Conducting Fellow on 7 July with the Tanglewood Music Center (TMC) Orchestra performing works by Bedřich Smetana and, subsequently, he will conduct major works by Prokofiev, Bartók and Ravel, including the latter’s opera L’enfant et les sortilèges. Concurrently Weiss will pioneer music for Vocal Fellows and chamber orchestra coached by Sir Harry Christophers and Dawn Upshaw, new works by the TMC Composition Fellows and the acclaimed TMC Silent Film Project.

Weiss will conduct a main stage BSO concert shared with Andris Nelsons as part of the 2026 subscription season.

“I was fortunate to be a member of the Tanglewood Conducting Seminar in 2023 as part of my Churchill Fellowship. Tanglewood is a truly magical place and to have the invitation to return as a Conducting Fellow in 2025 is a dream come true. I am so excited to lead the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, to learn from Andris Nelsons and his team of exceptional international artists,” said Weiss. “I’m extremely grateful and humbled by this selection, and I can’t wait to share my expanded musical knowledge with the MSO and our community when I return,” he added.

Serge Koussevitzky, the BSO’s music director from 1924 to 1949, founded the Tanglewood Music Center in 1940. His vision was to create a premier music academy where a rising generation of great musicians could access the resources of a great symphony orchestra, honing their skills under the mentorship of BSO musicians and other luminaries in the field. He himself taught the most gifted conductors of the past century, including Leonard Bernstein, a student at Tanglewood from 1940-42 who remained involved with the program nearly every summer for the rest of his life.

Weiss’ career is fuelled by a passion for both classical and contemporary music. He champions the work of living composers and has treasured the opportunity to premiere new music in Australia, New Zealand and the US. Prior to joining the MSO, Weiss was the 2022 New Zealand Assistant Conductor in Residence, where he worked closely with the Auckland Philharmonia and all major NZ orchestras. He studied with Marin Alsop and received the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s BSO-Peabody Fellowship. Weiss has participated in masterclasses with Riccardo Muti, Gianandrea Noseda, at the Salzburg Festival, and in the Australian Conducting Academy.

Australian National Maritime Museum Council gains new member

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Nataliya Dikovskaya to the Australian National Maritime Museum Council for a three-year term.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Dikovskaya has extensive experience in the financial sector and has worked with and supported a number of arts and cultural institutions.

“Having served on boards for various cultural institutions, Nataliya’s knowledge will be a great asset to the Museum,” Burke said.

“Nataliya has also worked for many years in the financial sector and is equipped with extensive insight in the industry.”

The Australian National Maritime Museum is dedicated to exploring Australia’s maritime history through topics of migration, archaeology, ocean science, commerce, culture and lifestyle, and honours the stories of First Nations peoples’ living cultural connection to ancestral waters.

Dikovskaya has worked in the financial services industry for over 17 years. She is currently a Senior Adviser at Minchin Moore Private and the Director of financial planning firm NASHAUS Consulting.

Dikovskaya is the Chair of the Adelaide Park Lands Art Prize and is a member of the Finance, Audit and Risk sub-committee of the State Theatre Company of South Australia.

Since 2024, Dikovskaya has been a member of the Collectors Committee of the Art Gallery of South Australia and previously served as a member on the Helpmann Academy Foundation Board, which develops pathways for emerging creatives in the performing and visual arts.

Dikovskaya holds a Masters of Applied Finance and is a Certified Financial Planner through the Financial Planning Association.

