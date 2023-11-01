News

Maria Callas performs again in hologram

Soprano diva Maria Callas will perform in Australia as a hologram four decades after her death.
1 Nov 2023
Thuy On
Maria Callas. Image black and white shot of opera singer with black tied back hair, full length white ball gown, standing on stage in front of an orchestra and surrounded by flowers.

Performing Arts

Maria Callas in concert in Amsterdam in July 1959. Image: Joop van Bilsen, Wiki Commons.

On Thursday 7 December at Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, American-Greek soprano Maria Callas will once again grace the stage for a one-night only performance with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra… albeit in in hologram form.

Presented by the European Union, this event marks a century since the birth of the quintessential diva, with Maria Callas: A Concert in Hologram the result of an innovative melding of 3D technology and digitally remastered recordings of the singer’s most well-known arias.

While the hologram of Callas lip-synchs to herself singing Bellini, Bizet, Verdi and GounodNew York conductor, composer and pianist Daniel Schlosberg will lead the MSO.

EU Ambassador to Australia Gabriele Visentin says: ‘We see this as part of a celebration of the deep and enduring ties between the European Union and Australia. Culturally, both regions share a deep appreciation for the arts and so this event is a chance for us to highlight the EU-Australia friendship through music and cutting edge innovation, blending the old and the new, as part of the Creative Europe Program.

‘For audiences to hear Maria Callas perform was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as the beauty of her voice and her ability to take the audience on a journey, was unmatched. Now, thanks to the power of hologram technology and with the wonderful Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, the European Union is proud to bring the incredible gift that was Maria Callas to Australia.’

Even more than four decades after her death, Callas is still one of the most renowned and influential opera singers of the 20th century; her musical and dramatic talents led to her being hailed as La Divina (“the Divine one”).

Born in Manhattan to Greek immigrant parents, Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos began her musical education in Greece at age 13 and later established her career in Italy. Her repertoire ranged from classical opera seria to the bel canto operas of Donizetti, Bellini and Rossini, and further to the works of Verdi and Puccini.

This Australian-debut production has toured widely, with previous performances in the US and Europe.

Callas is not the first artist to be rendered immortal in hologramic form; there has also been a joint Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly show.

Tickets for Maria Callas: A Concert in Hologram will open for sale 10am Thursday 2 November 2023.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her first book, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was published by University of Western Australia Press (UWAP). Her next collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Twitter: @thuy_on

