Museum of Contemporary Art Australia introduces admission fees, reversing free entry after 25 years

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) has made the decision to introduce a $20 general admission fee starting 31 January 2025 – for the first time in 25 years.

In an email circulated today (18 December), MCA Chair Lorraine Tarabay said, “In the absence of an uplift in government funding, as of January 2025, the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) will no longer be in a position to offer free admission to the public.“

She continued, “We are grateful to the Government for their continued support; however, significant cost escalation combined with stagnant funding has necessitated this move. Other museums are owned by government and have funding levels [that] support free access – this is not the case for MCA Australia, which is funded at a fraction of the government owned museums.”

Tarabay added that while the Museum is “disappointed to have to introduce a General Admission charge”, it will serve the sustainability of the MCA in the long run. However, the MCA Australia looks to maintain free entry for under 18s and Australian students.

MCA Australia is a public, not-for-profit museum and has offered free entry since 2000. It receives $4.36 million annual recurring government funding, but this represents only 14% of its operating costs. The level of government operational funding has remained the same for the past 17 years, despite inflation and cost escalation.

On 12 April this year, the Museum welcomed its 20 millionth visitor since opening its doors in 1991, charged with a mission to make contemporary art accessible to all and support living artists.

MCA Australia relies on donations and commercial activities for 85% of its revenue each year, and recent developments have suggested further attempts to cover operational costs, including scratching its terrace cafe for an upmarket restaurant.

According to its 2023 Annual Report, the MCA was at a deficit of over $2.5 million in the financial year ending 31 December 2023.

The MCA is not an outlier in the realm of introducing admission fees. Others, including state institutions, have taken a less straightforward approach of introducing more paid offerings than free ones, whether that be ‘must-see’ exhibitions with general appeal, bundle packages or additional programming.

Research has shown, however, that visitation numbers can be negatively impacted by the introduction of admission fees, making it a gamble of inverse correlation, in addition to the risk of facing public criticism, losing trust and philanthropy.

Read: Could paid entry become the new norm for galleries and museums?

ArtsHub intends to take a deep dive into the topic of museum entry fees, and how long they can manage to remain free, in the following weeks.

General admission to MCA Australia remains free until 31 January 2025, including access to Isaac Julien’s multi-screen installation Once Again… (Statues Never Die), Primavera 2024 and Julie Rrap: Past Continuous.

The current Sydney International Art Series 2024-25 exhibition, Julie Mehretu, is paid.