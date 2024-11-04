On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Music Victoria CEO to step down

Music Victoria CEO, Simone Schinkel, has announced her decision to finish with the organisation at the end of this year.

During her almost four-year term at Music Victoria, having started in the midst of the pandemic, Schinkel has guided crucial advocacy and change, including securing over $88 million in direct sector investment from the Victorian Government.

Under Schinkel’s leadership, Music Victoria delivered a program that included research, industry resources, professional development opportunities, targeted promotion, a help desk and ongoing industry engagement and advocacy.

Her key achievements for Music Victoria include releasing the white paper ‘Priorities for the Victorian Music Industry’ ahead of the 2022 Victorian state election, where 75% of the proposed actions were endorsed by the Government, including ending the 13-year freeze on new late night liquor licences, preparing and lobbying over 20 advocacy submissions to the Federal and State Governments and, most recently, a collective submission with over 500 Victorian music industry representatives for the next Victorian Creative State strategy.

Schinkel’s leadership also saw the introduction of new Music Victoria Award categories to acknowledge the diverse Victorian music scene (including included Best Pop, Best DJ, Best Regional Festival, the Amplify Award for a disabled artist and the Diaspaora Award) and the induction of numerous Victorian musicians into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame: Kylie Minogue, Pierre Baroni, Kirsty Rivers, Kutcha Edwards, Helen Marcou and Quincy McLean, Deborah Conway and the late Ollie Olsen, as well as youth music organisation The Push.

In April 2023, during Schinkel’s tenure, Music Victoria undertook and released the first ever whole-of-state Victorian Live Music Census (reporting on the period from 2019 to 2021). A 2024 update is scheduled to be shared later this year.

Schinkel said she proudly supported and represented the Victorian music industry: “My journey at Music Victoria was made possible through an incredible and inspiring community alliance. We have achieved some great outcomes and it is a bittersweet moment that I announce my departure.

“While the landscape has changed during my time at Music Victoria, the power of music remains strong. We have continued to shape a more sustainable and equitable future. The Victorian music industry will continue to soar,” said Schinkel.

“Our work is a collective effort and I am so grateful that I have had the opportunity to engage with some incredible people to achieve our vision to champion for the entire Victorian music sector.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our 5000-plus members, our dedicated staff and Board – both past and present – and our partners, industry advisers, fellow peak bodies and collaborators,” she added.

Outgoing Music Victoria CEO Simone Schinkel. Photo: D Hannah.

Kutcha Edwards, Mutti musician and Music Victoria Hall of Fame inductee, said, “During Simone’s time as CEO, Music Victoria has emerged as an engaged and effective partner with First Nations music mob and community across the state. This is a testament to her commitment to deep listening, reflecting and learning, while consistently creating connection and representation time and time again.”

Award-winning folktronica artist Gordi, aka Music Australia Board Member Sophie Payten, added, “Simone has made an invaluable contribution to music in Victoria. She led through a particularly difficult period during the pandemic and was able to navigate conversations with stakeholders and government in a way that united and motivated the industry.”

Eliza Hull, a musical artist, writer, journalist and disability advocate noted: “I always felt truly heard, respected and valued by Simone. Her passion for Victorian music, local artists and the local industry was evident in every decision she made. She has always had her heart in the right place, remaining focused on the bigger picture, championing accessibility, inclusion and equity in every way. While I’m sad to see her go, I have no doubt she’ll continue to accomplish incredible things. A true advocate for all of us!”

Jaddan Comerford, UNIFIED Music Group Founder and CEO, said, “We greatly value the important role that Music Victoria plays in supporting our local music industry. Thank you Simone, for guiding our peak body through a very challenging time and doing so with integrity and passion.”

Chris O’Neill, Chair of the Music Victoria Board, added that Schinkel has demonstrated incredible passion and dedication as CEO over the past four years: “Simone’s collaborative efforts with the Victorian Government have been instrumental in securing essential funding, supporting our diverse membership through the pandemic and the challenging times that have followed.

“Through her hard work, Simone has transformed Music Victoria’s operations, strengthened internal procedures and cultivated a positive, inclusive culture within our growing team. We extend our deepest thanks to Simone for her commitment and wish her every success in her future endeavours,” O’Neill concluded.

Schinkel will finish at Music Victoria on 20 December 2024 and the Board will now commence recruitment for its next CEO.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO/Artistic Director announces retirement

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust has announced that long-standing CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM, has made the decision to retire after almost 19 years in the role.

Gautier, who took on the position as CEO and Artistic Director in 2006 and has played a pivotal role in the growth of audiences at Adelaide Festival Centre, will step down from his role in the second half of 2025.

The Board of Trustees will initiate an international search for his successor in the coming months.

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Chair, Karlene Maywald, acknowledged Gautier’s substantial contribution to Adelaide Festival Centre and the wider arts community in South Australia.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Douglas on his stellar career with Adelaide Festival Centre. South Australia has been very fortunate to have such a passionate and capable hand at the tiller for so many years. We are grateful that Douglas has agreed to extend his current contract into next year to assist in a smooth transition to a new CEO, particularly during the lead-up to Adelaide Festival Centre’s redevelopment work in the second half of next year. We will be looking to celebrate Douglas’ contribution to the arts locally, nationally and internationally closer to his retirement,” Maywald said.

Douglas Gautier AM at Adelaide Festival Centre. Photo: Supplied.

During his leadership, Gautier initiated a major ‘program-led’ revival, which has seen audiences increase to more than a million annually and has positioned Adelaide Festival Centre as a hub for Asian-Australian cultural engagement. Adelaide also became firmly placed on the touring circuit for blockbuster productions and musicals.

He led the major redevelopment of Her Majesty’s Theatre and has introduced and harnessed the growth of numerous festivals including OzAsia Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival and First Nations programming, including OUR MOB and the Adelaide Guitar Festival.

Gautier strongly advocated for Adelaide to be listed as a UNESCO City of Music and in 2016 was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for services to the arts and the community.

“It has been a privilege to lead a team of creative and passionate people at Adelaide Festival Centre and watch the venues and sector flourish over almost two decades,” Gautier said.

“I am proud of all we’ve achieved as a team over the years and the challenges we’ve overcome. As the heart of the arts in South Australia, we believe in the creative spirit, social benefits and economic impact of the arts, and we want to ensure that continues to reach far and wide into the future. There is still work to be done and I’m energised and excited about the future of Adelaide Festival Centre and the fantastic line-up of shows and festivals we have coming next year.”

Read: Proving the worth – Adelaide Festival Centre generated $164 million for SA

Premier of South Australia, Peter Malinauskas, said: “Douglas Gautier has been an outstanding leader in South Australia’s arts sector, bringing Adelaide Festival Centre to the forefront of Australasia’s arts scene and growing annual audiences to more than one million. My government thanks Douglas for his unswerving commitment to bringing world-class shows to Adelaide and for delivering festivals that inspire and connect us. His legacy will be felt for generations, and we wish Douglas all the best for his well-deserved retirement.”

South Australian Minister for Arts, Andrea Michaels added: “I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Douglas for his enduring commitment to Adelaide Festival Centre and the arts in South Australia; however, this is not yet goodbye. The Malinauskas Government looks forward to working with Douglas to continue to deliver outstanding experiences for all South Australians, including DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast next year. With the recently redeveloped Her Majesty’s Theatre and the upcoming redevelopment of the Adelaide Festival Centre, Douglas and the team have ensured Adelaide Festival Centre is in good stead for a bright future.”

Adelaide Festival Centre recorded attendances of over one million in its 50th year in 2023, generating more than $164 million for South Australia. In 2023, the venue hosted Mary Poppins, one of the highest attended productions in Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50-year history, as well as OzAsia Festival, DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Celebrating First Nations.

The 2024 edition of OzAsia Festival is currently celebrating record-breaking attendances across its first four days of performances and community events, with more than 106,000 attendees to date. OzAsia Festival continues until 10 November.

AGNSW Director to step down in 2025

In a surprise announcement last week, the Director of the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), Dr Michael Brand, announced he will step down from the role in July next year.

Brand was appointed in June 2012, the ninth director of AGNSW. His term as Director will be best remembered for developing the Sydney Modern project, through its planning, fundraising, development and unveiling.

“This ambitious project is what called me back to Australia, so my decision to step down next year follows much reflection. As we are now building on the success of the Sydney Modern transformation, it feels like the right time to transition to a new generation of leadership for the next exciting chapter in the history of our 153-year-old art museum,” Brand said.

Read more in our stand-alone story about Brand’s impending departure.

Chair moves on from Ballet Theatre Queensland Board

Ballet Theatre Queensland (BTQ), the state’s independent youth ballet company, has announced the retirement of its Board Chairman, Craig Spencer.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “Craig’s leadership has been a beacon of strength, wisdom and guidance, shaping BTQ into the thriving institution it is today.

“His unwavering commitment and the legacy he and his family leave behind will be long remembered. Craig’s vision has guided BTQ through both challenges and opportunities, and the success we enjoy today is a direct reflection of his efforts and the principles he championed throughout his service. In recognition of his extraordinary contributions, Craig will become a lifetime member of BTQ in our next AGM – a small token of our immense gratitude for all that he has done.”

Simultaneously, BTQ has announced the appointment of its incoming Chair, Natja Gougoulas.

With over two decades of leadership experience and a proven track record of innovation and strategic vision, Gougoulas’ career has seen her navigate complex challenges, foster collaboration and drive growth across diverse industries.

“Natja’s expertise in corporate governance, operations management and strategic planning has been honed through key leadership roles in global corporations, where she led transformative initiatives that elevated organisational performance, as well as running her own companies. Her forward-thinking approach, combined with her passion for empowering teams and promoting a culture of innovation, aligns perfectly with BTQ’s mission,” the spokesperson said.

“Beyond her professional achievements, Natja is known for her commitment to community, mentorship, and her love and value of family and friends. Her service on multiple boards and her dedication to ethical leadership make her an ideal fit to guide BTQ into a future of continued excellence.

“Natja’s appointment follows years of service on BTQ’s Board, where she has already made significant contributions. With her deep understanding of our organisation’s goals, challenges, and opportunities, she is well-positioned to ensure a seamless transition of leadership. Natja is committed to building upon BTQ’s core values, respecting its vast history, while exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.

“The Board are excited to welcome Natja Gougoulas as our new Chairman and look forward to her leadership in taking BTQ to even greater heights,” the statement concluded.

General Manager appointed for Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust (MCET) has announced the appointment of Rick Aylett as the General Manager of Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre.

The appointment follows Aylett’s successful tenure as Project Director for Nyaal Banyul since 2022, where he played a pivotal role in the venue’s design and development while also laying the foundations for its future operations.

Funded by the Geelong City Deal, the Nyaal Banyul precinct will include a purpose-built convention and exhibition space, incorporating a 1000-seat venue, two large exhibition spaces, meeting rooms, conference facilities and flexible event spaces.

The precinct will also be home to retail and hospitality spaces, a large public plaza and a 200-room Crowne Plaza hotel.

Aylett brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in senior leadership and operations management to the role. His career highlights include five years as Head of Operations at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, where he increased his expertise in managing large-scale events and operations.

An internationally accomplished executive, Aylett has previously led the strategic development and operational delivery of over 60 major international events, including the Commonwealth Games in India and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

His experience also includes serving as Chief Executive of the North Melbourne Football Club, Managing Director of Peter Rowland Major Events and providing consultancy services to the Australian Football League. Aylett is a former Board Director of William Angliss.

Natalie O’Brien AM, Chief Executive of Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust, said Aylett was selected from a strong field of candidates due to his experience, skills and passion for delivering excellence in event management.

“We’re thrilled to have Rick at the helm of Nyaal Banyul Geelong Convention and Event Centre,” O’Brien said.

“His proven leadership and vast experience in the industry will be instrumental in establishing Nyaal Banyul as the best regional convention centre in Australia.”

Aylett said he was excited to get to work preparing Nyaal Banyul for opening in 2026: “I’m honoured to be given this opportunity and look forward to working with the team to deliver meaningful and world-class experiences for event organisers and attendees.

“Greater Geelong is such an incredible destination with so much to offer. I’m also thrilled to be connecting and partnering with the Geelong community. The longstanding local support and advocacy for the convention centre is the reason we exist,” he continued.

“Nyaal Banyul will be a game-changer for Geelong, and I’m eager to contribute to its success,” Aylett said.

