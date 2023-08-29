News

 > All Arts > News

Matched giving initiative aimed at growing young philanthropists

Funding the future doesn't have to start later in life. A new initiative lays that foundation.
29 Aug 2023
Gina Fairley
group of children learning how to play guitar

All Arts

Adelaide Guitar Festival Winter School. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Not all philanthropists have silver hair and deep pockets. Over the past decade, how the sector thinks about philanthropy has changed dramatically. Simply, any person can act with philanthropic intention today – and the good news is, they are.

This new thinking has again been demonstrated this week with long-time supporter of the arts, Dr Pamela Wall OAM announcing that she will match donations of up to $1 million towards the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, in a new fundraising campaign that aims to inspire and encourage the next generation of arts philanthropists.

In a media release Dr Wall said: ‘I am delighted to contribute to something that not only supports the growth of the arts, but also inspires a new generation of philanthropists to champion the arts. I hope this encourages each one of us to embark on our unique philanthropic journeys, no matter the scale, for it is the collective efforts of many that drive transformational change and create a lasting legacy for the arts in South Australia.

The campaign kicked off over the weekend, with $200,000 raised at the Festival Centre’s gala event, bringing the total fundraising tally to $400,000 after being matched by Wall.

‘This initiative is a testament to Ian and my belief in the transformative power of the arts and the incredible potential it has to create a brighter and more beautiful world,’ Wall added.

To be known as The Pamela and Ian Wall Performing Arts Initiative, the fundraising campaign falls under the umbrella of the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation, which supports the creation of new works, artists and arts workers, community and free events, arts education for young South Australians and subsidised tickets to shows.

It will also support Adelaide Festival Centre’s year-round program of beloved festivals – DreamBIG Children’s Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival, OUR MOB and OzAsia Festival. 

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM added: ‘Arts philanthropy has never been more valuable to ensure South Australia’s arts industry continues to thrive and remains accessible to all.’

To learn more

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

All Arts Company Announcements News Opinions & Analysis
More
Image of the ArtsHub website on a variety of digital devices
Opinions & Analysis

Letter from the CEO of ArtsHub

Support ArtsHub to continue its 23-year mission.

Sol Wise
A low-angle photograph of a woman in a wheelchair at the bottom of a wheelchair ramp providing access to a building.
News

New grants program to support disability access infrastructure

Funding of $50,000 to $100,000 will be allocated to support physical refurbishments, sensory access upgrades and more.

ArtsHub
News

On the move: latest sector appointments

Malthouse co-CEO to step down, TNA farewells Executive Director, and more.

Richard Watts
Young teenage girl giving thumb up as sign of success. Portrait of happy smiling anonymous caucasian child dressed in blue jeans casual clothing. Focus at hands.
News

Job opportunities increase thanks to UK collaboration

The report on the impact of the UK/Australia Season shows greater work opportunities for participating artists.

Gina Fairley
Opinions & Analysis

Structural transformation to support gender equity in the arts

Institutions need to consider how creative labour, practice and outputs are valued.

Leya Reid
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login