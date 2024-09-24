News

 > News

NGV unveils a three-metre lamb sculpture made from discarded wool

Dutch designer, Christien Meindertsma reveals her NGV commissioned sculpture repurposing waste wool.
24 Sep 2024 16:48
Gina Fairley
Woman with robotic machine creating cream wool sculpture. NGV commission

Design

Christien Merindertsma with the Tools for Technology ‘Wobot’ Photo: Maartje van Berkel.

Share Icon

When Netherlands-based designer and innovator Christien Meindertsma got wind of hundreds of kilograms of wool destined for the waste pile, she did everything to rescue and repurpose that hard-shed bounty from a flock of more than 2000 sheep based in Rotterdam.

The outcome is this year’s MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission – a three-metre tall newborn lamb sculpture – which will open on 3 October at NGV International. Titled First there was a mountain (2024), the sculpture is intended to draw attention to the growing issue of waste in the global wool market. It is expected to have a strong connection with Australian audiences, both for its environmental message and as a nation that is a big wool producer. Victoria is, indeed, home to the National Wool Museum.

Where this project gets interesting, is that Meindertsma worked with Netherlands-based machine developer Tools for Technology to create a world-first robotic technology for 3D felting, and to produce the Commission. They have affectionately named the robot, ‘Wobot’.

Through this work, Meindertsma proposes a potential solution – showing us how it is possible to build structural, three-dimensional objects from wool, and spark new considerations in how it could be used for a more sustainable material era. Accompanying her baby lamb, and best demonstrating future possibilities, is the Wobot chair.

The Gallery explains, “The felted wool produced by Meindertsma’s Wobot is an environmentally sustainable alternative to petroleum-based materials such as foam, rubber, plastic, polyester and polystyrene. Unlike traditional industrial felting processes, Meindertsma’s robotic needle-felting technique requires no water and can be combed out, enabling a completely circular material life cycle.” 

Meindertsma says of her commission: “I feel very honoured to have been awarded this commission… This opportunity will allow me to explore and push the possibilities of wool as a strong and, at the same time, soft material in directions it has not gone before.” 

Jo Horgan AM, Founder and co-CEO MECCA adds, “Christien Meindertsma is not only reshaping industries, but also inspiring women to redefine the boundaries of design. Christien invites us to explore, question and even reinvent the world around us.”

Read: How collaboration bolsters creativity

The MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission is a major series inviting globally renowned female designers to create groundbreaking new work for the NGV Collection. Meindertsma is the third recipient.

NGV Director Tony Ellwood AM describes Meindertsma as “an inspiring designer who is developing groundbreaking methods of production to revolutionise the global wool industry”.

Meindertsma has won three Dutch Design Awards, and has work held in the collections of MoMA (New York), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London) and the Vitra Design Museum (Weil am Rhein). 

The 2024 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission will be on display from 3 October 2024 – February 2025 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Free entry.

Celebrating the MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, NGV will host a keynote talk with Christien Meindertsma and a Q&A with NGV Curators of Contemporary Design and Architecture, Simone LeAmon and Gemma Savio on Tuesday 1 October from 6.30pm-7.30pm. 

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
A picture of around 10 different Aboriginal art paintings hanging on a gallery wall showing four gallery attendees of different ages and genders looking at them.
News

'Revealed' revelation – Aboriginal art fair enters important new partnership

After 10 successful years at Fremantle Arts Centre, WA’s most prominent exhibition and art market for emerging WA Aboriginal artists…

ArtsHub
Three white porcelain vessels by WA artist Sandra Black, pictured against a grey background.
News

Major survey show to spotlight 50-year career of acclaimed Australian ceramicist

The first major solo show of internationally acclaimed WA ceramicist Sandra Black will open soon at the Art Gallery of…

Jo Pickup
coiled shiny gold fabric sculpture on gallery floor. Tarryn Gill.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tarryn Gill: Soft, Gallery Sally Dan Cuthbert

Soft sculptures that challenge our perceptions of the body.

Gina Fairley
'Platypuses and Unicorns', installation view at BOAN1942, Seoul. Several paintings installed inside a traditional Korean resident that appears abandoned.
Features

Postcard from Seoul 2024

As a first-timer to Seoul, here is ArtsHub's take on the city's arts and culture scene during its 2024 art…

Celina Lei
hand of young woman and male in suit, shaking. Gallery representation.
Career Advice

9 questions to ask before you sign with a gallery

Taking on gallery representation is a pivotal point in an artist’s career, so you need to get it right. ArtsHub…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login