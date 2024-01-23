Melbourne Art Fair gearing up for ‘mammoth edition’

The full program for the 2024 Melbourne Art Fair has been announced, promising to be a ‘mammoth 17th edition’ as the event joins Melbourne’s annual summer calendar.

From 22-25 February, Melbourne Art Fair will return to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre with the theme ‘ketherba/together’, commemorating its 35-year history and showcasing over 100 artists with interdisciplinary practices.

This year, over 60 galleries and First Nations arts centres will participate in the fair, each presenting gallery booths with works across a variety of media.

Aside from the usual gallery booths, Melbourne Art Fair will present more than 50 events, including curated programs across performances, installations and major new commissions.

Tapping into the popularity of live performance and durational works, the fair will welcome contemporary dance for the first time this year. Lucy Guerin Inc will bring a new site-responsive adaptation of NEWRETRO (which premiered at Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, ACCA, in 2023), titled NEWRETRO REDUX.

Another component of performance art at the Melbourne Art Fair in 2024 is its on-site program, LIVE – Performing Care. This series of new commissions engages an emerging generation of local performance artists, with the program curated by Anador Walsh, Director of Performance Review.

The VIDEO program, presented by VICE and featuring international artists, is curated by Tamsin Hong, Exhibitions Curator at Serpentine, London. Artists include South African multimedia creative Buhlebezwe Siwani (represented by first-time Melbourne Art Fair participating gallery, Galeria Madragoa), and Chinese artist Geng Xue (represented by Vermilion Art). Others include Joan Ross (N.Smith Gallery), Amala Groom (Blackartprojects) and Rebecca Agnew (Jacob Hoerner Galleries).

In BEYOND, ACCA Senior Curator Shelley McSpedden has brought together four large-scale installations, including those by Sanné Mestrom (Sullivan+Strumpf), Dane Mitchell featuring Keiji Haino (The Renshaws), Louise Paramor (Void_Melbourne) and Jazz Money (The Commercial).

Another non-commercial partnership is PROJECT ROOMS, presented by clothing label Alpha60 with the aim of fostering experimentations. Artists from Gertrude and Firstdraft galleries will be presenting their works in two group exhibitions.

The final section, CONVERSATIONS, gathers thinkers across the creative spectrum to consider the future of art. Featured speakers include artists, gallerists, curators, collectors, critics and cultural luminaries. A program highlight is the conversation between ABC journalist Patricia Karvelas and art journalist and author, Jennifer Higgie, talking about her recent publication, The Other Side. Higgie will speak to the intersection of women, art and the spirit world throughout history.

Find the full Melbourne Art Fair 2024 program.