NZ cyclone hits creative sector hard

Whether it’s due to meteorological or financial reasons, it’s been another gruelling seven days for Aotearoa New Zealand’s creative community.

Just as many were coming to grips with the shock of the shortest ever Arts Grant funding window, Cyclone Gabrielle turned from an ominous threat into a devastating reality for much of the North Island.

Physical safety, of course, became the top priority – and while the effects will be felt by some for months and years to come, the impact on their artistic endeavours and creative careers is starting to hit home as well.

The dreaded cancellations began to roll in. For the areas worst affected, these are no-brainers, but painful ones nonetheless.

Napier’s Art Deco Festival, due this weekend past, stood no chance with the area isolated due to major damage to infrastructure like roads. Without power, without their usual channels of communications, this information was passed on via a photo of a handwritten note – then a request for help to circulate on social media.

It noted ‘in consultation with the Emergency Operations Centre and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, it is impossible to proceed with any event at this time’.

They’re far from alone. In fact, many contingency plans have been dusted off with the word ‘COVID’ deleted and replaced with ‘Cyclone’.

Many have pulled the pin entirely, others have pushed back where they can. For example, Whanganui’s La La La festival – featuring musical talent like Anika Moa, Valkyrie, Lips and Ripple Effect – was due to take place on Saturday, but has now been pushed back until November.

Even a planned arts fundraiser to support Auckland flood victims has had to be postponed due to the gallery leaking.

And spare a thought for everyone involved in Auckland Pride – 184 events involved over the course of February and already at least 35 of them moved, cancelled or postponed.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Pride Festival has been among those consistently hit since the start of the pandemic, with February bringing fresh headaches every year including a cancellation of all live performance elements in 2022.

It’s another blow, but they’re refusing to let it break them.

Auckland Pride Creative Director Nathan Joe told The Big Idea, ‘Despite the multiple interruptions to this festival, it’s been heartening to see the incredibly healthy attendance of audience members. People want live performances! I think, more than ever, we really are craving that sense of community.

‘But it’s deeply frustrating to have the momentum of a festival thwarted, and the team and wider community can only take it a day at a time. It’s devastating to see that some shows have had to make the decision to postpone or cancel. The postponement of Big Gay Out, The Supreme Ball (dates TBC), and now FAFAGANDA (dates TBC) are three events the community were incredibly hyped for.

‘Our events producers have been through a lot of un-producing in the last two years. It’s a recipe for PTSD, and I don’t say that glibly. It’s a little tragicomic when the silver lining is that COVID-19 has prepared you to handle unprecedented events as an arts producer. This was meant to be a smooth festival, but here we are.

‘I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again, event producers need audiences more than ever to buy tickets and attend shows,’ Joe said.

Among the big attractions for this year’s Pride has been the Festival of Live Art – F.O.L.A – trying to rebound from last year’s cancellation with what Joe describes as a ‘world-class program of the most exciting, cutting edge, performance artists’.

But the hits keep coming – the quartet driving Nisha Madhan, Julia Croft, Nahyeon Lee and Hannah Moore, had to release a gut-wrenching update.

‘We may have thought we were through with Cyclone Gabby, but she wasn’t through with us.

‘During our pack-in at the venue today (Wednesday), we lost power at the venue, which is not expected to be restored until Friday. This has had run-on effects to our tech times, which means we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the majority of our shows and reschedule two.’

That means a whopping cancellation list of NSA Libation, Their feet did not touch the ground, Takirua – Two Together – Double Bill, Vinay Hira by Morticia Antoinette Godiva by Vinay Hira, Extanz 1.5, Vast, First Buzzard At the Body and Once More, With Feeling.

That leaves only a rescheduling of Into the Well: Sounds From the Deep and SADBOI to Saturday (times TBC), as well as A Rain Walk – ironically – holding its spot as ticketed events, with free events HULLA GULLA Chaos Party, Liquid Light, Diaspora Rendered, Flea Pit and the Moonrise Keynote Speech also still going ahead.

The F.O.L.A leaders continue, ‘Unfortunately, this has resulted in a huge financial loss for us, so we cannot offer comps for these shows. We would be over the moon if you purchased a ticket to our Festival. If you would like to support us in another way, please consider supporting our artists or the Festival by visiting our store.

‘The words “urgent” and “resilience” in the arts just took on a whole new meaning.’

This story first appeared on The Big Idea NZ. Read the original article.