News

 > News

New TarraWarra exhibitions connected by geometry

Peter Atkins, Dana Harries and the TarraWarra Museum of Art collaborate for three concurrent exhibitions.
6 Mar 2024
Clara Copland
A wooden table, green pendant light and abstract wooden chair in a white room.

Visual Arts

Clement Meadmore composite. Image: Harris/Atkins collection.

Share Icon

The TarraWarra Museum of Art is hosting three concurrent exhibitions curated by Anthony Fitzpatrick. The exhibitions are tied primarily by geometric themes of shapes, lines and patterns, with an emphasis on Clement Meadmore’s work. 

SUPERsystems: Peter Atkins and Dana Harris

Contemporary artists Peter Atkins and Dana Harris present new works leaning on seriality to reinterpret the everyday in SUPERsystems

‘Dr No (after Maurice Binder)’ 2020-23, Peter Atkins. Image courtesy of the artist.

Atkins uses signs and symbols to consider new meanings in his art. Abstract forms from his environment act as a starting point for Atkins to consider how cultural memories may be activated in the final piece he produces. 

Harris’ work distils forms and invites surrounding space into her pieces, from the walls behind her works, to the lights used on them. Woven, constructed and knitted pieces allow Harris to explore form with restraint and consideration, with the goal of provoking reflection in her audience. 

‘fancywork 10’, Dana Harris. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

The Industrial Design of Clement Meadmore: The Harris/Atkins Collection 

In this exhibit, Harris and Atkins’ Clement Meadmore collection is displayed in its entirety for the first time. The Industrial Design of Clement Meadmore celebrates his contributions to Australian modernist design through lamps, chairs and tables. The collection allows the scope of Meadmore’s designs created from readily available materials to be appreciated.

Read: Why we need to advocate for visual arts careers at high school

Systems and Structures: A Focus on the TarraWarra Museum of Art Collection

‘Polychrome Painting’ 2006, John Nixon. Image: TarraWarra Museum of Art.

Systems and Structures dips into the museum’s rich collection to complete the trilogy of exhibitions. Works from Hilarie Mais, John Nixon and Rosalie Gascoigne among others are included, all united through their use of patterns and modules. Further Clement Meadmore pieces feature. 

The exhibitions are on show from 23 March – 14 July 2024. Tickets are available on the TarraWarra Museum website.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Universal Everything. A woman stands in front of a large screen. On the screen, two tall structures react to her movement.
News

Universal Everything unveils generative installations at ACMI

Characters are created via display technologies to produce hyperrealist, nature-inspired designs.

Clara Copland
Penelope Cain, 'Ice-told stories of lead and rope' opening at POP. Image (cropped): Courtesy of the artist. Amundsen source material courtesy of the National Library of Australia. An artwork with two separate images spread across four panels. On the top is an archival image of a group of four explorers in a snowy environment looking at a small tent with flats on it. On the bottom is a photo of a silver rock.
News

POP exhibitions tapping into the zeitgeist

Two artists explore our world pre-climate disaster, and history that lends insight to past and future.

ArtsHub
Artist and event presenter registrations open for Sydney Fringe 2024. Photo: Supplied. A White man with short brown hair sitting on a stage next to a simple bed. Stage light is shining on him and he is holding a small book, looking slightly above with his chin tilted.
News

Opportunities and awards

Prime Minister's Literary Awards open for entries, plus Paris 2024 Olympics artwork revealed, finalists of inaugural play competition for seniors,…

Celina Lei
Three female artists stand in front of their artwork in the Woolloongabba Art Gallery.
News

Her Work: highlighting women’s achievements this International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, five Brisbane artists explore women’s agency within Australian society at the Woolloongabba Art Gallery.

Clara Copland
Women's bodies in art: a photograph of a naked woman with her back to the camera surrounding by many paper cut out illustrations of eyes and carboard assemblages.
Features

Artists showing women’s bodies as (still) a battleground

In the week of International Women's Day, ArtsHub speaks to two artists whose recent work explores the politics of women’s…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login