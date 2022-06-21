Narratives of struggle and healing in Refugee Week

As part of Refugee Week (19-25 June), the Art Gallery of NSW is running Naru Narratives: Writing in Resistance.

A joint event created by human rights journalist and writer, Dr Saba Vasefi and Red Room Poetry, it will be a night of poetry reading and panel discussion by women and non-binary refugees and asylum seekers. Six poets, who’ve previously spent time in detention will perform their work, to be followed by Dr Vasefi in conversation with Senator Mehreen Faruqi (the first Muslim woman to sit in an Australian parliament and the new Deputy Leader of the Greens).

This will be the first time these poets, (Narges Alizadeh, Mastaneh Azarnia, Yasaman Bagheri, Rev Ghanaei, Betelhem Zekele, Fazileh Mansour Beigi) have voiced their experiences and stories publicly and in their own words. The theme of this year’s Refugee Week is ‘healing’. It’s hoped that by sharing their narratives, the poets’ histories will be brought to the fore instead of being marginalised and forgotten.

‘Hearing the experiences of the suffering of Australia’s offshore detention regime is critical for humanising, healing and changing the narrative of refugees in this country’ said Tamryn Bennett, the Artistic Director of Red Room.

Meanwhile, Dr Vasefi, who has mentored these fledgling poets, emphasised the healing nature of writing: ‘News can be forgotten but literature will remain.’

Nauru Narratives: Writing in resistance

Wednesday 6-7pm 22 June 2022.

Entrance court, Art Gallery of NSW, The Domain, Sydney

Free entry

Other refugee week events

Exhibition: Second Chances

Banktown Arts Centre showcases the works from newly arrived artists who’ve pursued their passion for creating art since arriving in Australia. Featured artists include Anmar Al-Zuhairi, Feryal Mohammad Zadeh, Elham Marvi, Shiva Dadvar, Silva Karakhanian, Zuhir Youkhanna. In addition, Homelands Bankstown will present live music, dance, workshops, art exhibitions and markets on 25 June. This free family event will showcase artists from emerging and former refugee communities.

Persian Sambousek cooking workshop

Two cooking workshops will be held at Immigration Museum, Victoria on 25 June featuring Free to Feed instructor Tayebeh Mousavi. Originally from Ilam, a Kurdish city in the western part of Iran, Tayebeh grew up with a fusion of influences from her Iranian grandmother and Iraqi mother. Over the last couple of years, she has embarked on a journey to create vegan alternatives to many of her favourite Kurdish dishes.

SMRC Refugee Week Celebration

A free family friendly event to celebrate diverse cultures and backgrounds. There will be a range of health, wellbeing and craft activities, a traders market, kids circus, face painting and henna, service provider stalls, special performances from Dance Up! Australia and other community performers. On 26 June, Hampton Park, Victoria.

Author Talk – Z T Quinn

Meet the author of Sanlundia, a mystery novel inspired by the author’s work with asylum seekers on Manus Island, PNG. Free but bookings are essential; 26 June, Glenbrook NSW.