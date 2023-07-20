News

Museums spearhead production in VR films

Three trans-Tasman museums invest a total of $1 million for WA-based White Spark Pictures to develop new VR documentaries.
20 Jul 2023
A milkway shot against a landscape with metal structures like satellites.

New museum VR experiences by White Spark Pictures in 2024. Image: Supplied.

Three museums across Australia and New Zealand have joined forced to fund and develop a trio of virtual reality (VR) films for 2024.

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum, the National Museum of Australia and the Western Australian Museum will work with WA-based production company White Spark Pictures to push the boundaries of VR documentary-making.

The three museums will contribute $1 million in total over three years focused on using innovative technology for VR content creation.

White Spark Pictures is the creator behind international premieres including Beyond the Milky Way, The Antarctica Experience and more. This time, the production company will embark on three new VR films featuring 360° surround sound and cinematic visuals in 4K resolution.

The slated films are:

  • The Kimberley VR Experience – a spectacular 360° documentary flying over the edges of waterfalls and magical coastlines, and venturing into the heart of this ancient landscape unlike anywhere else on Earth.
  • Journey of the Giants – from outback to ocean, a deep 360° dive into the incredible world of whales, following their migration and rich history, and creating the feeling of swimming with humpbacks.
  • The Kermadec Islands – a chance to experience a once-in-a-lifetime adventure in a remote and pristine marine wonderland deep in the South Pacific Ocean.

The Kimberley VR Experience will launch at WA Museum Boola Bardip in Boorloo/Perth in the second half of 2024.

WA Museum CEO Alec Coles says: ‘It is a pleasure to be working, once more, with White Spark Pictures – a Western Australian company born and bred! This project also demonstrates our close and productive collaboration with our colleagues at the National Museum of Australia and Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum.

‘The first of these VR experiences will take visitors on a virtual journey around the magnificent Kimberley region of Western Australia – a wild, remote and beautiful landscape, with an extraordinary Aboriginal heritage, and yet not without its contemporary challenges. Most people, even those living in Western Australia, may never get to visit the Kimberley in person, but this will be the next best thing and, who knows, it may inspire some to travel to this extraordinary place,’ adds Coles.

National Museum Acting Director Katherine McMahon continues: ‘The Museum has a well-earned reputation for embracing new technology and providing innovative ways for our visitors to experience Australian stories. Virtual reality provides an exclusive opportunity to explore remote regions of the earth and space that are difficult to access for the average person.’

The success of White Spark Pictures demonstrates the appetite for immersive, VR experiences. The Antarctica Experience grossed more than $1 million at museum box offices when it showed at the National Museum of Australian and the Western Australian Maritime Museum.

Auckland Museum Acting Chief Executive David Reeves concludes: ‘These immersive experiences use the power of technology and art to create films that are purpose-built to educate, captivate and inspire museum visitors. We are excited to participate in the production of these films, and partnering with colleagues in Australia enables us to bring this incredible content to audiences in Aotearoa New Zealand.’

