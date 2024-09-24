Modern new staging installed at Theatre Royal Sydney

A modern, modular stage has been installed at Theatre Royal Sydney, replacing the traditional wooden stage, which had served the theatre for almost 50 years.

Calling the new stage “a game-changer,” Houri Tapiki, General Manager, Theatre Royal Sydney, says, “The stage replacement project has been one we have been meticulously planning for over two years. It was important for us to partner with a provider who utilises cutting-edge technology as well as sustainable materials. We were pleased to be able to repurpose the wood from our existing stage, donating it to various organisations.”

In response to queries about how the old stage’s timber would be reused, a Theatre Royal Sydney spokesperson tells ArtsHub: “The beautiful Tasmanian Oak from the floorboards of the stage will be repurposed by Common Wood Co in Marrickville.

“With the Oregon pine beams from the structure of the stage, there was approximately 210 metres worth, with most being repurposed by Three of A Kind, who specialise in working with recycled Oregon.

“It was key to partner with organisations who focus on repurposing timber to avoid it going to landfill. We are pleased to know that our stage will continue to live on throughout NSW and maybe even in someone’s home,” the spokesperson says.

One of Australia’s oldest theatrical institutions, the Theatre Royal Sydney dates back to 1832, with previous iterations of the theatre destroyed by fires in 1840, 1860, 1872 and 1880 – a not-uncommon occurrence in Australian theatre history.

The present Theatre Royal Sydney was designed by acclaimed architect, Harry Seidler, in a restrained modern style, and opened in 1976 after the earlier theatre – together with the Hotel Australia – was demolished for the construction of the MLC Centre in 1971-72.

It has hosted an array of productions over subsequent decades, with the old stage graced by the likes of Jacki Weaver and John Waters in the 1980 production They’re Playing Our Song, and Reg Livermore and Russell Crowe in productions of The Rocky Horror Show in 1984 and 1987 respectively.

The theatre has also hosted some of the world’s biggest musicals, including the Australian premiere of Cats in 1985 from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh in a two-year season, and a three-year season of The Phantom of the Opera from 1993.

That production of Phantom was seen by over a million people, the longest running musical ever staged at Theatre Royal Sydney.

The new stage is designed to future-proof the theatre (which reopened in November 2021 with a production of the musical Jagged Little Pill, after it was acquired by Trafalgar Entertainment and sensitively redeveloped) for many years to come.

“While our existing stage has served us well for almost 50 years, our new, steel modular stage from ShowTrek is … designed to accommodate a wide range of productions with ease. With the ability to facilitate trap doors and other customisable enhancements, our stage can be effortlessly modified by simply removing a panel, eliminating the need for extensive and disruptive alterations. Once the production is complete, it’s as if nothing ever happened. We are excited for the endless creative possibilities this stage will unlock for our performers and audiences alike,” Tapiki says.

Speaking about the changes the new stage will facilitate, Ullrich Le Fort, Technical and Building Services Manager, Theatre Royal Sydney, explains: “With an old stage system like it was before, if you wanted to lift from below the stage coming up, revealing an actor or something, we would have to cut through the [wooden] stage. With this stage, we can take out a piece of the stage, build whatever the production needs, and then after the production we can set it back in exactly the same as it was before.

“The new stage allows for more seamless effects without breaking the magic of theatre,” Le Fort says.

Upcoming productions at Theatre Royal Sydney include Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, SIX the Musical, Bluey’s Big Play, the Australian premiere of the Tony and Grammy award-winning musical Hadestown, and Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None with further 2025 productions to be announced.