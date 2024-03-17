On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Vitalstatistix to farewell AD/co-CEO

After 14 years at the helm of Vitalstatistix, Artistic Director and co-CEO Emma Webb OAM is stepping down from her role at the end of March.

For almost a decade and a half, Webb’s bold, creative and progressive leadership has steered important cultural and community conversations through Vitalstatistix’s multidisciplinary contemporary art and public engagement activities. The reach and impact of this work has been felt locally and nationally, and recently culminated in Vitalstatistix’s successful application for four-year Creative Australia funding as one of Australia’s critical and foremost experimental arts organisations.

During her tenure at Vitalstatistix, Webb has overseen the curation, commissioning, production and presentation of hundreds of shows, residencies and other artistic development opportunities. She has curated the respected national artist hothouse Adhocracy, now in its 15th year; undertaken long-term social practice projects such as Cutaway, Climate Century and Bodies of Work; fostered sisterly relationships with artist-run collectives and contemporary performance presenters around Australia; and supported the careers of South Australian, national and international artists with a focus on women, gender diverse, First Nations, queer and other under-represented artists.

Emma Webb OAM. Photo: Tony Kearney.

Webb has also proudly led impactful arts policy and advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal government levels, through Vitalstatistix as well as the Arts Industry Council of South Australia executive committee and the Reset Arts and Culture Collective (in which she retains her voluntary memberships). Her unwavering advocacy for the rights and public value of artists, and the arts and cultural sector broadly, has influenced funding, policy, workers’ rights and other changes over a difficult decade-plus for arts and culture in Australia.

Similarly, Webb’s commitment to honouring, promoting and protecting the 40-year legacy of Vitalstatistix, the nearly 100-year tradition of the company’s heritage-listed venue, the Waterside Workers Hall, and the spirit of Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide has been steadfast. In 2020, Webb was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia for her services to the performing arts, particularly in Port Adelaide.

‘It’s been an absolute honour to lead Vitals and to have the opportunity to really make a difference over a lengthy period of service. I’ve been considering this decision for a period of time and believe that now is the right moment for a new era and generation of leadership at Vitals. I’m delighted to leave the organisation with a solid vision and funding in place, for its work in the future of progressive and experimental art in Australia and I can’t wait to see what comes next and be a very regular audience member. And I am very proud to join the legendary and bolshy alumni of Artistic Directors of Vitalstatistix!’ Webb said in a statement.

Chair, Angela Flynn, said: ‘Emma has led Vitalstatistix for 14 years and we are incredibly thankful for her outstanding contribution to the organisation during her tenure. She leaves an extraordinary legacy, having firmly placed Vitalstatistix in the national landscape as leaders and champions for Australian artists and the sector. Her support, dedication and tireless advocacy for independent artists and the small to medium arts sector will continue to impact the industry for many years to come. Thank you Emma, and we wish you the best for all your future endeavours.’

The sold-out and critically acclaimed Adelaide Festival season of Astrid Pill and Collaborators’ I Hide in Bathrooms marks Webb’s swansong at Vitalstatistix, with her tenure drawing to a close later this month. A celebration of her achievements will be scheduled for later in the year.

The Vitalstatistix Board will commence a recruitment process for the artistic leadership role in the coming weeks.

MSO extends contract for Principal Conductor in Residence

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) Managing Director Sophie Galaise has announced the extension of tenure of Principal Conductor in Residence Benjamin Northey, who now becomes Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser – Learning and Engagement.

‘2024 marks Ben’s 21st anniversary with the MSO. It’s a wonderful milestone on which to announce that Ben has accepted a five-year contract extension as Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser – Learning and Engagement,’ said Galaise.

‘This is wonderful news for our Orchestra and our community. We are very proud of Ben’s great work as a champion of the MSO and look forward to another five years of his inspiring leadership.’

Northey has worked with the MSO since he first conducted the Orchestra in February 2003, eventually being appointed Associate Conductor in 2010. After nine years in that role, he was elevated to Principal Conductor in Residence – a position he has been filling since 2020.

With a commitment and focus on building audiences’ passion and engagement with the MSO, Northey’s extension of tenure will see him add an adviser role for Learning and Engagement to his conducting duties.

Benjamin Northey and the NSO. Photo: Supplied.

Chief Conductor Jaime Martín congratulated Northey on the extension of his tenure with the MSO and the addition of a new responsibility as Adviser – Learning and Engagement.

‘Ben is a wonderful colleague and an extremely valuable member of the MSO Artistic Family that I am privileged to lead. We are proud of the strong artistic leadership we have developed for the MSO and look forward to continuing our work together,’ said Martín.

Northey said he was humbled and overjoyed to accept the new role. ‘The MSO has been my Australian music family for the best part of my career – in fact I made my major professional conducting debut in 2003 conducting the MSO performing Beethoven’s 6th Symphony at the Myer Music Bowl.

‘I am eternally grateful to the organisation, the players, the composers, collaborators and audiences for making the past two decades such an inspirational and fulfilling creative journey. Working with Chief Conductor Jaime Martín and the MSO team is an ongoing pleasure. The opportunity to work with the learning and engagement team to continue my advocacy for learning pathways for musicians and conductors, and to enhance audience experiences with the MSO is a welcome addition to my role,’ said Northey.

He will next take the baton with the MSO for the April performances of American Stories: Bernstein, Gershwin and more, featuring Australian trombonist Jonathon Ramsay bringing to life Australian composer Joe Chindamo’s Ligeia Concerto for Trombone and Orchestra. In June, Northey takes on the role of Conductor and Creative Director for the ABC Classic 100 highlights concert at Hamer Hall.

Godinymayin appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Katherine Regional Cultural Precinct has announced the appointment of Clare Armitage as the organisation’s next Chief Executive Officer. She will succeed Eric Holowacz, who has served in the leadership role at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre since December 2021, and was recently appointed Arts and Cultural Services Manager at Blue Mountains City Council in New South Wales.

‘The search committee had an excellent pool of candidates,’ said Board Chair Robbie Friel, ‘but Clare stood out as a multifaceted arts professional with diverse experience working with Northern Territory cultural organisations, leading projects and public programming, and connecting on a national level.’

Armitage brings a professional background as a curator, and has worked in arts, culture and heritage institutions in Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs and Canberra over the past 12 years. She has an excellent knowledge of the arts landscape in the Northern Territory and a passion for celebrating and sharing our collective cultural heritage.

Armitage said of her new role: ‘I actually began my career as gallery curator at Godinymayin more than a decade ago, and I feel very privileged to be returning to Katherine for this important leadership role. I have a sincere fondness for this organisation, a great belief in its potential and an excitement about the new facilities and future as a cultural hub.’

The Chief Executive manages all aspects of the cultural centre, the team, funding and resources, and oversees public programming and partnerships.

Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre was established in 2012 as the flagship cultural facility for the Katherine Region, and last year welcomed over 25,000 people through the doors. It was founded by a group of local artists, elders, civic leaders, business owners, pastoralists, educators and government partners who wanted to create a special place for the community to gather and be creative. Over the past decade, Godinymayin has become a community hub that now presents theatre, music, cabaret, exhibitions, lectures, comedy, cinema and civic events – and is also home to workshops, conferences, corporate functions and hired activities of every kind.

‘I have a great fondness for Katherine and the cultural centre,’ Armitage continued, ‘and I look forward to reconnecting with you, working with you and learning from you at this exciting time for our region and community.’

New member joins Michael Reid Board

In late 2023, the Michael Reid congregation of galleries and creative platforms instituted an overarching, formal, governing Board of Directors. The Board holds the Executive Team accountable for their commitments while introducing fresh analysis, providing new direction and identifying tangible business opportunities across the group. There will be three non-Executive directors.

Kimberley Holden. Photo: Supplied.

Working collaboratively and in formation, the Executive Team comprises Michael Reid, Toby Meagher, Daniel Soma and Amber Creswell Bell, who will execute operational actions.

The Board has recently welcomed Non-Executive Director Kimberley Holden, Founder and CEO of Doctor V and former principal of Jord Bellows International, a manufacturing operation that specialised in bespoke products for the process industry throughout Australia and Asia. Customers included Shell, BHP and Rio Tinto. Holden is a former member of the Strategic Planning Unit, Cable & Wireless Worldwide, Singapore; Executive Director, Singapore Telecom; and manager at Swiss Bank Corporation (UBS), Sydney. She is also an art collector.

