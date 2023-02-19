News

 > All Arts > News

NZ cyclone hits creative sector hard

It's been a gruelling seven days for Aotearoa New Zealand's creative community thanks to Cyclone Gabrielle.
20 Feb 2023
The Big Idea

All Arts

Flooded rural road during cyclone Gabrielle. Auckland, New Zealand, 14 February 2023. Photo: Emagnetic via Shutterstock.

Share Icon

Whether it’s due to meteorological or financial reasons, it’s been another gruelling seven days for Aotearoa New Zealand’s creative community.

Just as many were coming to grips with the shock of the shortest ever Arts Grant funding window, Cyclone Gabrielle turned from an ominous threat into a devastating reality for much of the North Island.

Physical safety, of course, became the top priority – and while the effects will be felt by some for months and years to come, the impact on their artistic endeavours and creative careers is starting to hit home as well.

The dreaded cancellations began to roll in. For the areas worst affected, these are no-brainers, but painful ones nonetheless. 

Napier’s Art Deco Festival, due this weekend past, stood no chance with the area isolated due to major damage to infrastructure like roads. Without power, without their usual channels of communications, this information was passed on via a photo of a handwritten note – then a request for help to circulate on social media.

It noted ‘in consultation with the Emergency Operations Centre and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, it is impossible to proceed with any event at this time’.

They’re far from alone. In fact, many contingency plans have been dusted off with the word ‘COVID’ deleted and replaced with ‘Cyclone’.

Many have pulled the pin entirely, others have pushed back where they can. For example, Whanganui’s La La La festival – featuring musical talent like Anika Moa, Valkyrie, Lips and Ripple Effect – was due to take place on Saturday, but has now been pushed back until November.

Even a planned arts fundraiser to support Auckland flood victims has had to be postponed due to the gallery leaking.

Read: What’s next for flood-affected Kimberley Art Centres?

And spare a thought for everyone involved in Auckland Pride – 184 events involved over the course of February and already at least 35 of them moved, cancelled or postponed.

Tāmaki Makaurau’s Pride Festival has been among those consistently hit since the start of the pandemic, with February bringing fresh headaches every year including a cancellation of all live performance elements in 2022.

It’s another blow, but they’re refusing to let it break them.

Auckland Pride Creative Director Nathan Joe told The Big Idea, ‘Despite the multiple interruptions to this festival, it’s been heartening to see the incredibly healthy attendance of audience members. People want live performances! I think, more than ever, we really are craving that sense of community. 

‘But it’s deeply frustrating to have the momentum of a festival thwarted, and the team and wider community can only take it a day at a time. It’s devastating to see that some shows have had to make the decision to postpone or cancel. The postponement of Big Gay Out, The Supreme Ball (dates TBC), and now FAFAGANDA (dates TBC) are three events the community were incredibly hyped for. 

‘Our events producers have been through a lot of un-producing in the last two years. It’s a recipe for PTSD, and I don’t say that glibly. It’s a little tragicomic when the silver lining is that  COVID-19 has prepared you to handle unprecedented events as an arts producer. This was meant to be a smooth festival, but here we are.

‘I’ve said it before, but I’ll say it again, event producers need audiences more than ever to buy tickets and attend shows,’ Joe said.

Among the big attractions for this year’s Pride has been the Festival of Live Art – F.O.L.A – trying to rebound from last year’s cancellation with what Joe describes as a ‘world-class program of the most exciting, cutting edge, performance artists’.

But the hits keep coming – the quartet driving Nisha Madhan, Julia Croft, Nahyeon Lee and Hannah Moore, had to release a gut-wrenching update.

‘We may have thought we were through with Cyclone Gabby, but she wasn’t through with us.

‘During our pack-in at the venue today (Wednesday), we lost power at the venue, which is not expected to be restored until Friday. This has had run-on effects to our tech times, which means we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to cancel the majority of our shows and reschedule two.’

That means a whopping cancellation list of NSA LibationTheir feet did not touch the groundTakirua – Two Together – Double Bill, Vinay Hira by Morticia Antoinette Godiva by Vinay Hira, Extanz 1.5, VastFirst Buzzard At the Body and Once More, With Feeling.

That leaves only a rescheduling of Into the Well: Sounds From the Deep and SADBOI to Saturday (times TBC), as well as A Rain Walk – ironically – holding its spot as ticketed events, with free events HULLA GULLA Chaos PartyLiquid LightDiaspora RenderedFlea Pit and the Moonrise Keynote Speech also still going ahead.

The F.O.L.A leaders continue, ‘Unfortunately, this has resulted in a huge financial loss for us, so we cannot offer comps for these shows. We would be over the moon if you purchased a ticket to our Festival. If you would like to support us in another way, please consider supporting our artists or the Festival by visiting our store

‘The words “urgent” and “resilience” in the arts just took on a whole new meaning.’

This story first appeared on The Big Idea NZ. Read the original article.

The Big Idea

The Big Idea | Te Aria Nui is New Zealand’s online hub for creative people. Our aim is to support talented, innovative individuals and organisations, back the creative industries and advocate for creativity as an essential ingredient in the cultural and economic wealth of New Zealand. The Big Idea provides resources for the whole creative sector, including those seeking to turn their ‘big ideas’ into viable projects, careers and businesses. We are the go-to destination for work opportunities, event listings, arts stories and creative inspiration. The Big Idea is a not-for-profit trust started in 2001 and is New Zealand’s longest running creative sector website.

Related News

All Arts Digital Education & Student News Features Film News Performing Arts Television Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
News

On the move: Latest sector appointments

Associate Director Art Museums joins University of Melbourne, Performing Lines TAS Senior Producer resigns, and more.

Richard Watts
Graphic of leaf becoming a butterfly.
Career Advice

Tips on transitioning from student life to working life

Caught in the hiatus between student life and kicking off your professional career? Here are some tips to ‘keep calm…

Gina Fairley
Chokepoint Capitalism panel
Features

Why capitalism isn’t paying for creative labour

In a recent panel at ACMI, authors of Chokepoint Capitalism shared insights on why ‘art is making more money but…

Celina Lei
man laying on couch looking on tablet
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.

Gina Fairley
Features

Scribblers in the dark – of critics' circles and criticism

When the art of criticism is enhanced by peer association.

Dr Diana Carroll
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login