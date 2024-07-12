News

Midsumma in dire need of new office after being forced to vacate

Midsumma’s team was issued a 30-day notice ending tomorrow for their Hanover House location, despite being assured of tenancy until 2025.
12 Jul 2024
Celina Lei
Midsumma on the move, destination: unknown. A photo of three people moving a rainbow prop inside an office space with white walls and grey carpet. There is a trolley nearby and other storage times such as a signage with the word ‘Queer’.

Midsumma on the move, destination – unknown. Photo: Supplied.

Midsumma Festival, Melbourne’s annual LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural event, is in urgent need of new office space after receiving a sudden 30-day notice to vacate its premises. Its current tenancy ends this Saturday (13 July), forcing the team to move all non-essential items into storage and work remotely for the immediate future.

While the Festival’s team have been considering to relocate from their office in Hanover House, Southbank for some time, they were assured by previous management that the current tenancy agreement would run until early 2025. However, the notice to vacate was issued last month after new building management took over.

Midsumma shared an email announcement today (12 July) asking the community for help. The notice states, ‘Our low core funding levels have always prevented us from paying commercial rental rates… Despite hiring a real estate broker and making significant attempts to secure a new space, we have been looking for something suitable and affordable in or near the CBD, even though many such spaces have been vacant for some time.

‘We appeal to property owners, community members and supporters to assist us in this time of need.‘

The team is seeking a vacant office space in or near central Melbourne at an affordable rent, and requires a minimum of 200 to 250 square metres. Access on evenings and weekends, and a loading dock or similar to facilitate staff working on various community events are also essential.

Read: What killed Darlinghurst Theatre Company?

In 2024, Midsumma Festival featured over 200 events involving more than 500 culture-makers. It attracted over 281,500 attendees.

The next iteration of Midsumma Festival is due for 19 January to 9 February 2025.

The Festival also runs year-round professional development and mentoring programs.

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne and was most recently engaged in consultation for the Emerging Writers’ Festival and ArtsGen. Instagram @lleizy_

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
