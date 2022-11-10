MPavilion 2022 to celebrate culture with Thai Festival

Melbourne’s popular architecture and design event MPavilion returns for its ninth year, this time bringing the design of Bangkok-based architecture studio all(zone) to the Queen Victoria Gardens from 8 December.

More than 250 free events will be presented across three program themes: Under One Roof (December), Material Lab (January and February) and Unseen Design (March and April).

Marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Thailand, MPavilion 2022 will launch with a major Thai Festival on 10 December, presented in partnership with the Thai Embassy.

Tessa Sullivan, Honorary Consul of Thailand Melbourne, says myriad elements from Thai culture will be captured. ‘This year’s MPavilion is really a chance to showcase the amalgamation of the relationship between Thailand and Australia. Not only is the structure by all(zone) absolutely phenomenal, it also ties into everything that makes us who we are today. It’s progressive, it’s sustainable, it’s beautiful and aesthetically pleasing,’ says Sullivan.

all(zone) is led by architect Rachaporn Choochuey, who has the vision to create spaces where people can feel at home anywhere in the world, and Sullivan says MPavilion is exactly that. ‘all(zone)’s design is everything we need in this pandemic world: inclusion, diversity and a space for us to find ourselves as a community again, one that is blended an strong.’

The design features a fishing net roof and a waffle of colour fabric as its ceiling. The all(zone)team explain in their architect statement that the aim is to celebrate the outdoors, while exploring ‘the aspect of architecture that could embrace a lighter and more casual spirit to become even more sustainable and engaging’.

MPavilion 2022 render by all(zone). Image: Supplied.

This focus on sustainability is also reflected in the winning chair design for the ninth pavilion, a zero-waste plastic stool titled Re-pete by University of Canberra trio Sam Tomkins, Iain [Max] Maxwell and Ben Ennis-Butler, currently on view at Craft Contemporary as part of group exhibition The Chair.

MPavilion 2022 program highlights

MPavilion’s pre-launch will welcome all(zone) Director Rachaporn Choochuey at a keynote speech at the Melbourne School of Design on Monday 14 November 6.30 to 8pm with the pavilion to be unveiled on 17 November.

This year’s five-month event will also see new elements, including the MPavilion Food Truck with a ‘bootleg fish & chip’ menu specially developed by sustainable restaurant Parcs, as well as the inaugural MPavilion Education Program.

The Education program will offer free critical design programs that champion the curiosity of primary and secondary school students, a one-of-a-kind event in Australia.

December will kick off with the MPavilion 2022 opening party presented by Crown Ruler and featuring UK audiophiles John Gómez, Nick The Record and Bali-based DJ Dita.

Returning for the sixth year is MPavilion’s annual Indigenous design forum, BLAKitecture, featuring a three-part series focusing on Kinship, Material Agency and the Barriers of Bureaucracy. The forums will be joined by Melbourne Theatre Company’s First Peoples Young Artists Program in March, sharing a performance work developed with Palawa playwright Nathan Maynard.

School holiday highlights include the workshop and interactive installation ‘How long is a piece of string?’ and a Feast by Polyglot Theatre, making delicious (sometimes horrible) culinary creations.

Drawing to a close in the autumn months, MPavilion will shine a light on Unseen Design, including programmed discussions that range from ‘Would you kiss a robot? Exploring the future of sex’ to ‘Gender and home design: Creating private spaces by and for women’ and ‘How green spaces can counter loneliness’.

At the conclusion of the season, MPavilion 2022 will, like its predecessors, be relocated to a permanent home in Victoria, a gift by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation.

Check out the MPavilion 2022 program; all events free.