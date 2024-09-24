NGV unveils a three-metre lamb sculpture made from discarded wool

When Netherlands-based designer and innovator Christien Meindertsma got wind of hundreds of kilograms of wool destined for the waste pile, she did everything to rescue and repurpose that hard-shed bounty from a flock of more than 2000 sheep based in Rotterdam.

The outcome is this year’s MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission – a three-metre tall newborn lamb sculpture – which will open on 3 October at NGV International. Titled First there was a mountain (2024), the sculpture is intended to draw attention to the growing issue of waste in the global wool market. It is expected to have a strong connection with Australian audiences, both for its environmental message and as a nation that is a big wool producer. Victoria is, indeed, home to the National Wool Museum.

Where this project gets interesting, is that Meindertsma worked with Netherlands-based machine developer Tools for Technology to create a world-first robotic technology for 3D felting, and to produce the Commission. They have affectionately named the robot, ‘Wobot’.

Through this work, Meindertsma proposes a potential solution – showing us how it is possible to build structural, three-dimensional objects from wool, and spark new considerations in how it could be used for a more sustainable material era. Accompanying her baby lamb, and best demonstrating future possibilities, is the Wobot chair.

The Gallery explains, “The felted wool produced by Meindertsma’s Wobot is an environmentally sustainable alternative to petroleum-based materials such as foam, rubber, plastic, polyester and polystyrene. Unlike traditional industrial felting processes, Meindertsma’s robotic needle-felting technique requires no water and can be combed out, enabling a completely circular material life cycle.”

Meindertsma says of her commission: “I feel very honoured to have been awarded this commission… This opportunity will allow me to explore and push the possibilities of wool as a strong and, at the same time, soft material in directions it has not gone before.”

Jo Horgan AM, Founder and co-CEO MECCA adds, “Christien Meindertsma is not only reshaping industries, but also inspiring women to redefine the boundaries of design. Christien invites us to explore, question and even reinvent the world around us.”

The MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission is a major series inviting globally renowned female designers to create groundbreaking new work for the NGV Collection. Meindertsma is the third recipient.

NGV Director Tony Ellwood AM describes Meindertsma as “an inspiring designer who is developing groundbreaking methods of production to revolutionise the global wool industry”.

Meindertsma has won three Dutch Design Awards, and has work held in the collections of MoMA (New York), the Victoria and Albert Museum (London) and the Vitra Design Museum (Weil am Rhein).

The 2024 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission will be on display from 3 October 2024 – February 2025 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Free entry.

Celebrating the MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission, NGV will host a keynote talk with Christien Meindertsma and a Q&A with NGV Curators of Contemporary Design and Architecture, Simone LeAmon and Gemma Savio on Tuesday 1 October from 6.30pm-7.30pm.