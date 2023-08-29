Matched giving initiative aimed at growing young philanthropists

Not all philanthropists have silver hair and deep pockets. Over the past decade, how the sector thinks about philanthropy has changed dramatically. Simply, any person can act with philanthropic intention today – and the good news is, they are.

This new thinking has again been demonstrated this week with long-time supporter of the arts, Dr Pamela Wall OAM announcing that she will match donations of up to $1 million towards the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, in a new fundraising campaign that aims to inspire and encourage the next generation of arts philanthropists.

In a media release Dr Wall said: ‘I am delighted to contribute to something that not only supports the growth of the arts, but also inspires a new generation of philanthropists to champion the arts. I hope this encourages each one of us to embark on our unique philanthropic journeys, no matter the scale, for it is the collective efforts of many that drive transformational change and create a lasting legacy for the arts in South Australia.

The campaign kicked off over the weekend, with $200,000 raised at the Festival Centre’s gala event, bringing the total fundraising tally to $400,000 after being matched by Wall.

‘This initiative is a testament to Ian and my belief in the transformative power of the arts and the incredible potential it has to create a brighter and more beautiful world,’ Wall added.

To be known as The Pamela and Ian Wall Performing Arts Initiative, the fundraising campaign falls under the umbrella of the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, which supports the creation of new works, artists and arts workers, community and free events, arts education for young South Australians and subsidised tickets to shows.

It will also support Adelaide Festival Centre’s year-round program of beloved festivals – DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, OUR MOB and OzAsia Festival.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM added: ‘Arts philanthropy has never been more valuable to ensure South Australia’s arts industry continues to thrive and remains accessible to all.’

To learn more.