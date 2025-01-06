On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Gasworks CEO resigns

After more than a decade at the helm of Gasworks Arts Inc. (also known as Gasworks Arts Park, and located in the Melbourne bayside suburb of Albert Park) Director and CEO Tamara Jungwirth has resigned. Her last day at Gasworks was 11 December 2024.

Jungwirth took on the role in 2010 and has led major upgrades to the Gasworks theatres and facilities (including introducing the staging of works outdoors, which have become popular summertime programming for the venue). She also successfully managed the organisation through the difficult COVID-19 years, and has overseen a vibrant program of theatre, circus, art exhibitions, sculpture commissions and live music events, which have drawn artists and audiences to the precinct.

Reflecting on the many highlights and achievements of her time at Gasworks, Jungwirth said, “It’s been a pleasure and privilege to work with so many artists, staff, donors and Board members in the shared journey of making Gasworks Arts Park a destination for independent arts in Melbourne.”

Speaking on behalf of the Gasworks Arts Inc Board, Chairwoman Philippa Devine said, “Tamara has been a steady hand leading Gasworks through a period of growth and development. We are grateful for her leadership, the skilled staff team she has developed, the artist relationships fostered, and her contribution to this welcoming gathering place that we all love.

“As we farewell Tamara and wish her well in her future endeavours, we are also looking to the future. A change in leadership offers us the opportunity to revitalise Gasworks with a fresh energy and artistic vision.

“Together with the significant Gasworks Park upgrade being delivered this year by our funding partner, City of Port Phillip, it is an incredible opportunity for new leadership aligned to the idea that the arts and community are enriched in creative dialogue and participation together,” Devine said.

Gasworks Arts commences 2025 with renewed strategic and programming priorities, having reconsidered its role in facilitating arts and cultural development and participation experiences for local people, relationships and organisations.

A community-created neighbourhood park precinct that will celebrate 40 years in 2026, Gasworks Arts Park opened in 1986, on the site previously occupied by the South Melbourne Gasworks, which operated from 1872 until 1956.

The search for a new leader for Gasworks Arts Inc commences this month. Expressions of interest can be sent to Gasworks Chair, Philippa Devine at chair@gasworks.org.au.

Further announcements on succession will be made in due course.

HotHouse Theatre farewells AD

Karla Conway, the Artistic Director of Wodonga’s HotHouse Theatre, has finished up at the important regional company after almost six years in the role.

Conway, whose tenure at HotHouse ended in late December, said in an email sent to friends and colleagues, “Over the past six years, in partnership with our extraordinary community of regional and national artists, and staff, and with the backing of our community, audiences, industry peers, supporters and funders, HotHouse returned to being a prolific, and nationally recognised regional producing theatre company. Together, we have ushered in landmark commissions, new work developments and premiere productions, achieving industry recognition through national awards, interstate tours, play publications and funding, among many other highlights. It has been a journey to say the least!”

She continued: “It was a joy to launch my last HotHouse Season for 2025 in November, and I’m on my last project installing This is Your City – The Live Game across the twin cities [of Albury Wodonga], which will open in January! Our community in Albury Wodonga has been the heart of HotHouse for almost 30 years, and our artists its lifeblood, may it long continue.

“So while it’s time to take a sabbatical and some well-earned rest, it is not goodbye. It’s been a privilege to have been a steward of this amazing company as both Artistic Director and CEO for almost six years, championing regional artists and bringing regional stories to national stages.”

Following Conway’s departure, HotHouse Theatre’s new producer Fiona Elliott becomes the main contact for queries regarding artistic programming, while Terese Casu continues in the role of CEO.

Recruitment details for a new Artistic Director have yet to be announced.

New Gallery Associate joins Michael Reid Galleries Sydney

Hugh Holm has joined Michael Reid Galleries in the role of Sydney Gallery Associate.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hugh Holm to the Michael Reid team. Based on Gadigal Country, Hugh brings a wealth of experience from his time at leading European auction houses and cultural institutions across Australia, including the National Portrait Gallery,” said Michael Reid OAM.

“With a Bachelor of Art History and Curatorship and a Bachelor of Classics from the Australian National University, Hugh’s expertise enriches our Sydney and Michael Reid Beyond programs. His passion lies in exploring the history of patronage in the arts and championing contemporary Australian art on the global stage.

“Beyond the gallery, Hugh is a dedicated landscape gardener and an enthusiastic scuba diver. We are excited to see the creative insights he will bring to our team,” Reid said.

World Crafts Council Australia President takes on global role

World Crafts Council Australia (WoCCA) President Jude van der Merwe was unanimously elected to as the next President of the World Crafts Council – Asia Pacific Region (WCC-APR) in December. Her new role will enable WoCCA to build stronger connections for Australian craftspersons across the Asia Pacific.

In her acceptance speech at the 39th General Assembly of WCC-APR in Jaipur, India on 17 December 2024, van der Merwe announced the support of the West Australian Government for the new WCC-APR Secretariat.

“We need to work together. We need to be as collaborative as possible. This group is famous for leaving its ego at the door. Starting in 2025, we will be setting up some smaller groups to work on specific issues in the World Craft Cities Program and how that impacts the cities and the artisans that we live with. The Award of Excellence and the Craft Masters program: all of these are wonderful programs. They need a little fine-tuning and keeping us on the ball to make sure that we are doing things in the best way possible, in the most ethical and fair ways possible going forward. I’m delighted to say that the Western Australian Government, through the Department of Cultural Industries, has agreed to support the Secretariat for WCC, APR, and that’s going to help us all enormously,” van der Merwe said.

As WCC-APR President, van der Merwe will join the WCC-International board alongside Kevin Murray, WoCCA Secretary and WCC-I Vice-President.

