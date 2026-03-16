On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Black Swan State Theatre Company’s Artistic Director to step down

Black Swan State Theatre Company Artistic Director Kate Champion will step down from her role when her contract ends in November, the company has announced.

An acclaimed director, Champion took on the position of Artistic Director in 2022 and will have programmed five seasons for the company by the time she departs. During her tenure, Black Swan achieved both critical acclaim and record box office success for productions including Things I Know To Be True, The Pool, Never Have I Ever and Prima Facie, with the latter selling out seasons in both Perth and Sydney.

Her programming highlights included Suzie Miller’s RBG: Of Many, One (which generated a waitlist of more than 1000 people and returns to Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre this month), August: Osage County by Tracy Letts, and original works by WA artists: Dirty Birds by Hayley and Mandy McElhinney, Raised in Big Spirit Country by Naomi Pigram-Mitchell, and Carol by Andrea Gibbs. Most recently, Champion directed Meow Meow’s The Red Shoes, which premiered in Sydney before touring to Melbourne and Perth as part of Perth Festival, filling His Majesty’s Theatre and receiving rave reviews.

Champion’s leadership has been recognised with several notable accolades, including the 2025 Creative Australia Award for Theatre, honouring her more than three decades of contribution to Australian performance. In 2023 she received the PAWA Award for Outstanding Direction for Things I Know To Be True; Champion was also named in Business News’ Power 500, recognising Western Australia’s most influential leaders across key industries.

Black Swan State Theatre Company Artistic Director Kate Champion. Photo: Joel Barbitta.

Black Swan Chair Francois Witbooi said Champion’s connections within the artistic community across Australia cemented strong relationships all the major national theatre companies for Western Australia’s state theatre company.

‘She has been leading the company and our audiences to explore the contemporary meaning of what is theatre, with site-specific works such as The Pool being held at Bold Park swimming pool to sold out audiences as part of the 2024 Perth Festival, and commissioning and programming several successful original WA plays and adaptations’ he said.

Champion embraced the local sector, recognising their talent and skills, with many shows driven entirely by Perth creatives.

She said: ‘I have loved my time steering the artistic helm of Black Swan State Theatre Company. From the beginning of my tenure, I’ve felt embraced and supported by my colleagues, the local artistic community, the Board, and our enthusiastic donors and audiences.

‘The greatest challenge for an artistic director is to encourage and support artists to take risks, stretch their imagination and give their all, while simultaneously keeping audiences inspired and entertained by the highest calibre plays on offer. It’s a balance I believe we’ve achieved in my time with the company.

‘Black Swan will remain close to my heart, as will the people who make creating art an essential element of this vibrant WA society,’ she concluded.

Champion is the recipient of multiple Helpmann, Australian Dance and Green Room awards. She has extensive experience working in theatre, dance-theatre, opera, musical-theatre, film and circus – in genres ranging from devised original work, new Australian plays, classics, comedy, multi-art form work, interactive and physical theatre. She has worked on large-scale projects for major theatre companies as well as in the small to-medium and independent theatre scene.

A national and international search for a new Artistic Director to lead the company will commence in the coming weeks.

Sydney Film Festival announces new Board members

Sydney Film Festival has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board, welcoming respected leaders from across Australia’s creative industries, screen sector and business community.

Business leader Deb Eckersley, the founder of Calaur Advisory, joins the board as Treasurer while Madman Entertainment co-founder and CEO Paul Wiegard and award-winning actor and writer Thomas Weatherall both join as directors. Weatherall’s contribution joins a wider arts initiative spearheaded by the NSW government to include young arts leaders on boards of preeminent cultural institutions.

The appointments bring together expertise spanning film distribution, performance and writing, corporate governance, finance and strategy. Together they strengthen the Festival’s capacity to support Australian and international filmmakers, while guiding one of the country’s most significant cultural institutions.

The new board members join Sydney Film Festival Chair Darren Dale alongside fellow directors Debbie Lee, Amanda Maple-Brown and Penny Smallacombe in leading the strategic direction of the Festival. Preparations for the 73rd Sydney Film Festival are currently underway, with the 2026 edition set to take place from 3–14 June in cinemas across Sydney.

Minister for the Arts John Graham welcomed the appointments. ‘I’m very pleased to see the Sydney Film Festival backing the call to support young arts and culture leaders by appointing Thomas Weatherall. Thomas will bring such a unique and youthful perspective to the stewardship of this treasured cultural event. I’m also excited to see Debra Eckersley and Paul Wiegard bring their extensive experience to the board,’ he said.

Sydney Film Festival Chair Darren Dalesaid the new appointments reflect the Festival’s ongoing commitment to strong leadership across the arts and screen sectors: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Deb Eckersley, Thomas Weatherall and Paul Wiegard to the Sydney Film Festival Board. Each brings a distinct perspective and a breadth of experience across the creative industries, the screen sector and the broader commercial landscape. As custodians of a Festival now in its 73rd edition, we share a responsibility to honour its legacy while continuing to champion bold filmmaking and strengthen its unique place in Sydney’s cultural life.’

Deb Eckersley joins the Sydney Film Festival Board as Treasurer, bringing more than 30 years’ experience across professional and financial services. A Chartered Accountant by training, she is the founder of Calaur Advisory and previously served as Group Executive, People and Culture at Bank of Queensland and Managing Partner, Human Capital at PwC Australia, advising major Australian companies on strategy, workforce transformation and organisational change. Eckersley currently sits on the boards of Technology One Limited and Chief Executive Women. She is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Paul Wiegard joins the board with extensive experience across film distribution and production. He is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Madman Entertainment, one of Australasia’s leading independent film distributors, which has released more than 35 Oscar-nominated films including Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall and Searching for Sugar Man. Wiegard has executive produced more than 50 feature films and documentaries including Nitram, The Australian Dream, The Giants and Girls Can’t Surf. He also founded the documentary streaming platform DocPlay in 2016 and currently serves on the boards of Australian Centre for the Moving Image and Screenrights.

Thomas Weatherall, an award-winning actor and writer working across screen and stage, joins the Board after serving as a jury member at the 2025 Sydney Film Festival. He is widely known for his role as Malakai Mitchell in the Netflix series Heartbreak High and as Frank Gardner in The Narrow Road to the Deep North directed by Justin Kurzel. His performance in Heartbreak High earned him an AACTA Awards honour for Best Supporting Actor and a Logie Awards award for Most Outstanding Supporting Actor. Weatherall is also an acclaimed playwright. His debut stage work Blue, developed through the Balnaves Fellowship, premiered at Belvoir St Theatre in 2023 to strong critical acclaim and later toured nationally and internationally. The play was nominated for the Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting at the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards in 2024.

The three new appointments come as Sydney Film Festival continues its work supporting filmmakers, audiences and the wider screen industry through year-round initiatives and its annual June event.

New Board appointments at 100 Story Building

Three nationally recognised leaders across creativity, philanthropy and strategy have joined the Board of 100 Story Building, signalling an ambitious new phase for one of Victoria’s most respected creative literacy and children’s voice organisations.

Hilary Badger, Simonne Michelle and Shilpa Jhunjhunwala bring deep expertise spanning advertising, mental health philanthropy, technology, media and impact investing; a combination that positions the Footscray-based nonprofit to expand its influence at a time when youth creativity, literacy and wellbeing are under growing national scrutiny.

Chair Sandeep Varma said the appointments reflect a deliberate push to strengthen governance, visibility and long-term sustainability.

‘Hilary, Simonne and Shilpa are exceptional leaders who combine creative excellence with strategic depth and social impact experience. Just as importantly, they share a belief that creativity and storytelling aren’t a luxury for young people, they are foundational skills for confidence, identity and opportunity. The insights of these three amazing women will help shape 100 Story Building’s next phase of growth and impact,’ Varma said.

Hilary Badger is one of Australia’s leading creative communications figures, with nearly 25 years across advertising, strategy and commercial growth. Now Executive Creative Director at Leo Australia, her work has earned global recognition including honours at Cannes Lions and the APAC Grand Effie for the most effective campaign of 2024. Beyond advertising, she is a bestselling children’s author, including the globally successful Zac Power series, currently in development as a feature film. As the parent of two neurodiverse children, Badger brings a strong advocacy lens around creativity as a driver of inclusion, confidence and self-expression.

Simonne Michelle joins as a nationally respected philanthropy and governance leader and current Head of Philanthropy at Lifeline Australia, where she leads a $20 million national campaign supporting young people and families. With more than 15 years across mental health and children’s services, she is widely recognised for combining strategic rigour with emotional intelligence and a deep commitment to equity. A writer with a background in theatre, and an autistic woman raising an autistic child, Michelle brings lived insight into how creative spaces foster belonging, resilience and wellbeing.

Shilpa Jhunjhunwala adds global strategic and technology leadership, with more than two decades driving growth across media, tech and climate innovation. Formerly in senior leadership roles at Google Asia Pacific, she led partnerships and go-to-market strategy across Australia, Southeast Asia and India. Now an advisor, fractional commercial leader and angel investor, she works with early-stage organisations across education and climate. An MBA graduate of Harvard Business School, Jhunjhunwala brings a systems-level perspective on governance, partnerships and future-focused impact.

Chief Executive Officer Lena Cirillo said the appointments come as the organisation looks to expand reach, partnerships and visibility.

‘We’re seeing strong demand for creative literacy programs and projects that support confidence, children’s voice and wellbeing in young people. These appointments bring the strategic depth and creative leadership needed to scale that impact,’ Cirillo said.

Based in Footscray, 100 Story Building works with children, young people, schools and communities through initiatives including Story Hubs and Early Harvest, using storytelling and creative practice to build literacy, confidence and connection.

NICA appoints new Chair

The National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) has announced the appointment of its new Board Chair, the Honourable Ted Baillieu AO.

‘I am honoured to have been asked to Chair the Board of NICA,’ Baillieu said in a statement. ‘As Premier of Victoria and Arts Minister, I was proud to support NICA and the extraordinary work it undertakes based in Melbourne – the arts capital of Australia. I have always loved circus – the universal language of the street. In all its forms circus connects our basic instincts and emotions: Fear. Imagination. Wonder. Triumph. Love. Loss and Laughter. NICA turns starry eyes into stars! I am proud to have the opportunity, along with my Board colleagues, to help lead NICA towards what I know will be an exciting future.

‘I thank Bill Sweeney for his time as interim chair, alongside the Collarts team, steering NICA through the transition from Swinburne University and am delighted he will remain as a member of the Board,’ he added.

The new Chair of NICA’s Board, the Hon. Ted Baillieu AO. Photo: Supplied.

Baillieu served as the 46th Premier of Victoria and Minister for the Arts from 2010 to 2013, following a 15-year parliamentary career as the Member for Hawthorn. His commitment to arts, culture and heritage has continued through senior governance roles, including Chair of the Australian Heritage Council (2021–2024) and Chair of the Victorian Government’s ANZAC Centenary Committee.

He maintains strong engagement with creative education, serving as Adjunct Professor at Swinburne University’s School of Design, Honorary Enterprise Professor with the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Architecture, Building and Planning, and as a member of Queensland University of Technology’s Thrive Advisory Board.

Baillieu is a Life Fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects and Patron of organisations including Multicultural Arts Victoria and several cultural and heritage institutions. He was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2020 and awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Swinburne University in 2022. Baillieu brings deep experience in arts leadership, cultural governance and public service to his role and NICA is looking forward to growing under his guidance and expertise.

NICA’s CEO Simona Jobbagy said, ‘It is important to us to have a strong, independent Board. We are really pleased Mr Baillieu accepted the offer and will be a key part of our future.’

NICA celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, marking a quarter century of leadership in tertiary circus arts education in Australia. Globally recognised as Australia’s Centre of Excellence in circus studies and the only provider of accredited tertiary circus training in the southern hemisphere, NICA delivers its programs in partnership with the Australian College of the Arts (Collarts). NICA is a proud Arts8 training organisation supported by the Australian Government through the Office for the Arts.

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