Northern Territory artists shine at Charles Darwin University

The institution has launched a new gallery in the heart of the city to showcase the region's artists.
6 Feb 2025 16:25
Midpul, a First Nations male Elder, sitting and painting with a brush, making lines and dots in ochre.

The Midpul Art Gallery at the Danala | Education and Community Precinct was named for Larrakia artist Midpul (c 1935-2002), also known as the Prince of Wales. Photo: Supplied.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

Thirty-four Northern Territory artists are being celebrated in the first art exhibition held at Charles Darwin University’s (CDU) new gallery.

From The Ground Up opens at the Danala | Education and Community Precinct located in the heart of Darwin’s CBD on 8 February, showcasing a selection of 87 pieces of art from a period spanning 41 years, from 1983 to 2024.

Artist Franck Gohier will be opening the new exhibition, while Gwalwa Daraniki Association Chairperson Helen Secretary will officially give the gallery its name – the Midpul Art Gallery – inspired by Larrakia artist Midpul, also known as the Prince of Wales, whose works are included in From The Ground Up.

Curator Dr Joanna Barrkman says, “Midpul’s art celebrates his and his people’s enduring connection to Garramilla (Darwin) and surrounding Larrakia lands.” Works will be on loan from the Art Gallery of new South Wales and Karen Brown Fine Art, Darwin.

Read: New galleries for Bruny Island and Bribie Island

Also featured are artists Gary Lee and Liss Fenwick, who will discuss their works during the gallery’s first public program on opening day, 8 February from 10.30-11.30am.

Participating artist Anna Reynolds said of the exhibition on Instagram, “[From The Ground Up] investigates how contemporary art – and, more broadly, culture – in the Northern Territory is shaped by the ground upon which we live.

“Whether by using natural materials, depicting Country, or otherwise responding to the call of the jurisdiction’s extraordinary intercultural topography, the work of artists is inexplicably moulded by place and environment.”

The Midpul Art Gallery is dedicated to profiling an array of Northern Territory artists – many of whom are alumni of the university – and sharing their achievements to the broader community.

From The Ground Up is on view until 17 April 2025.

